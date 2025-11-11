Erika Kirk Accused Of Another “Touchy-Feely” Hug With Country Singer Days After Viral JD Vance Moment

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Kirk has divided opinions after another “inappropriate” and “touchy-feely” hug, this time with country singer Jason Aldean.

The 36-year-old has made several public appearances since her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated at Utah Valley University in September.

Following the conservative activist’s passing, Erika vowed to “complete his vision” for the political organization Turning Point and became its new CEO.

Erika Kirk has faced renewed backlash after sharing a lengthy and intimate hug with country singer Jason Aldean



Since then, her behavior has come under intense public scrutiny. Commentators have been judging her interactions with men and how she speaks about her late husband, contrasting her actions with their idea of how a widow is “supposed” to behave.

One example was the reaction to her intimate embrace with Vice President J.D. Vance at the University of Mississippi during the This Is the Turning Point tour.

After coming on stage, Vance placed his hand on Erika’s waist while she rested her hand on the back of his head.

Now, the mother of two has raised eyebrows again while receiving the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Thursday (November 6).

Erika was presented with the accolade by country star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany. After being introduced as “the woman who refuses to surrender,” she hugged both Aldeans for a long time and rubbed Jason’s back for several seconds.

Many viewers claimed Brittany appeared uncomfortable as Erika and Jason shared the close embrace.

Critics described the embrace as overly familiar and inappropriate

“Has no one heard of a handshake or side hug? 🙄,” one critic wrote.

“It’s not a healthy way to hug someone. It’s overly familiar. It’s intimate. She has poor boundaries,” another commented.

“Extremely inappropriate!!!! And shame on Jason for doing it,” echoed someone else.

However, others jumped to her defense, arguing that people were reading too much into the interaction and that they needed to be more empathetic.

“Maybe it’s the only way she has learnt to show affection. Stop hating on her,” one user wrote.

“This right here is a Mrs. Erika Kirk hug, folks — the kind that reminds me of church mothers’ embrace, where you know she’s saying a quick silent prayer,” shared another.

“She is still mourning her husband. She is not trying to take anybody’s husband away from them. She’s just a kind, loving person,” someone else remarked.

A close embrace involving Vice President J.D. Vance also raised eyebrows

Erika faced similar judgement for laughing and smiling while appearing on her late husband’s podcast days after his passing.

Speaking with Fox News‘ Jesse Watters, the Turning Point CEO subtly addressed the ongoing online commentary surrounding her public appearances.

During the interview, Erika was asked what she thought of the defense’s request to bar cameras from the courtroom during Tyler Robinson’s trial.

She argued that her late husband was m*rdered in public and the crime was captured on camera, so there is no reason the suspect should be granted privacy.

“There were cameras all over my husband when he was m*rdered. There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning. There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, analyzing every smile, my every tear, we deserve to have cameras in there,” she responded.

“Why not be transparent? There is nothing to hide, I know there is not because I have seen what the case is built on.”

Erika noted that her grief and behavior have been heavily analyzed since her husband’s tragedy

Charlie lost his life while answering questions from students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, as part of his American Comeback Tour on September 10.

Officials have charged the reported assassin, Tyler James Robinson, with several offenses including aggravated m*rder. The 22-year-old faces capital punishment if convicted.

The Turning Point CEO argued that cameras should be allowed in the courtroom during the trial of Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin

At her husband’s memorial ceremony, Erika said she forgave the man accused of taking his life “because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do.”

“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life,” Erika said. “That man, that young man – I forgive him.”

In an interview with The New York Times, the 36-year-old said she had been asked whether she wants Robinson to face capital punishment.

“I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger,” she stated.

“Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like, ‘Uh, [an] eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?

“The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love – love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”