Below, we’ve gathered some of Reddit's most precious photos of pets that have recently been adopted to fill your day with some joy, pandas. From teeny tiny kittens to puppies that will melt your heart, enjoy viewing these pics, and keep reading to find conversations we were lucky enough to have with Debra Peltz from Helping Dogs & Cats UK Rescue and Alex from Almost Home Dog Rescue .

When you rescue a pet, are you really saving them or are they rescuing you ? Many pet owners might argue that the power of pet adoption brings many benefits to both the owner and the animal alike, so there’s no reason not to consider rescuing when you’re ready to bring a non-human baby into your life!

#1 I Went To Target To Get Cupcakes And Found Her In The Parking Lot Roaming Around. After Several Weeks Of Looking For Her Parents, Getting Her Fixed And Chipped (She Didn't Have One)... Cupcake, I Believe, Is Finally Happy

#2 Together Forever

#3 Meet Jasper 🖤 We Adopted This Little Weirdo Recently

Lists of the cutest adopted pets of the month are nothing new to Bored Panda, but that doesn’t make them any less exciting! There are countless precious animals out there being welcomed into loving homes every single day, and lucky for us, their owners often happily share pictures of their adorable new members of the family online. While it’s mainly puppies and kittens that are posted on Reddit, we don’t discriminate! Snakes, bunnies, lizards and more make excellent pets as well, and we’re happy to feature their beautiful faces too. When welcoming an animal into your family, it might be tempting to go pick exactly what you want from a breeder, but the fact is that adopting an animal from a rescue can be much more rewarding. According to the World Animal Foundation, approximately 3.1 million dogs and about 3.2 million cats enter animal shelters each year. Sadly, many of these shelters will euthanize pets who have been there too long, to make space for others, so adopting a pet actually saves two animals’ lives. Plus, even if you’re looking for a specific breed, one quarter of all dogs in shelters are purebreds, so with a bit of research and determination, you can likely find exactly what you want.

#4 This Saturday At 3:30 A.m. I Found A Rabbit On 17th Street And Now It's Our Pet

#5 Just Adopted A Kitten That Screams At Me Every Time I Shower, Is There A Reason???

#6 I Just Adopted This Sweet Guy Today And I Wanted To Show The World How Beautiful He Is

To learn more about how life-changing adopting a pet can be, for both the animal and their new family members, we reached out to the experts at Helping Dogs & Cats UK Rescue, and Volunteer Admin Debra Peltz was kind enough to have a chat with us. Helping Dogs & Cats is a non-profit rescue based in Basingstoke and operating in Hampshire, Kent, Berkshire and Surrey. Their journey began in 2018 when Founder Kirsty Wrightson established the rescue after losing her beloved dog, Millie. Since then, they’ve rescued and rehomed over 1,500 dogs and cats, and have plans to help countless more. We spoke with Debra about why it’s so important to get our precious fur babies from animal shelters and rescues, rather than going straight to a breeder. “The more people that go to breeders, the more dogs are going to be used for just making money,” she told Bored Panda. “There are already too many dogs in the rescue system that need homes, and with people breeding dogs, they are in it for the money and not out for the welfare of these dogs or looking after them properly.”

#7 My First Pet Cat Ever. Welcome Home Maxwell!

#8 I Finally Adopted My First Dog! This Is Knight And I Love Him So Much

#9 Today I Adopted My First Dachshund! Welcome Home Marcy!

We were also curious about the transformations Debra and her team have seen animals undergo after being adopted into loving homes. “We are seeing lots of lovely dogs going to their forever homes and being adopted,” she shared. “Some come in nervous wrecks who have not been looked after properly or have come from puppy farms.” Debra went on to tell us about Bridget, one rescue who was in a particularly tragic state when they took her in, who managed to have a heartwarming transformation. You can hear her whole story right here. “This is why we rescue,” Debra says.

#10 (Oc) I Was Playing Some Games On The PC With Friends. Heard A Little Meow Next To Me And This Is What I Saw (I Adopted Her Less Than A Week Before This Photo Was Taken)

#11 Say Hello To My New Stink Bomb, Hugo

#12 Two Days After We Adopted Him

As amazing as adopting an animal into your family can be, it’s still important to be well educated and understand what you’re getting yourself into before bringing a fur baby home. “Dogs are expensive, a big-time commitment daily, but also a lifetime commitment – approximately 15 years,” Debra told Bored Panda. “Dogs don’t arrive with you already trained. They are dogs. They will make a mess; they are going to chew. People think that it’s easy being a dog owner, but people need to understand that it’s not fair to have a dog if they are out working all day, as the dog will need company. People also need to do their research a bit more. It takes time, dedication, patience and lots of love.”

#13 A Rescue Puppy We Adopted This Last Weekend. Her Name Is Mini And Mom Is Border Collie But Unsure Of Dad!

#14 Wasn’t Expecting To Do This Today I jokingly sent a link to some GSD puppies that were available to a friend who just adopted recently. Then I checked the humane society website and well..

#15 I Adopted Moogie (10-20yrs) On Saturday After She Was Returned To The Shelter After One Night For Being "Too Old And Sickly." She Is Partially Blind And Deaf, Has Bad Teeth, And Has Multiple Mammary Tumors. She Is Perfect

Debra also dispelled a common misconception that many people have about rescue dogs. “People think that all rescue dogs are vicious and are not able to be rehomed.” But that’s far from the truth. In her email to me, Debra attached a heartwarming story from Foxy, a sweet dog who has been adopted into a loving home thanks to Helping Dogs & Cats, who managed to write her story in her own words. (What a clever girl!) “They work tirelessly to help save animals like me,” Foxy writes. “Animals that nobody else cares about or can no longer keep. I could so easily have been just another number, another animal no longer in this world. But today, because of them, and because of the family who took a chance and adopted me, I am living my best life. I am thriving, and I am loved!” If you’d like to learn more about Helping Dogs & Cats UK Rescue, be sure to visit their site right here!

#16 Just Brought This Guy Home, His Name Is Philip 😻 [oc]

#17 Just Adopted This Sweet Pup!! Magnolia ❤️

#18 Our First Puppy Together (15 Wks). I Think She Likes It Here

We also were lucky enough to get in touch with the Chair of Almost Home Dog Rescue in North Wales, Alex. Almost Home has helped 1,066 dogs (and counting!) find loving homes, so they are another great organization to go to for information and advice about why adoption is the way to when getting a new pet. “There is a crisis in rescues in the UK post-pandemic,” Alex told Bored Panda. “Breeders are breeding faster than we can rehome. Thousands of healthy, non challenging dogs are euthanized weekly in the UK, simply because there is nowhere for them to go.”

#19 Just Adopted Tom O’malley And Within A Span Of 24 Hours He Learned How To Open Doors, Cabinets And Scale My Entire Closet! Any Suggestions For Cat Proofing The House Is Appreciated!

#20 Need Some Advice. Just Adopted This Pair! They Were Preening Each Other The Entire Ride Home

#21 We Adopted These Boys Last Night And They're Already Making Themselves Comfy In The Sink!

Alex also shared that she has personally witnessed how much dogs can grow when they’re welcomed into a loving home. “There have been many stories of where a timid, challenging or abused dog has completely transformed in the right supportive environment,” she says. But, of course, adopting a dog is not to be taken lightly. Thankfully, Almost Home helps their families and doggos all the way through the process. “We support by giving any potential adopters a pre-adoption checklist - asking them to cover all the points as a family,” Alex explained. “Everyone in the home needs to be committed to the dog for the rest of its life! We offer support to the family for the rest of its life too. Finances is a big one and what changes people expect in their lives over the next 10 years - all of that should be considered.”

#22 Our Girl Rosie On The Way Home From The Shelter

#23 Saved This Little Guy Yesterday

#24 This 8-Week-Old Big Guy Just Joined The Family. The Cats Aren't Happy But Everybody Else Is. Of Course, Nobody Can Agree On What To Call Him. I Like Gruber (Hans Gruber, Macgruber) Or Brawndo (He's Got Electrolytes) Or Chaka From Land Of The Lost, But I Am Pretty Much Alone With These Names

If you believe any unfair stereotypes or misconceptions about rescue dogs, Alex wants to set the record straight. “A rescued dog has simply been let down by humans!” she explained. And if you’re adopting a dog of your own, don’t forget how important it is to ensure that they’re spayed or neutered. “We ensure all our dogs are neutered before they are adopted,” Alex noted. “We strongly recommend this for behavioral reasons, as well as medical.” If you live in North Wales and are looking to adopt a dog or just want some information from the experts, be sure to visit Almost Home Dog Rescue’s website right here!

#25 My Mother-In-Law Just Adopted This Adorable Little Furry Ball Of Crazy On Thursday. Meet Lily!

#26 Newest Member Of The Family Collected Just Now 😍

#27 My Little Kitten Being Cute After We Adopted Her(Oc)

I can personally vouch for how life-changing rescuing an animal can be. Once you bring a fur baby into your life, they’ll snuggle their way into your heart, and you’ll both feel brand new. We hope you’re enjoying these heartwarming pics, pandas, and feel free to share your own stories of the wonderful pets you’ve adopted in the comments. Keep upvoting the photos that make you want to rescue another animal in need, and then if you’re interested in checking out another edition of Bored Panda’s cutest pet adoption pics of the month, you can find one right here!

#28 Did I Accidentally Adopt A Shrimp? [oc]

#29 Say Hello To My New Puppy!

#30 No One Was Adopting The Little One. So We Welcomed Zelda To Be With Keia

#31 Girlfriend And I Adopted Our First Kitty Yesterday. Say Hi To Poe!

#32 Rosie Is The Newest Addition To Our Family! Just Got Spayed And The Shelter Said Lab/Great Dane Mix

#33 Notmycat Wandered Into My Workplace, Started Meowing At Everyone And Then Took A Nap. My Manager Is Taking Her Home

#34 More Pictures Of My Two Little Bundles Of Joys Because I Finally Achieved My Childhood Dream Of Adopting My Own Cat(S) And I Am Ecstatic About It

#35 We Adopted A Rare Pupper Last Weekend. She’s A Medical Rescue And Has Had A Very Tough Road. Meet Angie!

#36 Meet Bruno He’s 4 Months Old Adopted From The Shelter I’m Almost 100 Percent Sure He’s Partially Deaf If Not Completely Waiting On Results From Wisdom Dna Should Be Anyday Now Curious What Everyone Thinks He May Be!!

#37 Rescue Form Tijuana Any Ideas Of What Breed He Is?

#38 New Cat I Got , They Told Me She May Hide For A While At First . But She Isn’t. She Is Loving Life And Roaming The Whole House Like She Owns The Place

#39 Just Got Her Today, Name Is Lily

#40 My First 24 Hours With Handsome!

#41 Meet Our Newest Family Member, Sam. Everyone Needs A Sam

#42 My First Orange Boy, Toulouse

#43 Just Adopted My First Sic!

#44 Adopted Three Kitties

#45 After Mourning And Missing My First Dog Who Passed Away From Cancer 5 Years Ago, I Adopted A New Best Friend Today. Welcome Home, Poppy. (Oc)

#46 Just Adopted This Little Girl. Everyone Meet Nala (2nd Picture Shows The Name Checks Out)

#47 I Love My Little Maniac! I Adopted Her Without Knowing Her Age Or What She Looked Like. She Needed A Home And I Needed A New Bestie

#48 I Was Adopted And Today I Was Able To Pay It Forward His name is Chase, after my favorite baseball player growing up. I’ve waited so long to have a place that allowed pets. It’s life changing.



#49 Officially Adopting Willy, A Chihuahua/Terrier Mix From The Shelter I Work At. He Is Already Settling In With Bonnie, His Big Sister Who Was Adopted 3 Years Ago!

#50 I Adopted A Tiger Salamander Yesterday And It Has Oogie Boogie Tossing A Little Dice In Its Stripes

#51 [oc] Sooo.. I Got A Pet During Medical Residency. My First Ever Pet!

#52 My Dad Found This Kitten Alone And Wounded, So He Brought Her Home

#53 Dumped Baby

#54 Say Hello To Nero, Our New Baby!

#55 Me With My New Baby Boy 🥰

#56 Any Help Identifying Our New Little Mans? Rescue Wasn’t Sure And Neither Are We

#57 I Found Her Outside A Parking Lot, My Baby Gordita ❤️

#58 I Was Not A Cat Person But With This Attitude,i Guess I Am Keeping Him

#59 My New Baby, Balderdash

#60 We Got Our Little Kovu A Friend. Meet Pearl!