Police Share New Pics Of Dad Who Suffocated Three Daughters, His Search History And Likely Hideout
Three smiling young girls lying on an orange inflatable basking in outdoor sunlight, police share new pics related to case.
Crime, News

Police Share New Pics Of Dad Who Suffocated Three Daughters, His Search History And Likely Hideout

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, D.C. has released new images of the wanted man charged with murdering his three daughters and information on where they suspect him to be hiding.

Thirty-two-year-old former Army paratrooper Travis Decker, who is the subject of a manhunt, was last seen on Friday, May 30, when he collected his daughters from their mother’s home in Wenatchee.

Highlights
  • Travis Decker collected his three daughters from their mother and never returned.
  • Police found them three days later—deceased.
  • The father is still missing and may be headed for Canada.

The images include CCTV stills of the ponytailed fugitive in shorts and sandals, while others depict the man’s identifying tattoos on his arms and ankle.

They have also indicated their suspicion that the individual was hiding along America’s border with its northern neighbour, Canada.

Police say the man is armed and dangerous 

RELATED:

    Man with beard wearing a cap outdoors under blue sky, featured in police search related to suffocated daughters case.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

    On a wanted poster, posted to the Okanogan County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page, the law enforcement organisation writes

    “In cooperation and assistance to Chelan County Sheriff’s Office these Wanted Notices will be posted throughout our communities.”

    The wanted poster, which includes four headshots of the man, depicts him bearded, wearing a hat, and, in others, clean–shaven with short hair.

    Mother with three daughters outdoors in autumn, related to police investigation of dad who suffocated three daughters.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    It describes the individual as 5-foot-8, weighing around 190 lbs, with black hair in a ponytail and tattoos on both arms.

    “Confirmed armed and dangerous,” the poster says, warns citizens against trying to “contact or approach him,” and advises them to call 911 immediately if they see him.

    Police think he is hiding out along the border with Canada

    **Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Media Release**

    **Update 8 1815 hours 6/7/2025**

    The Investigation and Search…

    Posted by Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, June 7, 2025

    Man with a ponytail wearing a beige shirt with number 59, shown in police photos related to criminal investigation.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

    Chelan County police, collaborating with the neighboring Okanogan officials, have since indicated that they suspect the fugitive is hiding in the woods along the country’s northern international border with Canada. 

    They arrived at the conclusion after gaining search warrants for property and electronic devices belonging to the veteran and found that he had Googled search phrases like “how does a person move to Canada”, “how to relocate to Canada”, and “jobs Canada.”

    As a nod to this, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department has since warned residents in the area accordingly.

    “Residents, particularly those on the west side of Okanogan County and in remote or seasonal areas, are urged to remain vigilant. Decker is still considered dangerous and potentially armed.”

    The girls were found suffocated with their hands zip-tied

    Police release images of suspect dad linked to suffocation of three daughters and investigation of his search history and hideout.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

    Decker popped up on the police’s radar on Friday, May 30, after his ex-wife, Whitney, called on law enforcement to put out an AMBER alert for him and their three daughters.

    Decker, who had collected them, was only supposed to have them for three hours, but did not return.

    The Wenatchee Police Department initially refused Whitney’s request, stating that the situation did not meet the requirements.

    Shirtless man wearing sunglasses and a cap, showing tattoos, related to police search and likely hideout keywords.

    Image credits: Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

    When neither of the four was heard from by 9 PM the same night, police started taking the complaint seriously.

    The daughters, Paityn (9), Evelyn (8), and Olivia (5), were only found the next Monday (June 2), deceased, with their hands tied at the Rock Island Campground

    An examination of their bodies indicated that they had been suffocated with plastic bags.

    Decker’s mental health situation could be hard

    Three young girls smiling and playing on an orange inflatable, related to police share new pics of dad case.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    Speaking to Seattle’s KIRO 7, Whitney said Decker’s “mental health can be hard sometimes.”

    According to the Daily Mail, individuals close to him have indicated that he suffers from post-traumatic stress and a personality disorder. 

    This affliction became pronounced after he stopped his military service.

    “He clearly had some sort of break and everything that he had been living with, everything that had been bottled up inside of him for so long as far as trauma, just won out,” a lawyer representing her told the Seattle Times.

    “We may never know if it could’ve meant the difference between life and death for those girls … but it could’ve made a huge difference.”

    Social media is aghast at girls’ demise

    Woman and three young girls posing by a lake, related to police sharing new pics of dad who suffocated three daughters.

    Image credits: Whitney Decker

    One Facebooker took issue with the Police’s refusal to put out the AMBER alert earlier.

    “If the law prevented this from happening, it should be changed to prevent future events.”

    Another user pointed to the country’s prevailing mental health issues among veterans and wrote:  

    “Mental Health is real. These poor innocent babies paid the price. The VA is terrible at letting veterans get the help they need.”

    “May Travis Caleb Decker be located immediately and face the justice deserved.” commented another user.

    But some, like the user who wrote: “he probably already took his own life!” believe authorities are looking for a dead man.

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a tragic case related to a dad who suffocated three daughters and the investigation details.

    Image credits: neilgannon13

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing grief over a dad who suffocated three daughters and police search updates.

    Image credits: Fan22Fever

    Tweet expressing sympathy and heartbreak about a tragic case involving a dad who suffocated three daughters.

    Image credits: DawnBauer1111

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing grief about the dad who suffocated three daughters and police sharing his search history.

    Image credits: and_kell

    Screenshot of tweet expressing hope police catch the dad who suffocated three daughters, referencing his search history and hideout.

    Image credits: KatrinKemmler1

    Screenshot of a tweet from Child OverWatch expressing anger about the police sharing new pics of a dad linked to a crime.

    Image credits: child_overwatch

    Screenshot of a social media reply calling the man who suffocated three daughters a monster, expressing disgust.

    Image credits: TerriOkie1

    Tweet from Morgana Blue expressing sorrow over dad who suffocated three daughters and discussing search for likely hideout.

    Image credits: MorganaBwrites

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing concern about the dad who suffocated three daughters and is still at large.

    Image credits: deeann_siems

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing emotional response to police sharing new pics of dad who suffocated three daughters.

    Image credits: GeorgiaFlipper

    Screenshot of a Twitter user expressing shock over the dad who suffocated three daughters in a tragic case.

    Image credits: Fuldaoriginal

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the search for a dad who suffocated three daughters and his likely hideout location.

    Image credits: cmshelton2021

    Tweet expressing shock over a father who suffocated three daughters, mentioning police search history and likely hideout details.

    Image credits: american3rthlg

    Screenshot of a social media reply calling a person absolutely evil in response to a tragic police case update.

    Image credits: plumnely

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    shallow2337 avatar
    Jase
    Jase
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m normally against the death penalty, but for this piece of human filth, I can make an exception.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once you've got the death penalty, you'll end up k!lling innocent people who have been wrongly convicted. Every judicial system makes mistakes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Downvoted, because if I wanted to read about horrible mvrders, I wouldn't be looking at BP. Maybe if others agree with me and add their downvotes, BP might run less of this sort of horror.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    payet_fabienne avatar
    Tahani
    Tahani
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stephanie Harlowe did a great deep dive in the case on her youtube channel. Well worth the watch!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
