“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” is one of the most incorrect sayings of all time. Idiotic opinions, fallacies, and outright untruths are all, unfortunately, broadcasted over the internet for everyone to see, meaning that all of us have to see, hear, and read the very worst words and ideas humans can put together.

The “Facepalm” internet group gathers all those moments when people really did or said something so unbelievable that it caused a visceral reaction to all onlookers. And through the magic of the internet, it can reach you too. So be sure to upvote your “favorites” and comment your thoughts below. 

Brain Damage: Cool, Vaccine: Nope, Thanks

Hell yeah I love watchibg that sport where people get brain damage

Yahoo Answers Might Be Gone, But We Still Have Quora

Woman On American Airlines Plane Duct-Taped To Her Seat After She Tried To Open The Door Mid-Flight

The oldest use of the word “facepalm” (but not the actual, physical action) dates back to the early days of the internet. In 1996, where the first netizens mentioned it in a variety of posts about everyday life. This points to the fact that this phrase was in the popular lexicon earlier, as the posters do not clarify what the word means and use it nonchalantly.

However, the actual post, of holding one’s face in your palm, is relatively old, and found in statues and sculptures going back hundreds, if not thousands of years. Normally, it was associated with more serious loss, like Henri Vidal’s Caïn, depicting the biblical figure mourning the death of his own brother, who he killed. 
Keep It Simple Stupid

These Darn Spoiled Kids Today, With Their "Need To Eat At Regular Intervals" Or Whatever, Smh My Head

Rich kids get free meals from their parents. These people must think that rich kids eat at their leisure because their little fellows somehow earned it. I know sometimes I feel entitled to my privileges, but this is a whole other level.

Queen Elizabeth Is Asking For Money On Internet

Due to the internet and the general ubiquity of this emotion, the facepalm remains popular, to such a degree that there is even a facepalm emoji (Unicode U+1F926) and a vast library of stock images depicting this action. While commonly reaction images of humans facepalming were used, one can now even find animals doing the gesture, most likely by accident, but it’s always fun to imagine a cat actually facepalming. 
Burnnnnnnnnnnnn

dude we learned about spartan women in sixth grade cmon

Having A Functioning Circulatory System

Don’t have a functioning circulatory system because it gives guys the ick. Got it

Awkward

For those that see something not worth a full facepalm, as it is a bit dramatic at times, you can use the good old disappointed head shake, that one’s grandparents will tactically deploy when they see anything that confuses them. Over text, one can quickly and easily communicate their disappointment with the good old acronym smh (shaking my head) which is actually older than good old facepalm. 
Just Another Normal Day

Does he get an employee discount because he’s going to need one

Spot On

So if hotdogs have pig d**k that means your eating duck which means your not a virgin congrates

Yeah, Sounds About Right

On the other hand, should one need to deploy stronger language, there is always the trusty face desk aka the head desk. While we do not recommend you actually do this, be sure to upvote the posts that go beyond a facepalm. This is a stronger emotion, one so visceral that the victim wants to physically bash the thing they just read or heard right out of their head. 
Just Pay Your Student Loan

I think you won't be able to fix these problems just through debt relief. As soon as there is more money on the paying end, the colleges will find ways to increase costs. It needs to be addressed on both ends.

She Tried

You Had One Job

The reality is that there have always been people who might cause us to facepalm. Bad decisions and horrible opinions are deeply human and probably existed before language. So it’s overall a net positive that we have methods to immediately “get it out of our system” when someone does something so deeply idiotic that it makes us feel bad by proxy. As long as we don’t facepalm too hard. 
Who Wants To Pay Our Bills

We Did Everything But

I Desperately Want The Backstory Behind This

Dumb a*s hiker moment for real

Similarly, while the internet allows us to see more facepalm-inducing moments, on the flip side, it lets us publicly shame people with ideas this bad and it communicates to others who might have similar ideas that in reality, they are wrong and should keep it to themselves. Someone is not a bad person for being wrong but sticking by an objectively terrible opinion even when presented with contrary evidence is pretty childish. If you want to keep facepalming, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our other article on this topic here
Putin Wtf Are You Even Doing?

Time To Hate White People For (Checks Notes) Walking In The Rain?

this isn't a white person thing, you just don't like rain

What If We Made An App That Would Endanger Lots Of Women?

Jesus christ that's super scary what the f**k

Now Your Own Decisions Belong To A Man You Havent Met

Instead Of Calling The Cops, The Museum Turned Off The Heating And Lights. Protestors Were Asking For Food And A Bowl To Go To The Toilet - No One Cared

I totally support the idea but you need to be prepared to follow through

Apparently Billionaires Are More Important Than Lessening Homelessness

Nft

Just Because Of Freedom And Law

In Church For Blessing Ar-15's. But Blaming Others Than Christians

He Isn't Very Good At Hints

Be Nice

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

Show Me

Ah Yes, "Time-Zones"

Good Morning

My Brain

Immigrant Prisoners Are Lease To Be Slaves

Lemme Ask You This

This Anti Vaxxer Trying To Stop Her Son From Getting Vaccinations Himself

Elon Musk's Poll Doesn't Go As Planned So He Redoes It And It Goes Even Worse. When Will They Learn Vote Recounts Don't Go In Their Favor?

The Way She Cluelessly Takes The Picture Lol

Some People... Smh

Yep That Sound Right

Well Now

What Was He Expecting?

That’s What We Call A Miscalculation

“Muh Guns!!!”

It's Over Guys, Musk vs. Zuck Cage Fight Is Cancelled By Musk's Mommy

Crazy How The Country You Betrayed Doesn't Want You Anymore

Virtue Signalling

The Investment That Didn't Pay Off

Another Reason To Dislike Dr. Phil

Apparently Europe Has No Food And No "Tech"

Twittee User Doesn't Seem Happy To Learn That James Cameron Is, As A Matter Of Fact, A Noted Submarine Expert

Bruh

What A Terrible Day To Be Literate

High Iq Destruction

Financial Thinking 100

Antivax Logic

It Was Media Control All Along

You Have To Remove The Protective Coating.... Please Can Someone Shut Down The Internet

What A Shit Show

This Is Getting Ridiculous To The Point Of Madness,

According to a Danish study (apparently the only one made), she is right.

Exhibit A

I'm Adorable

1800s Made No Sense

Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes

Say What Now?

Month Is Over Stop Being Gay

Freedom Of Speech For $8/Month

Highest Military Spending In The World

May Be They Are Lazy

Bruh She Got Exposed

Yikes

A "24h" Fitness Closed Without Checking And Locked A Man Inside

(Laughs In Frozone)

*checks Notes*

Probably Didn’t Eat It The First Time

Wtf 🤦🏾

So, How Is It Going?

Just Your Average Pro Life Hypocrite

