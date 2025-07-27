“Horror Movies Start Like This”: Mom Stunned As 2YO Son Complains Ultrasound Photo Is “Too Loud”
A two-year-old toddler has his mother puzzled over his claims that an ultrasound image of his unborn cousin is “too loud,” drawing a spate of synesthesia speculation.
Paige on TikTok captured the anomaly showing her son visibly distressed over three sepia images hanging from a pin board in her kitchen.
The footage has attracted a few people with the condition in which the sight of numbers and black-and-white pictures causes them to inexplicably hear, smell, and taste things.
- Paige’s son grew upset and covered his ears whenever he passed ultrasound images on the wall.
- Followers believe the boy may have synesthesia, a condition where senses overlap.
- A study shows fetuses can hear ultrasound frequencies as loud as a subway train.
The child blocked his ears and complained about the ultrasound photos
Image credits: paige.at.cascade
“Anyone know what this means,” the video’s text overlay asks, as it follows the little man walking purposefully down the passage.
“What’s too loud?” Paige can be heard asking. “That,” the toddler says, pointing at the wall above him.
Paige responds by taking the string of ultrasound photos off the wall, holding them close to him, and asking, “Is this too loud?”
Image credits: paigeatcascade
“Yeah,” he responds, placing his hands on his ears for emphasis.
Paige writes that her son had been saying that every time he walked past the photo.
The picture had the two-year-old close to tears
“Here,” she said, trying to hand him the photo. “No,” he moans, “it’s too loud.”
The toddler’s mood deteriorates as he becomes visibly distressed and says, “Put it away.”
Image credits: paigeatcascade
Paige shows him the image again, and stumbling over her words, tries to make sense of her son’s behavior but fails, bringing him close to tears.
“Does he remember being in the womb and the ultrasound being too loud?” she asks.
“I don’t want it,” he whimpers, before his mother slides the pictures into a drawer.
“Anyone know what’s going on in his brain?” she asked in the caption.
Paige claims her son, at two, is already musically inclined
Image credits: paigeatcascade
Paige’s followers took the anomaly seriously, saying, “There is a reason, and he is not joking.”
Another netizen, in awe of what they were seeing, commented: “I knew synesthesia existed but actually seeing it is mind blowing.”
“He has synesthesia,” wrote another commenter committing to diagnosis. “Introduce him to music, he’ll be a maestro.”
According to Paige, this follower is not far off.
@paigeatcascadeAnyone know what’s going on in his brain?!♬ original sound – Fitness Paige | PT
“My son has always been musically inclined, loves to sing, play [with] instruments and is very in tune to all sounds around him.”
Another woman says numbers make her daughter, who is a math prodigy, see colors
The comment thread drew a few people who claim to live with the condition.
“Whenever I see the number seven, it feels like I can smell and taste it,” said one user.
Image credits: paige.at.cascade
Another talked about her daughter, who never realized that it was not normal to see numbers as color-coded until she was in high school. “She’s also a math genius.”
If the commenter’s accounts are anything to go by, hearing disconcerting noises when looking at ultrasound pictures or even anything in black and white is one of the more common forms of synesthesia.
A man with synesthesia claims he hears a “coach whistle” when he sees black and white images
Image credits: paige.at.cascade
“My Husband has it,” wrote one woman, “describes X-ray images and such [sic] like a coache’s whistle.”
Another woman weighed in claiming that her daughter who is a nurse by profession cannot handle the sight of MRI’s, X-rays, or ultrasound images. “She’s now 23 and still does not like medical images,” she wrote.
According to a study published to the national library of medicine in June 2012, “fetuses can hear ultrasound and the sound is as loud as a subway train entering a station.”
An experiment using a hydrophone in a woman’s uterus detected 100 decibels of noise when subjected to ultrasound
@paigeatcascadeNow I get it when they say “they were born with it”♬ original sound – Fitness Paige | PT
The experiment that arrived at this conclusion involved a minuscule hydrophone being placed in a woman’s uterus when she was undergoing an ultrasound examination.
When the ultrasound was switched on and off, the noise resembled the high notes of a piano.
When pointed directly at the hydrophone, “it registered a level of 100 decibels, as loud as a subway train coming into a station.”
Image credits: paige.at.cascade
“Although the operating frequencies used in sonography are inaudible, it is possible for the pulsing rate (pulse repetition frequency, PRF) to be heard, thus falling in the audible range,” the study elaborated.
Many commenters are sure its synesthesia
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
This is fascinating! Poor little guy, he was truly distressed. Hope his unusual sensitivities benefit him in some way.
Synesthesia is honestly a really interesting condition to have. It’s so individual, and there’s so many ways to experience it. I have grapheme/colour synesthesia so I don’t hear anything like this lol guy, but I wonder what it’s like for him
He needs to be tested just in case. Do other images cause the same reaction? One would think that if he truly has synesthesia, he would have similar reactions to other images, not just this one ultrasound. He may have visually-induced auditory synesthesia/vEAR, but if that is the case, other images/photos would evoke the same type of stimuli. We should also keep in mind that he is two years old, and no two-year-old has a good grasp of descriptive language yet, nor do they have the ability to describe their feelings and the "why" of why they're feeling things. It could be as simple as him hearing his mom tell him that there was going to be a new baby in the family, and he doesn't know how to describe how that makes him feel, so he goes with "loud", since he knows what sounds are. I'm not saying he doesn't have synesthesia, but just saying... he's TWO. Internet-diagnosing him with a condition is premature.
I have it, I was diagnosed/ informed in my early 20s - I think it’s slightly diff but the same (at the same time ) for everyone I’ve spoken with, with it. For example, im not musical at all, but I use it for painting and art and life organisational things in my mind (Monday is a green rectangle, Tuesday red etc ). His sounds over the top or overly sensitive maybe. Not everything sets it off, hopefully he can manage it better as he ages.Load More Replies...
This is fascinating! Poor little guy, he was truly distressed. Hope his unusual sensitivities benefit him in some way.
Synesthesia is honestly a really interesting condition to have. It’s so individual, and there’s so many ways to experience it. I have grapheme/colour synesthesia so I don’t hear anything like this lol guy, but I wonder what it’s like for him
He needs to be tested just in case. Do other images cause the same reaction? One would think that if he truly has synesthesia, he would have similar reactions to other images, not just this one ultrasound. He may have visually-induced auditory synesthesia/vEAR, but if that is the case, other images/photos would evoke the same type of stimuli. We should also keep in mind that he is two years old, and no two-year-old has a good grasp of descriptive language yet, nor do they have the ability to describe their feelings and the "why" of why they're feeling things. It could be as simple as him hearing his mom tell him that there was going to be a new baby in the family, and he doesn't know how to describe how that makes him feel, so he goes with "loud", since he knows what sounds are. I'm not saying he doesn't have synesthesia, but just saying... he's TWO. Internet-diagnosing him with a condition is premature.
I have it, I was diagnosed/ informed in my early 20s - I think it’s slightly diff but the same (at the same time ) for everyone I’ve spoken with, with it. For example, im not musical at all, but I use it for painting and art and life organisational things in my mind (Monday is a green rectangle, Tuesday red etc ). His sounds over the top or overly sensitive maybe. Not everything sets it off, hopefully he can manage it better as he ages.Load More Replies...
21
9