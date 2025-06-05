Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Who Dropped 84 Lbs On Mounjaro Reveals 10 Terrible Side Effects People Don’t Talk About
Woman pointing upwards while sharing her experience with Mounjaro weight loss and discussing side effects.
Lifestyle, News

Woman Who Dropped 84 Lbs On Mounjaro Reveals 10 Terrible Side Effects People Don’t Talk About

A British woman has gone viral for being candid about the side effects of using an Ozempic-like type 2 diabetes medication to lose 84 pounds (38 kilograms) in 10 months.

Mounjaro, an antidiabetic medication also designed for weight loss, is sold over the counter to individuals who have a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or higher, according to Diabetes UK.

Highlights
  • A British woman has gone viral on social media for being candid about the side effects of an Ozempic-like weight loss medication.
  • Part of the process was a slowed digestion, reduced hunger and fewer food cravings.
  • Higher confidence levels were part of the package as she felt comfortable in shorts for the first time in a decade.

Nevertheless, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) advises against its use without prescription, citing health risks.

Bethany, however, has used the medication, and according to her, with great success—but not without a few undesirable side effects.

    Bethany endured nausea, hair loss, and burps that smelled like rotten eggs

    Smiling woman in a black shiny top sharing her experience with Mounjaro weight loss and side effects.

    Image credits: bethanydianax

    The sulfur burps, resulting from accumulating hydrogen sulfide gas in the digestive tract, were one of a few challenges.

    Notably, she was not the only person to experience the malodorous effect.

    “It’s the Sulphur burps and the feeling of nausea which I cannot stand, especially when I’m hardly eating anything to cause it. Still on the plus side, weight is coming off well,” a commenter wrote in the thread.

    Young woman standing in a casual gray top and jeans sharing her side effects after using Mounjaro for weight loss.

    Image credits: bethanydianax

    Additionally, when Maunjaro was not clogging up her digestive tract and causing constipation, it swung to the opposite extreme: diarrhea.

    Bethany went on to say that she also endured nausea, heartburn, wind, and acid reflux.

    Another reaction Bethany experienced affected her exterior: her hair fell out. “Happens with any weight loss, but yeah, it IS NOT COOL,” she remarked.

    Woman pointing to text about hair loss, discussing side effects of Mounjaro after significant weight loss.

    Image credits: bethanydianax

    Bethany went on to say that she also endured nausea, heartburn, wind, and acid reflux.

    Another reaction Bethany experienced affected her exterior: her hair fell out. “Happens with any weight loss, but yeah, it IS NOT COOL,” she remarked.

    This Ozempic-like medication makes the user burn body fat to lose weight

    Woman pointing to stomach and head, illustrating common side effects of Mounjaro weight loss treatment.

    Image credits: bethanydianax

    Perhaps the most unsurprising effect of a medication designed to make one lose weight is appetite suppression. Bethany revealed she experienced this too.

    Mounjaro contains tirzepatide, which imitates the GLP-1 and GIP hormones in the human body.

    In doing so, it sends signals to the brain to regulate energy balance, per a study published by the National Library of Medicine.

    Part of the process is a slowed digestion, which reduces hunger and fights food cravings, making the users burn body fat for energy.

    These intricacies, for Bethany, were well worth the results.

    @bethanydianax Love a weight loss video 😂 #foryou#weightloss#beforeafter#fyp#lipedema#lipoedema#transformation#healthyme♬ The Months of the Year – The Kiboomers

    She says the medicine removed unwanted thoughts of food

    “On the plus side,” she captions one of her TikToks, “I did lose six stone in nine months and I am such a better version of myself.”

    To the question, “What do you mean you watched your spark come back?” Bethany compares herself–before she shed the excess–to videos of her hiking, walking, and enjoying the outdoors.

    Slim woman standing in workout clothes against white wall, illustrating weight loss and Mounjaro side effects experience.

    Image credits: bethanydianax

    In another update, she points out that the medication was also responsible for her improved mental state.

    To the soundtrack of Florence and the Machine’s ‘Dog Days Are Over,’ she captions a reel noting her departure from “food noise” (unwanted thoughts of food) and the prevalence of mental calmness.

    Higher confidence levels were also part of the package and came with her ability to wear shorts in summer for the first time in a decade and the fact that food no longer ruled her life.

    From size 18 to 8 in ten months 

    Before and after weight loss photos of a woman who dropped 84 lbs on Mounjaro showing side effects and transformation.

    Image credits: bethanydianax

    Her well-documented ten-month stint on Mounjaro started when she was 27. 

    At the beginning, she battled Lipedema, which she described as a “hormonal ‘painful fat’ condition,” affecting her arms and her legs.

    The disorder, which affects 11% of females globally, inflates the legs and arms, but is not per se obesity, per My Cleveland Clinic.

    Side-by-side images showing a woman before and after weight loss using Mounjaro, highlighting changes and possible side effects.

    Image credits: bethanydianax

    Bethany admitted that weighing 145 lbs (65.8 kgs) at the time made her feel insecure. 

    “I decided to do something about that and changed the way I looked and so I went on a weight loss journey,” she said.

    She is aware that the condition will persist despite her clothing size dropping from 18 to 8.

    The media was ‘ruthless’ and ‘unhinged’ about her weight loss journey 

    Young woman standing indoors in casual shorts and tank top, illustrating weight loss on Mounjaro with possible side effects.

    Image credits: bethanydianax

    Part of the experience was the press’s coverage of her during the process. In a recent (June 2) TikTok, she lashed out at the Daily Mail and its readers.

    “And then we got the Daily Mail. The comments in this are unhinged,” she said. “People in the Daily Mail are ruthless. Honestly.”

    Another UK outlet to fall afoul of the social media celebrity was The Sun, which she said posted about her five times. 

    @bethanydianax But on the plus side I did lose 6 stone in 9 months and I am such a better version of myself ❤️🥹 #mounjaro#foryou#fyp#weightloss#glp1♬ There She Goes – CYRIL & MOONLGHT & The La’s

    She accused them of publishing her most unflattering photos and zooming in on them.

    But  Bethany’s fans were with her:

    “Don’t listen to people; they are just not nice! Well done to you!”  wrote one, summarizing the general theme of support in the comment thread.

    Bethany’s audience is largely supportive, with many aspiring to achieve her results

    Social media comment discussing symptoms and dosage experience of a woman using Mounjaro for weight loss.

    Comment about avoiding sulfur burps with peppermint capsules shared by a user discussing Mounjaro side effects.

    Comment about week 2 of Mounjaro use mentioning mild constipation as a side effect during weight loss journey.

    Comment from user scottishchick37 discussing side effects and desire to be slim and healthy using Mounjaro injection soon.

    User comment about Mounjaro side effects, stating no side effects experienced except cold and vivid dreams.

    Comment about bad breath side effect from using Mounjaro, shared by woman who dropped 84 lbs on Mounjaro.

    User comment discussing nausea after first jab, related to side effects mentioned by woman who dropped 84 lbs on Mounjaro.

    Comment about sulphur burps and nausea as side effects experienced by a woman who dropped 84 lbs on Mounjaro.

    Comment from a woman discussing her weight loss experience and side effects after using Mounjaro.

    Comment about sulphur burps and diarrhea as side effects of Mounjaro during weight loss journey shared online.

    Comment from Ada Renciu discussing weight loss and side effects while hoping the woman who dropped 84 lbs on Mounjaro will be okay.

    Comment from a woman about her weight loss journey and wellbeing after using Mounjaro, sharing positive results despite challenges.

    Facebook comment from Nadene Webb discussing differing side effects of Mounjaro in weight loss experiences.

    Comment by Kim Coleman sharing weight loss experience related to Mounjaro, discussing side effects and personal journey.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment about Mounjaro side effects mentioning manageable constipation and weight loss progress.

    Comment from Emma Parks expressing a wish to afford Mounjaro for weight loss and side effects discussion.

    Facebook comment by Paul Derbyshire discussing side effects experienced while using Mounjaro medication.

    Woman commenting on side effects of Mounjaro weight loss, highlighting varied experiences with the medication.

    Comment by Joanna Harman about losing weight on Mounjaro, mentioning side effects like headaches and progress over 18 weeks.

    chuck_16 avatar
    Chuck
    Chuck
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've dropped 46 pounds, or 3.28571 stone, since starting on Mounjaro in July 2024. I had side effects for a few weeks but they diminished over time. I certainly did not experience side effects like the OP did. There is a savings card that you can get from the manufacturer at: https://mounjaro.lilly.com/savings-resources?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=20975809605&gclid=Cj0KCQjwgIXCBhDBARIsAELC9ZgExLnA8Uwl5TB5t5YVV9Msp-0dgd9xM9rx5AL-UmLaaKuFigoH-dQaAompEALw_wcB

