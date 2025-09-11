“Iryna Zarutska”: Charlie Kirk’s Eerie Final Post On Brutal Crime Resurfaces After Fatal Attack

Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man wearing white freedom shirt at outdoor event with crowd in background, related to Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk crime case.
Social Issues, Society

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
In a moment haunted with grim irony, Charlie Kirk was talking about shootings in the US when he became the victim of one.

The popular conservative activist was shot in front of 3,000 horrified attendees by a rooftop sniper at the Utah Valley University.

Charlie even shared an eerie post on social media hours before he was violently slain at the age of 31.

  • Charlie Kirk was talking about shootings in the US when he became the victim of one.
  • The conservative activist was shot in front of 3,000 horrified attendees by a rooftop sniper at the Utah Valley University.
  • Charlie shared an eerie post on social media hours before his violent slaying at the age of 31.
    In a moment of grim irony, Charlie Kirk’s final words were about shootings in the US

    Charlie Kirk wearing a dark suit and light shirt, seated indoors, with a serious expression during an event.

    Charlie Kirk wearing a dark suit and light shirt, seated indoors, with a serious expression during an event.

    Image credits: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    The harrowing incident unfolded shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 10.

    Charlie had just kick-started his “The American Comeback Tour,” and he was conducting his very first stop at Utah Valley University.

    The event saw the conservative pundit inviting attendees to debate with him during his signature “Prove Me Wrong” segment.

    Charlie Kirk speaking at an outdoor event with a crowd, related to Iryna Zarutska and a brutal crime discussion.

    Charlie Kirk speaking at an outdoor event with a crowd, related to Iryna Zarutska and a brutal crime discussion.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

    The Turning Point USA co-founder was answering questions about mass shootings in the US when the sniper targeted him with his long black firearm.

    “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” an attendee asked Charlie.

    “Too many,” he responded.

    The Turning Point USA co-founder was in the middle of his signature “Prove Me Wrong” segment when a bullet tore through his neck

    Crowd gathered under a tent at an event discussing Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk's final post after a brutal crime.

    Crowd gathered under a tent at an event discussing Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk's final post after a brutal crime.

    Image credits: Non_user87/X

    “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?” the activist was asked, to which he replied: “Counting or not counting gang violence?”

    Within seconds, a bullet ripped through Charlie’s neck and sent attendees running for cover. Blood gushed out of his wound as the political commentator collapsed from his chair.

    Charlie fell to the ground before his security team rushed him to a hospital. His passing was confirmed shortly after.

    Memorial sign featuring Charlie Kirk with a message, related to Iryna Zarutska and a brutal crime fatal attack.

    Memorial sign featuring Charlie Kirk with a message, related to Iryna Zarutska and a brutal crime fatal attack.

    Image credits: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

    “I saw a bunch of blood come out of Charlie,” Justin Hickens, who was standing about 20 yards away, told NBC News.

    “I saw his body kind of kick back and go limp, and everybody dropped to the ground,” he added.

    A shadowy figure, believed to be the assailant, was captured running across the roof of a campus building moments after the assassination.

    “There’s somebody on the roof right there,” one clip captured someone in the crowd saying. “He just ran from over there, ran in, now he’s right there.”

    “I saw his body kind of kick back and go limp, and everybody dropped to the ground,” a witness said

    Iryna Zarutska with family at the beach, holding children, enjoying a cloudy day near the ocean.

    Iryna Zarutska with family at the beach, holding children, enjoying a cloudy day near the ocean.

    Image credits: mrserikakirkcharliekirk

    Charlie had shared an eerie post on social media hours before his passing.

    The conservative activist addressed the brutal stabbing of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was fatally stabbed on a train last month, in his last post.

    Person in red hoodie standing behind seated person wearing a cap on public transit, related to Iryna Zarutska brutal crime case.

    Person in red hoodie standing behind seated person wearing a cap on public transit, related to Iryna Zarutska brutal crime case.

    Image credits: WBTV News

    Charlie’s last post highlighted concerns about the criminal justice system, especially when it came to repeat offenders like DeCarlos Brown Jr., who is facing charges for Iryna’s stabbing.

    “If we want things to change, it’s 100% necessary to politicize the senseless m****r of Iryna Zarutska because it was politics that allowed a savage monster with 14 priors to be free on the streets to k*** her,” he wrote on X.

    Charlie’s last post hours before his assassination was about the stabbing of Iryna Zarutska

    Screenshot of Charlie Kirk’s tweet discussing politicizing the senseless murder of Iryna Zarutska after a brutal crime.

    Image credits: charliekirk11

    Tweet from Charlie Kirk with a distressed woman sitting, related to Iryna Zarutska and brutal crime after fatal attack.

    Tweet from Charlie Kirk with a distressed woman sitting, related to Iryna Zarutska and brutal crime after fatal attack.

    Image credits: charliekirk11

    Meanwhile, his wife Erika Kirk had shared a bible verse ahead of her husband’s passing.

    “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,” she wrote on X, quoting Psalm 46:1.

    Charlie is survived by his wife and their two kids, a 3-year-old daughter and a 16-month-old son.

    He was not only a close ally of the US president but was also one of the most high-profile conservative activists with a massive fan-following online.

    Man wearing a white freedom shirt at an outdoor event with a crowd, related to Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk.

    Man wearing a white freedom shirt at an outdoor event with a crowd, related to Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk.

    Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

    The activist has strongly advocated for the preservation of Second Amendment rights in the US, which relates to the right to keep and bear firearms.

    Back in 2023, he said it was “worth it” to lose a few innocent victims to shootings as long as Second Amendment rights were preserved.

    “It’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some g** d**ths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights…That is a prudent deal,” he said while speaking at the Salt Lake City campus of Awaken Church on April 5, 2023.

    The person behind Charlie’s assassination still remains at large.

    The anti-abortion campaigner said it was “worth it” to lose a few innocent victims to shootings every year

    Charlie Kirk in a studio setting, wearing a dark blazer, speaking into a microphone with a serious expression.

    Charlie Kirk in a studio setting, wearing a dark blazer, speaking into a microphone with a serious expression.

    Image credits: Charlie Kirk/YouTube

    The sniper “is believed to have fired from the roof of a building down to the location of the public event in the student courtyard,” officials said.

    Police interrogated two suspects but eventually released both of them from custody.

    The first suspect was identified as 71-year-old George Zinn, and the second was Zachariah Qureshi. Cops found no connection between them and the shooting.

    “There is no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals,” the FBI and Utah Department of Public Safety said in a joint statement.

    “There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt,” the statement added.

    “He got what he fought for,” one commented online

    Comment by Joseph Felix Gregory Salgado emphasizing respect and understanding in discussions mentioning Charlie Kirk and viewpoints.

    Comment by Joseph Felix Gregory Salgado emphasizing respect and understanding in discussions mentioning Charlie Kirk and viewpoints.

    Facebook comment by Jason Enriquez, a top fan, about fear and proving someone wrong after cutting a man's tongue.

    Facebook comment by Jason Enriquez, a top fan, about fear and proving someone wrong after cutting a man's tongue.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing respectful political dialogue related to Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk's crime post.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing respectful political dialogue related to Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk's crime post.

    Comment from Gillian Maclaughlan discussing concerns about a question potentially provoking the shooter in a brutal crime case.

    Comment from Gillian Maclaughlan discussing concerns about a question potentially provoking the shooter in a brutal crime case.

    Comment by Joana Boja questioning if someone supported people being allowed to have guns, related to Iryna Zarutska and brutal crime discussion.

    Comment by Joana Boja questioning if someone supported people being allowed to have guns, related to Iryna Zarutska and brutal crime discussion.

    Comment by Carmen Torres saying He got what he fought for with emoji, related to Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk brutal crime.

    Comment by Carmen Torres saying He got what he fought for with emoji, related to Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk brutal crime.

    Comment on Charlie Kirk’s assassination reflecting on polarized societies and violence in political discourse after fatal attack.

    Comment on Charlie Kirk’s assassination reflecting on polarized societies and violence in political discourse after fatal attack.

    Comment from Luke Comiskey discussing the morality of shooting someone you disagree with in a social media post.

    Comment from Luke Comiskey discussing the morality of shooting someone you disagree with in a social media post.

    Comment on social media stating who fights with the sword will die by the sword, related to Iryna Zarutska and brutal crime discussion.

    Comment on social media stating who fights with the sword will die by the sword, related to Iryna Zarutska and brutal crime discussion.

    Comment by Derek Wilson discussing the Ukrainian girl Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk related to a brutal crime.

    Comment by Derek Wilson discussing the Ukrainian girl Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk related to a brutal crime.

    Text post from OwnQuestion6674 expressing fear about the future, related to Iryna Zarutska and brutal crime discussion.

    Text post from OwnQuestion6674 expressing fear about the future, related to Iryna Zarutska and brutal crime discussion.

    Comment from user AidanPlayz101 discussing Charlie Kirk’s content, free speech, and right-wing response concerns.

    Comment from user AidanPlayz101 discussing Charlie Kirk’s content, free speech, and right-wing response concerns.

    Comment text discussing a man standing for justice related to Iryna Zarutska and a brutal crime attack.

    Comment text discussing a man standing for justice related to Iryna Zarutska and a brutal crime attack.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing opinions related to Iryna Zarutska and a brutal crime case.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing opinions related to Iryna Zarutska and a brutal crime case.

    Screenshot of a social media post reflecting on political violence related to Iryna Zarutska and a brutal crime.

    Screenshot of a social media post reflecting on political violence related to Iryna Zarutska and a brutal crime.

    Text post by VTHokie2020 discussing the politicizing of events from a policy perspective and public opinion.

    Text post by VTHokie2020 discussing the politicizing of events from a policy perspective and public opinion.

    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Why has he not been bailed out? By the way, if some amazing patriot out there in San Francisco or the Bay Area wants to really be a midterm hero, someone should go and bail this guy out,..." Charlie Kirk when Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked with a hammer. *** “Death penalties should be public, should be quick, it should be televised. I think at a certain age, its an initiation...What age should you start to see public executions?” - Charlie Kirk on the death penality. *** I'm showing Kirk the same amount of empathy he showed everyone else, which is none.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zovjraarme avatar
    zovjraar me
    zovjraar me
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    based on his comments, he was ok with being shot and killed. there was also another school shooting yesterday, with 3 kids killed, but of course, no one is talking about that. i guess Charlie Kirk is more important than those kids.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
