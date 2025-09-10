Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Charlie Kirk’s Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah
Crowd gathered at Utah event with Charlie Kirk seated under a tent during mid-speech incident involving gunman.
Crime, Society

Charlie Kirk’s Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot today (Wednesday 10) during a live event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The act of violence unfolded in broad daylight as Kirk took part in a student Q&A session beneath a tent in the university courtyard.

Clips immediately went viral, showing the 31-year-old father and divisive political figure suddenly flinching and clutching his neck just seconds after praising the crowd.

Highlights
  • Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a live Q&A at Utah Valley University.
  • Officials say a suspect is in custody, but sources indicate the real shooter may still be at large.
  • The campus has been evacuated; over 60 emergency vehicles responded from surrounding cities.

UPDATE: President Donald Trump announced that Charlie Kirk passed away from his injuries.

    Charlie Kirk was shot during a live event at Utah Valley University, he passed away from his injuries

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

    “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is d*ad,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” the president added.

    “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

    Utah Governor, Spencer Cox, issued a statement on the matter.

    “I just got off the phone with President Trump. Working with the FBI and Utah law enforcement, we will bring to justice the individual responsible for this tragedy,” Cox wrote.

    “Abby and I are heartbroken. We are praying for Charlie’s wife, daughter, and son.”

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia

    ORIGINAL REPORT: Initial reports stated that a suspect was in custody, but conflicting accounts from first responders now suggest the attacker may still be at large.

    “He was hit and taken from the location by his security,” the university confirmed. “Campus police is investigating.”

    The school was immediately evacuated and all classes were canceled until further notice.

    Reporters who witnessed the shooting said a single shot rang out just two minutes into the event, striking Kirk while he sat surrounded by students.

    The precision with which the commentator was attacked has many believing the act was premeditated, and performed by an experienced shooter. No students were harmed.

    The university said a suspect was caught, but sources indicate the real culprit could still be at large

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: mmpadellan

    Due to the disturbing nature of the clip, we are unable to display it on the page. Those interested can find it here.

    Videos depicted the chaos that follows, with screams and calls to take cover being loudly heard.

    Kirk’s security team rushed him away from the stage. A student livestreamer captured the moment people began dropping to the ground, unsure if more shots were coming.

    The university issues an emergency alert minutes later, revealing that a suspect was in custody.

    However, a source speaking to Deseret News expressed uncertainty, explaining that law enforcement “may still be looking” for the real culprit.

    More than 60 emergency vehicles from surrounding cities, such as Provo, Springville, Lehi, Payson, and the Utah Highway Patrol, flooded the area.

    The attack was widely condemned by political figures across party lines

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: SholaMos1

    The political response was swift.

    “Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected,” posted Governor Spencer Cox.

    “Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there,” wrote Senator Mike Lee.

    Even those opposed to Kirk’s views, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, condemned the act.

    “The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form,” he said.

    Kirk has been a key figure in galvanizing the conservative youth ahead of the 2026 midterms

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: Nordin Catic/Getty Images

    Just minutes before the attack, Kirk was optimistic and ready to deliver a rallying speech to his followers ahead of the 2026 midterms.

    “WE. ARE. SO. BACK. Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour,” he wrote.

    Known for his energetic style, Kirk has been a prominent figure among the US’ conservative youth.

    The FBI is involved in the investigation. The university remains on lockdown

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia

    The FBI confirmed that agents were en route and would assist in the ongoing investigation. Director Kash Patel said the bureau was “closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting,” and emphasized the agency’s full support.

    So far, little is known about the shooter’s identity or motive. The possibility that the wrong person was detained has not been ruled out. For now, the educational establishment remains in lockdown as investigators continue sweeping the area.

    UPDATE: Kirk was said to be stabilizing but in critical condition, as per Turning Point USA sources. These statements have been contradicted by Donald Trump, who confirmed the commentator passed away.

    Information is being updated live.

    “No one deserves this.” Netizens unanimously condemned the attack

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: AidenColtonn

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: Ina_88

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: xuxircll

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: StotlerKyndra

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: GwangjuSam

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: kurominaj

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: mind_talkss

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: suayrez

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: stakit_live

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: davidhogg111

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: JoJoFromJerz

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: JohnFugelsang

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: Landofillusion1

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: ZohranKMamdani

    Charlie Kirk's Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

    Image credits: itsdeaann

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    francisco_canelas_1 avatar
    Gen.Stal
    Gen.Stal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think individual assassinations are the political line that should be followed. That being said, he was a hate spreader who knew that, and I don't pity him.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    martinhamilton226 avatar
    Bailey
    Bailey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who has argued against gun control and pushed the "the government are trying to take your guns" nonsense to any attempts at regulation, I hope he appreciates the "freedoms" this gunman had

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm still waiting to see a headline that says "Gunman kills twelve at NRA headquarters.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
