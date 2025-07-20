ADVERTISEMENT

Kylie Page is the most recent of seven adult entertainment stars to succumb to a fatal dr*g overdose or other means of self-destructionover the past three years.

The other six comprise UK entertainer Sophie Anderson, trans performer Angelina Please, Sophia Leone, Jesse Jane, and Kagney Linn Karter, who are US nationals.

The uptick in X-rated performers’ passings parallels studies indicating d*adly substance ab*se is rampant in the industry and that females are more susceptible to it than men.

Highlights
  • Kylie Page, 27, was found d*ad in her Hollywood home surrounded by f*ntanyl and other dr*g paraphernalia.
  • At least seven adult stars, mostly women, have died in the past three years due to overdoses or self-inflicted harm.
  • Experts and insiders point to rising mental health struggles and substance ab*se within the industry, with women disproportionately affected.
RELATED:

    Police found paraphernalia in the adult star’s home

    Young woman in white dress sitting indoors on patterned rug, relating to adult industry mental health and substance issues.

    Image credits: therealkyliepagex

    Page was discovered in her Hollywood home on June 25 this year after friends alerted police to the fact that they had not seen the Oklahoma transplant in a while.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When police gained access to her apartment, they found dr*g paraphernalia and f*nt*nyl on her premises.

    Amy-Marie Merrell, co-director of Cup Cake, a non-profit organization that offers mental support to female adult entertainers, has since commented on Page’s demise, describing her as “a kind, loving, wonderful person.”

    Kagney Linn Karter expired at her own hand while on the road to recovery

    Young woman in red bodysuit poses indoors at night, highlighting the adult industry mental health emergency and substance-related issues.

    Image credits: therealkyliepagex

    Kagney Linn Karter took her own life while recovering from an unnamed substance habit in 2024. Thirty-six at the time, she was not shy to talk about her battles with illegal substances.

    She is said to have shot herself in her Parma home in Ohio. Unlike Page, the medical examiner found no traces of dr*gs in her system, but friends did recall her having mental health issues.

    Megan Lee, the owner of a fitness center in Cleveland, started a GoFundMe page for Lin where she candidly wrote: 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by.

    “As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her,” Lee recalled.

    “She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could.”

    Forty-three-year-old Cindy Taylor appeared to have intentionally self-destructed

    In the same year, Jesse Jane (real name  Cindy Taylor), 43, would orchestrate her own demise. 

    Adult industry performer with tattoos in casual wear lit by natural light, highlighting mental health and substance-related risks.

    Image credits: angelinaplease

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She and her boyfriend were found lifeless with what the New York Postdescribed as “deadly levels of coc*ine and f*nt*nyl” in her system.

    In a July 2024 statement, an industry publicist told People:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There is not one person in the adult industry who didn’t spend time with her, whether on set or in a social setting, that she didn’t make smile, laugh, or both.

    “She would light up a room as soon as she walked in. Her laugh would echo wherever she was.”

    Twenty-six-year-old Sophia Leone, who was known for her troubles with booze, is said to have accidentally overdid it

    Woman with tattoos in red swimsuit sitting on a sandy beach, highlighting adult industry mental health and substance-related issues.

    Image credits: sophieasuccess

    Another adult entertainer to succumb to a substance habit in 2024 was Sophia Leone. 

    She expired at the young age of 26 and was discovered in March of the same year in her Albuquerque, New Mexico home.

    Her passing was not intentional; she had accidentally overd*sed; an incident that was associated with her alcohol ab*se habit.

    Industry peer Penelope Woods would weigh in on her passing with the words: “You were nothing but genuine and kind to me and made me laugh.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman in orange bikini and sunglasses lying on white lounge chair on grass, highlighting adult industry mental health crisis.

    Image credits: xosophialeone

    Initial reports indicated the belief that she was a victim of a home invasion. The Post, which reported on the story, noted that while the idea had since changed, the substance that took her life remains undisclosed.

    The UK’s Sophia Anderson took the same road her husband did when she overused a party dr*g

    The United Kingdom’s Sophia Anderson passed away at the age of 36 when she took too much club dr*g, GHB.

    Her demise followed that of her husband, Oliver Spedding, who was also an entertainer and passed away in the same manner. According to friends, Spedding ab*sed Anderson in the days before his demise, and she tried to complain to British police, but they did not take her seriously.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman in a beige dress standing outdoors on a balcony, symbolizing mental health emergency in adult industry substance issues

    Image credits: flyingspreadies76

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A former adult entertainer, Rebecca Moore, described her as “the bubbly, funny, kind-hearted soul who was outrageous on the outside but also so gentle behind closed doors.” 

    Trans performer, Angelina Please, would not listen to her mother and paid the ultimate price

    A whole week would go by after trans performer Angelina Please was reported missing before she was found lifeless in her Vegas home on March 15, 2022.

    The 24-year-old, originally from Chicago, overdosed accidentally, and f*ntanyl-laced c*caine was found in her system. Her mother would add weight to the accidental theory when she adamantly claimed that her child was not s**cidal.

    “I could tell her until I was blue in the face not to do it, and why you shouldn’t do it, but she would just hide it from me and I didn’t want her to do that,” The Sun quoted her mother saying.

    Woman in a red bikini posing by a red wooden fence, highlighting adult industry mental health substance-related issues.

    Image credits: thejessejane

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m at a loss for words. Went to go check up on my friend after she had been missing, only to find out we lost an amazing person. One of my best friends,” lamented at the news.

    A study has found that, yes, women are more susceptible to self-destruction via dr*gs or other means, intentional or accidental

    As a nod to these real-life statistics, a 2008 study published in the Journal of Urban Health found:

    Women were more likely than men to be exposed to health risks. Adult film performers, especially women, are exposed to health risks that accumulate over time and that are not limited to s*xually transmitted diseases.”

    Screenshot of a tweet by Tracy Cowley replying to nypost about the seventh substance-related passing in adult industry.

    Image credits: tcgoldrush

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Rock discussing drugs and the adult industry’s ongoing substance-related mental health crisis.

    Image credits: Rockmetax

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Peter Leaf highlighting seventh substance-related passing in adult industry, emphasizing ongoing mental health crisis.

    Image credits: LeafCreations

    Tweet from Mike'sFragileEgo on substance-related passing in adult industry, highlighting mental health emergency awareness online.

    Image credits: BearlyHereAtAll

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the ongoing substance-related passing in the adult industry and its mental health crisis.

    Image credits: BrrrtWeb3

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet highlighting the mental health emergency and substance-related issues in the adult industry community.

    Image credits: herotransform8n

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot by user Carol @1971SuzieQ replying with a comment on substance-related passing in the adult industry and mental health issues.

    Image credits: 1971SuzieQ

    Twitter post highlighting concerns over substance-related passing and mental health crisis in the adult industry.

    Image credits: SSS28108012

    Tweet from Joe Nonymous replying about unhealthy career choices, highlighting substance-related passing in adult industry discussion.

    Image credits: infraprods

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user questioning the adult industry amid seventh substance-related passing highlighting mental health emergency.

    Image credits: AlphonsoBilla

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post commenting on substance-related passing in adult industry highlighting mental health emergency.

    Image credits: CyberScribe_AI

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting on the adult industry’s substance-related passing and mental health emergency.

    Image credits: farrellcob

    Tweet discussing the adult industry and substance-related passing, highlighting the mental health emergency it represents.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!