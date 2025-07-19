Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Suspended After Kiss Cam Incident At Coldplay Show

ADVERTISEMENT

AstronomerCEO Andy Byron and his underling, Meghan Cabot’s sensationalized kiss cam indiscretion, triggered a slew of consequences, one of which is a dark prognosis for their careers.

The two were outed at a recent Coldplay concert in Massachusetts when the camera zoomed in on them and they panicked, prompting the band’s front man, Chris Martin, to speculate about them having an affair.

Highlights A statement claiming to be from Byron apologized to his family and team, but Astronomer publicly denied he issued it.

Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot have been placed on leave; cofounder Pete De Joy steps in as interim CEO and shares meme mirth.

Astronomer has since promised a swift conclusion.

The video started a wildfire on the internet, triggering reactions from Byron’s wife and eventually Astronomer, who has since announced that it plans to take decisive action in the matter.

RELATED:

A very long apologetic note claiming to be from Andy Byron made its rounds on the internet

Share icon

Image credits: Astronomer

The first communication, purportedly from the Astronomer CEO camp, came on July 18 and read:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to acknowledge the moment that’s been circulating online, and the disappointment it’s caused.

“What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake play-out out on a very public stage. I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and my team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader.

Share icon

Image credits: petedejoy

“This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I’m taking time to reflect, take accountability, and figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process.”

But Astronomer slammed the note, saying that Byron made no such apology

“I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent,” Byron’s supposed apology continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CollinRugg

“I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else’s life into a spectacle,” before concluding with a line from one of Coldplay’s songs:

“Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you.”

Astronomer has since slammed the statement, saying that Byron had not made any public apologies following his exposure.

The company has also denied allegations that one of its other staffers were at the Coldplay concert

Share icon

Image credits: CollinRugg

ADVERTISEMENT

“Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,” the company worth $ 1.3 billion wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same post, it noted:

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

It also revealed that the matter is being probed:

NEW: Former Astronomer employee accuses CEO Andy Byron of being “toxic,” says former employees are cracking up over the video, according to the New York Post. The married CEO was caught on the big screen with the company’s HR chief at a Coldplay concert. “The text groups and… pic.twitter.com/n5FMwINXhl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2025

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

It used the opportunity to slam allegations that another of its employees, Alyssa Stoddard, was seen at the concert saying: “no other employees were in the video.”

A former Astronomer CEO admitted to laughing at the memes, and the current CEO liked the admission

Share icon

Image credits: Maud Cabot

ADVERTISEMENT

A day later, on July 19, the company made another announcement elaborating on the action they had taken:

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, given Andy Byron has been placed on leave,” it wrote.

“We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.”

An Axios report on the same day indicates Cabot has also been placed on leave.

Share icon

Image credits: Megan Kerrigan

Meanwhile, De Joy was seen liking a LinkedIn post from former Astronomer CEO Zachary Hensley who admitted to laughing at the rash of memes sparked by Byron’s indiscretion.

Experts say Byron should have released a personal apology

ADVERTISEMENT

Axios conducted interviews with experts on the matter.

Speaking to Andrew Koneschusky who heads up the communications consulting company Beltway Advisors, they heard:

Share icon

Image credits: Astronomer

ADVERTISEMENT

“In situations like this, you have to distinguish between the company’s response and the CEO’s personal response.

“Their reputations may be linked, but their interests may diverge. The company needs to address whether any policies were potentially broken or [if] conduct needs to be investigated.

“Separately,” Koneschusky continued, “the CEO can choose to address the personal implications and ramifications of what occurred. But don’t conflate the two,” he said of Byron who is an Astronomer board member and served the company since 2023.

One user says they would also suspend their staff if they were seen at a Coldplay concert

Share icon

Image credits: Astronomer

Social media has since weighed in on Astronomer’s decision.

“Nothing to investigate really is there, let’s be honest,” said one netizen taking a shot at the company’s promise.

“He probably wishes he was not on leave. He has to be home with his wife all day. Lol,” wrote another of Byron.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: petedejoy

ADVERTISEMENT

“Need to refer it to HR, oh she’s already on it,” wrote one observer, apparently unable to take the subject seriously.

Another, like many other music critics, took the opportunity to mock the band when they said, “I’d suspend my staff if I found out they went to a Coldplay gig, too.”

Share icon

Image credits: TruthHurts2223

Share icon

Image credits: JanetHecht

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: F56374Rick

Share icon

Image credits: CyberJanus

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SusanHilgenfeld

Share icon

Image credits: AustinH51297165

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SasquachWPG80

Share icon

Image credits: the_capper_

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: mnsportsguy72

Share icon

Image credits: TGrammie2

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sh4dowM4trix

Share icon

Image credits: CindyLouRoad

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: OneXOneY

Share icon

Image credits: TedYork8

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: gparz