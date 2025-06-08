Police Share New Pics Of Dad Who Suffocated Three Daughters, His Search History And Likely Hideout

ADVERTISEMENT

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office in Washington, D.C. has released new images of the wanted man charged with murdering his three daughters and information on where they suspect him to be hiding.

Thirty-two-year-old former Army paratrooper Travis Decker, who is the subject of a manhunt, was last seen on Friday, May 30, when he collected his daughters from their mother’s home in Wenatchee.

Highlights Travis Decker collected his three daughters from their mother and never returned.

Police found them three days later—deceased.

The father is still missing and may be headed for Canada.

The images include CCTV stills of the ponytailed fugitive in shorts and sandals, while others depict the man’s identifying tattoos on his arms and ankle.

They have also indicated their suspicion that the individual was hiding along America’s border with its northern neighbour, Canada.

Police say the man is armed and dangerous

On a wanted poster, posted to the Okanogan County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page, the law enforcement organisation writes:

“In cooperation and assistance to Chelan County Sheriff’s Office these Wanted Notices will be posted throughout our communities.”

The wanted poster, which includes four headshots of the man, depicts him bearded, wearing a hat, and, in others, clean–shaven with short hair.

It describes the individual as 5-foot-8, weighing around 190 lbs, with black hair in a ponytail and tattoos on both arms.

“Confirmed armed and dangerous,” the poster says, warns citizens against trying to “contact or approach him,” and advises them to call 911 immediately if they see him.

Police think he is hiding out along the border with Canada

**Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Media Release** **Update 8 1815 hours 6/7/2025** The Investigation and Search… Posted by Chelan County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, June 7, 2025

Chelan County police, collaborating with the neighboring Okanogan officials, have since indicated that they suspect the fugitive is hiding in the woods along the country’s northern international border with Canada.

They arrived at the conclusion after gaining search warrants for property and electronic devices belonging to the veteran and found that he had Googled search phrases like “how does a person move to Canada”, “how to relocate to Canada”, and “jobs Canada.”

As a nod to this, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department has since warned residents in the area accordingly.

“Residents, particularly those on the west side of Okanogan County and in remote or seasonal areas, are urged to remain vigilant. Decker is still considered dangerous and potentially armed.”

The girls were found suffocated with their hands zip-tied

Decker popped up on the police’s radar on Friday, May 30, after his ex-wife, Whitney, called on law enforcement to put out an AMBER alert for him and their three daughters.

Decker, who had collected them, was only supposed to have them for three hours, but did not return.

The Wenatchee Police Department initially refused Whitney’s request, stating that the situation did not meet the requirements.

When neither of the four was heard from by 9 PM the same night, police started taking the complaint seriously.

The daughters, Paityn (9), Evelyn (8), and Olivia (5), were only found the next Monday (June 2), deceased, with their hands tied at the Rock Island Campground.

An examination of their bodies indicated that they had been suffocated with plastic bags.

Decker’s mental health situation could be hard

Speaking to Seattle’s KIRO 7, Whitney said Decker’s “mental health can be hard sometimes.”

According to the Daily Mail, individuals close to him have indicated that he suffers from post-traumatic stress and a personality disorder.

This affliction became pronounced after he stopped his military service.

“He clearly had some sort of break and everything that he had been living with, everything that had been bottled up inside of him for so long as far as trauma, just won out,” a lawyer representing her told the Seattle Times.

“We may never know if it could’ve meant the difference between life and death for those girls … but it could’ve made a huge difference.”

Social media is aghast at girls’ demise

One Facebooker took issue with the Police’s refusal to put out the AMBER alert earlier.

“If the law prevented this from happening, it should be changed to prevent future events.”

Another user pointed to the country’s prevailing mental health issues among veterans and wrote:

“Mental Health is real. These poor innocent babies paid the price. The VA is terrible at letting veterans get the help they need.”

“May Travis Caleb Decker be located immediately and face the justice deserved.” commented another user.

But some, like the user who wrote: “he probably already took his own life!” believe authorities are looking for a dead man.

