Charlie Kirk Sniper’s Rooftop Nest Revealed In Eerie Photos That Show Attacker’s Exact POV
Newly released images appear to reveal the precise rooftop perch where a sniper fired the fatal shot that ended conservative figure Charlie Kirk’s life.
The chilling photos were taken atop Utah Valley University’s Losee Center, which happens to have a clear sightline to the tent where Kirk addressed 3,000 people during his American Comeback Tour debut.
- Newly released photos showed the sniper’s vantage point over Charlie Kirk’s final speech.
- The FBI has launched a massive manhunt with $100,000 reward for information on the suspect.
- A rifle recovered nearby reportedly carried pro-trans and anti-fascist messages on its ammo.
The suspect remains at large.
The sniper’s rooftop view reveals a clear shot of Kirk’s event
Image credits: The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty
According to theNew York Post, the images show five orange evidence flags scattered across a gravel rooftop, each marking what investigators believe could be impressions left by the attacker’s body or hand.
From the position, the assailant would have had an unbroken view of the white pop-up tent where Kirk was addressing his audience just moments before the tragedy.
Witnesses recalled a single crack echoing through the crowd, followed by chaos as the 31-year-old collapsed from his injuries.
Image credits: NBC News
Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and a father of two, had been answering a question about mass sho*tings when the bullet struck his neck from an estimated 200 yards away.
His security team and paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, but Kirk, 31, succumbed to his injuries not long after.
His passing shocked supporters and critics alike, as the FBI initiated an intense search for the perpetrator.
The FBI has since published surveillance images of a person of interest in the case.
Image credits: strictsignal/WarMonitor3
The image showed a lanky man dressed in dark clothing, wraparound sunglasses, and a T-shirt reading “Land of the free, home of the brave” alongside an eagle and American flag.
The newly released images chilled some netizens, with some stating that more people could have easily gotten hurt.
“Bet the people around the site are counting their lucky stars. A miss would have taken out others to his right,” one commenter wrote.
A firearm and ammunition with disturbing markings were reportedly discovered nearby
🚨#BREAKING: New video shows the suspect who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, laying prone on the roof of Losee Center at UVU moments before the shooting. pic.twitter.com/fv1tFqixrv
— Strict Signal (@strictsignal) September 10, 2025
Investigators later uncovered a .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus where Kirk was slain, the NY Post reported.
According to preliminary reports from law enforcement sources, the weapon’s ammunition carried engravings linked to “transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”
Law enforcement sources are still investigating whether the recovered weapon could be the same one used in the attack.
A suspect briefly taken into custody Wednesday night was released after questioning, leaving authorities still searching for the perpetrator.
Image credits: Michael Ciaglo/Getty
The FBI is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the assailant’s capture.
The bureau urged the public to remain vigilant, releasing images of the possible suspect in hopes someone might recognize him.
“We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal sh*oting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the FBI wrote in a post on its official account on X.
The reactions to Kirk’s passing were notable
🚨 BREAKING: Photos have been released from the “sniper’s nest,” showing the shooter’s POV of Charlie Kirk
This seems to match the location of the viral video from yesterday, showing a person moving on the roof.
The FBI was able to pull forearm imprints from here for analysis. pic.twitter.com/nZBO0idcGW
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 11, 2025
The attack’s political reverberations were notable. United States President Donald Trump announced that Kirk would be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Trump also called the late commentator “a very, very good friend of mine.”
On Truth Social, Trump added, “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”
Image credits: TheRabbitHole84
Politicians from both sides of the aisle, such as former US President Barack Obama, have also expressed their grief over Kirk’s passing.
“We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy.
“Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children,” Obama wrote.
Image credits: FBI Salt Lake City
California Governor Gavin Newsom also shared his condolences to Kirk’s family following his passing.
“The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form,” Newsom stated.
Netizens shared their thoughts on the recent developments in the case of Charlie Kirk’s slaying
Image credits: MAPAForce
Image credits: Tommi_Lindfors
Image credits: Ghostof801
Image credits: Angiecreel
Image credits: royalocho
Image credits: mandala_mandy
Image credits: TinaPettit1081
Image credits: iam_Jayinx
Image credits: Peaceful_Tips
Image credits: InstaGator2024
Image credits: tim_meh87
