Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

New Netflix Doc Claims ‘The Biggest Loser’ Did More Harm Than Good As Former Contestants Reveal PTSD
Two women during a Biggest Loser workout session, highlighting contestant experiences and weight loss challenges.
Movies & tv, Society

New Netflix Doc Claims ‘The Biggest Loser’ Did More Harm Than Good As Former Contestants Reveal PTSD

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

The decade-long multi-series TV sensation, The Biggest Loser, is drawing attention again—on Netflix, and not because it has rebooted.

The program ran on NBC from 2004 and enjoyed a loyal viewership, so much so that different versions sprang up in countries like Australia and South Africa.

However, its numbers started tanking and it cast its final season in 2016. In 2020, it transferred to the USA Network but was cancelled after only one season.

Highlights
  • Season 1 winner Ryan Benson says he starved himself for 10 days and now suffers from PTSD.
  • Contestants reported burning 6,000–8,000 calories a day while eating as little as 800.
  • Experts say the show “reflected and perpetuated” harmful weight-loss messages.

It is now being exposed for doing more damage than good by prioritizing entertainment over health in the new documentary, Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, which premiered on August 15.

RELATED:

    The first season’s winner, Ryan Benson, confirmed that the show sidelined health in favor of entertainment value

    Contestants from The Biggest Loser posing together in branded shirts, highlighting weight loss and emotional struggles documentary.

    Image credits: NBC/Getty

    The documentary explains how contestants were divided into teams, which planned exercise regimes and diets with trainers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They would then participate in competitive activities like physical exercises and “willpower tests” that required them to avoid the “temptations” of “high-calorie food or drinks.”

    The goal of these challenges was for contenders to lose as much weight as possible. At the show’s end, the person who lost the largest percentage would be crowned the winner

    Contestants of The Biggest Loser standing on set, highlighting former participants revealing PTSD in new Netflix documentary.

    Image credits: NBC/Getty

    But according to Ryan Benson, who emerged victorious in Season 1, it got to the point where it was more about the competition than his health.

    He still suffers from “PTSD” more than a decade after the show

    He admitted to doing “super dangerous things” leading up to the final episode.

    “This was the first reality show where people make a physical change. That weight that we were losing was real. You can’t fake that,” he said.

    Man in a suit sitting in a chair, discussing the impact of The Biggest Loser and contestants revealing PTSD effects.

    Image credits: Fit for TV / Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But then, as the finish line drew near, all his focus shifted to winning—so much so that he now suffers from “PTSD.”

    “The final episode was a live episode,’ Ryan said, reliving the moment. “We are here live in Hollywood.”

    “They were doing it in the same studio where they filmed American Idol. During the final weigh-in, it’s just so nerve wracking.” 

    The winner of Season 1 says he did not “put food in his body” for ten days  

    Woman with long blonde hair and black top speaking in an interview about New Netflix doc on Biggest Loser and PTSD effects.

    Image credits: Fit for TV / Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It worked out great, because I won, but I was doing what most doctors would say were super unhealthy things,” Benson admitted.

    “The last 10 days, I didn’t put any food in my body. I was doing the master cleanse – drinking lemon juice and maple syrup and cayenne pepper – all these tricks that are super unhealthy, just to cut weight.”

    He suggested that the show’s medicos were not completely oblivious to the strain the competition had placed on his body, saying:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So I started watching it today….
    A documentary taking me back to a time when I was on a show that completely changed…

    Posted by Amy Chambers on Friday, August 15, 2025

    “At the final weigh-in, we had to do a urine test. They said, ‘Ryan, there’s blood in your urine, which obviously means you’re so dehydrated’,” Benson recalled.

    Another contestant lost 24lbs in the first week 

    Other contestants interviewed in the series included Joelle from Gwynn from the  2009 installment. She claimed that they were expected to shed 6,000 calories daily.

    Danny Cahill, who walked away with a $250,000 prize at the end of Season 8, claims he dropped 239 pounds in around six months, 24 of which disappeared in the first week.

    Man sitting on a black leather chair in a living room, wiping his eye, related to Biggest Loser PTSD discussion.

    Image credits: Fit for TV / Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And I started lowering my calories at that point. I was eating 800 calories and burning 6,000 to 8,000 a day. When I lowered the calories, I lost more. I got on the scale, and I lost 15lb that week. As it went on, I was like, ‘need to stay here’,” he remembered thinking.

    But according to Dr. Rebecca Pearl, this “grueling, suffering activity” is not sustainable in the long run.

    Pearl went on to say people interested in losing weight needed to “build a healthy, positive relationship with physical activity or with their body.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I’ve read posts from a lot of other contestants that I know personally, and I’ve been proud to be a part of the…

    Posted by Sione Fa on Friday, August 15, 2025

    The mood on The Biggest Loser inspired the opposite and telegraphed an unhealthy message to the public.

    The series “reflected and perpetuated” a dangerous message to the public

    “It was such a huge phenomenon and absolutely reflected and perpetuated some of the really harmful messages around weight and weight loss,” she said on the show.

    The documentary’s producer, Skye Borgman, echoed this sentiment when she said:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women sitting in armchairs in a living room setting, discussing the impact of The Biggest Loser and PTSD.

    Image credits: Fit for TV / Netflix

    “Everybody always wants a magic bullet that’s real. And the thing about magic bullets — they’re never real.”

    “There’s not any way that an entertaining show and a health show can 100% exist together. … One of them is always going to take the lead.

    Middle-aged man with gray hair and beard speaking in an interview about The Biggest Loser and PTSD effects.

    Image credits: Fit for TV / Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In the case of The Biggest Loser, I feel like the entertainment value of the show far outran the health aspects of the show.”

    There are allegations that the show’s trainers gave ADHD meds to contestants

    As a nod to Borgen’s assessment about the show’s vision sidelining health for entertainment value, there were also allegations that fitness trainer Bob Harper doled out Adderall (an ADHD medication) to keep contenders focused.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women during outdoor fitness training for Biggest Loser, highlighting former contestants revealing PTSD after the show experience.

    Image credits: NBC/Getty

    According to the Daily Mail, he has since denied these accusations, saying: “These allegations are absolutely false and are in direct conflict with my lifelong devotion to health and fitness.”

    Another rather suggestive statement came from Benson. He claimed that his trainer for the show, Jillian Michaels, hugged him when he won, and said to him: “Ryan, you just made me a millionaire.”

    The public “cannot wait” to see Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser

    Screenshot of a social media comment with blurred text referencing Bob Harper and The Biggest Loser PTSD discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Meredith Twaites saying loved watching the biggest loser, related to Netflix doc on biggest loser harm and PTSD.

    Comment from Angel McCartney Forrester praising reality show contestants for their efforts, related to PTSD and The Biggest Loser harm claims.

    Comment by Danny Cahill praising a post, highlighting the impact of The Biggest Loser and revealing PTSD experiences.

    User comment by Chilton Hill expressing anticipation to watch a show and thoughts on Bob and Jillian’s personalities related to The Biggest Loser PTSD.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Vanessa Bunn reflecting on The Biggest Loser documentary impact on contestants' mental health and PTSD.

    Comment from Hannah Comeau discussing former contestants' views on a new Netflix doc about The Biggest Loser and PTSD impact.

    Comment from Bruce Carlton Pitcher III discussing his positive experience on Extreme Weight Loss, contrasting The Biggest Loser claims.

    Comment from Tjay Hiker reflecting on positive memories working at Malibu resort, highlighting personal experiences shared by guests.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post by James Burleson sharing thoughts on a Netflix doc about The Biggest Loser and its impact on former contestants.

    Screenshot of a supportive comment discussing experiences from The Biggest Loser and the impact on former contestants’ PTSD.

    Comment from Zenia Boyd sharing her experience of attending The Biggest Loser Ranch for 30 days and its life-changing impact.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    4

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That show was atrocious! Sending such horrible, unhealthy messages to the audience. MOST people aren't overweight because they choose to sit around and eat like pigs, yet that was the ENTIRE premise of the show.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think if it was done properly -- in other words, not for the mere 'entertainment' of watching overweight people near k**l themselves exercising and starving themselves -- it could be okay. *But* ... it wouldn't make for a good TV show. I mean, who wants to watch someone do basic exercises whilst eating a diet proportionate to their needs given they're exercising but still need to lose weight (so maybe 1600 calories if they're active, 1200-ish if they aren't)? That'd be like real life.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was never about people losing weight or helping them. It was about drama and entertainment. Putting that much money up for a prize? People will do stupid things for that money. What if should have been was a programme helping everyone to have a healthier lifestyle, learn what to eat and cook nutritious foods. They should have all gotten to the end with a better relationship with food. But can you imagine an entertainment show actually caring for people properly?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    hermom504 avatar
    WonderWoman
    WonderWoman
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That show was atrocious! Sending such horrible, unhealthy messages to the audience. MOST people aren't overweight because they choose to sit around and eat like pigs, yet that was the ENTIRE premise of the show.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think if it was done properly -- in other words, not for the mere 'entertainment' of watching overweight people near k**l themselves exercising and starving themselves -- it could be okay. *But* ... it wouldn't make for a good TV show. I mean, who wants to watch someone do basic exercises whilst eating a diet proportionate to their needs given they're exercising but still need to lose weight (so maybe 1600 calories if they're active, 1200-ish if they aren't)? That'd be like real life.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was never about people losing weight or helping them. It was about drama and entertainment. Putting that much money up for a prize? People will do stupid things for that money. What if should have been was a programme helping everyone to have a healthier lifestyle, learn what to eat and cook nutritious foods. They should have all gotten to the end with a better relationship with food. But can you imagine an entertainment show actually caring for people properly?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Movies & tv
    Homepage
    Trending
    Movies & tv
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Movies & tv Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT