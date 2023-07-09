159 Examples Of People Failing Hard And Frustrating Everyone Around Them
“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” is one of the most incorrect sayings of all time. Idiotic opinions, fallacies, and outright untruths are all, unfortunately, broadcasted over the internet for everyone to see, meaning that all of us have to see, hear, and read the very worst words and ideas humans can put together.
The “Facepalm” internet group gathers all those moments when people really did or said something so unbelievable that it caused a visceral reaction to all onlookers. And through the magic of the internet, it can reach you too. So be sure to upvote your “favorites” and comment your thoughts below.
Brain Damage: Cool, Vaccine: Nope, Thanks
Hell yeah I love watchibg that sport where people get brain damage
Yahoo Answers Might Be Gone, But We Still Have Quora
Woman On American Airlines Plane Duct-Taped To Her Seat After She Tried To Open The Door Mid-Flight
The oldest use of the word “facepalm” (but not the actual, physical action) dates back to the early days of the internet. In 1996, where the first netizens mentioned it in a variety of posts about everyday life. This points to the fact that this phrase was in the popular lexicon earlier, as the posters do not clarify what the word means and use it nonchalantly.
However, the actual post, of holding one’s face in your palm, is relatively old, and found in statues and sculptures going back hundreds, if not thousands of years. Normally, it was associated with more serious loss, like Henri Vidal’s Caïn, depicting the biblical figure mourning the death of his own brother, who he killed.
Keep It Simple Stupid
These Darn Spoiled Kids Today, With Their "Need To Eat At Regular Intervals" Or Whatever, Smh My Head
Rich kids get free meals from their parents. These people must think that rich kids eat at their leisure because their little fellows somehow earned it. I know sometimes I feel entitled to my privileges, but this is a whole other level.
Queen Elizabeth Is Asking For Money On Internet
Due to the internet and the general ubiquity of this emotion, the facepalm remains popular, to such a degree that there is even a facepalm emoji (Unicode U+1F926) and a vast library of stock images depicting this action. While commonly reaction images of humans facepalming were used, one can now even find animals doing the gesture, most likely by accident, but it’s always fun to imagine a cat actually facepalming.
Burnnnnnnnnnnnn
Having A Functioning Circulatory System
Don’t have a functioning circulatory system because it gives guys the ick. Got it
Awkward
For those that see something not worth a full facepalm, as it is a bit dramatic at times, you can use the good old disappointed head shake, that one’s grandparents will tactically deploy when they see anything that confuses them. Over text, one can quickly and easily communicate their disappointment with the good old acronym smh (shaking my head) which is actually older than good old facepalm.
Just Another Normal Day
Does he get an employee discount because he’s going to need one
Spot On
So if hotdogs have pig d**k that means your eating duck which means your not a virgin congrates
Yeah, Sounds About Right
On the other hand, should one need to deploy stronger language, there is always the trusty face desk aka the head desk. While we do not recommend you actually do this, be sure to upvote the posts that go beyond a facepalm. This is a stronger emotion, one so visceral that the victim wants to physically bash the thing they just read or heard right out of their head.
Just Pay Your Student Loan
I think you won't be able to fix these problems just through debt relief. As soon as there is more money on the paying end, the colleges will find ways to increase costs. It needs to be addressed on both ends.
She Tried
You Had One Job
The reality is that there have always been people who might cause us to facepalm. Bad decisions and horrible opinions are deeply human and probably existed before language. So it’s overall a net positive that we have methods to immediately “get it out of our system” when someone does something so deeply idiotic that it makes us feel bad by proxy. As long as we don’t facepalm too hard.
Who Wants To Pay Our Bills
We Did Everything But
I Desperately Want The Backstory Behind This
Similarly, while the internet allows us to see more facepalm-inducing moments, on the flip side, it lets us publicly shame people with ideas this bad and it communicates to others who might have similar ideas that in reality, they are wrong and should keep it to themselves. Someone is not a bad person for being wrong but sticking by an objectively terrible opinion even when presented with contrary evidence is pretty childish. If you want to keep facepalming, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our other article on this topic here.
Putin Wtf Are You Even Doing?
Time To Hate White People For (Checks Notes) Walking In The Rain?
this isn't a white person thing, you just don't like rain
What If We Made An App That Would Endanger Lots Of Women?
Now Your Own Decisions Belong To A Man You Havent Met
Instead Of Calling The Cops, The Museum Turned Off The Heating And Lights. Protestors Were Asking For Food And A Bowl To Go To The Toilet - No One Cared
I totally support the idea but you need to be prepared to follow through