Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Scientists Discover Ozempic’s Healthier Rival With No Nausea And No Side Effects
Person holding an injection pen near abdomen, illustrating scientists discovering Ozempic's healthier rival with no side effects.
4
Lifestyle, Science & Technology

Scientists Discover Ozempic’s Healthier Rival With No Nausea And No Side Effects

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Weight-loss wonder pharmaceuticals Ozempic and Mounjaro may have a new rival to contend with as early as 2026, which is expected to have significantly fewer side effects—if not none at all.

The news follows various studies indicating that the use of GLP-1 medications has exceeded 700% since 2019. In fact, it has become so popular that nearly every celeb who loses weight sparks Ozempic rumors.

Highlights
  • New synthesized molecule tridecaneuropeptide could offer weight loss benefits without the side effects of GLP-1 drugs.
  • Targets support cells instead of neurons.
  • “Like starting a marathon halfway,” says lead researcher.

The upcoming offering has shown promise in lab tests and is set to undergo its first human trials.

RELATED:

    The new pharmaceutical will be like starting from the halfway mark, while Ozempic runs a full marathon

    Person measuring waist with tape, symbolizing scientists discovering Ozempic healthier rival with no nausea or side effects.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash

    A study published by Sci Tech Daily notes that, until now, the creators of weight loss medication have focused mainly on the part of the nervous system located at the back of the brain.

    According to Professor Robert Doyle at Syracuse University, going about it this way is like “running a marathon from the very beginning.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The new research deals with the support cells south of these nerves and will be “like starting the race halfway through.”

    Scientists in a lab discussing a healthier Ozempic rival with no nausea and no side effects in a research setting.

    Image credits: Syracuse University

    It will involve a synthesized molecule named tridecaneuropeptide (TDN), which can be administered to human weight loss candidates via injection.

    It is expected to bypass a part of the nervous system

    TDN will bypass the neurons targeted by GLP-1 medications and target the support cells–which are responsible for appetite suppression–downstream of them.

    Microscopic image showing brain regions studied by scientists discovering Ozempic's healthier rival with no nausea or side effects.

    Image credits: Syracuse University

    “If we could hit that downstream process directly, then potentially we wouldn’t have to use GLP-1 dr**s with their side effects,” Doyle said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Or we could reduce their dose, improving the toleration of these dr**s. We could trigger weight loss signals that happen later in the pathway more directly.”

    One aspect of the substance that scientists are already selling is its lack of side effects

    Person holding a blue medical injection pen, illustrating scientists' discovery of Ozempic's healthier rival with no side effects.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bored Panda reported on a British woman who went viral for documenting her Mountjaro weight loss journey over ten months.

    While she celebrated the victory of shedding 84 lbs, she detailed her body’s reactions to the substance, which included sulfur burps, hair loss, and acid reflux.

    According to Doyle, the new medication, which will be tested under the company CoronationBio (explicitly formed for this purpose), will reduce “the unpleasant side effects many people experience.”

    It comes at a time when every model who loses weight has to endure Ozempic speculation

    Person administering an injection in the abdomen illustrating scientists discovering Ozempic’s healthier rival with no side effects.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Celebs like the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, and even Leonardo DiCaprio continue to fend off rumors about using the substance to achieve the “snatched” waists they showed off at Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice on June 27.

    “While it certainly could be from diet and exercise alone and minimizing his intake of alcohol, it could also be by the assistance of a GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic,” an expert told an outlet in the same year.

    Not to be forgotten is Kate Beckinsale, who recently posted images of herself looking rakishly thin, drawing comments like, “I honestly think you have a problem!!! You don’t look good,” along with the inevitable, “Stop with the Ozempic.”

    Overweight man wearing an orange shirt using treadmill in gym highlighting healthier rival to Ozempic with no side effects.

    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ/Unsplash

    Ozempic has also been blamed for the “extinction” of plus–sized models. 

    In a March 18 op-ed, model and activist Felicity Haywood wrote:

    “The rise of the Ozempic trend in the US is still hanging around, three years after its first popularity—and it was quite apparent the impact of this trend.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The use of Ozempic has soared by more than 700% since 2019

    Scientists in lab coats examining test tubes, discussing a healthier Ozempic rival with no nausea or side effects.

    Image credits: Syracuse University

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to several recent studies, Ozempic use among average citizens in the United States is just as rife. 

    A study published by the research organization RAND on August 6 found that 11.8 percent of the population had or were using GLP-1 pharmaceuticals, while another 14 percent admitted that they were interested in or planned on taking them.

    Person standing on a white scale, representing weight monitoring linked to scientists discovering Ozempic's healthier rival.

    Image credits: yunmai/Unsplash

    According to the publication, these statistics indicated that the “overall rates of use in the population have held steady over the past two years.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another study published by the British Medical Journal Group in 2024, however, showed that in the three years prior (between 2019 and 2023), the medication’s use in the US soared from  21,000 to over 174,000, or more than 700%.

    The public is not entirely sold on the “no side effects” claim

    Comment on a white background discussing possible negative consequences of a healthier Ozempic rival with no nausea or side effects.

    Comment discussing potential consequences of a healthier Ozempic rival with no nausea and no side effects.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing appetite reduction and increased energy related to Ozempic’s healthier rival with no side effects.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scientists Discover Ozempic's Healthier Rival With No Nausea And No Side Effects

    Text post by KitC suggesting to increase probiotics and prebiotics as a healthier rival to Ozempic with no side effects.

    Scientist discussing Ozempic healthier rival with no nausea and no side effects for improved weight loss research

    Comment text saying another treatment might work but is never heard of again, related to scientists discovering Ozempic's healthier rival with no side effects.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment by Vacatime10 emphasizing mind-body control with simple advice, related to healthier Ozempic rival discovery.

    Text post on a white background stating My natural Ozempic is called gym, referencing Ozempic healthier rival with no nausea and no side effects.

    Screenshot of an online post discussing the concept of eating less and moving more as health advice.

    Commenter Jim expressing disbelief about people using needles to lose weight, related to Ozempic's healthier rival discovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post on a social platform with username and message saying eat less walk more, related to healthier lifestyle advice.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    2

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great - looking forward to 20 trashy articles about which celebs are taking this new d**g, and how their faces look weird now. God I miss the old Bored Panda…

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great - looking forward to 20 trashy articles about which celebs are taking this new d**g, and how their faces look weird now. God I miss the old Bored Panda…

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Science & Technology
    Homepage
    Trending
    Science & Technology
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Science & Technology Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT