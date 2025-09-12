Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
NBC Analyst Breaks His Silence After Getting Fired For “Horrendous” Remarks About Charlie Kirk
NBC analyst speaking at Turning Point USA event, addressing controversy after getting fired for remarks about Charlie Kirk.
Social Issues, Society

NBC Analyst Breaks His Silence After Getting Fired For “Horrendous” Remarks About Charlie Kirk

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Senior political analyst Matthew Dowdhas finally addressed his firing from MSNBC over his “horrendous” remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

The 31-year-old political figure lost his life in a fatal attackwhile attending an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. 

The analyst was let go after his on-air remarks were widely criticized for suggesting the activist’s assassination was a consequence of his own actions.

Highlights
  • Matthew Dowd finally addressed his firing from MSNBC after calling Charlie Kirk’s assassination inevitable, sparking massive outrage.
  • The analyst apologized on BlueSky, clarifying he never meant to blame the late activist for the “horrendous attack.”
  • Meanwhile, firings of teachers, reporters, and even comic book writers sparked a heated debate over free speech.
  • “How many people have you gotten fired today guys?” wrote one user online.

You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and not expect awful actions to take place.”

    Matthew Dowd finally addressed his controversial comments about Charlie Kirk following his assassination

    NBC analyst speaking into a microphone while addressing the audience about his firing and remarks on Charlie Kirk.

    NBC analyst speaking into a microphone while addressing the audience about his firing and remarks on Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / flickr

    During a debate as part of Kirk’s American Comeback Tour at the university, he was hit in the neck by an assailant and did not survive the injury. 

    While reflecting on the attack and the “environment in which a sh**ting like this happens” with host Katy Tur, Dowd suggested that the late activist’s own “hateful thoughts” led to the tragedy. 

    “And I always go back to: Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that’s the environment we’re in.”

    The remarks sparked massive online outrage and ultimately led to the news channel firing him shortly afterward.

    NBC analyst speaking at an event, wearing a gray blazer, following controversy over remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    NBC analyst speaking at an event, wearing a gray blazer, following controversy over remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: nrkbeta / flickr

    The former chief strategist of George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign issued an apology on BlueSky.

    “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Charlie Kirk.”

    Kirk was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University by an armed assailant

    NBC analyst speaking live on MSNBC after firing for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk shown in split screen.

    NBC analyst speaking live on MSNBC after firing for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk shown in split screen.

    Image credits: therecount / X

    Tweet from MSNBC Public Relations addressing the firing of NBC analyst over horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Tweet from MSNBC Public Relations addressing the firing of NBC analyst over horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: MSNBCPR / X

    “On an earlier appearance on MSNBC I was asked a question on the environment we are in. I apologize for my tone and words,” his apology continued. 

    Further clarifying that his remarks on the “horrendous attack” were taken out of context, he emphasized that he was not blaming Charlie.

    “Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind.”

    Man in a white freedom shirt holding a hat with number 47 at a crowded outdoor event with people cheering and raising hands.

    Man in a white freedom shirt holding a hat with number 47 at a crowded outdoor event with people cheering and raising hands.

    Image credits: Trent Nelson / Getty Images

    Shortly after Dowd’s apology, MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler issued a public statement, calling his words during the broadcast “inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable.”

    “We apologize for his statements, as has he,” she added. 

    The political analyst issued a public apology for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments with his comments

    Crowd gathered outside modern building as NBC analyst breaks silence after firing over remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Crowd gathered outside modern building as NBC analyst breaks silence after firing over remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: strictsignal / X

    Matthew was not the only one to lose his job in the aftermath of the political tragedy

    A high school teacher at Greenville County School District in South Carolina, Wynne Boliek, was placed on temporary administrative leave over a controversial Facebook post.

    Celebrating the assassination of Charlie, Boliek wrote, “Thoughts and prayers to his children but IMHO [in my honest opinion] America became greater today. There I said it.”

    The post was widely shared across social media platforms and even picked up by notable figures such as U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace and U.S. Rep. William Timmons.

    NBC analyst wearing glasses and a suit speaking in a home setting after getting fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    NBC analyst wearing glasses and a suit speaking in a home setting after getting fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: Bubblebathgirl / X

    Tweet from NBC analyst Matthew Dowd apologizing for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk and condemning violence.

    Image credits: bsky.app

    The widespread attention and backlash prompted an investigation by district authorities, who “confirmed the inappropriate message was written by Mr. Boliek.”

    A South Carolina teacher expressed on Facebook that Kirk’s passing made America “greater”

    NBC analyst speaking at event, raising hand, addressing controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk after being fired.

    NBC analyst speaking at event, raising hand, addressing controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk after being fired.

    Image credits: Joe Kohen / Getty Images

    “He is no longer employed with Greenville County Schools. We strongly condemn the message shared by the former employee as it does not reflect the standards we expect of our staff. We remain committed to upholding the values of professionalism and respect for our students, families, colleagues, and community.”

    His removal was applauded by U.S. Rep Nancy, who praised the school for its swift action.

    Man in black America shirt standing with arms crossed at a Turning Point USA event after NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks

    Man in black America shirt standing with arms crossed at a Turning Point USA event after NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks

    Image credits: charliekirk1776 / instagram

    She wrote on X, “Thank you to [Greenville County Schools] for doing the right thing here. No teacher should ever celebrate the m**der of another human being.”

    Netizens remain divided over the recent firings of people like Wynne and Matthew. Some supported the decisions, while others condemned the government for curbing people’s right to free speech.

    One user commented, “I expect better judgement from a teacher. As my mother taught me, ‘If you have nothing good to say, keep your mouth shut.’”

    Screenshot of social media post with comments and a man in a green checkered shirt, related to NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of social media post with comments and a man in a green checkered shirt, related to NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: RepTimmons / X

    Another wrote, “No wonder so many high school students have thoughtless ideas, they hear it from their teachers. Teach your subject teachers, don’t teach hatred.”

    Meanwhile, one dissenting netizen argued, “The American pretense of free speech is laughable. Everybody is ‘entitled to free speech until their free speech doesn’t agree with your free speech.’”

    People lost their jobs across the country over negative opinions about the conservative activist’s attack

    Man wearing sunglasses and cap, walking indoors, related to NBC analyst breaking silence after firing controversy.

    Man wearing sunglasses and cap, walking indoors, related to NBC analyst breaking silence after firing controversy.

    Image credits: FBISaltLakeCity / X

    Scores of individuals across the country lost their jobs following the 31-year-old’s untimely passing due to their controversial opinions on the matter.

    A Florida reporter was suspended, while CBS News’ morning show reporter Burleson faced online backlash for asking on-air questions about political violence.

    Meanwhile, two teachers in Mississippi and Tennessee were fired for posting “insensitive comments” on social media.

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ education commissioner even warned all teachers in the state that making “disgusting” statements about Kirk’s assassination would result in suspension and license cancellation.

    NBC analyst in a dark suit sitting at a desk with a serious expression after being fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    NBC analyst in a dark suit sitting at a desk with a serious expression after being fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: Newseum / flickr

    In the entertainment industry, DC Comics announced the discontinuation of a Batman spinoff series, Red Hood

    The decision came after the writer, Gretchen Felker-Martin, made “offensive” comments about Charlie.

    “Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct,” the publisher wrote online. 

    “Basically, he lost his job for speaking his mind,” wrote one social media user

    Comment by Laurie Martin on social media criticizing freedom and accountability amid NBC analyst firing controversy.

    Comment by Laurie Martin on social media criticizing freedom and accountability amid NBC analyst firing controversy.

    Comment by Darcy Tolle criticizing the reporter's horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk and their impact.

    Comment by Darcy Tolle criticizing the reporter's horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk and their impact.

    Screenshot of Becky Beechler’s comment criticising NBC analyst’s horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of Becky Beechler’s comment criticising NBC analyst’s horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Facebook comment from Jason Havill expressing skepticism after NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Facebook comment from Jason Havill expressing skepticism after NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of social media comment expressing sadness, related to NBC analyst fired for remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of social media comment expressing sadness, related to NBC analyst fired for remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment by Tayo Cohen responding to NBC analyst after being fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment by Tayo Cohen responding to NBC analyst after being fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Whitney Kildea criticizing a situation involving NBC analyst and Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Whitney Kildea criticizing a situation involving NBC analyst and Charlie Kirk.

    Comment mentioning Charlie Kirk with the text Rest in Peace, related to NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks.

    Comment mentioning Charlie Kirk with the text Rest in Peace, related to NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks.

    Comment by Omar Eltahir saying “He pushed the button didn’t he” on a social media post.

    Comment by Omar Eltahir saying “He pushed the button didn’t he” on a social media post.

    Facebook comment by Cindy Goff discussing societal hate and anger amid NBC analyst controversy over Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Facebook comment by Cindy Goff discussing societal hate and anger amid NBC analyst controversy over Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Comment by Thomas Davidson about freedom of speech, reacting to NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks on Charlie Kirk.

    Comment by Thomas Davidson about freedom of speech, reacting to NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks on Charlie Kirk.

    Comment from Magellan Stevenson III discussing NBC analyst's controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk on social media.

    Comment from Magellan Stevenson III discussing NBC analyst's controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk on social media.

    Comment by Oscar Orihuela questioning unhinged remarks, related to NBC analyst fired for horrendous comments about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment by Oscar Orihuela questioning unhinged remarks, related to NBC analyst fired for horrendous comments about Charlie Kirk.

    Louise Costello commenting in a social media post defending NBC analyst after firing over remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Louise Costello commenting in a social media post defending NBC analyst after firing over remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Dave McFarland reacting to NBC analyst’s firing over remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Dave McFarland reacting to NBC analyst’s firing over remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing the NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment on social media about NBC analyst after being fired for horrendous remarks on Charlie Kirk.

    Comment on social media about NBC analyst after being fired for horrendous remarks on Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of Emerson Hunter’s comment mentioning Charlie and empathy in a discussion about NBC analyst remarks.

    Screenshot of Emerson Hunter’s comment mentioning Charlie and empathy in a discussion about NBC analyst remarks.

    Comment on social media about NBC analyst breaking silence after getting fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment on social media about NBC analyst breaking silence after getting fired for horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment on social media discussing NBC analyst breaking silence after firing for remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Comment on social media discussing NBC analyst breaking silence after firing for remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing a fired NBC analyst's horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing a fired NBC analyst's horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk.

    Commenter Silver Knight sharing views on a fired NBC analyst’s horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk and expressing sympathy.

    Commenter Silver Knight sharing views on a fired NBC analyst’s horrendous remarks about Charlie Kirk and expressing sympathy.

    Facebook comment discussing NBC analyst Dowd’s firing and remarks about Charlie Kirk with an emoji reacting sadly.

    Facebook comment discussing NBC analyst Dowd’s firing and remarks about Charlie Kirk with an emoji reacting sadly.

    Text post by Michael Melody discussing freedom of speech, maintaining peace, and morals after NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks.

    Text post by Michael Melody discussing freedom of speech, maintaining peace, and morals after NBC analyst fired for horrendous remarks.

    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty... But I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights." Charlie Kirk

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let these sink in with the idiot conservatives that quip about "accountability" and "the damage done by his words"

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    dan_49 avatar
    Dan
    Dan
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fired for telling the truth

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jasonpatterson_1 avatar
    My NegaJay
    My NegaJay
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, but no reasonable adult would expect a prog to understand that. Maybe talk to your therapist about it?

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    jacksmith_28 avatar
    Jack Smith
    Jack Smith
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wonder if he still felt like death and violence are a small price to pay in order to protect (his interpretation of) the second amendment as he was bleeding out do to a gunshot wound? 😘 "Guns are awesome! Prove me wrong!" Lol

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
