Conjoined Twin Influencer Reveals Surprise Wedding To Boyfriend In Intimate Ceremony
Conjoined twin influencer smiling outdoors wearing glasses and an orange top, standing under a tree on a sunny day.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Conjoined Twin Influencer Reveals Surprise Wedding To Boyfriend In Intimate Ceremony

Carmen Andrade, a 25-year-old twin conjoined with her sister, Lupita, recently took to YouTube to share that she has gotten married.

The two, who have their own hearts and stomachs but share a liver, circulatory, reproductive, and parts of a digestive system, “eloped” with their family and that of Carmen’s new husband, Daniel McCormack, for a ceremony in Connecticut.

Highlights
  • Carmen Andrade, one of conjoined twins, married Daniel McCormack in a private autumn ceremony.
  • The couple met on Hinge, where McCormack stood out by treating Carmen as a person, not a curiosity.
  • Despite facing invasive questions and online bias, the twins continue to build a strong and supportive fan base.

The two relayed the news in a YouTube video titled “Overdue Update,” in which they explained just how it worked.

RELATED:

    Carmen made sure that their fans understood who got married

    Conjoined twin influencer smiling outdoors wearing glasses and colorful outfit on a sunny day near a tree.

    Image credits: carmen_soland

    “We should probably also address something else pretty big,” the two said, broaching the topic in their May 21 announcement.

    “Before anybody gets it twisted: We got married,” she said, pointing to McCormack and herself, and then pointing to her sister, her husband and herself stating: “but we did not get married.”

    She showed off her emerald green wedding dress, declaring: 

    “It was very pretty. It was in autumn, which made it even prettier. I did not wear white. Don’t regret it. I don’t like white. Not my thing

    Young man standing on a wooden bridge surrounded by greenery, related to conjoined twin influencer wedding surprise.

    Image credits: carmen_soland

    “We eloped in October with our families,” she toldToday. The procession, according to the outlet, was held in New Milford, Connecticut, at the Lover’s Leap Bridge.

    A photograph of the event shows Carmen and Lupita standing alongside McCormack, who is wearing a dark suit and a bow to match his wife’s dress, and a sunflower boutonniere.

    She met her husband on a dating app called Hinge, where she claims she had quite a few suitors

    Conjoined twin influencer smiling outdoors with boyfriend and a small goat during a casual winter day.

    Image credits: carmen_soland

    In a 2022 interview with Jubilee, Carmen talked about how it all started.

    She met McCormack on a dating app called Hinge in 2022. 

    “I knew right off the bat that Daniel was different from the others, because he didn’t lead with a question about my condition,” she recalled.

    McCormack was one of a few suitors on the app, but not every match translated to a date.

    Two gold wedding rings resting on soft white fabric, symbolizing a conjoined twin influencer's intimate wedding ceremony.

    Image credits: Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    “I have social anxiety, and I’ve ended up canceling dates at the last minute. 

    “But I felt calm on the way there,” Carmen recalled of the moments leading up to her meeting McCormack.

    The relationship between herself and McCormack is a “close friendship”

    She claimed that prior to McCormack, most of her other suitors were taken up with her and Lupita’s physical disposition.

    “A lot of messages from guys with f**ishes,” she explained.

    The negativity is not limited to suitors.

    “We do get some nasty comments. A lot of people aren’t used to people with disabilities setting boundaries or creating boundaries when it comes to their disability.

    Conjoined twin influencer smiling with friends dressed as pirates, celebrating in an intimate themed ceremony setting

    Image credits: carmen_soland

    “We get a lot of questions about s*x, and how we go to the bathroom and stuff like that. But you have to remember: We’re not just conjoined twins, we’re people.”

    Despite her reservations, she did let on that the relationship between herself and McCormack was a “close friendship” that did not get intimate.

    She also noted: “Lupita and I can’t get pregnant, we have endometriosis and we’re also on a hormone blocker that prevents us from menstruating.”

    Conjoined twin influencer with boyfriend outdoors, both wearing sunglasses and smiling under a bright blue sky.

    Image credits: carmen_soland

    As for Lupita’s stance on love and marriage: In a 2023 interview with Today, she said that while she was happy for Carmen, she was as*xual and did not want to get married.

    The two have a broad fanbase that loves a sketch they did with comedian Brendan Rogers

    The two have a 255,000-strong subscriber base on YouTube and close to 100,000 followers on Instagram.

    Conjoined twin influencer wearing colorful sweater with boyfriend in a cozy home setting by staircase during intimate moment

    Image credits: carmen soland

    Their following, if the responses in the comment section are anything to go by, may be in part due to a sketch they did with comedian Brendan Rodgers, where he tries to sneak them into a cinema and only pay for one seat.

    “LOVED the Brandon Rogers video, sooo funny, and seeing that Lupe helped write it made it just that much better,” one fan reminisced.

    “Welcome back Lupita and Carmen! Congratulations on the marriage of Carmen and Daniel.  Bring on the sketches Lupita!” echoed another.

    Social media is side-eyeing McCormack

    Comment from Mercy Silva congratulating a conjoined twin influencer on their surprise wedding to boyfriend in an intimate ceremony.

    Comment text discussing the challenges faced by a conjoined twin influencer in giving consent for a surprise wedding.

    Comment from social media user Kimberlee Laughlin expressing support for a conjoined twin influencer’s surprise wedding to boyfriend.

    Comment from Heidi Martin supporting a conjoined twin influencer’s surprise wedding to boyfriend in an intimate ceremony.

    Comment by Jason Galloway expressing hope that Carmen has Lupita support, related to conjoined twin influencer wedding.

    Comment by Eleena Atobor questioning how conjoined twin influencer couples live and what happens to the other twin.

    Comment by Kelly Mckay DelCid expressing support for conjoined twin influencer's surprise wedding in an intimate ceremony.

    Comment from Carina Renzi questioning if Lupita, a conjoined twin influencer, can go out and meet someone to marry someday.

    Comment from Lambertini Libby praising a funny YouTube skit, generating laughter and positive reactions online.

    Comment saying that the conjoined twin influencer is very understanding, with a smiling emoji.

    Comment from Emily Wilson discussing asexuality and aromanticism in relation to Lupita, expressing hope and support.

    Comment expressing concern about conjoined twin influencer's relationship and challenges in intimate situations with boyfriend.

    Comment from Janet Adams Manso discussing twin using ear plugs and sleep mask, referencing conjoined twin influencer wedding news.

    Conjoined twin influencer shares surprise wedding moments with boyfriend in a heartfelt intimate ceremony.

    People with disabilities
    Dave Malyon

    Renan Duarte

    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    I am happy for them! But when I think about... You know what F it! I will turn off the part of my brain that is thinking about the Lannister logistics of it all.

