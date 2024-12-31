Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hensel Spark Pregnancy Speculation With Unusual Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Abby and Brittany Hensel shared a cryptic video about possibly entering a new chapter in their already extraordinary lives.

The conjoined twins sparked pregnancy rumors after sharing a mysterious clip in November. The video has now resurfaced, leading fans to flood their social media posts with congratulatory messages.

In the puzzling video, the twins included news headlines that appear to talk about their lives as conjoined siblings.

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have fans speculating about the possibility of pregnancy

“This is so tragic” read one headline, while another said, “What if one of them dies?”

“Married and baby on the way,” read the final headline that flashed on the screen.

With no caption accompanying the TikTok video, fans speculated whether the twins were preparing to welcome a baby with Abby’s husband, Josh Bowling.

“Congratulations! Such a blessing to be a mommy. Wishing you both a safe & healthy pregnancy & delivery,” said one fan while, another wrote, “Congratulations on the upcoming baby announcement!!!”

“So happy for you all!” commented another well-wisher.

“OMG!! So excited for 2025 with y’all a baby is what we need for more happiness!!” read a fourth comment.

“Ladies, I’d be truly happy for you if you were to become parents,” a fifth comment said. “No matter the cards you are dealt, you can live the life that YOU choose. Do not worry about anyone else’s opinion! Be happy.”

While several people shared positive messages, a number of others expressed disapproval over the possibility of the conjoined twins welcoming a baby.

“I don’t think the man who ‘married’ them, and has now impregnated their body is a gentleman in any sense of the word!” one said, while another wrote, “More likely that they have a surrogate or are adopting, pregnancy would likely be very dangerous for both of them.”

“I’m sorry but there is no way any doctor would recommend ANY type of pregnancy for these women,” another said. “I’m positive they will have to use a surrogate. Their bodies are too complicated to ensure any success. Of course they may still try it – I hope not.”

Reactions were mixed when it came to the conjoined twins carrying a baby

“I find them fascinating, but the whole husband thing is a bit odd that he’s only married to one yet they are conjoined,” another said.

“I hope the pregnancy rumors aren’t true,” one said. “Although these ladies have beaten the odds on a lot of things, but a pregnancy would be very risky to all three lives.”

Conjoined twins occur once in every 50,000 to 60,000 births, and most of them are stillborn. Those who survive birth usually do not live past their first year of life.

Abby and Brittany make up one of the world’s most famous dicephalic conjoined twins. They were first introduced to the world when they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show to share their story in 1996.

They also gained widespread recognition with their TLC reality show “Abby & Brittany,” which captured glimpses of their daily lives. They have been the subject of numerous documentaries as well.

Joined at the torso since birth, the twins have their own separate spinal cords, brains, hearts, and stomachs. They have four lungs in total and share organs below their waist.

Conjoined twins are considered a rarity

Control over their body is also divided; Brittany is in charge of the left side limbs, while Abby manages the right side.

Each twin separately experiences hunger, sleep, and the urge to urinate, and they also have their own birth certificates and passports.

“Believe me, we are totally different people,” Brittany told the Daily Mail in 2006.

Agreeing with her twin sister, Abby said: “I’m more into like pink and girly and Brittany is more not into pink…we take turns. One day Brittany will pick the outfit and the next day I will pick the outfit.”

At the time, they also told the outlet that they never wished to be separated.

“We never wish we were separated – because we would never be able to do all the things that we do now…like play softball, run and do sports,” Abby said.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Abby had tied the knot with Joshua in 2021 in a low-key wedding ceremony in Minnesota.

The news of Abby’s wedding to the nurse and Army veteran sparked a wave of curiosity and skepticism about the relationship dynamics.

“We are totally different people”

“What if one isn’t in the mood?” one said at the time.

“Buy one get one,” another harshly said.

One wrote, “So many questions like two heads yelling at him I wondered how they was going to do that congratulations.”

The twins, who now work as teachers, have said in the past that they would like to become parents someday.

Their mother, Patty Hensel, spoke about how motherhood could be in the cards for the twins in the 2003 documentary Joined for Life.

“That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them,” Patty said in the documentary.

Brittany, who was 16 at the time, said: “Yeah, we’re going to be moms.”

“We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet. But we’re just 16—we don’t need to think about that right now,” she added.

Abby is currently a stepmother to Josh’s 8-year-old daughter, Isabella, whom he shares with his ex-wife Annica Bowling.

Most comments were excited by the possibility of a baby

