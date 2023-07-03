135 Of The Most Facepalm Things That Probably Ever Happened
Every now and then, we come across content online that causes a visceral reaction. Adorable photos of puppies might make your heart feel like it's bursting out of your chest, and heartwarming pics of fathers who love their children more than anything might make you shed a tear.
But unfortunately, it’s not only positive content that can make us feel something. Below, you’ll find a list of extremely frustrating posts from the Facepalm subreddit that might incinerate any faith you have left in humanity. We’ll warn you right now that you may not enjoy looking through these pics, but we hope you can manage to find the humor in some of them!
This post may include affiliate links.
"Don't Be Gay"
Such A Dumba*s
There’s no question that the internet is full of facepalm-worthy posts. With fake news running rampant and terrible photoshop jobs all over social media, it’s not hard to find something that makes you question how it ended up online in the first place. And no one knows that better than the members of the Facepalm subreddit. This community, which was created in August 2009, has amassed an incredible 7.4 million members who love calling out the most frustrating and disappointing moments the world has ever seen.
While we’re all familiar with the experience of seeing something that makes us want to facepalm, it was not until relatively recently that this word made its way into dictionaries. According to Merriam-Webster, the earliest known use of the word ‘facepalm’ was found in a Google Group in 1996. “Christie facepalmed. ‘Well, her hair was red this morning, right? It's blonde now. You figure it out.’” Since then, however, the term has taken on many lives as not only a verb, but also a noun, adjective and interjection. It also finally made its way into the dictionary in 2017.
It Would Have Been Nice A Heads Up
Not That Hard
The idea of facepalming virtually became even more popular about 15 years ago, after we began creating facepalm memes. The most popular of which features a screenshot “from an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, which first aired on February 5th, 1990,” Know Your Meme explains on their site. “The clip shows the character Captain Jean-Luc Picard (played by Patrick Stewart) reacting to a stressful situation by placing his hand on his face (shown below, right).”
While this meme went viral around the same time the Facepalm subreddit was created, both actually did quite a bit in popularizing the term on the internet. Today, there are countless memes and gifs that allow us to convey facepalming online, and in 2016, Apple even released a long-awaited facepalm emoji. It seems like the facepalm phenomenon may never die!
You Hate To See It
Cancelling Orders Because Of Some Rainbow Cookies Smh
I Can't Stop Laughing At This. I Have No Words
Due to how popular facepalming has become, it’s not hard to find compilations online of the most facepalm-worthy moments CEOs, Donald Trump, and celebrities are guilty of. And while everyone is capable of having a ditzy moment or making a stupid mistake every now and then, all of these facepalm worthy moments do beg the question: are people getting dumber? Well, according to new research from the United States, it appears that Americans actually might be. Studies analyzing the IQs of citizens in the US have found that their intelligence scores in logic and vocabulary, visual problem solving and analogies, and computational and mathematical abilities have declined in recent years.
Maybe Rethink That Again... Peter
Well, the slaves tried, but got murdered for their pains.
A First-Person Autobiography?!
"Greatest egotist of all time"...except of course for his successor who loved to plaster his name on anything and everything, uses his name as a trademark, won't read anything unless his name is in it etc. Americans, please make sure you don't make the same mistake in 2024, since it impacts upon the rest of us too
Incredible
Some proposed explanations for America’s declining intelligence are unhealthy modern diets, increasingly trashy media or a decrease in the quality of education systems and the prevalence of reading, Jessica Stillman at Inc. explains. But she notes that it’s impossible to know exactly what caused the decline in IQ scores, it might even be a technical detail of the IQ tests themselves, meaning we have no reason to fear that we’re getting dumber. “IQ tests generally measure crystallized intelligence more, so changes in schooling that de-emphasize memorization might be driving a decline in scores,” Stillman writes. “If this explanation is true, students remain as smart as ever (just way more reliant on Google).”
That’s The Point Of The Book!
Must Be Those Damn Phones!
Checkmate
While not every post on this list features exclusively online interactions, many of them do. And there’s a chance that many of us just say dumber things online than we would in real life. According to a piece Rich Duncan wrote for The New York Times, the internet seems to amplify the stupid things that we do and say. “You can get a perfect score on your SATs and it will barely register in a world of 200 million tweets a day. But give just one stupid answer in a beauty pageant, and you’ll be the laughingstock of the world before you have time to clear your name on the next morning’s Today show,” Duncan explains.
Technically The Truth
They prefer the quarter [of a] pound burger to the third [of a] pound, because everyone knows four is bigger than three.
Hello Steve
That’s A Special Kind Of Idiot
Prior to 2016 I really thought North America as a whole had made a lot of progress addressing racism and becoming accepting and tolerant of differences …boy was I wrong
While some like to argue that the internet is making us stupider, as we can rely on Google to solve all of our problems and we’re often confronted with ridiculous views on the world from questionable influencers who probably shouldn’t have platforms, Brian Resnick at Vox has a more optimistic take on the issue. He claims that the internet isn’t making us stupider, but instead more humble. When we know that the answers to our questions are actually out there, a simple Google search away, we’re less likely to spew our beliefs when we’re not 100% sure they’re correct. We recognize that we might not actually know all the answers, but someone, or something, out there does.
It Would All Become A Giant Conspiracy
Throwback To When The White House Secretary Posted His Password Publicly 2 Days In A Row
Foreign Sounding Name=must Be Immigrant= Must Suck At English. Logic 101
Resnick also notes that having the vast knowledge of the internet available to us also raises the stakes for us to be correct. If your child asks you what the capital of Argentina is, you might not just blurt out the first city that comes to your mind, but instead take a moment to wonder if it really is Buenos Aires. “Whether this is good or bad depends on context,” Resnick writes. “But here's an optimistic takeaway: It's not so bad for us to be reminded there's an impossibly large amount of information in the world, to take a step back and be humbled and in awe of it.”
Suspended For Showing The Truth?
What's Yours?
It Won't Kill You :)
It seems that there are infinite things online that might make you facepalm nowadays, but try not to lose faith in the world because of that. It’s likely that people were always doing and saying ridiculous things that would make you shake your head, but unfortunately, these actions are now immortalized online. If you want to follow a feed that brings you as few facepalm moments as possible, consider following uplifting pages and not clicking on news articles with headlines that already have you rolling your eyes. Sometimes, it’s okay to avoid information you know will frustrate you.
Uninteresting Title
It's Safe
Disgusting
We hope we haven’t frustrated you too much with the photos on this list, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that make you want to facepalm, and feel free to share some of the most facepalm-worthy moments you’ve ever witnessed in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring photos that might make you lose faith in humanity, you can find another list on this same topic right here!
Now I Get It!
“Fear For Public Safety” Seriously?
Vaccines Cause Blood Clots
Where Can I Get A Purse
What do purses and masks have to do with each other?
Correct
Yeah it was fun to watch the stupidity. Sad for the others.
The Founders Would Say The F**k Is An Ohio
Washington inoculated his troops against smallpox in the disgusting old-school way, 250 YEARS AGO
It's A Funny Facepalm Though
Wow, A Train That Runs Without Tracks!
Did She Look At The Picture At All???
Imagine Someone Requiring You To Have 4 Years Of Experience On An Api That Has Been Around For 1.5 Years
Grim Reaper Supporting Karens On Their Protest To Open Schools
Wearing Shoes Not Necessary For Our Survival !
On Jokes
It-It's Almost As If Services Become Easier With A Modernized World? And That Baby Boomers Laughing That Millennials Can't Use A Rotary Phone Is-Pathetic?
Generally expected skill sets always are matched to the specific time and place they are needed. Unfortunately, when it comes to DIY skills, the problem is more that those have not been properly passed on - by the exact generation that now complains about the new generations not having them. So this is acutally a Baby Boomer teaching fail, not a Milennial burn.
Yeah Sure
Obviously the line that Marge Simpson made in "Who Shot Mr Burns?" about taking Homer's DNA after she married was taken seriously by that uncle
"Lets Spent 10 Grand On Jewerly."
Yeah, Why don't homeless people just go and buy a house?
The Wrong People Have Money
So I looked into this - she didn't find out about it until after the gofundme was posted, she promoted it after donating the missing part of the initial goal as it was 5k off goal, the goal ended up having to be increased due to increased costs, her promotion increased the donations by a lot. She actually paid off the initial goal in full, costs increased after her promotion.
Feels Bad
"But Thats Soshulism"
Hear Me Out
Or praising a little kid for selling lemonade (or whatever it was) to pay off his fellow elementary classmates overdue thousands of dollars in lunch money so the kids could finally be allowed to eat lunch again? Or the high school science kids who built a remote control wheelchair for a kid since the kids insurance wont cover it? Or the woman who walks 15 miles a day to get to work and back because blah blah blah blah....... These "Feel good" stories are anything but. They just prove how awful the USA is.
Ya
Safety Precaution Is Not 100%
Yeah, How Dare He
Tomi Lahren
You're Standing Right In Front Of The Best Example In The Whole World That Proves That Walls Don't Work
Just... W H A T ?
Anti Vaxxers Are Another Breed
Generic Post
So Much For “Pro-Life”
This Is My One Of My Favorite Jokes!!!
This Is Always Good For A Laugh
This is why I take the bible with a pinch of salt. It’s God’s word interpreted by man, it’s not 100% reliable