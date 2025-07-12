Conjoined Twin Influencer Reveals Surprise Wedding To Boyfriend In Intimate Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Carmen Andrade, a 25-year-old twin conjoined with her sister, Lupita, recently took to YouTube to share that she has gotten married.

The two, who have their own hearts and stomachs but share a liver, circulatory, reproductive, and parts of a digestive system, “eloped” with their family and that of Carmen’s new husband, Daniel McCormack, for a ceremony in Connecticut.

Highlights Carmen Andrade, one of conjoined twins, married Daniel McCormack in a private autumn ceremony.

The couple met on Hinge, where McCormack stood out by treating Carmen as a person, not a curiosity.

Despite facing invasive questions and online bias, the twins continue to build a strong and supportive fan base.

The two relayed the news in a YouTube video titled “Overdue Update,” in which they explained just how it worked.

Carmen made sure that their fans understood who got married

Image credits: carmen_soland

“We should probably also address something else pretty big,” the two said, broaching the topic in their May 21 announcement.

“Before anybody gets it twisted: We got married,” she said, pointing to McCormack and herself, and then pointing to her sister, her husband and herself stating: “but we did not get married.”

She showed off her emerald green wedding dress, declaring:

“It was very pretty. It was in autumn, which made it even prettier. I did not wear white. Don’t regret it. I don’t like white. Not my thing

Image credits: carmen_soland

“We eloped in October with our families,” she toldToday. The procession, according to the outlet, was held in New Milford, Connecticut, at the Lover’s Leap Bridge.

A photograph of the event shows Carmen and Lupita standing alongside McCormack, who is wearing a dark suit and a bow to match his wife’s dress, and a sunflower boutonniere.

She met her husband on a dating app called Hinge, where she claims she had quite a few suitors

Image credits: carmen_soland

In a 2022 interview with Jubilee, Carmen talked about how it all started.

She met McCormack on a dating app called Hinge in 2022.

“I knew right off the bat that Daniel was different from the others, because he didn’t lead with a question about my condition,” she recalled.

McCormack was one of a few suitors on the app, but not every match translated to a date.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

“I have social anxiety, and I’ve ended up canceling dates at the last minute.

“But I felt calm on the way there,” Carmen recalled of the moments leading up to her meeting McCormack.

The relationship between herself and McCormack is a “close friendship”

She claimed that prior to McCormack, most of her other suitors were taken up with her and Lupita’s physical disposition.

“A lot of messages from guys with f**ishes,” she explained.

The negativity is not limited to suitors.

“We do get some nasty comments. A lot of people aren’t used to people with disabilities setting boundaries or creating boundaries when it comes to their disability.

Image credits: carmen_soland

“We get a lot of questions about s*x, and how we go to the bathroom and stuff like that. But you have to remember: We’re not just conjoined twins, we’re people.”

Despite her reservations, she did let on that the relationship between herself and McCormack was a “close friendship” that did not get intimate.

She also noted: “Lupita and I can’t get pregnant, we have endometriosis and we’re also on a hormone blocker that prevents us from menstruating.”

Image credits: carmen_soland

As for Lupita’s stance on love and marriage: In a 2023 interview with Today, she said that while she was happy for Carmen, she was as*xual and did not want to get married.

The two have a broad fanbase that loves a sketch they did with comedian Brendan Rogers

The two have a 255,000-strong subscriber base on YouTube and close to 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Image credits: carmen soland

Their following, if the responses in the comment section are anything to go by, may be in part due to a sketch they did with comedian Brendan Rodgers, where he tries to sneak them into a cinema and only pay for one seat.

“LOVED the Brandon Rogers video, sooo funny, and seeing that Lupe helped write it made it just that much better,” one fan reminisced.

“Welcome back Lupita and Carmen! Congratulations on the marriage of Carmen and Daniel. Bring on the sketches Lupita!” echoed another.

Social media is side-eyeing McCormack