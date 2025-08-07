Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Sparks Viral Conversation With Brutal Truth About Being A Working Mom In The U.S.
Woman cuddling baby, expressing the harsh realities of being a working mom in the U.S. with emotional intimacy.
Parenting, Society

Woman Sparks Viral Conversation With Brutal Truth About Being A Working Mom In The U.S.

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A working mother stirred up the conversation surrounding the amount of parental leave afforded to moms in America when she filmed herself crying because she was only able to see her baby sit up for the first time on a computer monitor.

The video drew attention to gender equality, while some people in the comment thread saw it as vindication for choosing an affluent husband.

Highlights
  • TikTok video of crying mom missing baby’s milestone fuels debate on paid parental leave.
  • Pew study: Working mothers in the U.S. rose from 51% to 72% in the last 50 years.
  • Critics blamed feminism and partner choice; others called for 1 year of mandated leave.

This conversation follows a 2019 study indicating that the number of working mothers in America has increased from 51% to 72% over the last 50 years.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    The woman was crying because she never thought being a working mother “would be so hard”

    Working mom in the U.S. multitasking with child in her arms while using a laptop at home against a brick wall background.

    Image credits: Helena Lopes/Unsplash

    The video shows a tearful mother sitting at a desk while a toddler can be heard making baby noises in the background—presumably from a computer.

    “Me at work because I am watching my baby sit up for the first time through the monitor,” the text overlay reads.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The caption read: “Being a working mom is so much harder than I could have imagined. Missing the milestones just breaks me.”

    Woman and baby in a carrier, illustrating the challenges of being a working mom in the U.S. in a candid moment.

    Image credits: adayinaeats

    According to a survey by the non-profit statistics platform, USA Facts, the distraught mother is one of 24 million women who have to keep house and earn a living.

    The TikToker is one of millions of American mothers 

    A 2024 report by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics found that 76% of working moms have offspring under the age of 6 years.

    Woman hugging baby tightly, expressing emotions of a working mom in the U.S. before going to work tomorrow.

    Image credits: adayinaeats

    This number has climbed drastically over the last half century, according to a study by Pew Research.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The share of moms who are working either full or part time in the United States has increased over the past half-century from 51% to 72%, and almost half of two-parent families now include two full-time working parents,” the agency observed.

    It further noted that the US, as the world’s apex economy, was one of 41 among the world’s 195 recognized countries that did not “mandate parental leave.”

    The video has people calling for more parental leave

    Woman in a pool holding smiling baby, highlighting the challenges of being a working mom in the U.S.

    Image credits: adayinaeats

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens, for the most part, felt the TikTokers’ pain and expressed themselves accordingly in the comment section.

    “This is a lot of emotional burden for a new mom,” wrote one person sympathetically, who claimed they “remembered feeling like this.”

    “One year of paid maternity leave needs to be the standard,” declared another. “I’m glad women are getting louder about this. It’s a huge issue.”

    @adayinaeats Being a working mom is so much harder than I could’ve imagined. Missing the milestones just breaks me 💔 #workingmom#babygirl#youngmom#corporatemom#motherhood♬ som original – 𝙫𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙞𝙚★

    But some felt that a working mother’s remorse is often the result of a woman’s choice in life partners.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many Americans see finding an affluent man as a solution to the problem

    “Proof that marrying a good provider man is a flex. Being a boss girl isn’t,” wrote one person expanding on the sentiment.

    Social media comment from a woman sharing her experience as a working mom missing her child’s life in the U.S.

    Comment from woman sparking viral conversation about the brutal truth of being a working mom in the U.S.

    “Choose your husbands wisely,” echoed another. 

    A 2010 article posted to Forbes headlined Smart Girls Marry Money, put all its weight behind  the sentiment when it wrote:

    “We have some advice: Instead of looking for love, let’s look out for our own security, the kind you can count in dollars and cents.”

    “This is not about ‘happily ever after.’ It’s about being smart and avoiding economic disaster by clinging to old paradigms about love and marriage.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Working mom in the U.S. multitasking with child on laptop and phone, illustrating challenges of being a working mother.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The piece claimed and defended its stance, saying:

    “Marrying for money isn’t new. In fact, throughout history spousal arrangements have rarely taken any other form. In the past, marriage was primarily a system to promote the financial, social and political aspirations of the families involved.”

    The woman’s complaints received a fair amount of criticism

    Woman with long hair holding and kissing baby, illustrating challenges of being a working mom in the U.S.

    Image credits: adayinaeats

    Some netizens were confused by the teary mom’s complaint. “It was other women that fought to put you in this position,” remarked one.

    Another honed in on the federal administration when it said: “Women in the workplace became normal and the Government took advantage of it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman and baby in water outdoors, capturing the honest experience of being a working mom in the U.S.

    Image credits: adayinaeats

    @adayinaeats Introduce myself after going viral for being an emotional working mom 💖 #workingmom#motherhood#youngmom#momlife#aboutme#introvideo#gettoknowme♬ original sound – brookiethecookie

    Working mom in the U.S. multitasking with baby in arms while writing notes at her desk with a laptop and documents.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    “Now it has become near impossible to live without two incomes and the more people that work, the more people that have to pay taxes,” they lamented.

    But the criticism prevailed, and one user wrote: “I thought ya’ll wanted equality.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One netizen blames it on the “evil world we live in”

    Comment from a woman about working mom challenges in the U.S., emphasizing remote work and flexible hours benefits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment highlighting the brutal truth about being a working mom in the U.S. and family challenges.

    Comment on social media by user YeWest saying you shouldn't be working, highlighting a viral conversation about being a working mom in the U.S.

    Woman shares brutal truth about challenges of being a working mom in the U.S. in a viral social media comment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment from a working mom sharing honest thoughts on challenges faced by working moms in the U.S.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post highlighting the brutal truth about challenges faced by a working mom in the U.S.

    Comment on social media discussing the harsh realities of being a working mom in the U.S. and the emotional toll.

    Comment highlighting the reality of working moms in the U.S. and limited time at home with newborns compared to other countries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Social media comment sparking viral conversation about the brutal truth of being a working mom in the U.S.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment about normalizing bringing babies to work sparks viral conversation on working moms in the U.S.

    Comment from a woman sharing her experience as a working mom in the U.S., sparking a viral conversation online.

    Comment from a woman sharing her perspective on parenting and work balance as a working mom in the U.S.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the challenges of being a working mom in the U.S. and advocating government support for mothers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    5

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who was filming the baby and showing her? If I was babysitting I would say she has been trying to sit up and then when she does sit up in front of the parents they will believe it was the first time and be happy.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who was filming the baby and showing her? If I was babysitting I would say she has been trying to sit up and then when she does sit up in front of the parents they will believe it was the first time and be happy.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT