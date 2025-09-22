Mass Fury After Charlie Kirk’s Funeral Is Compared To Martin Luther King’s And John F. Kennedy’s

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Kirk’s memorial service drew one of the largest public turnouts for a private citizen in American history.

On September 21, the right-wing conservative was paid tribute at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

However, an online comparison of funeral numbers between the late activist and prominent historical figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy sparked a heated debate online.

Highlights Charlie Kirk’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, drew over 100,000 attendees, according to the organizers.

Several notable political figures, conservative media personalities, and religious leaders were present to pay tribute to Kirk.

Rep. Anna Paulina-Luna compared the late conservative to former President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. in her speech.

“I wouldn’t have known anything about [Charlie Kirk] funeral unless I saw it on social media,” commented one netizen.

“It’s not a contest. Have a little dignity. Every memorial is as large or small… and just as important,” wrote one social media user.

RELATED:

Charlie Kirk was honored with a tribute at a memorial service held in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Man speaking at an event with crowd in background, capturing mass fury after Charlie Kirk’s funeral compared to historic moments.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

The 31-year-old was fatally attacked on September 10 by an armed assailant during a university debate.

According to the organizers of the memorial service, State Farm Stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL, can accommodate up to 73,000 people.

An additional 19,000 seats were available in the nearby Desert Diamond Arena, which served as an overflow facility for the service.

The organizers revealed the actual number of attendees shortly after the memorial.

Memorial screen displaying remembering Charlie Kirk with dates 1993-2025 during a mass funeral event.

Share icon

Image credits: turningpointusa/Instagram

Screenshot of a tweet discussing mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral compared to Martin Luther King's and John F. Kennedy's.

Share icon

Image credits: NobleNegroe/X

ADVERTISEMENT

As expected, they toldFox News Digital that approximately 90,000 people attended the service, with roughly 70,000 inside the stadium.

Another 10,000 people gathered at the nearby overflow venue, and an additional 10,000 watched the service from designated public viewing areas nearby.

The 31-year-old conservative lost his life after being shot in the neck during an event at a university

Martin Luther King Jr. speaking at a civil rights protest with a diverse group amid mass public fury and activism.

Share icon

Image credits: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

ADVERTISEMENT

The service was broadcast across every major U.S. television network.

The Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder’s memorial was attended by several notable political figures, conservative media personalities, and religious leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Elon Musk, Republican House Representative Paulina-Luna, Black American conservative Dr. Ben Carson, far-right influencer and anchor Jack Posobiec, and others were all present at the service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was the headline speaker, and as he addressed the crowd, he hailed Charlie as a “great American hero” and a “martyr.”

John F. Kennedy speaking at a podium with microphones during a formal event, capturing mass fury comparisons.

Share icon

Image credits: United Press International

Comment by Go Go Johnson expressing sadness about mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral being compared to Martin Luther King and John F. Kennedy funerals.

“He’s a martyr now for America’s freedom. I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paulina-Luna went one step further during her speech, comparing Kirk to former assassinated political figures such as President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Several prominent political figures and religious leaders expressed their sympathies for the “martyr” Charlie during their speeches

Massive crowd gathered in a large stadium, illustrating mass fury compared to historic events like MLK and JFK funerals.

Share icon

Image credits: turningpointusa/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Nancy Jones Fulkerson discussing funerals and mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral.

“His name will stand etched in the history besides the likes of JFK, who boldly challenged a generation to ask what they could do for their country amid the shadows of the Cold War, and Dr. King, who marched into the jaws of hatred, sacrificing his safety and ultimately his life, to bend the arc of history towards justice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Charlie’s wife, Erika Kirk, delivered a powerful and emotionally charged message as she addressed the crowd.

“My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.”

Military honor guard folding American flag at a large funeral with mass fury compared to Martin Luther King and John F. Kennedy.

Share icon

Image credits: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum

Tweet showing attendance figures comparing mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral to Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy funerals.

Share icon

Image credits: JohnMcCloy/X

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Patrick West discussing the scale of mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral compared to 60s icons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a devout Christian, Erika expressed her belief in Jesus’ teachings and announced that she had forgiven 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who has been charged with Charlie’s assassination.

She said, “I forgive him because it is what Christ did. The answer to hate is not hate.”

Charlie’s funeral service compared to those of assassinated political figures such as President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Woman with blonde hair watching a large poster of Charlie Kirk at a memorial event with crowd in the background.

Share icon

Image credits: turningpointusa/Instagram

Following the memorial, a heated online debate broke out, with netizens comparing the number of attendees at Charlie’s funeral to those at JFK’s and Dr. King’s funerals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several social media users claimed that Kirk’s funeral was one of the largest in American history in terms of turnout.

One post on X read, “Charlie Kirk’s memorial now has more people in attendance than MLK or JFK’s funeral. Our greatest strength on the Right is our unity, which sends a POWERFUL message of what it means to be a cohesive group of Patriotic Americans.”

Tweet from The Patriot Oasis about mass attendance at Charlie Kirk’s funeral compared to MLK and JFK funerals with context on crowd sizes.

Share icon

Image credits: ThePatriotOasis/X

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Tony DeLuca Super-Soldier joking about funerals being competitions, related to mass fury after Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many netizens remained skeptical and denied claims that it was the largest memorial.

One user commented, “For JFK or MLK more people watched at home than Kirk’s and they were much more well known than him, I’ve talked to a bunch of people that had to google Kirk to figure out who he was.”

Another wrote, “What’s the purpose of the comparison??? Sounds like something Trump would brag about.”

“D**n, turning a memorial into a spectacle of a political rally,” a third expressed.

“JFK and MLK were both before social media and the computer. That makes for a stupid comparison.”

Charlie had previously criticized Dr. King, calling him “not a good person” during a political convention

Charlie Kirk speaking at an event, wearing a suit and tie with arms outstretched against a colorful backdrop.

Share icon

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

As for the numbers, according to Britannica, JFK’s funeral in 1963 was attended by more than 250,000 people who paid their respects to the fallen president. His flag-draped coffin was carried to its final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funeral also featured a formal procession from the Capitol to St. Matthew’s Cathedral, with a riderless horse symbolizing the fallen leader.

Meanwhile, according to Britannica, Dr. King’s funeral procession in 1968 was joined by as many as 100,000 people, with tens of thousands more listening to the service over loudspeakers, and millions watching on television.

Two funeral services were held for him, the first at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Memphis, followed by a second in Atlanta.

Mass fury compared to Martin Luther King and John F. Kennedy crowds during historic public events and funerals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Martin Luther King Jr National Historic Site

His casket was loaded onto a wooden wagon pulled by two mules in a procession from Ebenezer Baptist Church to Morehouse College, allowing the public to pay their respects.

Following Kirk’s passing, Rep. Anna Paulina shared a post on X featuring an image of Kirk alongside Abraham Lincoln, JFK, Jesus, and Dr. King.

ADVERTISEMENT

This post was firmly criticized by Bernice King, Dr. King’s daughter, on social media. She wrote, “There are so many things wrong with this. So many. I get tired, y’all.”

Crowd holding signs with raised fists at Charlie Kirk's funeral, with mass fury compared to historic events.

Share icon

Image credits: turningpointusa/Instagram

Previously, while speaking at a Turning Point USA political convention in December 2023, Kirk had shared his views on MLK with the crowd.

“MLK was awful. He’s not a good person. He said one good thing he actually didn’t believe.”

“There is no way to compare because JFK and MLK were figures pre-Internet/social media and transportation was not the same,” wrote one user

Facebook comment by Patricia Brennan Murphy comparing public reaction mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral to Martin Luther King and John F. Kennedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A social media comment by Carol Avello Fullwood saying His impact is astonishing in response to mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral.

Comment by Kevin Thomas mentioning a lost presidential future, reflecting mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral.

User comment on mass fury after Charlie Kirk’s funeral, reflecting on morals and traditional values in politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Joyann Zuccarini-Martin questioning the purpose of mass fury comparisons after Charlie Kirk's funeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Lise Nivern-Banks stating Ludicrous! Completely different times, in a social media post discussing mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral.

Comment on mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral highlighting differences from 1960s funeral impacts and comparisons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment comparing mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral with public reactions to MLK and JFK events.

Comment text on social media disputing comparisons of mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral to JFK and MLK events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about Michael Jackson funeral’s popularity, reacting to mass fury after Charlie Kirk’s funeral compared to MLK and JFK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Kevin Murphy discussing the comparison of mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral to Martin Luther King's and John F. Kennedy's events.

Comment comparing mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral to Martin Luther King Jr and John F Kennedy memorials.

Screenshot of Terry Reddick Taylor’s comment urging dignity and respect for all memorial sizes amid mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Marilee Herdman expressing skepticism about attendance at Charlie Kirk's funeral, capturing mass fury reactions.

Comment from Scotty Temple discussing mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral, comparing it to historical events.

Geneva Duty commenting on national growth, with mass fury after Charlie Kirk's funeral compared to historic moments.

ADVERTISEMENT