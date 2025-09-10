ADVERTISEMENT

Another year, another iPhone, and another round of memes that brutally roast Apple for copy-pasting last year’s phone and slapping on a new name.

“Steve Jobs would have fired everyone in his era,” one quipped online.

The tech giant unveiled its latest offerings, such as the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3, at their annual “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday, September 9.

The next generation of iPhones includes iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max as the top models, while the all-new iPhone Air was touted as Apple’s thinnest model yet at 5.6 millimetres.

“We're taking the biggest leap ever for iPhone,” CEO Tim Cook said about the upgrade of its flagship smartphone.

The internet’s reaction to the launch has been mixed, with some claiming the iPhone 17 was “the most ugliest iPhone ever.”

Image credits: Apple

Some even compared the design to a mouse’s eyes.

“Am I the only one who thinks the new iPhone 17 Pro Max looks ugly? They ruined the design,” one said.

“Apple selling Iphone 17 to Apple fans by just changing the camera position,” another said. 

“The pro is hideous,” one said.

While fans and analysts felt the iPhone series was stagnating in terms of offerings, some believe the brand new iPhone Air marks its biggest change in eight years.

The unveiling of the iPhone Air was reminiscent of a moment that took place 17 years ago, when late Apple cofounder Steve Jobs pulled out the company’s first ultra-thin laptop, the MacBook Air, from an interoffice envelope.

Image credits: Apple

The iPhone Air took its name and design cues from the MacBook Air, and experts believe it may be the new innovation that “reinvigorates” the iPhone series.

“I think in an era where we've seen a large degree of sameness, it's great to see Apple bring a new product to the market,” PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore told AP News. “It kind of reinvigorates the whole segment of iPhone.”

However, some consumers may steer away from the iPhone Air since it has only one camera. 

Image credits: Apple

The base iPhone 17 has two separate cameras while the Pro models have three.

There are also doubts about whether the slimmer model would compromise on battery life.

“We don’t expect the iPhone Air to deliver a major sales boost, as Apple compromised on battery life, cameras, and audio to achieve the slimmer design, features crucial to consumers,” Will Wong, senior smartphone analyst at research firm IDC, told the outlet.

Regardless of whether you’re buying the new iPhone or not, these hilarious memes cannot be missed!

#1

Copy-Pasting Last Year’s Phone And Slapping On A New Name

Meme showing a woman in a blue dress with different hairstyles roasting Apple's new iPhone launch.

    #2

    Smaller iPhone, Bigger Price Tag

    Man holding matching shirt and smiling, illustrating iStove design still continues in Apple iPhone memes.

    Apple subscribe to the Posche school of design, or is it the other way around? ;-)

    #3

    Less Inches, Same Drama

    Man standing in a room showing humorous meme roasting Apple's new iPhone launch with iStove design still continues joke.

    #4

    iPhone 17 Has Mastered The Art Of Selling Slight Changes

    Tweet showing iStove design meme roasting Apple's iPhone 11 camera with a person sprinkling seasoning on it.

    #5

    iPhone 17 vs. Mouse: Spot The Difference

    Close-up of iPhone camera lenses compared to a hamster with enlarged eyes, showcasing humorous iStove design memes.

    #6

    Some Roasted Apple While Stuck On Their Old Phones

    Tweet mocking iPhone 17 design with a black and white image of a man raising hands and text absolute cinema.

    #7

    Move The Camera And Call It Innovation

    Scene from a movie showing a man in a suit on the phone, used in a meme roasting Apple iPhone launch design.

    #8

    The Struggle Is Real

    Young boy looking surprised and contemplative, illustrating reactions to iStove design still continues in iPhone launch memes.

    #9

    Seeing Is Believing

    Twitter meme showing a hologram from an old phone contrasted with a surprised woman, mocking iStove design.

    #10

    Youtubers Prepare For The Hammering

    Tom cartoon character ready to strike iPhone 17 with mallet, illustrating roasting memes on new iPhone launch design.

    #11

    iPhone 17… See You In 2032

    Close-up of two men with serious expressions, used in memes roasting Apple's new iPhone launch and design.

    #12

    Surprise! It’s The Same

