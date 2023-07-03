Every now and then, we come across content online that causes a visceral reaction. Adorable photos of puppies might make your heart feel like it's bursting out of your chest, and heartwarming pics of fathers who love their children more than anything might make you shed a tear. 

But unfortunately, it’s not only positive content that can make us feel something. Below, you’ll find a list of extremely frustrating posts from the Facepalm subreddit that might incinerate any faith you have left in humanity. We’ll warn you right now that you may not enjoy looking through these pics, but we hope you can manage to find the humor in some of them!

#1

"Don't Be Gay"

"Don't Be Gay"

__Dawn__Amber__ , twitter.com Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She really said "don't be gay" like it's easy💀

#2

Ironic Idiots

Ironic Idiots

RedditWasAnAccident , twitter.com Report

Jonny Dio
Jonny Dio
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one can comment this

#3

Such A Dumba*s

Such A Dumba*s

EggEggEggEggOWO Report

sbj
sbj
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if you actually loved him you would've let him take one of the scholarships

There’s no question that the internet is full of facepalm-worthy posts. With fake news running rampant and terrible photoshop jobs all over social media, it’s not hard to find something that makes you question how it ended up online in the first place. And no one knows that better than the members of the Facepalm subreddit. This community, which was created in August 2009, has amassed an incredible 7.4 million members who love calling out the most frustrating and disappointing moments the world has ever seen.

While we’re all familiar with the experience of seeing something that makes us want to facepalm, it was not until relatively recently that this word made its way into dictionaries. According to Merriam-Webster, the earliest known use of the word ‘facepalm’ was found in a Google Group in 1996. “Christie facepalmed. ‘Well, her hair was red this morning, right? It's blonde now. You figure it out.’” Since then, however, the term has taken on many lives as not only a verb, but also a noun, adjective and interjection. It also finally made its way into the dictionary in 2017.
#4

It Would Have Been Nice A Heads Up

It Would Have Been Nice A Heads Up

lucynyu13 , twitter.com Report

80 Van
80 Van
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Good to meet you. I’m here to take over where your grandpa left off.”

#5

Logic

Logic

xbhaskarx Report

#6

Not That Hard

Not That Hard

Reddit-User-3000 , shizekarnstein.tumblr.com Report

The idea of facepalming virtually became even more popular about 15 years ago, after we began creating facepalm memes. The most popular of which features a screenshot “from an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, which first aired on February 5th, 1990,” Know Your Meme explains on their site. “The clip shows the character Captain Jean-Luc Picard (played by Patrick Stewart) reacting to a stressful situation by placing his hand on his face (shown below, right).”

While this meme went viral around the same time the Facepalm subreddit was created, both actually did quite a bit in popularizing the term on the internet. Today, there are countless memes and gifs that allow us to convey facepalming online, and in 2016, Apple even released a long-awaited facepalm emoji. It seems like the facepalm phenomenon may never die!  
#7

You Hate To See It

You Hate To See It

reddit.com Report

#8

Cancelling Orders Because Of Some Rainbow Cookies Smh

Cancelling Orders Because Of Some Rainbow Cookies Smh

__Dawn__Amber__ Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hang on! This happened but then people (nice ones LOL) came and there was a long cue of people lining up at the store to buy the cookies.

#9

I Can't Stop Laughing At This. I Have No Words

I Can't Stop Laughing At This. I Have No Words

lemonsarethekey Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you are over creative but not an thinker 🤦‍♂️

Due to how popular facepalming has become, it’s not hard to find compilations online of the most facepalm-worthy moments CEOs, Donald Trump, and celebrities are guilty of. And while everyone is capable of having a ditzy moment or making a stupid mistake every now and then, all of these facepalm worthy moments do beg the question: are people getting dumber? Well, according to new research from the United States, it appears that Americans actually might be. Studies analyzing the IQs of citizens in the US have found that their intelligence scores in logic and vocabulary, visual problem solving and analogies, and computational and mathematical abilities have declined in recent years.     
#10

Maybe Rethink That Again... Peter

Maybe Rethink That Again... Peter

MeamesMeter Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the slaves tried, but got murdered for their pains.

#11

A First-Person Autobiography?!

A First-Person Autobiography?!

TheAstrogoth Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Greatest egotist of all time"...except of course for his successor who loved to plaster his name on anything and everything, uses his name as a trademark, won't read anything unless his name is in it etc. Americans, please make sure you don't make the same mistake in 2024, since it impacts upon the rest of us too

#12

Incredible

Incredible

metalsgt90 Report

Some proposed explanations for America’s declining intelligence are unhealthy modern diets, increasingly trashy media or a decrease in the quality of education systems and the prevalence of reading, Jessica Stillman at Inc. explains. But she notes that it’s impossible to know exactly what caused the decline in IQ scores, it might even be a technical detail of the IQ tests themselves, meaning we have no reason to fear that we’re getting dumber. “IQ tests generally measure crystallized intelligence more, so changes in schooling that de-emphasize memorization might be driving a decline in scores,” Stillman writes. “If this explanation is true, students remain as smart as ever (just way more reliant on Google).”
#13

That’s The Point Of The Book!

That’s The Point Of The Book!

Allstarhit Report

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great blurring here.

#14

Must Be Those Damn Phones!

Must Be Those Damn Phones!

__Dawn__Amber__ , twitter.com Report

#15

Checkmate

Checkmate

lucynyu13 Report

While not every post on this list features exclusively online interactions, many of them do. And there’s a chance that many of us just say dumber things online than we would in real life. According to a piece Rich Duncan wrote for The New York Times, the internet seems to amplify the stupid things that we do and say. “You can get a perfect score on your SATs and it will barely register in a world of 200 million tweets a day. But give just one stupid answer in a beauty pageant, and you’ll be the laughingstock of the world before you have time to clear your name on the next morning’s Today show,” Duncan explains.
#16

Technically The Truth

Technically The Truth

iamnumair , twitter.com Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They prefer the quarter [of a] pound burger to the third [of a] pound, because everyone knows four is bigger than three.

#17

Hello Steve

Hello Steve

lucynyu13 Report

#18

That’s A Special Kind Of Idiot

That’s A Special Kind Of Idiot

Bmchris44 , twitter.com Report

I love my golden retriever
I love my golden retriever
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Prior to 2016 I really thought North America as a whole had made a lot of progress addressing racism and becoming accepting and tolerant of differences …boy was I wrong

While some like to argue that the internet is making us stupider, as we can rely on Google to solve all of our problems and we’re often confronted with ridiculous views on the world from questionable influencers who probably shouldn’t have platforms, Brian Resnick at Vox has a more optimistic take on the issue. He claims that the internet isn’t making us stupider, but instead more humble. When we know that the answers to our questions are actually out there, a simple Google search away, we’re less likely to spew our beliefs when we’re not 100% sure they’re correct. We recognize that we might not actually know all the answers, but someone, or something, out there does.
#19

It Would All Become A Giant Conspiracy

It Would All Become A Giant Conspiracy

joedirt9322 Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait. Bezos and Bill Gates are the same person now?

#20

Throwback To When The White House Secretary Posted His Password Publicly 2 Days In A Row

Throwback To When The White House Secretary Posted His Password Publicly 2 Days In A Row

naravianana , twitter.com Report

80 Van
80 Van
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was just practicing the Freedom of Information Act.

#21

Foreign Sounding Name=must Be Immigrant= Must Suck At English. Logic 101

Foreign Sounding Name=must Be Immigrant= Must Suck At English. Logic 101

__Dawn__Amber__ Report

Resnick also notes that having the vast knowledge of the internet available to us also raises the stakes for us to be correct. If your child asks you what the capital of Argentina is, you might not just blurt out the first city that comes to your mind, but instead take a moment to wonder if it really is Buenos Aires. “Whether this is good or bad depends on context,” Resnick writes. “But here's an optimistic takeaway: It's not so bad for us to be reminded there's an impossibly large amount of information in the world, to take a step back and be humbled and in awe of it.”
#22

Suspended For Showing The Truth?

Suspended For Showing The Truth?

TheCrustyPancake Report

Kira Okah
Kira Okah
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wasn't this because the school was trying to hide that it wasn't following Covid social distancing rules, or something to that effect?

#23

What's Yours?

What's Yours?

kevinowdziej Report

#24

It Won't Kill You :)

It Won't Kill You :)

dr-incognito-dorito Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Well I changed my mind...."

It seems that there are infinite things online that might make you facepalm nowadays, but try not to lose faith in the world because of that. It’s likely that people were always doing and saying ridiculous things that would make you shake your head, but unfortunately, these actions are now immortalized online. If you want to follow a feed that brings you as few facepalm moments as possible, consider following uplifting pages and not clicking on news articles with headlines that already have you rolling your eyes. Sometimes, it’s okay to avoid information you know will frustrate you. 
#25

Uninteresting Title

Uninteresting Title

submat87 Report

#26

It's Safe

It's Safe

lonedrifterjk , twitter.com Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately, they survived...

#27

Disgusting

Disgusting

reddit.com Report

We hope we haven’t frustrated you too much with the photos on this list, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that make you want to facepalm, and feel free to share some of the most facepalm-worthy moments you’ve ever witnessed in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring photos that might make you lose faith in humanity, you can find another list on this same topic right here!  
#28

Now I Get It!

Now I Get It!

KathleenThren Report

#29

Logic 100

Logic 100

__Dawn__Amber__ Report

#30

“Fear For Public Safety” Seriously?

“Fear For Public Safety” Seriously?

Benneck123 Report

#31

Vaccines Cause Blood Clots

Vaccines Cause Blood Clots

itsharryngl , twitter.com Report

#32

Where Can I Get A Purse

Where Can I Get A Purse

McFlash64 Report

Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What do purses and masks have to do with each other?

#33

Correct

Correct

FloatingDoggy Report

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah it was fun to watch the stupidity. Sad for the others.

#34

The Founders Would Say The F**k Is An Ohio

The Founders Would Say The F**k Is An Ohio

Powerfulwoman20 , twitter.com Report

Andy Frobig
Andy Frobig
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Washington inoculated his troops against smallpox in the disgusting old-school way, 250 YEARS AGO

#35

It's A Funny Facepalm Though

It's A Funny Facepalm Though

reddit.com Report

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the koalas have been through enough.

#36

Wow, A Train That Runs Without Tracks!

Wow, A Train That Runs Without Tracks!

reddit.com Report

David
David
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Virtual track. AKA a road

#37

Did She Look At The Picture At All???

Did She Look At The Picture At All???

tcat-2424 Report

David
David
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It gets worse Karen, they SLEEP together!

#38

Imagine Someone Requiring You To Have 4 Years Of Experience On An Api That Has Been Around For 1.5 Years

Imagine Someone Requiring You To Have 4 Years Of Experience On An Api That Has Been Around For 1.5 Years

14AUDDIN Report

#39

Grim Reaper Supporting Karens On Their Protest To Open Schools

Grim Reaper Supporting Karens On Their Protest To Open Schools

reddit.com Report

#40

Wearing Shoes Not Necessary For Our Survival !

Wearing Shoes Not Necessary For Our Survival !

Pleasant-Force Report

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about sunglasses.

#41

On Jokes

On Jokes

Elitetimeline7 Report

#42

It-It's Almost As If Services Become Easier With A Modernized World? And That Baby Boomers Laughing That Millennials Can't Use A Rotary Phone Is-Pathetic?

It-It's Almost As If Services Become Easier With A Modernized World? And That Baby Boomers Laughing That Millennials Can't Use A Rotary Phone Is-Pathetic?

poplitte2 , twitter.com Report

The Scout
The Scout
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Generally expected skill sets always are matched to the specific time and place they are needed. Unfortunately, when it comes to DIY skills, the problem is more that those have not been properly passed on - by the exact generation that now complains about the new generations not having them. So this is acutally a Baby Boomer teaching fail, not a Milennial burn.

#43

Yeah Sure

Yeah Sure

alonessbeats1011 Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Obviously the line that Marge Simpson made in "Who Shot Mr Burns?" about taking Homer's DNA after she married was taken seriously by that uncle

#44

"Lets Spent 10 Grand On Jewerly."

"Lets Spent 10 Grand On Jewerly."

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, Why don't homeless people just go and buy a house?

#45

The Wrong People Have Money

The Wrong People Have Money

masteromatic Report

Kira Okah
Kira Okah
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So I looked into this - she didn't find out about it until after the gofundme was posted, she promoted it after donating the missing part of the initial goal as it was 5k off goal, the goal ended up having to be increased due to increased costs, her promotion increased the donations by a lot. She actually paid off the initial goal in full, costs increased after her promotion.

#46

Feels Bad

Feels Bad

Nick-Kitty-Cat Report

#47

"But Thats Soshulism"

"But Thats Soshulism"

42words Report

#48

Hear Me Out

Hear Me Out

__Dawn__Amber__ Report

Sarra R
Sarra R
6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or praising a little kid for selling lemonade (or whatever it was) to pay off his fellow elementary classmates overdue thousands of dollars in lunch money so the kids could finally be allowed to eat lunch again? Or the high school science kids who built a remote control wheelchair for a kid since the kids insurance wont cover it? Or the woman who walks 15 miles a day to get to work and back because blah blah blah blah....... These "Feel good" stories are anything but. They just prove how awful the USA is.

#49

Ya

Ya

orangesky995 , twitter.com Report

Clearly sunny
Clearly sunny
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Loving inflation and rent increases! NOT.

#50

Safety Precaution Is Not 100%

Safety Precaution Is Not 100%

Active-Ad-233 Report

#51

Yeah, How Dare He

Yeah, How Dare He

Lord_Alphred Report

Sarra R
Sarra R
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These Repubs will make up bs about anything and everything just to .... hell, I don't even know what they're thinking any more. I just know they're destroying the Country and trying to blame it on peace loving and peace wanting Dems and Liberals.

#52

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

__Dawn__Amber__ Report

#53

You're Standing Right In Front Of The Best Example In The Whole World That Proves That Walls Don't Work

You're Standing Right In Front Of The Best Example In The Whole World That Proves That Walls Don't Work

Jayer244 Report

The Scout
The Scout
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beside this, even when this wall was one of the best secured borders in the world, it was meant to keep people IN, not to keep them out.

#54

Just... W H A T ?

Just... W H A T ?

Bobo3076 Report

#55

Oversimplify Tax Evasion

Oversimplify Tax Evasion

MartJonathan Report

#56

Anti Vaxxers Are Another Breed

Anti Vaxxers Are Another Breed

ScroogeMcmunchos Report

#57

Generic Post

Generic Post

xbhaskarx Report

#58

So Much For “Pro-Life”

So Much For “Pro-Life”

DaFunkJunkie Report

#59

This Is My One Of My Favorite Jokes!!!

This Is My One Of My Favorite Jokes!!!

Decent_Tip_8989 Report

Nifemi
Nifemi
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want this shirt so bad

#60

This Is Always Good For A Laugh

This Is Always Good For A Laugh

esberat Report

Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why I take the bible with a pinch of salt. It’s God’s word interpreted by man, it’s not 100% reliable

#61

I'm Stuck On That Too

I'm Stuck On That Too