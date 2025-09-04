Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Are Seen With A Baby, Expert Reveals Who Would Be The Mom
Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany seen together holding a baby in a car, expert discusses who would be the mom.
Celebrities, Entertainment

After Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Are Seen With A Baby, Expert Reveals Who Would Be The Mom

Amita Kumari
News Writer
Legal expert Tamara Adams shared her view on which of the Hensel conjoined twins she believes is the mother of their newborn child

Tamara told UNILAD that this is a “highly unusual situation” due to the legal complexities involved in determining the parental rights of the sisters. 

The Hensel twins, who first rose to fame with their popular TLC reality TV show, left the internet with more questions than answers after being spotted with a newborn on August 14, 2025. 

Highlights
  • Legal expert Tamara Adams explains the “highly unusual” legal “complexities” involved in conjoined twins Abby and Brittany’s newborn situation.
  • The Hensel twins' public sighting with the baby sparked heated discussions online about which twin is the birth mother.
  • Abby and Brittany shared a TikTok video of themselves with the baby, cryptically captioned “Blessed.”
  • “What mom’s name is on the birth certificate tho?” commented one netizen.

“Who’s the mother… Who’s the aunt?” asked one utterly confused netizen on social media.

    An expert explained the legal “complexities” of conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel’s newborn baby

    Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany smiling outdoors at night with a man, sparking expert insights on who would be the mom.

    Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

    According to Tamara, the Hensel twins are in a tricky situation regarding who the birth mother of the baby is, as they share one body and the same uterus, making it difficult to determine the child’s legal mother. 

    Stating that in most of the US and the UK, the law only recognizes “two legal parents at any one time,” Adams explained that only “the woman who gave birth to the child” can be the birth mother.

    Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany in wedding attire holding hands with a man near a stone wall by a river.

    Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

    “This is where the complexities arise, because there is not a clear sole birth mother,” said the expert, referring to Abby and Brittany’s situation. 

    Tamara also revealed that if the twins themselves did not give birth, then the woman who actually delivered the baby would be legally considered the mother.

    The twin sisters would not be considered the legal mom of the newborn if they did not give birth to the child

    Three people smiling indoors, one holding a framed item, related to conjoined twins Abby and Brittany with a baby.

    Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

    Comment by Jen Franz discussing DNA and motherhood in relation to conjoined twins Abby and Brittany with a baby.

    Addressing the legal parental rights of the 34-year-old sisters, the expert shared, “It might be that Abby, the twin who is married, would be registered as the birth mother alongside her husband as the birth father, and as she is married, her and her spouse, are the legal parents. However, this is not guaranteed.”

    Two women with a baby in a car seat, highlighting after conjoined twins Abby and Brittany seen with a baby.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Comment by Krystyne Starling expressing care about the baby seen with conjoined twins Abby and Brittany.

    If the baby had any “genetic link” to Abby, Brittany, or Abby’s husband, Josh Bowling, and if “one of the twins sought to be a legal parent,” “they would need a parental order to transfer legal parenthood away from the birth mother.”

    Adams did not shy from calling the twins’ newborn baby case a “highly unusual situation.”

    Tamara calls the conjoined twins’ viral newborn baby pics a “highly unusual situation”

    After conjoined twins Abby and Brittany smiling with a man in a formal setting, expert discusses who would be the mom.

    Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

    The Hensel twins are dicephalic parapagus twins, a rare condition in which both their heads are joined to the same body. But they each have a separate heart, stomach, lungs, and spine. 

    Having the world’s first baby born under such a medical condition, Tamara highlighted the potential complications the sisters might face regarding their parental rights.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by The US Sun (@thesunus)

    “Abby and Brittany have survived and thrived far longer than any medical professional would have anticipated. If the baby they have been seen with is biologically related, a complex parental dispute could be on their hands, potentially being the first baby produced by conjoined twins with a shared uterus/other vital organs.”

    Comment text discussing the love and commitment of conjoined twins Abby and Brittany and their husband.

    Abby and Brittany were spotted with a newborn baby in unexpected paparazzi photos, leaving fans in a frenzy

    Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany smiling together, showcasing their close bond and unique connection.

    Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

    Abby and Josh tied the knot sometime in 2021, keeping the news of their nuptials under wraps until last year. 

    Since having lived in the scrutiny of the public eye as teenagers on their reality show, the two sisters have since maintained a strong private life.

    Comment discussing the complex relationship dynamics of conjoined twins Abby and Brittany involving love and family.

    So, while they have not yet confirmed the identity of the baby or who the birth mother is, they did share a TikTok video on August 30. 

    The clip consisted of images of Abby and Brittany with a baby, with a cryptic caption that read, “Blessed.” They also added the hashtags “sisterhood” and “respect” to the post. 

    The two sisters feel “blessed” to have an alleged new addition to their family

    Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany in wedding attire, smiling and holding a floral bouquet with a man in a suit.

    Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

    Comment discussing parenthood of a baby related to conjoined twins Abby and Brittany and an expert's revelation.

    In 2008, the mother of Abby and Brittany hinted that motherhood was in the cards for her conjoined twins, saying, “probably something that could work, because those organs do work for them.”

    The twins were first spotted with a newborn in Arden Hills, Minnesota, during a casual outing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the experience and motherhood of conjoined twins Abby and Brittany.

    Paparazzi captured the twins placing a car seat with the baby into a parked black Tesla in a parking lot while running errands with Abby’s husband.

    Couple dancing at a wedding reception with guests watching, highlighting Abby and Brittany conjoined twins with a baby question.

    Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

    The images sparked heated discussions online, with social media users speculating which of the twins was the baby’s mom.

    “Baby’s first words will be which mom should I look at when I say mama,” commented one netizen.

    Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany sitting together in a car, expert revealing insights about who would be the mom.

    Image credits: Origin/YouTube

    Confused social media users shared their opinions online about the identity of the baby’s birth mom

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment asking if a statement is considered a threat, with a blurred word for privacy.

    Comment by Tonya Withanders explaining both conjoined twins Abby and Brittany share identical DNA and would both be the mother.

    Comment from Rick Parker questioning if one conjoined twin is married while the other is single, on a social media post.

    Comment text on social media explaining shared body of conjoined twins and having a baby, expert discussing motherhood.

    Comment by Chris Barela joking about needing a DNA test to determine the mother of conjoined twins Abby and Brittany’s baby.

    Comment discussing Abby and Brittany coping with life, mentioning marriage and using AirPods while reading a book.

    Comment from Grant Hogden discussing questions about conception and birth related to conjoined twins Abby and Brittany.

    Comment about effects of childbirth on conjoined twins' shared body and their ability to experience motherhood.

    Comment by Margaret Shields questioning if the infant is adopted, shown in a social media post.

    Comment discussing conjoined twins Abby and Brittany and expert opinions on who would be the mom of their baby.

    Comment by Melissa Muir discussing pregnancy and adoption related to conjoined twins Abby and Brittany after being seen with a baby.

    Comment from Darlene Mew addressing unkind remarks about conjoined twins Abby and Brittany and their public life courage.

    Comment from Mellzie Brown congratulating conjoined twins Abby and Brittany and their family with a supportive message.

    Comment about conjoined twins Abby and Brittany sharing one womb, questioning who would be the mom after seen with a baby.

    Comment by Zahra Khan expressing support for conjoined twins Abby and Brittany and their unique story with a baby.

    Comment from Valerie S Munaco expressing happiness for conjoined twins Abby and Brittany seen with a baby, discussing motherhood.

    Comment by Nicholas Lytle praising Abby and Brittany for living life normally, related to conjoined twins and motherhood.

    Comment by Cindy Westlake expressing curiosity with the phrase I have so many questions that are none of my business.

    Comment from Nancy Riley discussing the emotional impact on conjoined twins Abby and Brittany after being seen with a baby.

    Comment by Melissa Hill expressing empathy about strangers speculating on the body and life of conjoined twins Abby and Brittany.

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    dremosley avatar
    Dre Mosley
    Dre Mosley
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two women, one uterus. If they birthed the child, wouldn't they just both be the mom?

    algehbruh avatar
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As The Commodores would say, “Just to be close to you, girl. Just for a moment, well just for an hour.”

