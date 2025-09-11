Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Samsung Brutally Mocks New iPhone Hours After Apple Launches It, And Other Brands Join In
Apple executive smiling while holding new iPhone, highlighting Samsung mocking new iPhone after Apple launch.
Curiosities, Science & Technology

Samsung Brutally Mocks New iPhone Hours After Apple Launches It, And Other Brands Join In

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Samsung has once again taken a jab at its rivals, the US tech giant Apple, after the company launched its new series, and it wasn’t alone, as several other brands also poked fun at the release.

On September 9, Apple unveiled its latest products, including the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3, at its annual Awe Dropping event.

Highlights
  • Samsung mocked Apple’s new iPhone 17 launch with savage #iCant X posts, reigniting their long-standing rivalry.
  • Several popular brands, like Domino’s, Google Pixel, and Swiggy Instamart, jumped on the bandwagon to roast Apple’s new products.
  • Despite Apple calling the ultra-thin iPhone Air “a piece of the future,” experts criticized its compromised features.
  • “Sounds like high school mean girls – the phone edition,” joked one user as memes flooded social media.

In a series of X posts, Samsung revived its rivalry with Apple, mocking the brand’s latest launch.

“It’s like talking to Xbox users thinking they’re better than PS5 users…” wrote one social media user. 

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Samsung revived its long-standing rivalry with tech giant Apple after their latest iPhone launch  

    Tim Cook holding a new iPhone with a smile, highlighting the iPhone launch as Samsung mocks the device.

    Tim Cook holding a new iPhone with a smile, highlighting the iPhone launch as Samsung mocks the device.

    Image credits: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    According to Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, the newest iPhone Air, which is the thinnest iPhone yet, is a “piece of the future.”

    “Our intention was to make an iPhone that feels like a piece of the future, powerful, yet so thin and light it seems to disappear in your hands.”

    The new phone is incredibly sleek, measuring just 5.6 millimeters in thickness.

    Copper-colored iPhone shown from front and back, illustrating design and camera details amid Samsung mocking new iPhone launch.

    Copper-colored iPhone shown from front and back, illustrating design and camera details amid Samsung mocking new iPhone launch.

    Image credits: Apple

    But despite its slim appearance, the device is also one of the most durable iPhones yet. 

    Following its release, Samsung Mobile US launched a savage attack on the brand online using the hashtag #iCan’t. 

    “[Apple] just announced live translation at Zzz-note. All we can say is, welcome to the party #iCant.”

    Apple’s iPhone Air 17 is the company’s sleekest and most durable iPhone yet 

    Hand holding a thin smartphone in profile view, symbolizing Samsung brutally mocking new iPhone design.

    Hand holding a thin smartphone in profile view, symbolizing Samsung brutally mocking new iPhone design.

    Image credits: Apple / YouTube

    Samsung Mobile US tweet mocking new iPhone launch with playful emojis and hashtag, highlighting brand rivalry on social media.

    Samsung Mobile US tweet mocking new iPhone launch with playful emojis and hashtag, highlighting brand rivalry on social media.

    Image credits: SamsungMobileUS

    The newest series features a titanium frame on both sides, enclosed within a ceramic shield. 

    It is available in five classic colors: lavender, mist blue, black, white, and sage.

    Samsung resurfaced its 2022 hit at Apple, mocking the fact that iPhones still can’t fold like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold series, which fold both vertically and horizontally.

    “#iCant believe this is still relevant.”

    New iPhone floating in a blurred indoor setting illustrating Samsung mocks new iPhone shortly after Apple launches it

    New iPhone floating in a blurred indoor setting illustrating Samsung mocks new iPhone shortly after Apple launches it

    Image credits: Apple / YouTube

    Samsung Mobile US tweet mocking a new iPhone, hinting at foldable phones and engaging in brand rivalry on social media.

    Samsung Mobile US tweet mocking a new iPhone, hinting at foldable phones and engaging in brand rivalry on social media.

    Image credits: SamsungMobileUS

    Samsung Mobile US tweet mocking new iPhone Sleep Score feature shortly after Apple product launch.

    Samsung Mobile US tweet mocking new iPhone Sleep Score feature shortly after Apple product launch.

    Image credits: SamsungMobileUS

    The original post had read, “Let us know when it folds.”

    The jabs did not stop there. Samsung also highlighted that it took Apple five years to incorporate a sleep score feature into its devices. 

    “#iCant believe some people had to wait 5 years for Sleep Score.”

    The new Apple launch became the subject of several mockery attacks and memes from popular brands 

    Person holding a Samsung foldable phone, highlighting Samsung's response to the new iPhone launch and brand competition.

    Person holding a Samsung foldable phone, highlighting Samsung's response to the new iPhone launch and brand competition.

    Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash

    Apple has yet to incorporate a foldable design into its products, a feature many see as a major innovation.

    Another Samsung jibe targeting the camera quality of the new series read, “48MP x 3 still doesn’t equal 200MP.”

    The iPhone 17 Air will go on sale from September 19, available in 256GB, 512GB, and even 1TB options. 

    Apple also claims that the Air series glass is its strongest yet, offering three times the scratch resistance of previous iPhones, along with anti-reflective properties.

    Man holding a Samsung foldable phone outdoors, highlighting Samsung mocking new iPhone after Apple launch.

    Man holding a Samsung foldable phone outdoors, highlighting Samsung mocking new iPhone after Apple launch.

    Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash

    Tweet from Samsung Mobile US mocking new iPhone camera megapixels shortly after Apple’s product launch with hashtag iCant.

    Tweet from Samsung Mobile US mocking new iPhone camera megapixels shortly after Apple’s product launch with hashtag iCant.

    Image credits: SamsungMobileUS

    Back in July, Tim told CNN that AI will be a core part of the company’s future devices.

    “Taking a step back, we see AI as one of the most profound technologies of our lifetime. We are embedding it across our devices and platforms and across the company. We are also significantly growing our investments.”

    Social media users defend Apple’s legacy against Samsung’s X jibes

    Four different iPhone 17 models displayed on a brown surface showing design variations after Apple launch.

    Four different iPhone 17 models displayed on a brown surface showing design variations after Apple launch.

    Image credits: Apple / YouTube

    Hand holding Samsung smartphone recording video with people in desert scene, showcasing Samsung mocking new iPhone launch.

    Hand holding Samsung smartphone recording video with people in desert scene, showcasing Samsung mocking new iPhone launch.

    Image credits: Apple / YouTube

    Apart from Samsung, several well-known Indian brands like food delivery platform Swiggy and travel company MakeMyTrip also took digs at Apple on their social media accounts.

    The travel company wrote, “They may have ‘Air’ now, but with us you have been flying in the air for 25 years.”

    Meanwhile, Swiggy sarcasticallyshared a picture of an orange clothes iron, taking a jab at the new iPhone 17 Pro Max design, writing, “yea bro, the new iphone looks great #iPhone17”

    Hand holding new iPhone with light beige abstract wallpaper, related to Samsung mocking new iPhone launch and brand competition.

    Hand holding new iPhone with light beige abstract wallpaper, related to Samsung mocking new iPhone launch and brand competition.

    Image credits: Apple / YouTube

    Google Pixel also joined the roast, as the official account liked and reacted to a meme showing the Android logo urinating on the Apple logo.

    As Samsung’s X posts gained massive attention online, many netizens came forward in Apple’s defense.

    Social media post mocking the iPhone 17 launch with Samsung and other brands joining in the rivalry.

    Social media post mocking the iPhone 17 launch with Samsung and other brands joining in the rivalry.

    Image credits: naukridotcom / Instagram

    One user commented, “If you can’t beat them, mock them. Apple’s iPhone is still better than any Android phone on the market.”

    “Samsung tryna stay relevant lol,” joked another. 

    Apple’s new iPhone series will be available on the market from September 19

    Orange and black iron being humorously compared to new iPhone in Samsung brutal mock and other brands joining in online.

    Orange and black iron being humorously compared to new iPhone in Samsung brutal mock and other brands joining in online.

    Image credits: SwiggyInstamart / X

    Samsung brutally mocks new iPhone launch with sarcastic MakeMyTrip ad highlighting 25 years of flying experience.

    Samsung brutally mocks new iPhone launch with sarcastic MakeMyTrip ad highlighting 25 years of flying experience.

    Image credits: makemytrip / Instagram

    The iPhone Air’s name is inspired by the brand’s MacBook Air, though experts believe it may not be a hit among buyers due to the “compromised” features of the phone in favor of a sleeker design.

    Screenshot of a social media post showing Android logo mocking Apple logo, related to Samsung mocks new iPhone launch.

    Screenshot of a social media post showing Android logo mocking Apple logo, related to Samsung mocks new iPhone launch.

    Image credits: reddit

    Samsung mocks new iPhone launch with playful orange-themed message welcoming Apple to the orange side after release.

    Samsung mocks new iPhone launch with playful orange-themed message welcoming Apple to the orange side after release.

    Image credits: goibibo / Instagram

    A senior smartphone analyst at IDC told AP News, “We don’t expect the iPhone Air to deliver a major sales boost, as Apple compromised on battery life, cameras, and audio to achieve the slimmer design, features crucial to consumers.”

    One netizen praised the rivalry between Samsung and Apple, “Got to love a bit of friendly banter between competitors, come on. Are you even a competitor of [sic] you don’t roast your rivals?!” 

    “Samsung really think their phone bending in half is a big deal,” quipped one social media user

    Comment on Samsung brutally mocking new iPhone design, highlighting Android phones imitating iPhone after Apple launch.

    Comment on Samsung brutally mocking new iPhone design, highlighting Android phones imitating iPhone after Apple launch.

    Screenshot of social media comment mocking the new iPhone, highlighting Samsung’s reaction and brand rivalry.

    Screenshot of social media comment mocking the new iPhone, highlighting Samsung’s reaction and brand rivalry.

    Comment mocking Xbox users vs PS5 users, illustrating rivalry and opinions, related to Samsung mocking new iPhone launch.

    Comment mocking Xbox users vs PS5 users, illustrating rivalry and opinions, related to Samsung mocking new iPhone launch.

    Comment by Bryan Sullivan stating he doesn’t see a folding smartphone as a flex and calls it a gimmick after new iPhone launch.

    Comment by Bryan Sullivan stating he doesn’t see a folding smartphone as a flex and calls it a gimmick after new iPhone launch.

    A social media comment by Lucas Russ saying Samsung tryna stay relevant lol, referencing Samsung mocking the new iPhone release.

    A social media comment by Lucas Russ saying Samsung tryna stay relevant lol, referencing Samsung mocking the new iPhone release.

    Comment by Frank Gerong saying they will copy that 100 percent after a few months related to Samsung mocking new iPhone.

    Comment by Frank Gerong saying they will copy that 100 percent after a few months related to Samsung mocking new iPhone.

    Comment from Daniel Hayden joking about Galaxy Fold phone durability while Samsung mocks new iPhone launch shortly after release.

    Comment from Daniel Hayden joking about Galaxy Fold phone durability while Samsung mocks new iPhone launch shortly after release.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously referencing the new iPhone amid Samsung mocking its launch.

    Screenshot of a social media comment humorously referencing the new iPhone amid Samsung mocking its launch.

    Comment by Eugene Tan discussing the end game when Apple launches a new fold phone after Samsung mocks the iPhone launch.

    Comment by Eugene Tan discussing the end game when Apple launches a new fold phone after Samsung mocks the iPhone launch.

    A social media comment reacting to Samsung brutally mocking new iPhone shortly after Apple’s launch event.

    A social media comment reacting to Samsung brutally mocking new iPhone shortly after Apple’s launch event.

    Comment from Thomas St Pier says Motorola says hold my beer 34 years bro with an image of an old Motorola flip phone mocking new iPhone launch.

    Comment from Thomas St Pier says Motorola says hold my beer 34 years bro with an image of an old Motorola flip phone mocking new iPhone launch.

    Comment on social media reading iPhone 17 brings nothing new, highlighting Samsung brutally mocking new iPhone hours after launch.

    Comment on social media reading iPhone 17 brings nothing new, highlighting Samsung brutally mocking new iPhone hours after launch.

    Screenshot of a social media post joking about iPhone 18 release with Samsung involved in Apple and new iPhone mockery.

    Screenshot of a social media post joking about iPhone 18 release with Samsung involved in Apple and new iPhone mockery.

    User comment on social media saying they prefer Samsung with emojis, related to Samsung mocking new iPhone launch.

    User comment on social media saying they prefer Samsung with emojis, related to Samsung mocking new iPhone launch.

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking that the new iPhone requires paying for the box, related to Samsung mocking iPhone.

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking that the new iPhone requires paying for the box, related to Samsung mocking iPhone.

    Comment on a social media post mocking the new iPhone, highlighting Samsung’s brutal response after Apple’s launch.

    Comment on a social media post mocking the new iPhone, highlighting Samsung’s brutal response after Apple’s launch.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking the new iPhone, highlighting Samsung’s brutal reaction after Apple’s launch.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking the new iPhone, highlighting Samsung’s brutal reaction after Apple’s launch.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about the new iPhone 17 sparking interest in Android, related to Samsung mocks.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about the new iPhone 17 sparking interest in Android, related to Samsung mocks.

    Comment by Roy Clarke humorously mocking new iPhone pricing shortly after Apple launches it, reflecting Samsung's reaction.

    Comment by Roy Clarke humorously mocking new iPhone pricing shortly after Apple launches it, reflecting Samsung's reaction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the repeated claim of the most powerful processor in new iPhone launches.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning the repeated claim of the most powerful processor in new iPhone launches.

    Screenshot of a social media post mocking the new iPhone, highlighting Samsung's brutal response after launch.

    Screenshot of a social media post mocking the new iPhone, highlighting Samsung's brutal response after launch.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the ongoing rivalry between Samsung and Apple phones.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the ongoing rivalry between Samsung and Apple phones.

    Screenshot of a social media post mocking the new iPhone, highlighting Samsung and other brands joining the banter.

    Screenshot of a social media post mocking the new iPhone, highlighting Samsung and other brands joining the banter.

    Comment by Pamela Oliveras reacting to phone rivalry, mentioning high school mean girls and phone edition with a shocked emoji.

    Comment by Pamela Oliveras reacting to phone rivalry, mentioning high school mean girls and phone edition with a shocked emoji.

    User comment praising friendly banter between competitors, referencing Samsung mocking new iPhone after Apple’s launch.

    User comment praising friendly banter between competitors, referencing Samsung mocking new iPhone after Apple’s launch.

    tcwsamvimes avatar
    TCW Sam Vimes
    TCW Sam Vimes
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had an iPhone once, got back to android. The locked Apple store alone makes that decision worth it. My phone, I decide what I want to install, not Apple

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Android is more user friendly anyway, unlike apple, which made me hit 3 buttons just to get to one place. Instead of just click onto the place I want to go.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    jppennington avatar
    JayWantsACat
    JayWantsACat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure, it's cringe and just brands but I still find it amusing when companies' social media c**p on each other.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moconnell avatar
    M O'Connell
    M O'Connell
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is nothing an Apple phone can do (other than perhaps some passing gimmicks nobody uses more than once) that an Android phone can't do for 1/3 the price.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
