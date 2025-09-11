Samsung Brutally Mocks New iPhone Hours After Apple Launches It, And Other Brands Join In
Samsung has once again taken a jab at its rivals, the US tech giant Apple, after the company launched its new series, and it wasn’t alone, as several other brands also poked fun at the release.
On September 9, Apple unveiled its latest products, including the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3, at its annual Awe Dropping event.
- Samsung mocked Apple’s new iPhone 17 launch with savage #iCant X posts, reigniting their long-standing rivalry.
- Several popular brands, like Domino’s, Google Pixel, and Swiggy Instamart, jumped on the bandwagon to roast Apple’s new products.
- Despite Apple calling the ultra-thin iPhone Air “a piece of the future,” experts criticized its compromised features.
- “Sounds like high school mean girls – the phone edition,” joked one user as memes flooded social media.
In a series of X posts, Samsung revived its rivalry with Apple, mocking the brand’s latest launch.
“It’s like talking to Xbox users thinking they’re better than PS5 users…” wrote one social media user.
Samsung revived its long-standing rivalry with tech giant Apple after their latest iPhone launch
Image credits: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
According to Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, the newest iPhone Air, which is the thinnest iPhone yet, is a “piece of the future.”
“Our intention was to make an iPhone that feels like a piece of the future, powerful, yet so thin and light it seems to disappear in your hands.”
The new phone is incredibly sleek, measuring just 5.6 millimeters in thickness.
Image credits: Apple
But despite its slim appearance, the device is also one of the most durable iPhones yet.
Following its release, Samsung Mobile US launched a savage attack on the brand online using the hashtag #iCan’t.
“[Apple] just announced live translation at Zzz-note. All we can say is, welcome to the party #iCant.”
Apple’s iPhone Air 17 is the company’s sleekest and most durable iPhone yet
Image credits: Apple / YouTube
Image credits: SamsungMobileUS
The newest series features a titanium frame on both sides, enclosed within a ceramic shield.
It is available in five classic colors: lavender, mist blue, black, white, and sage.
Samsung resurfaced its 2022 hit at Apple, mocking the fact that iPhones still can’t fold like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold series, which fold both vertically and horizontally.
“#iCant believe this is still relevant.”
Image credits: Apple / YouTube
Image credits: SamsungMobileUS
Image credits: SamsungMobileUS
The original post had read, “Let us know when it folds.”
The jabs did not stop there. Samsung also highlighted that it took Apple five years to incorporate a sleep score feature into its devices.
“#iCant believe some people had to wait 5 years for Sleep Score.”
The new Apple launch became the subject of several mockery attacks and memes from popular brands
Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash
Apple has yet to incorporate a foldable design into its products, a feature many see as a major innovation.
Another Samsung jibe targeting the camera quality of the new series read, “48MP x 3 still doesn’t equal 200MP.”
The iPhone 17 Air will go on sale from September 19, available in 256GB, 512GB, and even 1TB options.
Apple also claims that the Air series glass is its strongest yet, offering three times the scratch resistance of previous iPhones, along with anti-reflective properties.
Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash
Image credits: SamsungMobileUS
Back in July, Tim told CNN that AI will be a core part of the company’s future devices.
“Taking a step back, we see AI as one of the most profound technologies of our lifetime. We are embedding it across our devices and platforms and across the company. We are also significantly growing our investments.”
Social media users defend Apple’s legacy against Samsung’s X jibes
Image credits: Apple / YouTube
Image credits: Apple / YouTube
Apart from Samsung, several well-known Indian brands like food delivery platform Swiggy and travel company MakeMyTrip also took digs at Apple on their social media accounts.
The travel company wrote, “They may have ‘Air’ now, but with us you have been flying in the air for 25 years.”
Meanwhile, Swiggy sarcasticallyshared a picture of an orange clothes iron, taking a jab at the new iPhone 17 Pro Max design, writing, “yea bro, the new iphone looks great #iPhone17”
Image credits: Apple / YouTube
Google Pixel also joined the roast, as the official account liked and reacted to a meme showing the Android logo urinating on the Apple logo.
As Samsung’s X posts gained massive attention online, many netizens came forward in Apple’s defense.
Image credits: naukridotcom / Instagram
One user commented, “If you can’t beat them, mock them. Apple’s iPhone is still better than any Android phone on the market.”
“Samsung tryna stay relevant lol,” joked another.
Apple’s new iPhone series will be available on the market from September 19
Image credits: SwiggyInstamart / X
Image credits: makemytrip / Instagram
The iPhone Air’s name is inspired by the brand’s MacBook Air, though experts believe it may not be a hit among buyers due to the “compromised” features of the phone in favor of a sleeker design.
Image credits: reddit
Image credits: goibibo / Instagram
A senior smartphone analyst at IDC told AP News, “We don’t expect the iPhone Air to deliver a major sales boost, as Apple compromised on battery life, cameras, and audio to achieve the slimmer design, features crucial to consumers.”
One netizen praised the rivalry between Samsung and Apple, “Got to love a bit of friendly banter between competitors, come on. Are you even a competitor of [sic] you don’t roast your rivals?!”
“Samsung really think their phone bending in half is a big deal,” quipped one social media user
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I had an iPhone once, got back to android. The locked Apple store alone makes that decision worth it. My phone, I decide what I want to install, not Apple
Android is more user friendly anyway, unlike apple, which made me hit 3 buttons just to get to one place. Instead of just click onto the place I want to go.Load More Replies...
Sure, it's cringe and just brands but I still find it amusing when companies' social media c**p on each other.
There is nothing an Apple phone can do (other than perhaps some passing gimmicks nobody uses more than once) that an Android phone can't do for 1/3 the price.
I had an iPhone once, got back to android. The locked Apple store alone makes that decision worth it. My phone, I decide what I want to install, not Apple
Android is more user friendly anyway, unlike apple, which made me hit 3 buttons just to get to one place. Instead of just click onto the place I want to go.Load More Replies...
Sure, it's cringe and just brands but I still find it amusing when companies' social media c**p on each other.
There is nothing an Apple phone can do (other than perhaps some passing gimmicks nobody uses more than once) that an Android phone can't do for 1/3 the price.
35
12