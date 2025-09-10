Charlie Kirk’s Passing Confirmed By Donald Trump In Emotional Post After Horrifying Attack In Utah

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot today (Wednesday 10) during a live event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The act of violence unfolded in broad daylight as Kirk took part in a student Q&A session beneath a tent in the university courtyard.

Clips immediately went viral, showing the 31-year-old father and divisive political figure suddenly flinching and clutching his neck just seconds after praising the crowd.

UPDATE: President Donald Trump announced that Charlie Kirk passed away from his injuries.

Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is d*ad,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” the president added.

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Utah Governor, Spencer Cox, issued a statement on the matter.

“I just got off the phone with President Trump. Working with the FBI and Utah law enforcement, we will bring to justice the individual responsible for this tragedy,” Cox wrote.

“Abby and I are heartbroken. We are praying for Charlie’s wife, daughter, and son.”

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia

ORIGINAL REPORT: Initial reports stated that a suspect was in custody, but conflicting accounts from first responders now suggest the attacker may still be at large.

“He was hit and taken from the location by his security,” the university confirmed. “Campus police is investigating.”

The school was immediately evacuated and all classes were canceled until further notice.

Reporters who witnessed the shooting said a single shot rang out just two minutes into the event, striking Kirk while he sat surrounded by students.

The precision with which the commentator was attacked has many believing the act was premeditated, and performed by an experienced shooter. No students were harmed.

The university said a suspect was caught, but sources indicate the real culprit could still be at large

Image credits: mmpadellan

Due to the disturbing nature of the clip, we are unable to display it on the page. Those interested can find it here.

Videos depicted the chaos that follows, with screams and calls to take cover being loudly heard.

Kirk’s security team rushed him away from the stage. A student livestreamer captured the moment people began dropping to the ground, unsure if more shots were coming.

The university issues an emergency alert minutes later, revealing that a suspect was in custody.

However, a source speaking to Deseret News expressed uncertainty, explaining that law enforcement “may still be looking” for the real culprit.

More than 60 emergency vehicles from surrounding cities, such as Provo, Springville, Lehi, Payson, and the Utah Highway Patrol, flooded the area.

The attack was widely condemned by political figures across party lines

Image credits: SholaMos1

The man who shot Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/Fd5yXgJJFG — #JustinYourFriend (@justin_hicken) September 10, 2025

The political response was swift.

“Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act. Our prayers are with Charlie, his family, and all those affected,” posted Governor Spencer Cox.

“Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there,” wrote Senator Mike Lee.

Even those opposed to Kirk’s views, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, condemned the act.

“The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form,” he said.

Kirk has been a key figure in galvanizing the conservative youth ahead of the 2026 midterms

Image credits: Nordin Catic/Getty Images

Just minutes before the attack, Kirk was optimistic and ready to deliver a rallying speech to his followers ahead of the 2026 midterms.

“WE. ARE. SO. BACK. Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour,” he wrote.

Known for his energetic style, Kirk has been a prominent figure among the US’ conservative youth.

The FBI is involved in the investigation. The university remains on lockdown

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia

The FBI confirmed that agents were en route and would assist in the ongoing investigation. Director Kash Patel said the bureau was “closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting,” and emphasized the agency’s full support.

So far, little is known about the shooter’s identity or motive. The possibility that the wrong person was detained has not been ruled out. For now, the educational establishment remains in lockdown as investigators continue sweeping the area.

UPDATE: Kirk was said to be stabilizing but in critical condition, as per Turning Point USA sources. These statements have been contradicted by Donald Trump, who confirmed the commentator passed away.

Information is being updated live.

“No one deserves this.” Netizens unanimously condemned the attack

Image credits: AidenColtonn

Image credits: Ina_88

Image credits: xuxircll

Image credits: StotlerKyndra

Image credits: GwangjuSam

Image credits: kurominaj

Image credits: mind_talkss

Image credits: suayrez

Image credits: stakit_live

Image credits: davidhogg111

Image credits: JoJoFromJerz

Image credits: JohnFugelsang

Image credits: Landofillusion1

Image credits: ZohranKMamdani

Image credits: itsdeaann