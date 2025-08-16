Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hensel Spark Buzz After Being Seen With A Newborn Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Famous conjoined twins Brittany and AbbyHensel, 34, who first caught the spotlight in an appearance on Oprah nearly a decade ago, have been spotted in small-town Minnesota with a baby.

The two became better known to the public after the 2008 documentary Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16, and then kept a low profile until 2012 when TLC premiered an eight-episode series titled Abby & Brittany.

Highlights Abby secretly married Josh Bowling, a U.S. Army veteran, in 2021.

The twins were spotted in Arden Hills, MN, strapping a baby into a car seat.

Their mother previously hinted at childbearing being possible for them.

They then managed to stay out of the news until a public filing was discovered in 2024, indicating that Abby had secretly gotten married three years prior.

The recent sighting draws attention to a statement made by their mother, Patty, on the 2008 reality show, confirming that her daughters were interested in having children.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Brittany and Abby Hensel were seen packing a baby into a car in Minneapolis

Share icon

Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

The two were spotted in a parking lot in Arden Hills, northeast of Minneapolis, strapping a baby into a car seat and securing the little one in the back of a black Tesla, before rooting around in the vehicle’s boot.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ published the pictures, which appeared to have been snapped from a distance. They depict Abby and Brittany dressed in pink shorts and a black top as they went about their business.

The outlet claimed it contacted Abby’s war veteran husband, Josh Bowling, for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Share icon

Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

The sighting a year after Todaydiscovered the court filings divulging Abby and Josh’s marriage.

The twins have since posted a slew of images and videos on TikTok

Abby married in 2021, and as a nod to the official document’s claims, Josh posted a photo of himself and the twins on his Facebook.

The Hensels reciprocated; their TikTok account shows a string of photo dumps and videos of the big day—one of which depicts the duo in a wedding gown with Josh in a gray suit.

Share icon

Image credits: OMG Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

The visuals gave rise to a slew of confusion, and one follower expressed theirs, writing “How does that work? I’m confused, but congratulations.”

“I have so many questions and they’re all inappropriate,” quipped another.

The twins addressed “haters,” pointing out that as long as they (said “haters”) viewed their content, they were still fans

In response to the curiosity–and sometimes dissent–vented by the public, the twins declared:

Share icon

Image credits: TMZ.com

ADVERTISEMENT

“This Is a Message To All the Haters Out There. If You Don’t Like What I Do But You Watch Everything I’m Doing You’re Still a Fan.”

One follower, refusing to contribute to the critical questions in the comment thread, showed support, saying:

“I think they are amazing, just for being their own completely unique selves. I wish them a long, happy, beautiful life with their baby

The duo’s mother previously spoke about her daughter’s desire to have kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Unlike their extensive–albeit delayed–coverage of their once secret wedding, Abby and Brittany have not revealed who the baby is.

The furore surrounding the sighting echoes their mother Patty’s hint in the 2008 film Joined for Life: Abby & Brittany Turn 16: “[Childbearing] is probably something that could work,” she said. “Because those organs do work for them.”

“Yeah, we’re going to be moms,” Brittany agreed. “We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet. But we’re just 16 — we don’t need to think about that right now.”

Abby and Brittany’s existence is a one in 60,000 occurrence

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

ADVERTISEMENT

Abby and Brittany are among the fortunate few to live the next best thing to normal lives with their unique disposition.

According to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, while conjoined twins are a rare occurrence–“once in every 50,000 to 60,000 births,”–those who survive birth are rarer still.

“Approximately 70 percent of conjoined twins are female, and most are stillborn,” it wrote based on February 2025 data.

Be that as it may, Carmen and Lupita Andrade are another example conjoined twins living full lives—one of whom is also married

Share icon

Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

Bored Pandarecently reported on Carmen and Lupita Andrade, now 25, who have only recently gotten married.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Abby and Brittany, the two are embracing life to the fullest and have also appeared on TV in a comedic sketch with Brandon Rogers.

They regularly apprise their 225,000 Instagram fans of the developments in their personal lives.

The revelation has left the internet with more questions ranging from their love-lives to tax implications

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT