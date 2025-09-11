Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Commentator Who Made “Unacceptable” Charlie Kirk Remarks After Utah Tragedy Fired Hours Later
Close-up of commentator with serious expression related to unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy.
Crime, Society

Commentator Who Made “Unacceptable” Charlie Kirk Remarks After Utah Tragedy Fired Hours Later

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
MSNBC reportedly fired senior political analyst Matthew Dowd on Wednesday (September 10), hours after he made highly controversial comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was assassinated at the age of 31 during an event at Utah Valley University.

After an armed assailant hit him in the neck, Kirk was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Highlights
  • MSNBC fired senior political analyst Matthew Dowd hours after his comments on Charlie Kirk's assassination.
  • Dowd described Kirk as "divisive" and suggested his assassination was inevitable, prompting backlash on social media.
  • MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler called Dowd's remarks "inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable" in a statement.

Following the attack, but before his passing was confirmed by President Donald Trump, MSNBC host Katy Tur asked Dowd about the “environment” that enables such violent actions in the country.

RELATED:

    Man in dark blazer and light shirt looking to the side, related to commentator fired after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks.

    MSNBC reportedly fired a political commentator who appeared to suggest that Charlie Kirk’s attack was inevitable
    Man in dark blazer and light shirt looking to the side, related to commentator fired after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore / flickr

    The political analyst began by describing the pro-lifer as “one of the most divisive” public figures who spread hate speech “aimed at certain groups.”

    Dowd went on to suggest that Kirk’s assassination was “unfortunate” but inevitable. 

    Commentator speaking into microphone during event, linked to unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy firing.

    Commentator speaking into microphone during event, linked to unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy firing.

    Image credits: nrkbeta / flickr

    “And I always go back to: Hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that’s the environment we’re in,” he said. 

    “You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we’re in.”

    Matthew Dowd was asked about the “environment” that allows violent incidents to happen

    Commentator making unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy shown during MSNBC live news broadcast.

    Commentator making unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy shown during MSNBC live news broadcast.

    Image credits: therecount / X

    His comments sparked outrage on social media, causing MSNBC to trend on X (formerly Twitter) amid calls for the analyst to be fired.

    After the broadcast, Dowd, who was the chief strategist of George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign, apologized for his “tone and words.”

    MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler called Dowd’s statement “inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable”

    MSNBC Public Relations tweet showing apology for unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks by commentator after Utah tragedy.

    MSNBC Public Relations tweet showing apology for unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks by commentator after Utah tragedy.

    Image credits: MSNBCPR / X

    Dowd concluded with a message of peace: “Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind.”

    MSNBC logo with colorful peacock feathers representing the commentator fired after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks.

    MSNBC logo with colorful peacock feathers representing the commentator fired after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks.

    Image credits: msnbc

    Rebecca Kutler, MSNBC President, has also issued an apology for Dowd’s remarks, calling them “inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable.”

    “We apologize for his statements, as has he,” Kutler wrote. “There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

    Following the incident, outlets like Deadline and Variety reported that the political analyst had been fired from MSNBC.

    Man wearing a white freedom t-shirt at a crowded outdoor event after Utah tragedy commentator remarks controversy.

    Man wearing a white freedom t-shirt at a crowded outdoor event after Utah tragedy commentator remarks controversy.

    Image credits: Trent Nelson / Getty Images

    The manhunt for the individual responsible for Kirk’s assassination is ongoing at the moment of writing. Two people were arrested but later released, as authorities determined they had “no current ties” to the incident

    Kirk, a close ally of Trump, had been invited to speak at Utah Valley University (UVU). The conservative activist was seated under a white gazebo, addressing a crowd of about 3,000 people during the first stop of his Prove Me Wrong (The American Comeback) Tour.

    Kirk was assassinated while giving a talk in front of 3,000 people at Utah Valley University

    Crowd gathered near commentator booth with The American Comeback tent and people wearing red hats at outdoor event.

    Crowd gathered near commentator booth with The American Comeback tent and people wearing red hats at outdoor event.

    Image credits: TheRabbitHole84 / X

    According to eyewitnesses and videos taken at the scene, Kirk was responding to a question about violence at the time that the bullet hit his neck.

    “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” an audience member asked, as per the BBC.

    “Too many,” replied Kirk.

    His wife Erika and their two children were watching him speak.

    Dowd said “hateful words lead to hateful actions,” a statement he later retracted

    Family portrait with parents holding children at a celebration, unrelated to commentator fired after Utah tragedy remarks.

    Family portrait with parents holding children at a celebration, unrelated to commentator fired after Utah tragedy remarks.

    Image credits: charliekirk1776 / mrserikakirk / Instagram

    At around 12:20 local time, the 31-year-old could be seen recoiling in his chair, with blood visible on his neck, before the crowd began running.

    “I heard a loud shot, a loud bang and then I saw his body actually – in slow motion – kind of fall over,” one eyewitness described.

    The father of two was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle. Hours later, Trump confirmed his passing in a post on Truth Social.

    The political analyst clarified that he didn’t intend to blame Kirk for the fatal attack

    Screenshot of commentator Matthew Dowd's social media apology after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy.

    Screenshot of commentator Matthew Dowd's social media apology after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy.

    Image credits: bsky.app

    The Department of Public Safety confirmed in an update that the attack “is still an active investigation.”

    Law enforcement officials said the assassin is believed to have fired from the roof of a building near the courtyard where Kirk was speaking. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and believe the suspect was “dressed in dark clothing.”

    This description matches accounts from witnesses at the scene who reported seeing a figure on the roof of a university building dressed in black clothing.

    In a Facebook post in August, Kirk’s American Comeback Tour was promoted as “a lively discussion of Freedom & America.”

    Commentator speaking with hand gestures, wearing a dark blazer, related to unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks and firing.

    Commentator speaking with hand gestures, wearing a dark blazer, related to unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks and firing.

    Image credits: Max Whittaker / Getty Images

    Utah Valley University’s student newspaper, the UVU Review, reported the campus had a “divided opinion” on Kirk being invited to speak. Some students started an online petition asking administrators to stop him from coming, as per ABC News.

    In response, the university issued a statement on September 3 titled Free Expression and Neutrality, writing that UVU “does not take official positions on political, social, or cultural controversies unless they directly impact our mission, operations, or core values.”

    The assassination has been condemned by leaders around the world and across the political spectrum, including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

    “Glad they finally did something,” one netizen said in response to the reports of  Dowd being fired

    Twitter post from user Savvy criticizing the media, related to commentator fired after Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy.

    Twitter post from user Savvy criticizing the media, related to commentator fired after Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy.

    Commentator fired hours after making unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy on social media platform.

    Commentator fired hours after making unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy on social media platform.

    Tweet from user Susan expressing shock about unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy, commenting on firing hours later.

    Tweet from user Susan expressing shock about unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy, commenting on firing hours later.

    Commentator responding to Utah tragedy with controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk, leading to swift firing hours later.

    Commentator responding to Utah tragedy with controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk, leading to swift firing hours later.

    Tweet from commentator StaySilentSometimes calling for career end after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy.

    Tweet from commentator StaySilentSometimes calling for career end after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a network after commentator made unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a network after commentator made unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy.

    Tweet by An Orwellian Gator discussing commentator remarks and firing after Utah tragedy, highlighting reaction on social media.

    Tweet by An Orwellian Gator discussing commentator remarks and firing after Utah tragedy, highlighting reaction on social media.

    Tweet from BLOCKXS.COM commenting on Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy, mentioning commentator fired hours later.

    Tweet from BLOCKXS.COM commenting on Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy, mentioning commentator fired hours later.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the commentator who made unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks and was fired after Utah tragedy.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the commentator who made unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks and was fired after Utah tragedy.

    ALT text: Commentator fired hours after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy controversy on social media.

    ALT text: Commentator fired hours after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks following Utah tragedy controversy on social media.

    Commentator Christian Hokenson reacting online before being fired for unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy.

    Commentator Christian Hokenson reacting online before being fired for unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy.

    Commentator Andy Marcellino defends remarks after Utah tragedy before being fired hours later for unacceptable comments.

    Commentator Andy Marcellino defends remarks after Utah tragedy before being fired hours later for unacceptable comments.

    Commentator Robert Whicker responds to backlash over unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy, leading to quick firing.

    Commentator Robert Whicker responds to backlash over unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy, leading to quick firing.

    Commentator who made unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy posted on social media defending Kirk’s speech.

    Commentator who made unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy posted on social media defending Kirk’s speech.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Shelly McCarthy questioning why the commentator who made unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks was fired.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Shelly McCarthy questioning why the commentator who made unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks was fired.

    Commentator who made unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy fired responds to backlash in comment.

    Commentator who made unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks after Utah tragedy fired responds to backlash in comment.

    Commentator Patricia Williamson Osoria commenting on a biblical phrase after Utah tragedy remarks controversy.

    Commentator Patricia Williamson Osoria commenting on a biblical phrase after Utah tragedy remarks controversy.

    Commentator Brianna Aaron defends Dowd after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks and firing following Utah tragedy.

    Commentator Brianna Aaron defends Dowd after unacceptable Charlie Kirk remarks and firing following Utah tragedy.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ridiculous. He is a political analyst, and he gave the legitimate opinion that with the current political situation in the US at the moment, things like this are inevitable. Political activists and parties cannot stoke extremism (for either end of the spectrum) and push people into an "Us against them" mindset, then be surprised that some unbalanced person out there takes it too far. Nobody should be shot for their opinions, however he was part of the system that is creating the environment where things like this are going to happen.

