Creepy Fan’s X-Rated Tattoos Stun Disney Princesses: “He Was The Only Guest In The Room”

Katrina, a former Rapunzel actress at Disneyland, has taken to TikTok to share a disturbing experience with a man bearing perverse depictions of her and the fellow cast members on his body.

At the age of 19, she had been accepted into a paid “Living, Learning, and Earning” Disney College internship program, and one day, during a fireworks show, a man came in alone.

Highlights A 19-year-old Disney College Program actress was shown explicit tattoos of herself by a male guest.

The tattoos featured numerous princesses in adult poses across his entire body.

He was later permanently banned from the park after attempting to take photos with cast members.

“Oh, Rapunzel, I want to show you my tattoo,” he told her, and what she saw made her stop the interaction.

The man wanting to show Katrina a tattoo did not seem strange initially

Image credits: Nicholas Fuentes/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“We were in [the] Town Square Theater,” Katrina recalled. “I was the first princess that you met out of three.”

“A man came in during our fireworks set. He was the only guest in the room — so it’s just this man, the princesses, the photographers and an attendant.”

“He came up to me and was like, ‘Oh, Rapunzel, I want to show you my tattoo.’”

Image credits: katrinarene11

At the start, this request did not seem strange to Katrina. “A lot of people get Disney tattoos, and they want to show them off. It’s totally fine,” she explained.

The offending ink was one of many images that covered his entire body

The ink the unnamed man wanted Katrina to see was on his arm, which she described as a “risque, to say the least,” depiction of Rapunzel, “with only her hair covering her bits and some suggestive adult things going on.”

Image credits: katrinarene11

Katrina claimed she then realized that the one he showed her was part of a larger depraved theme comprising numerous princesses that “covered” the man’s entire body.

“So next he asks me, ‘can I have a hug.’” Having seen what she saw, Katrina turned him down flat.

“And then he said ‘well can we take a picture,’ and I said no,” she recalled. She also told him that none of the other princesses would take a photo with him. But he tried anyway.

She watched him try his luck with the next Disney princess as she told the attendant what she had experienced

Image credits: Krakenimages.com/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Despite what he just exposed 19-year-old Katrina to, he got upset when she turned him down. He expected to have a photo with one of the actresses and tried his luck with the next one.

From where she was standing, Katrina could see the deviant showing his tattoos off to the next actress while she told an attendant about her brush with the pervert.

After hearing her story, the attendant “pulled him off” her colleague and told him not to talk to the princesses.

The manager could not believe he was allowed into the park with his tattoos showing

Image credits: Walt Disney Pictures

Katrina claimed that the man was upset and did not seem to understand why he was getting treated like he was.

“I don’t know what he thought would happen. I genuinely do not,” said.

When the manager arrived, he first asked the man, “How did you even get into the park like this?”

The senior’s ultimatum to the inked-up individual was that staffers would find him attire that would cover up his offensive tattoos and that he would not be taking any photos with the princesses, or he would get kicked out of the park.

Some netizens believe that it was a calculated move

Image credits: Walt Disney Pictures

One netizen pointed out the peril the actresses faced because they were generally selected for the role when they were in their late teens.

“Most of them are minors,” she observed.

“Pushing the appropriateness of a character aside,” wrote a follower, who read a little deeper into the tale.

“He did this knowing and wanting to make you, a real human, uncomfortable knowing/thinking you’d have to go along with it because you’re trapped at work,” they wrote.

“Disgusting.”

The theme park appears to have found a “permanent” solution

Image credits: katrinarene11

If one person’s contribution is anything to go by, Katrina was not the only employee to meet the offending individual.

“I worked there for over 30 years,” wrote a Disneyland staffer.

He further noted that the theme park had solved the problem for good, saying: “I know who you are talking about. He’s been permanently trespassed.”

Katrina received overwhelming support from netizens

