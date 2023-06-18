Happy Father’s Day, pandas! If you’re a dad, we hope you feel appreciated today. And if you have a dad or father figure in your life, don’t forget to send them a heartfelt message or give them a big squeeze if you’re fortunate enough to be in the same place. 

In honor of all of the dads out there who are currently telling corny jokes, coaching football practice and cooking up mouth watering pancakes, we've scoured the internet to find some of the most wholesome pics of fathers being awesome. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Casey Palmer, aka Canadian Dad, and be sure to upvote the pics of men you think deserve to be deemed World’s Best Dad!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Three Generations Feeding

Three Generations Feeding

ohbear64 Report

40points
POST

To learn more about what it’s like to be a great father, we reached out to dad and blogger Casey Palmer, aka Canadian Dad, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. “What I love most about being a dad almost a decade into the journey is seeing the people that my children are becoming after years of trying to instill as many values, abilities and traits as I could in them along the way,” Casey shared. 

“At nine, my eldest can scramble eggs and is starting to catch up to me in video games, and the seven-year-old is ever-inquisitive, learning everything he needs to know to carry him through his days,” the Canadian Dad continued. “Nothing's perfect, but I love figuring it all out with them!”
#2

My Dad Went From "I Don’t Want That Dang Cat" To Carrying The Cat To Her Room For The Bed Each Night

My Dad Went From "I Don’t Want That Dang Cat" To Carrying The Cat To Her Room For The Bed Each Night

laurieatari Report

39points
POST
AJay
AJay
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww my dad does this for our family cat ❤️

2
2points
reply
#3

My Dad Deserves The World

My Dad Deserves The World

morganp_2018 Report

38points
POST

When it comes to what the most challenging parts of being a dad are, Casey says, “What I didn't fully appreciate about being a dad before I became one is how much of myself I'd need to give up in order to do so. Before kids, I enjoyed a life spent gallivanting around town hanging out with friends, stuffing my face, and enjoying everything my city had to offer.” 

“But after fatherhood, it was like all of that went away in the blink of an eye, and I needed to find new things to fit in my life that took new routines and responsibilities into consideration,” the father explained. “It took some years, but I feel like I'm at a place where I'm finding my way again, and the kids are old enough that they're joining in right alongside me.”
#4

My Dad Met My Son For The First Time Yesterday. I've Never Seen My Dad So Happy

My Dad Met My Son For The First Time Yesterday. I've Never Seen My Dad So Happy

tripdiesel91 Report

38points
POST
Sergio Bicerra
Sergio Bicerra
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never seen dad so happy cause you don't remember his face when he carried you for the first time

11
11points
reply
#5

When I Was Two, I Gave My Dad A Stuffed Beluga Whale To Keep In His Work Bag So That If He Ever Missed Me, He Could Hold It And Think Of Me. 18 Years Later, My Dad Still Has It

When I Was Two, I Gave My Dad A Stuffed Beluga Whale To Keep In His Work Bag So That If He Ever Missed Me, He Could Hold It And Think Of Me. 18 Years Later, My Dad Still Has It

yung_holmie Report

37points
POST
Sandy Kavanaugh
Sandy Kavanaugh
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And Belugas are such neat whales!

0
0points
reply
#6

This Cake Looks Better Than The Ones In The Shops

This Cake Looks Better Than The Ones In The Shops

CellyyCat Report

37points
POST
View more comments

When asked if having a sense of humor is a requirement for being a great dad, Casey responded with a question for me: “Is water wet?”

“Having a good sense of humor will help you get through so many of the challenging situations that life will throw your way,” the Canadian Dad noted. “Kids complaining about being hungry? Tell them: ‘Hi, hungry, I'm dad!’ Foul moods at the dinner table? Tell your worst dad jokes to cut the tension and bring everyone together with a collective groan! Fatherhood needs you to not only learn to laugh at situations, but also learn to laugh at yourself, because no dad is perfect, and the sooner you can embrace that, the smoother your parenting journey will be!”
#7

The Dogs Were His Audience

The Dogs Were His Audience

venmo4feet Report

36points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

My Dad Sent Me This Photo Of A Tank He Made For His Cat

My Dad Sent Me This Photo Of A Tank He Made For His Cat

Skrungle Report

35points
POST
View more comments
#9

My Dad Visiting USA For The First Time, And His First Wish Was To See A Clean River

My Dad Visiting USA For The First Time, And His First Wish Was To See A Clean River

teppolisa Report

35points
POST
Leekun
Leekun
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heartwarming but also it's tragic that people have to live with contaminated rivers in some parts of the world

6
6points
reply

Casey also had some wise words for any soon-to-be dads out there. “Becoming a father isn't the end of the world - it's just the start of a new chapter!”

“When my wife told me we were expecting in 2013, I suddenly found myself trying to accomplish everything on my bucket list that I could, because a baby meant that I'd have no time to do any of the things I wanted to do,” the father noted. “But I couldn't have been more wrong - children don't subtract from your life; they add to it!"
#10

She Wanted Pink, So Pink It Is

She Wanted Pink, So Pink It Is

ronearc Report

34points
POST
#11

My Dad Sent Me This Picture Of Him And One Of My Hens

My Dad Sent Me This Picture Of Him And One Of My Hens

mrnanovideos1 Report

34points
POST
#12

My Dad Enjoyed A Tea Party With My Daughter And Niece

My Dad Enjoyed A Tea Party With My Daughter And Niece

canipetyourdog21 Report

34points
POST
View more comments

“Where I just acted without thinking before, suddenly every decision I made had a potential consequence that could impact someone else's life forever,” Casey explained. “[Being a father,] you get a different appreciation for time, becoming hyper-aware of what you need to give up to do the things you want. But it will profoundly affect you in ways you can't imagine, and it makes you better for it!”

If you’d like to learn more about the Canadian Dad or hear more words of wisdom from him, be sure to check out Casey’s website right here!
#13

My Dad Is Afraid To Fly, So When I Was 5 Years Old, I Made Him A Doll To Hold On While Flying. Mom Just Sent Me This Picture. He's Packed To Come To Visit Me

My Dad Is Afraid To Fly, So When I Was 5 Years Old, I Made Him A Doll To Hold On While Flying. Mom Just Sent Me This Picture. He's Packed To Come To Visit Me

snowglobesnowglobe Report

33points
POST
#14

My Brother Was The First To Graduate With A Master's In My Family. My Dad Couldn't Stop Crying

My Brother Was The First To Graduate With A Master's In My Family. My Dad Couldn't Stop Crying

Jay_no_pho Report

33points
POST
Rudy liu
Rudy liu
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, the one on the left

-2
-2points
reply
#15

Then He Gave Me $20. It Was Like A Reverse Ticket

Then He Gave Me $20. It Was Like A Reverse Ticket

brooklyn__g Report

33points
POST

Having a great father figure in your life, even if he is not technically your dad, can make a huge impact on you. A loving father makes their family feel safe and secure, teaches their children valuable life lessons, and provides a role model for what it means to be an excellent partner and parent. Sadly, we don’t all have the opportunity to grow up in a home where Dad is present, but according to research, growing up with a father reduces a child's chances of engaging in risky, delinquent behavior and committing crimes.

While moms and dads are both wonderful, Vanessa LoBue, PhD explains for Psychology Today that they do tend to interact with their children in slightly different ways. So kids benefit from the unique ways that their fathers play with them just as much as they benefit from Mom’s style of play. Apparently, fathers tend to play more physically with their little ones, jumping on trampolines and playing sports and games such as tossing their baby in the air and catching them. While these activities aren’t every parent’s cup of tea, paternal physical play is associated with positive outcomes for children, LoBue notes.     
#16

My Dad Tried To Ruin My Photo, But This Is Now My Favorite Photo

My Dad Tried To Ruin My Photo, But This Is Now My Favorite Photo

cuck_shed_lord_69 Report

33points
POST
#17

You Scroll Past, Thinking It's A 10-Year-Old Boy

You Scroll Past, Thinking It's A 10-Year-Old Boy

Nolanwriter Report

33points
POST
#18

Having A Daughter Means You Have To Encourage Her Interests, And Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone. Not Only To Make Her A Better Person But To Also Make Yourself Better

Having A Daughter Means You Have To Encourage Her Interests, And Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone. Not Only To Make Her A Better Person But To Also Make Yourself Better

These moments are the moments that she will remember forever!

crazyunicorntamer Report

33points
POST

Dr. LoBue goes on to note that dads have been known to encourage their children to take greater risks than mothers typically do. “For example, dads might encourage kids to try riding a bike on their own, or to jump off the high dive at the pool,” she writes. “Importantly, dads don’t encourage risky behavior in a reckless way; they tend to provide a safe and secure environment with supervision while encouraging kids not to be afraid of new things. It’s not that moms don’t encourage their kids to try new things that might be potentially scary, it’s just that dads tend to do it more.”
#19

Last Minute My Wedding Photographer Suggested I Do First Look Photos With My Dad. I Think His Reaction Shows How Lucky I Am To Have Him As My Father

Last Minute My Wedding Photographer Suggested I Do First Look Photos With My Dad. I Think His Reaction Shows How Lucky I Am To Have Him As My Father

ladyname Report

32points
POST
#20

My Dad Had Passed Out After Taking Care Of My Sick Brother All Night

My Dad Had Passed Out After Taking Care Of My Sick Brother All Night

berat235 Report

32points
POST
#21

Parents Got Snowed In At The Lake House. Mom Sent Me This, And Said "Your Father And His Friend Are Out Of Control"

Parents Got Snowed In At The Lake House. Mom Sent Me This, And Said "Your Father And His Friend Are Out Of Control"

jaxonya Report

32points
POST

When it comes to what makes dads so great, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the beloved dad jokes. Of course, you don’t need to actually be a father to enjoy this corny style of humor, but we must admit that dads are artists when it comes to making silly puns and jokes that will cause audiences to roll their eyes. But according to the British Psychology Society, we shouldn’t be quick to dismiss dad jokes as bad humor, or accuse our fathers of being unfunny. 

“That would be a mistake,” Marc Hye-Knudsen writes. “When considered properly, dad jokes are an intricately multi-layered and fascinating phenomenon that reveals a lot not just about how humor and joke-telling work but also about fathers’ psychology and their relationships with their children.”
#22

My Dad Celebrating His 100th Birthday

My Dad Celebrating His 100th Birthday

misu25 Report

32points
POST
Elle Lian
Elle Lian
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! I would never guess 100.

1
1point
reply
#23

My Son Asked My Dad If He Knew Where To Find Treasure. My Dad Made A Map, Hid Magic Treasures Around Our Property, And Took Him On A Treasure Hunt

My Son Asked My Dad If He Knew Where To Find Treasure. My Dad Made A Map, Hid Magic Treasures Around Our Property, And Took Him On A Treasure Hunt

thelastremake Report

31points
POST
Rudy liu
Rudy liu
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That child is going through the phasiest phase

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

The Baby Looks Extremely Pleased About It

The Baby Looks Extremely Pleased About It

anna_gazmarian Report

31points
POST
Leekun
Leekun
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dadnana and Mininana

3
3points
reply
View more comments

Hye-Knudsen explains that “dad jokes work on at least three levels: as puns, as anti-humor, and as a kind of weaponized anti-humor when dads use them to teasingly annoy and/or embarrass their children.” When it comes to puns, however, Hye-Knudsen says they don't all qualify as dad jokes because they must not only “deliberately say at least two different things at once,” they must also be “terminally inoffensive.” They can’t be sexual in nature or inappropriately crude. They have to be wholesome and family friendly, which makes them prone to receiving eye rolls or being deemed lame, but being stupid can sometimes actually make dad jokes even funnier.    
#25

My Son And My Dad Hadn't Seen Each Other In Quite A While. When They Met, They Both Couldn't Stop Smiling

My Son And My Dad Hadn't Seen Each Other In Quite A While. When They Met, They Both Couldn't Stop Smiling

Liz4984 Report

31points
POST
#26

I Told My Dad He Was Having A Grandkid Before His Birthday Picture Was Taken

I Told My Dad He Was Having A Grandkid Before His Birthday Picture Was Taken

JmsJordan Report

30points
POST
#27

My Dad Got Me Right In The Feels Today With A Wallet

My Dad Got Me Right In The Feels Today With A Wallet

Mal_Reynolds84 Report

30points
POST

“Telling a joke that is so lame or unfunny that it doesn’t deserve to be told out loud is itself a violation of the norms of joke-telling, and this can in turn make the dad joke funny,” Hye-Knudsen explains. He goes on to say that we often start setting up our jokes by shifting our tones or making it clear that we’re leading up to saying something funny. However, “dad jokes flagrantly violate this norm by following up this shift with a thoroughly tame pun. A dad joke can thus be so stupid, so lame, so unfunny that this paradoxically makes it funny.” Therefore, if we view dad jokes as a form of ‘anti-humor,’ we just might be able to appreciate them.
#28

I'm A Dad Of 2 Girls Under 10 With Split Custody. As They've Gotten Older, There Are Times They Get Too Embarrassed To Tell Me Things. But I Got This Idea, And It's Working

I'm A Dad Of 2 Girls Under 10 With Split Custody. As They've Gotten Older, There Are Times They Get Too Embarrassed To Tell Me Things. But I Got This Idea, And It's Working

reddit.com Report

30points
POST
#29

The Look On His Face

The Look On His Face

sammiemccomb Report

29points
POST

We hope you’re having a wonderful Father’s Day, pandas, whether you’re a dad of your own or not. We know this day can be tricky if you’ve had a complicated relationship with your own father, but we hope there’s someone in your life you can celebrate today. (Even if it’s your mom! She can have two days!) Keep upvoting the pics that melt your heart, and feel free to share what you love most about your own dad in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article that celebrates the world’s best dads, look no further than right here!
#30

My Daughter Wanted To Be The Little Mermaid, So I Didn't Have Any Other Choice

My Daughter Wanted To Be The Little Mermaid, So I Didn't Have Any Other Choice

thehairdad Report

29points
POST
#31

A Chicken Stroller

A Chicken Stroller

realhartman Report

29points
POST
#32

My Dad's First Look At My Baby Sister In Her Wedding Dress. He Is Normally A Tough Guy. This Hit Us All In The Feelings

My Dad's First Look At My Baby Sister In Her Wedding Dress. He Is Normally A Tough Guy. This Hit Us All In The Feelings

NurseVrock Report

29points
POST
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her dad looks like Bill Murray

0
0points
reply
#33

My Dad Drives A Special Needs School Bus, And This Year He Invited All The Kids To His House To See Santa Claus. He Also Purchased Gifts For All The Kids For Santa To Give Them

My Dad Drives A Special Needs School Bus, And This Year He Invited All The Kids To His House To See Santa Claus. He Also Purchased Gifts For All The Kids For Santa To Give Them

Bpayne7 Report

29points
POST
#34

My Dad Kept Asking To Come Over After He Missed My Son's First Birthday Party Because Of Covid. Turns Out He Made Him 8 Custom Wooden Toy Cars

My Dad Kept Asking To Come Over After He Missed My Son's First Birthday Party Because Of Covid. Turns Out He Made Him 8 Custom Wooden Toy Cars

letsbeoutlaws Report

29points
POST
#35

Dad Being A Dad

Dad Being A Dad

earphone4 Report

28points
POST
#36

He Was In A Silly, Goofy Mood

He Was In A Silly, Goofy Mood

ballsmcwalls69 Report

28points
POST
#37

Me And My Child Having A Bath Time

Me And My Child Having A Bath Time

pablocerakote Report

28points
POST
#38

My Friend, A Single Dad, Drove 8 Hours To Take His Daughter And Her Friend To See Harry Styles

My Friend, A Single Dad, Drove 8 Hours To Take His Daughter And Her Friend To See Harry Styles

chet- , tommy.ignasiak Report

28points
POST
#39

My Father-In-Law Said He Is A "Big Tough Farmer"

My Father-In-Law Said He Is A "Big Tough Farmer"

eaa513 Report

27points
POST
#40

I Was Visiting My Parents Today, And My Dad Decided To Photobomb My Afternoon Nap

I Was Visiting My Parents Today, And My Dad Decided To Photobomb My Afternoon Nap

Bogshow Report

27points
POST
#41

My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said: "It Finally Happened"

My Dad Sent Me A Picture This Morning And Said: "It Finally Happened"

ThadCastlePhD Report

26points
POST
#42

How My Dad Differentiates Netflix Users On His Account

How My Dad Differentiates Netflix Users On His Account

flagsoccer21 Report

26points
POST
#43

Never Ask Your Dad To Bring You Stuff To School

Never Ask Your Dad To Bring You Stuff To School

doltan Report

26points
POST
#44

Happy Father's Day. Here Is My Favorite Photo I Have Of My Dad And I

Happy Father's Day. Here Is My Favorite Photo I Have Of My Dad And I

Jacobklassen Report

26points
POST
#45

Fatherhood With A House Full Of Daughters

Fatherhood With A House Full Of Daughters

Legonator Report

26points
POST
#46

My Dad, Who Has No Idea How To Cook, Knew I'd Be In Meetings All Day, So He Woke Up Extra Early And Made Me Pancakes. They Tasted Awful, But It Was Such A Wonderful Surprise

My Dad, Who Has No Idea How To Cook, Knew I'd Be In Meetings All Day, So He Woke Up Extra Early And Made Me Pancakes. They Tasted Awful, But It Was Such A Wonderful Surprise

college-tool Report

26points
POST
#47

I Went Home For The Holidays And My Birthday. My Dad And I Fell Asleep. I Love This Picture So Much

I Went Home For The Holidays And My Birthday. My Dad And I Fell Asleep. I Love This Picture So Much

goldilocksdeluxe Report

26points
POST
#48

This Father And Daughter

This Father And Daughter

GJokaero Report

26points
POST
#49

My Dad Loving The Sight Of His Son Being A Dad

My Dad Loving The Sight Of His Son Being A Dad

siredwardh Report

26points
POST
#50

Dad Level: 3000

Dad Level: 3000

kenjwho Report

26points
POST
#51

Taking My Daughter Camping Is One Of My Favorite Parts Of Being A Dad

Taking My Daughter Camping Is One Of My Favorite Parts Of Being A Dad

AirPilot Report

26points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

This Guy Kept His Hand In This Position For More Than 45 Minutes So His Daughter Could Sleep Well

This Guy Kept His Hand In This Position For More Than 45 Minutes So His Daughter Could Sleep Well

mohamedkotb7 Report

26points
POST
#53

My Dad Just Got His First Cellphone, And His First Call Was To His Older Brother. His Smile Is Melting My Heart

My Dad Just Got His First Cellphone, And His First Call Was To His Older Brother. His Smile Is Melting My Heart

BeagleMom90 Report

26points
POST
#54

So I Was Getting Ready To Crop This, But Just Look How Happy The Dad Is

So I Was Getting Ready To Crop This, But Just Look How Happy The Dad Is

Danielle Lightner Photography Report

26points
POST
#55

My Dad Had An Eye Surgery, And My Mom Asked Where He Wanted To Go For Lunch After. So Here We Are

My Dad Had An Eye Surgery, And My Mom Asked Where He Wanted To Go For Lunch After. So Here We Are

McWitt Report

26points
POST
#56

"I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning

"I Can't Even Watch Your Dad Sometimes" - The Text I Received From My Mom This Morning

cturn3r Report

26points
POST
#57

Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures

Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures

father_of_daughters Report

25points
POST
#58

This Dad

This Dad

nonewfriends4me Report

25points
POST
#59

Yes, This Is My Dad. He's 37, And No, He Isn't Single

Yes, This Is My Dad. He's 37, And No, He Isn't Single

__toritilla Report

25points
POST
#60

This Dad Sends Photoshopped Pictures To Mom Whenever She Asks How Kids Are Doing

This Dad Sends Photoshopped Pictures To Mom Whenever She Asks How Kids Are Doing

onadventurewithdad , onadventurewithdad Report

25points
POST
#61

They Look So Similar

They Look So Similar

ellomelissa Report

25points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Before Bed, My Daughter Put A Grow-A-Pony In A Bowl Of Water. I Replaced It With This

Before Bed, My Daughter Put A Grow-A-Pony In A Bowl Of Water. I Replaced It With This

ignis_flatus Report

25points
POST
#63

My Father-In-Law Turned 80 Years Old This Week And Was Wearing Exactly The Same Outfit As In The Photo From The Last Year That We Put On The Cake

My Father-In-Law Turned 80 Years Old This Week And Was Wearing Exactly The Same Outfit As In The Photo From The Last Year That We Put On The Cake

eeks75 Report

25points
POST
#64

My Father Making Fun Of My White Girl Photo Pose

My Father Making Fun Of My White Girl Photo Pose

keighleypage Report

25points
POST
#65

So My Dad Got Bored And Made Bernie Sanders Meme

So My Dad Got Bored And Made Bernie Sanders Meme

gegt Report

25points
POST
#66

My Dad Gives All The Kids $100 Every Year In A Weird Way, And This Year He Went All In

My Dad Gives All The Kids $100 Every Year In A Weird Way, And This Year He Went All In

ElenaRehberg Report

24points
POST
#67

My Dad Is 87 Years Old, And He Came To Help. After A Few Minutes, I Found This And Not Him

My Dad Is 87 Years Old, And He Came To Help. After A Few Minutes, I Found This And Not Him

notmyfaultooops Report

24points
POST
#68

Apparently, My Dad Has Been Wanting A Pair Of Overalls For Years. I Bought Him A Pair And He Sent Me Pics. He's So Happy

Apparently, My Dad Has Been Wanting A Pair Of Overalls For Years. I Bought Him A Pair And He Sent Me Pics. He's So Happy

DoopaDoopaDoomDoom Report

24points
POST
#69

My Father Smuggled Cheese Slices Into A Local Burger Joint. He's Rebelling Against Their $0.60 Upcharge

My Father Smuggled Cheese Slices Into A Local Burger Joint. He's Rebelling Against Their $0.60 Upcharge

HennaJes Report

24points
POST
#70

My Step-Dad Is In His Mid-60s And Still Rolling Around Like It's Nothing

My Step-Dad Is In His Mid-60s And Still Rolling Around Like It's Nothing

KlassicCole Report

24points
POST
#71

My Dad Made Me Take Pictures For His Dating Website. Here's Him Yelling At Me While Striking A Sexy Pose

My Dad Made Me Take Pictures For His Dating Website. Here's Him Yelling At Me While Striking A Sexy Pose

EveofStLaurent Report