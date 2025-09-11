Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Charlie Kirk Sniper’s Rooftop Nest Revealed In Eerie Photos That Show Attacker’s Exact POV
Crowd gathered around a tent with banners in an outdoor event showing Charlie Kirk shooters exact POV discussion.
Crime, Society

Charlie Kirk Sniper’s Rooftop Nest Revealed In Eerie Photos That Show Attacker’s Exact POV

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Newly released images appear to reveal the precise rooftop perch where a sniper fired the fatal shot that ended conservative figure Charlie Kirk’s life. 

The chilling photos were taken atop Utah Valley University’s Losee Center, which happens to have a clear sightline to the tent where Kirk addressed 3,000 people during his American Comeback Tour debut.

Highlights
  • Newly released photos showed the sniper’s vantage point over Charlie Kirk’s final speech.
  • The FBI has launched a massive manhunt with $100,000 reward for information on the suspect.
  • A rifle recovered nearby reportedly carried pro-trans and anti-fascist messages on its ammo.

The suspect remains at large.

    The sniper’s rooftop view reveals a clear shot of Kirk’s event

    Group of men outdoors with one raising a hand, unrelated to Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest eerie photos perspective.

    Group of men outdoors with one raising a hand, unrelated to Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest eerie photos perspective.

    Image credits: The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty

    According to theNew York Post, the images show five orange evidence flags scattered across a gravel rooftop, each marking what investigators believe could be impressions left by the attacker’s body or hand. 

    From the position, the assailant would have had an unbroken view of the white pop-up tent where Kirk was addressing his audience just moments before the tragedy. 

    Witnesses recalled a single crack echoing through the crowd, followed by chaos as the 31-year-old collapsed from his injuries.

    Man in navy suit and patterned tie speaking at microphone with blue and yellow flag in the background, related to Charlie Kirk sniper rooftop nest.

    Man in navy suit and patterned tie speaking at microphone with blue and yellow flag in the background, related to Charlie Kirk sniper rooftop nest.

    Image credits: NBC News

    Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and a father of two, had been answering a question about mass sho*tings when the bullet struck his neck from an estimated 200 yards away. 

    His security team and paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital, but Kirk, 31, succumbed to his injuries not long after. 

    His passing shocked supporters and critics alike, as the FBI initiated an intense search for the perpetrator.

    The FBI has since published surveillance images of a person of interest in the case.

    Rooftop view showing Charlie Kirk sniper’s nest with attacker’s exact point of view overlooking a crowded outdoor event.

    Rooftop view showing Charlie Kirk sniper’s nest with attacker’s exact point of view overlooking a crowded outdoor event.

    Image credits: strictsignal/WarMonitor3

    The image showed a lanky man dressed in dark clothing, wraparound sunglasses, and a T-shirt reading “Land of the free, home of the brave” alongside an eagle and American flag.

    The newly released images chilled some netizens, with some stating that more people could have easily gotten hurt. 

    “Bet the people around the site are counting their lucky stars. A miss would have taken out others to his right,” one commenter wrote.

    A firearm and ammunition with disturbing markings were reportedly discovered nearby

    Investigators later uncovered a .30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus where Kirk was slain, the NY Post reported. 

    According to preliminary reports from law enforcement sources, the weapon’s ammunition carried engravings linked to “transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”

    Law enforcement sources are still investigating whether the recovered weapon could be the same one used in the attack. 

    A suspect briefly taken into custody Wednesday night was released after questioning, leaving authorities still searching for the perpetrator.

    Concrete rooftop nest with a metal ladder and evidence markers showing sniper’s exact point of view in eerie photos.

    Concrete rooftop nest with a metal ladder and evidence markers showing sniper’s exact point of view in eerie photos.

    Image credits: Michael Ciaglo/Getty

    The FBI is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the assailant’s capture. 

    The bureau urged the public to remain vigilant, releasing images of the possible suspect in hopes someone might recognize him.

    “We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal sh*oting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” the FBI wrote in a post on its official account on X.

    The reactions to Kirk’s passing were notable

    The attack’s political reverberations were notable. United States President Donald Trump announced that Kirk would be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  

    Trump also called the late commentator “a very, very good friend of mine.” 

    On Truth Social, Trump added, “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

    Rooftop setup with a tent and crowd, showing the sniper's vantage point and exact point of view in eerie photos.

    Rooftop setup with a tent and crowd, showing the sniper's vantage point and exact point of view in eerie photos.

    Image credits: TheRabbitHole84

    Politicians from both sides of the aisle, such as former US President Barack Obama, have also expressed their grief over Kirk’s passing.

    “We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. 

    “Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children,” Obama wrote. 

    Person wearing sunglasses and a hat, walking on a rooftop staircase related to Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest POV investigation.

    Person wearing sunglasses and a hat, walking on a rooftop staircase related to Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest POV investigation.

    Image credits: FBI Salt Lake City

    California Governor Gavin Newsom also shared his condolences to Kirk’s family following his passing. 

    “The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form,” Newsom stated.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the recent developments in the case of Charlie Kirk’s slaying

    Tweet discussing how the Charlie Kirk sniper accessed the rooftop and escaped after the attacker's shot.

    Tweet discussing how the Charlie Kirk sniper accessed the rooftop and escaped after the attacker's shot.

    Image credits: MAPAForce

    Tweet from Tommi Lindfors reacting to rooftop security assumptions, mentioning Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest in an alarming context.

    Tweet from Tommi Lindfors reacting to rooftop security assumptions, mentioning Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest in an alarming context.

    Image credits: Tommi_Lindfors

    Tweet showing analysis of sniper’s rooftop nest with line of sight into courtyard, highlighting attacker’s exact point of view.

    Tweet showing analysis of sniper’s rooftop nest with line of sight into courtyard, highlighting attacker’s exact point of view.

    Image credits: Ghostof801

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning why buildings are not checked before events in relation to Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest.

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning why buildings are not checked before events in relation to Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest.

    Image credits: Angiecreel

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing perspectives and angles related to Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest and attacker’s POV.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing perspectives and angles related to Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest and attacker’s POV.

    Image credits: royalocho

    Eerie photo showing sniper’s rooftop nest with an attacker’s exact point of view revealing vantage details.

    Eerie photo showing sniper’s rooftop nest with an attacker’s exact point of view revealing vantage details.

    Image credits: mandala_mandy

    Tweet discussing concerns over security and rooftops in relation to Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest revealed in photos.

    Tweet discussing concerns over security and rooftops in relation to Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest revealed in photos.

    Image credits: TinaPettit1081

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning how the Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest was not spotted by security.

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning how the Charlie Kirk sniper’s rooftop nest was not spotted by security.

    Image credits: iam_Jayinx

    Tweet from Luke Adsit discussing shooting, with text no one aims for the neck and timestamp September 11, 2025.

    Tweet from Luke Adsit discussing shooting, with text no one aims for the neck and timestamp September 11, 2025.

    Image credits: Peaceful_Tips

    Eerie rooftop nest used by Charlie Kirk sniper showing attacker’s exact point of view in detailed photos.

    Eerie rooftop nest used by Charlie Kirk sniper showing attacker’s exact point of view in detailed photos.

    Image credits: InstaGator2024

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the difficulty of a 200-yard shot with the right rifle and equipment.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the difficulty of a 200-yard shot with the right rifle and equipment.

    Image credits: tim_meh87

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

