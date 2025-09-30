Elon Musk Accused Of Hypocrisy After Reposting Erika Kirk’s Viral “Church” Message To Millions

ADVERTISEMENT

When SpaceX founder Elon Musk hit the repost button on a three-word message from conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, the eyebrows of both his followers and detractors were raised.

The original post was simple: “Go to church.”

Musk’s decision to amplify it was met with skepticism. Considered an atheist or agnostic figure for most of his public career, his recent pivot to Christianity has been seen by many as nothing but a political maneuver to appease conservative segments of the population.

Highlights Musk’s repost of Erika Kirk’s “Go to church” sparked criticism and accusations of pandering.

Many online accused him of posturing as a Christian to please conservative voters.

Others shifted focus to fear of church after deadly shootings in Michigan and Minneapolis.

“A cig**ette in a hand doesn’t make a sinner, just like a Bible in a hand doesn’t make a saint,” a reader replied.

Woman in a white blazer wearing a cross necklace speaking into a microphone in context of Elon Musk hypocrisy news.

Share icon

Image credits: Turning Point USA / YouTube

Musk has had a complicated relationship with religion, often fighting to reconcile his scientific background with faith.

For instance, in a 2013 interview, he openly doubted the existence of an all-powerful God who watched over humanity and judged the choices of individuals.

Instead, he argued that the mysteries of life could be explained through natural processes rather than divine intervention.

Elon Musk in deep thought with hands pressed, accused of hypocrisy after reposting Erika Kirk’s viral church message

Share icon

Image credits: Apu Gomes / Getty Images

“There’s certainly things we don’t understand about the universe,” Musk said at the time.

“But I’m less convinced that there’s some superconsciousness watching over our every movement and kind of evaluating it against some criteria and deciding whether we’re going to go to one place or another when we pass away.”

Erika Kirk on stage at Turning Point USA event with pyrotechnics, viral church message gaining attention.

Share icon

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / flickr

Yet over the last few years, Musk has gradually pivoted toward Christianity, however, in a lukewarm sense.

During a podcast appearance, he described himself as a “cultural Christian,” praising the teachings of Jesus for laying the foundation upon which, in his view, the western world’s success was built upon.

“[They] result in the greatest happiness for humanity, considering not just the present, but all future humans,” he argued.

Musk’s pivot to Christianity has been seen by many as a disingenuous move to gain favor with conservative voters

Screenshot of Erika Kirk’s tweet saying Go to church, reposted by Elon Musk, highlighting hypocrisy accusations.

Share icon

Image credits: MrsErikaKirk / X

Elon Musk in a black suit interacting with people outdoors near vehicles amid event attendees in formal attire.

Share icon

Image credits: bennyjohnson / X

“Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness,” the mogul wrote in late 2022. “I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak and foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom.”

Elon Musk greets and comforts Erika Kirk after today’s celebration of her husband Charlie Kirk’s life pic.twitter.com/VjqeyIaqY6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 22, 2025

However, Musk’s critics say his alignment with Christianity has coincided too neatly with his rightward political turn, particularly since closely collaborating with President Donald Trump, who counts many Christians among his supporters.

Elon Musk giving thumbs up at an event, relating to hypocrisy accusations after reposting viral church message.

Share icon

Image credits: Britta Pedersen-Pool / Getty Images

At the same time, Musk’s fascination with the video game franchise Diablo had him dress in a red leather armor for Halloween 2022.

The costume was adorned with inverted crosses, creating an image that sits uneasily beside his claims of Christian admiration.

That’s why his repost of Erika Kirk’s message raised so many eyebrows. Many saw it as an attempt to cultivate credibility among conservative voters.

“The five stages of grift,” as one user joked.

Christian netizens voiced anxieties about returning to church in light of the recent armed attacks at religious establishments

Elon Musk in a dark suit with red tie standing next to a woman with long blonde hair in a white outfit on stage.

Share icon

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / flickr

Beyond the debate over Musk’s sincerity a more somber conversation started to surface, one based on fear.

The string of recent violent incidents at churches has left some believers on edge, with many voicing online that they no longer feel safe returning.

Speaker at Turning Point USA event surrounded by red and pink digital signs, related to Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy.

Share icon

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / flickr

As Bored Pandareported, last Sunday (September 28), a gunman crashed his truck into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Grand Blanc Township before opening fire and setting the building on fire with gasoline.

Four people were fatally shot, eight wounded, and investigators say the suspect harbored hatred toward the Mormon faith.

Elon Musk in a black suit clapping at an event with a blurred crowd, linked to viral church message controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / flickr

On August 27, a similar incident unfolded during a school-day Mass at the Church of the Annunciation, which also houses a Catholic elementary school.

Two children lost their lives, and at least 21 people were wounded. The attacker identified as a transgender individual, and harbored an appreciation for serial criminals.

Erika Kirk has stepped into the role her late husband left behind

Text message screenshot showing Melissa Salas commenting on a viral church message related to Elon Musk hypocrisy.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Tom McKenna questioning if Elon Musk is taking Erika Kirk’s church message advice.

Why did Elon Musk wear a costume with a Baphomet and an inverted cross on it? pic.twitter.com/WGoWRdAlFm — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) November 27, 2024

Days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Erika appeared inside his podcast studio and delivered a vowed to keep Turning Point USA, the youth conservative movement Charlie created, alive.

“I will never let your legacy die, baby. I won’t, I promise,” she told supporters.

Young man speaking on stage at a conference, with a focus on Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy in the viral church message.

Share icon

Image credits: Gage Skidmore / flickr

Her message was followed by action. On September 18, the TPUSA board elected her CEO and Chair, placing her at the helm of the organization.

She outlined her plan almost immediately: the American Comeback college tour will go forward this fall, AmericaFest remains on the calendar for December, and the group’s daily programming will stay alive through archived speeches and interviews.

“My husband’s voice will live on. The show will go on,” she said.

Elon Musk at a public event kissing a woman, with an American flag and audience in the background.

Share icon

Image credits: mrserikakirk / instagram

Erika has also made clear she intends to guide the movement from a strategic role rather than the spotlight, leaving day-to-day hosting duties to others while she directs its long-term course.

“Mr. Family Values.” Netizens expressed their skepticism over Musk’s pivot to Christianity

Text post by Kyley Ciera Rose Phillips stating a quote about cigarettes and Bibles, linked to Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment about going to church, related to Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy reposting message.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment questioning Elon Musk’s beliefs, referencing hypocrisy and a viral church message.

Text message from Cortnee Hammon Mathews asking Elon if he is coming home to the kingdom, highlighting Elon Musk hypocrisy debate.

Comment reading so she can create her mega church posted by a user named Foxy One Feather online

Comment by Donna Simmie Fisher questioning Elon and church, highlighting Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy online.

Comment from Bright Forex predicting Elon marrying Erika, related to Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy viral church message.

Screenshot of Joe Rathgeber’s comment saying The five stages of grift about Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Karen Buck about acting classes, related to Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy.

Comment by Argus Knox, stating Meanwhile he doesn't, with 98 likes, related to Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy.

Comment by A Will Haynes saying Oh ok Mr family values, related to Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy after reposting viral message.

Comment from Sarsan Salieu Jeegaya mentioning Elon Musk and a perfect match, related to Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy.

Comment by Katelyn Stimpson reacting to Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy after reposting Erika Kirk’s viral church message.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy after reposting Erika Kirk’s viral church message.

Alt text: Screenshot of a social media comment on Elon Musk accused of hypocrisy after reposting Erika Kirk’s viral church message.