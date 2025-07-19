Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Suspended After Kiss Cam Incident At Coldplay Show
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in a close-up shot, wearing a suit, speaking in an indoor setting.
Celebrities

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Suspended After Kiss Cam Incident At Coldplay Show

AstronomerCEO Andy Byron and his underling, Meghan Cabot’s sensationalized kiss cam indiscretion, triggered a slew of consequences, one of which is a dark prognosis for their careers.

The two were outed at a recent Coldplay concert in Massachusetts when the camera zoomed in on them and they panicked, prompting the band’s front man, Chris Martin, to speculate about them having an affair.

Highlights
  • A statement claiming to be from Byron apologized to his family and team, but Astronomer publicly denied he issued it.
  • Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot have been placed on leave; cofounder Pete De Joy steps in as interim CEO and shares meme mirth.
  • Astronomer has since promised a swift conclusion.

The video started a wildfire on the internet, triggering reactions from Byron’s wife and eventually Astronomer, who has since announced that it plans to take decisive action in the matter.

    A very long apologetic note claiming to be from Andy Byron made its rounds on the internet

    Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in a formal jacket speaking during an interview about recent Kiss Cam incident.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    The first communication, purportedly from the Astronomer CEO camp, came on July 18 and read:

    “I want to acknowledge the moment that’s been circulating online, and the disappointment it’s caused. 

    “What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake play-out out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and my team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.

    Young man with glasses smiling against a colorful blurred background, related to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron news.

    Image credits: petedejoy

    “This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I’m taking time to reflect, take accountability, and figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process.”

    But Astronomer slammed the note, saying that Byron made no such apology

    “I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent,” Byron’s supposed apology continued.

    Couple featured on kiss cam screen at Coldplay concert with crowd watching during live music event.

    Image credits: CollinRugg

    “I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle,” before concluding with a line from one of Coldplay’s songs: 

    “Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you.”

    Astronomer has since slammed the statement, saying that Byron had not made any public apologies following his exposure.

    The company has also denied allegations that one of its other staffers were at the Coldplay concert

    Astronomer CEO Andy Byron caught on kiss cam at Coldplay show, crowd reacting in stadium with large screen display.

    Image credits: CollinRugg

    In the same post, it noted

    Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

    It also revealed that the matter is being probed:

    “The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

    It used the opportunity to slam allegations that another of its employees, Alyssa Stoddard, was seen at the concert saying: “no other employees were in the video.”

    A former Astronomer CEO admitted to laughing at the memes, and the current CEO liked the admission

    Astronomer CEO Andy Byron smiling with family in a warmly lit room featuring patterned wallpaper and framed artwork.

    Image credits: Maud Cabot

    A day later, on July 19, the company made another announcement elaborating on the action they had taken:

    “Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, given Andy Byron has been placed on leave,” it wrote.

    “We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.”

    An Axios report on the same day indicates Cabot has also been placed on leave.

    Smiling woman at a crowded outdoor event, with blurred faces nearby, capturing a casual moment at a concert.

    Image credits: Megan Kerrigan

    Meanwhile, De Joy was seen liking a LinkedIn post from former Astronomer CEO Zachary Hensley who admitted to laughing at the rash of memes sparked by Byron’s indiscretion.

    Experts say Byron should have released a personal apology 

    Axios conducted interviews with experts on the matter. 

    Speaking to Andrew Koneschusky who heads up the communications consulting company Beltway Advisors, they heard:

    Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in a suit jacket and white shirt speaking during an interview in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    “In situations like this, you have to distinguish between the company’s response and the CEO’s personal response.

    “Their reputations may be linked, but their interests may diverge. The company needs to address whether any policies were potentially broken or [if] conduct needs to be investigated.

    “Separately,” Koneschusky continued, “the CEO can choose to address the personal implications and ramifications of what occurred. But don’t conflate the two,” he said of Byron who is an Astronomer board member and served the company since 2023.

    One user says they would also suspend their staff if they were seen at a Coldplay concert

    Modern office lounge with Astronomer logo on purple wall, black leather chairs, and a wooden coffee table with flowers.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    Social media has since weighed in on Astronomer’s decision.

    “Nothing to investigate really is there, let’s be honest,” said one netizen taking a shot at the company’s promise.

    “He probably wishes he was not on leave. He has to be home with his wife all day. Lol,” wrote another of Byron.

    Young man wearing glasses and a dark shirt, smiling casually outdoors, related to astronomer CEO Andy Byron incident.

    Image credits: petedejoy

    “Need to refer it to HR, oh she’s already on it,” wrote one observer, apparently unable to take the subject seriously.

    Another, like many other music critics, took the opportunity to mock the band when they said, “I’d suspend my staff if I found out they went to a Coldplay gig, too.”

    Tweet from TruthHurtsSnowflakes questioning the CEO and head of HR, related to the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron incident.

    Image credits: TruthHurts2223

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the suspension of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron after a Kiss Cam incident at a Coldplay show.

    Image credits: JanetHecht

    Astronomer CEO Andy Byron in a tweet responding to a Coldplay show incident involving a kiss cam moment.

    Image credits: F56374Rick

    Tweet from CyberJanus replying about company concerns after cheating claims, related to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron incident.

    Image credits: CyberJanus

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron kiss cam incident at Coldplay show controversy.

    Image credits: SusanHilgenfeld

    Tweet by user Tyrvidar discussing financial outlook, replying to another user, with timestamp and engagement icons visible.

    Image credits: AustinH51297165

    Social media post reacting to the astronomer CEO Andy Byron kiss cam incident at Coldplay concert.

    Image credits: SasquachWPG80

    Astronomer CEO Andy Byron suspended after kiss cam incident during Coldplay concert, public and media reacting online.

    Image credits: the_capper_

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply commenting on the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron kiss cam incident at Coldplay show.

    Image credits: mnsportsguy72

    Astronomer CEO Andy Byron replying on social media after suspension following Kiss Cam incident at Coldplay show.

    Image credits: TGrammie2

    Tweet by Michael Rossi expressing a negative opinion about a Coldplay concert after an Astronomer CEO kiss cam incident.

    Image credits: Sh4dowM4trix

    Tweet from user Cindy replying with a question about Chris Martin’s feelings related to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron suspended after Kiss Cam incident.

    Image credits: CindyLouRoad

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron suspended after Kiss Cam incident at Coldplay show.

    Image credits: OneXOneY

    Tweet from user Good Morning Everyone discussing a private moment after the kiss cam incident involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

    Image credits: TedYork8

    Tweet discussing CEO Andy Byron amid PR issues after kiss cam incident at Coldplay show, mentioning shareholder and customer concerns.

    Image credits: gparz

    Social media
    selkiemoon7 avatar
    Jayne Turner
    Jayne Turner
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone else find the whole thing tacky? Yes, they cheated on their spouses, and that's terrible. But to be outed like this, just gross. Whoever filmed this should have their arses kicked. To damage innocent people like this for a laugh, utterly pathetic.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's an Update as of 3:27 PM EDT on July 19th - By-by resigned as CEO. 😁

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
