Fugitive Father Who Vanished With His Three Children Years Ago Spotted Hiking In Chilling Video

A fugitive father and his three children, who vanished three years ago, have been spotted hiking through remote bushland on New Zealand’s west coast.

Tom Phillips and his kids—Ember, 8, Maverick, 9, and Jayda, 11—were filmed by two hunters around 6:30 pm on October 3, in a grass field by Marokopa, a town on the country’s North Island.

This is the first sighting of the four since their disappearance in December 2021, following a previous vanishing related to a dispute between Phillips and the children’s mother. The police are now keeping a close eye on the fugitive and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

In the video, the four can be seen carrying backpacks and wearing camouflage clothing, with one of the witnesses saying they looked “well-prepared for the wilderness.”

One of the children reportedly asked if anyone knew they were there, seemingly unaware they were being filmed.

“The children asked, ‘Who else knows we’re here?’” said John McOviney, the grandfather of one of the teenage hunters who encountered the family. “And then they just kept on walking. They were all packed up, they had big packs on. I think the father sort of kept them moving.”

Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

The police were quickly alerted after the sighting.

Daily Mail reported that Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said the sighting was “credible.” Authorities then launched a search on Friday morning using two helicopters—one of which was a military chopper equipped with night vision—after patrols had searched the area the previous evening.

The group has not been seen since.

Police are confident this sighting is a “positive line of inquiry”

Image credits: 1News

“While nothing of further significance was located, investigators will now assess information gathered to determine any next steps,” Saunders said.

“This is the first time all three of the children have been sighted, which is positive information, and we know that it will be reassuring for the children’s wider family.”

Though no other details could be provided, Saunders wanted to “reassure the public” that they have the right resources to respond to additional information or sightings should they occur.

“Our focus is very much on the safe return of Jayda, Maverick, and Ember to their family and we are doing all that we can to make that happen,” he said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Phillips after he and his children disappeared

Image credits: 1News

The four were first reported missing back in September 2021 when the father’s truck was found abandoned, resulting in a large search operation that spanned from land to sea.

Nineteen days later, they walked back into his parents’ farmhouse, with Phillips claiming he had only taken his children on an extended camping trip.

Image credits: Waikato Police

He was charged after authorities noted he did not have legal custody of the three kids and violated an order by taking them to an unknown location, additionally wasting police time and resources.

Less than three months later, the four were reported missing again when Phillips failed to attend a court appearance in January 2022. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

This disappearance isn’t the first time Phillips has reportedly caused trouble

Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

According to the Independent, the father of three is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank at gunpoint in Te Kuiti in May 2023. He is also said to have been seen in a supermarket in November 2023, where he got into an altercation and stole a car.

In June of this year, police offered a NZD 80,000 (~ USD 48,500) reward for anyone with information that would lead to the safe return of the children. It has since expired.

The public has been warned not to approach Phillips, as he may be armed.

The children’s mother was “relieved” for the update and posted an emotional video urging people to help bring her kids home

Image credits: Waikato Police

“I am standing here before you today begging you for your help to bring my babies home,” she said, having been identified only as Catherine. “They are just innocent children, they don’t deserve to be treated this way. They do not deserve the life that is being provided to them right now.”

Despite everything, she was still able to find a silver lining. She said, “I’m so happy that they’re all there. I’m so relieved to see all three of my babies. They’re all alive.”

Catherine later shared a letter that Phillips had allegedly written to her a few months after his disappearance.

Image credits: Missing Marokopa Children

“I don’t know what to say or do to help you forgive me,” he wrote.

“I’m not desperate to be with someone or I would have already done it. I don’t want to be with someone, I want to be with you Catherine, the woman I have been in love with for over seven years. I can’t make you forgive me. Only you can make that choice and I know you don’t have to.

“I know if I ever give up trying to make things right I will regret it forever. I am sorry for everything I have ever said or done to hurt you. These past nine months I have suffered everyday knowing I should have dealt with things better and knowing that I f–ked up.”

People on the Internet expressed their sympathies for the children’s mother

Image credits: Waikato Police

“I cannot believe this is still going on,” read one comment. “And even more alarming is the people that have been helping him hide away for so long. I hope they charged to the full extent of the law.”

“People seem to be forgetting that the kids have a mother, and extended family that they’re being kept from,” another added.

Others questioned whether the children wanted to be found at all.

Someone wrote, “Those kids could leave anytime but choose to stay with dad.”

Commenters on Facebook shared their potential theories on the situation

