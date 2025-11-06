“I Can’t Do This:” Lip Reader Reveals Erika Kirk’s Emotional Exchange With JD Vance At TPUSA Event

ADVERTISEMENT

A week after a “controversial” hug between Erika Kirk and JD Vance made headlines, a lip reader has revealed the true nature of the pair’s brief but close exchange.

Speaking at a packed campus event at the University of Mississippi last week, Kirk, 36, introduced Vance as a “very, very dear friend,” drawing applause from the audience. Their exchange later during the event reiterated their closeness, as well as Kirk’s continued sentiments towards her late husband.

Erika Kirk showed up to a Turning Point USA event seven weeks after her husband’s tragic passing

Erika Kirk in a white suit showing emotion during a lip reader’s reveal of her exchange with JD Vance at TPUSA event.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

It had been just seven weeks since the Turning Point USA community was shaken by Charlie Kirk’s loss.

The 31-year-old political organizer and commentator lost his life during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in early September, in an incident that was captured on video.

The suspect in Charlie Kirk’s slaying, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested days after the incident. Officials have stated that if convicted, Robinson could face a firing squad under state law.

Family embracing outdoors by red rock cliffs, illustrating emotional exchange as revealed by lip reader at TPUSA event.

Image credits: Erika Kirk/Instagram

In the absence of Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA opted to give the organization’s CEO post to Erika, according to the New York Post.

At the University of Mississippi, Erika Kirk appeared before an audience of more than 10,000 attendees for the first time since assuming the role of CEO at the organization her husband founded.

Erika Kirk emotional and wiping tears during lip reader’s reveal at TPUSA event showing exchange with JD Vance.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Her decision to return was not without hesitation, as lip reader Nicola Nickling told The Mirror that Kirk privately expressed doubts moments before stepping onto the stage.

“I can’t do this, I don’t want to do it,” she reportedly told her assistant, adding, “Give me a second.”

Erika Kirk later shared her gratitude for supporters and her late husband’s legacy

Erika Kirk lip reading JD Vance during an emotional exchange at a Turning Point USA event with stage pyrotechnics.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Despite the heavy emotions surrounding the event, Kirk addressed the audience during her segment, speaking for nearly half an hour before introducing Vance.

Her husband’s recorded voice introduced her to the stage, a moment that visibly affected Kirk before she started her segment.

“You guys have no idea how helpful it is to have all of you in my life, because you helped me feel even more deeply connected to my husband, and I thank you for that,” Kirk said.

Erika Kirk speaking at Turning Point USA event, sharing emotional exchange with JD Vance as lip reader reveals details.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

“You guys are the heartbeat of Turning Point USA. You’re the heartbeat of this organization.”

When introducing Vance, she described him as a “very, very dear friend,” to which the audience responded with applause.

The two shared a brief hug and spoke quietly before the Vice President began his address. As Bored Panda previously reported, the pair’s close interaction triggered a firestorm from critics, with many alleging that Kirk and Vance were intimate.

Erika Kirk and JD Vance embracing during an emotional exchange at a TPUSA event captured by a lip reader.

Image credits: Brad Vest/Getty Images

Body language experts confirmed that Kirk and Vance’s actions showed closeness, but they do not confirm a romantic relationship.

These observations were echoed by lip readers. Nickling stated that during their quick interaction, Vance told Kirk, “I’m proud of you.”

Kirk responded with, “It’s not gonna bring him back.”

Erika Kirk and JD Vance share an emotional moment on stage at TPUSA event with Vice President JD Vance backdrop.

Image credits: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

Some netizens have also shared their support for Kirk, arguing that grief takes many forms.

“How she responds to grief is a personal thing, and no one should judge how she handles it, what she wears, and how she comports herself. I have read these many comments and I can’t say how wrong I think it is,” one commenter wrote.

JD Vance remembered Charlie Kirk’s impact on politics before taking questions from the audience at the event

Erika Kirk and others in black outfits sharing an emotional moment, highlighting lip reader exchange at TPUSA event.

Image credits: Erika Kirk/Instagram

During his remarks, Vance reflected on the late activist’s influence on political organizing and youth engagement, calling him the “most effective person in politics that I have seen.”

Beyond remembering the late conservative influencer, audiences asked the Vice President about his opinion on current topics, such as religion and immigration.

JD Vance speaking at a Turning Point USA event, with lip reader revealing his emotional exchange with Erika Kirk.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Vance addressed the inquiries in his assertive style, which he has displayed in previous interviews with mainstream media outlets.

While discussing his faith, Vance maintained that he is a Christian, and he believes that the religion’s values are an important foundation of America, according to NBC News.

Erika Kirk smiling at TPUSA event during emotional exchange with JD Vance as revealed by lip reader.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

He also shared his thoughts on the topic of immigration in the United States. “What is the exact number of immigrants America should accept in the future?” Vance said.

“Right now, the answer is far less than we’ve been accepting. We’ve got to become a common community again, and you can’t do that when you have such high numbers of immigration.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s exchange on social media

Comment from Jane expressing discomfort about JD placing his hands on Erika Kirk’s hips, highlighting body language at TPUSA event.

