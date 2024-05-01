“I Had A Girlfriend, She Had A Boyfriend”: Conjoined Twin Shares Intimate Lifestyle Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: explicit sexual content

Alleged Scottish teen conjoined twins went viral on social media after opening up about their different sexual identities and providing extremely intimate details while answering questions about privacy, relationships, and their medical conditions.

Taking to Reddit’s AMA (Ask Me Anything) community on Monday (April 29), 19-year-old conjoined twins, who go by “Mia” and “Lia,” claimed that they were connected at the abdomen.

They subsequently described having two different brains, two hearts, and “four-ish” lungs, stating: “Our left and right lungs respectively are kinda fused so it’s more like a third lung than a fourth.”

The sisters further said that they had two livers and two stomachs, “and then below that we share our intestines, bladder, and our reproductive system.”

Scottish conjoined twins, “Mia” and “Lia,” discussed their distinct sexual identities and revealed intimate details about their lives

Image credits: David Rado/Pexels

“So yes, the same vagina! We each have one arm and leg we can control respectively,” Mia and Lia wrote in the now-viral Reddit post.

Mia and Lia noted that their respective names were aliases. However, they mentioned that their real names were similar.

As a result, it is safe to assume that the anonymous siblings are not internet sensations Lupita and Carmen Andrade.

Nevertheless, Mia and Lia do share very similar conditions to the Andrade sisters, as they wrote: ”Unfortunately the way we are formed, Lia’s lungs have been compressed by my body and on top of that she has severe scoliosis in her spine.”

Image credits: Reddit AMA

In the case of the Andrade sisters, Lupita also suffers from severe scoliosis which is cramping her lungs.

On Reddit, Mia explained that due to Lia’s medical history, she primarily handled texting and writing tasks, as Lia experienced chronic pain in her arm from a surgery accident.

“We do drive, but I’m the only one [who] drives,” Mia wrote. This is yet another aspect similar to the Andrade twins, as Carmen previously said that she was in control of the right foot and could, therefore, drive.

On Reddit, the incognito twins explained that Mia studies human geography while Lia focuses on classic literature.

Mia and Lia, using aliases, disclosed their shared condition and invited people on Reddit to ask them questions

Image credits: Reddit AMA

Additionally, they said that they worked as hotel cleaners for extra income, and Lia supplemented their income with earnings from her online craft shop.

The sisters went on to reveal that Mia identified as a lesbian, while Lia identified as straight.

“I’ve had a girlfriend although we split it off when I went to university, and she has had a long-distance boyfriend when we were teens,” Mia wrote.

Having different gender and sexual identities has been documented before with conjoined twins, as exemplified with the Andrade sisters; Carmen has a boyfriend, while Lupita is asexual.

Image credits: Monstera Production/Pexels

The late Schappell conjoined twins had different gender identities, with Lori Schapell continuing to identify as a cisgender woman after birth, while her brother, George Schappell, transitioned later in life and identified as a transgender man.

“With Abby Hensel getting married and the huge discourse about that, and transgender icon George Schappell dying with his conjoined twin Lori Schappell just there in early April, a personal inspiration for me as a [LGBTQ+] conjoined twin, it’s a time where questions about conjoined twins have really spiked so here we are,” Mia and Lia argued in their Reddit post.

They continued: “A lot of gross people thought that as soon as Abby Hensel got married, just because she was a conjoined twin that was okay to talk about her private parts and what she does with it.

“It’s quite frankly none of anyone’s business and they owe nobody that information.”

The incognito twins explained that Mia studies human geography, while Lia focuses on classical literature

Image credits: Reddit AMA

“We feel for them because people ask us gross questions too – without our consent – but here we’ve consented to any and all questions so feel free to share.”

As a result, fellow Redditors did not hold back and fired away with the most unfiltered series of questions you could possibly ask.

A person asked why the sisters had “given up masturbation,” although it isn’t clear where they received this information, as it wasn’t mentioned in Mia and Lia’s initial Reddit post.

The person further questioned: “Did it feel like incest? Did you try it often before quitting?”

Image credits: Reddit AMA

“Have either of you ever felt something like an existential revolt, given all the extra challenges life brings at you? Is one of you more likely to feel happy or sad?

“What is aloneness for you? And what does privacy mean? Do you have secrets for each other?”

“Yes ofc (of course) we have secrets!” Mia replied. “This account is on my own separate phone so everything on this can be my secret.”

She continued: “Philosophically, a popular person with millions of friends can be lonely and someone with only one person in their life can not be lonely.

The sisters revealed that Mia identified as a lesbian, while Lia identified as straight

Image credits: Emma Bauso/Pexels

“It depends on the individual. I’d feel pretty lonely if it was just me and Lia and that was it.

“And nah we don’t really have an existential revolt.

“This is our life and we’re happy with it.

“In fact there’s a lot of upsides to being a conjoined twin.”

Image credits: Reddit AMA

Mia clarified that in the case of self-pleasure, it didn’t feel like incest. She explained: “Imagine someone touching your shoulder, incessantly.

“It would be pretty annoying and weird right?

“That’s what it’s like if Lia touches our vagina, it feels like someone messing around with your body.”

Another Redditor asked what would happen if only one of the sisters would eat and if this behavior would result in starvation, to which one of the twins replied: “So we both eat, but we both limit our portion sizes to half of what a regular-sized portion would be.”

“[When] Abby Hensel got married, just because she [is] a conjoined twin, [people talked] about her private parts,” Mia said

Image credits: Abby Brittany Hensel

“This is because while we do have different stomachs if we ate two full portions we’d be very full as our stomachs lead to one intestine and get constipation haha.

“So yeah if one of us ate a full portion of food we’d be fine.

“But food is yummy so we limit our food a little so that we can both eat without overeating.”

In another response to a different query, Mia explained that if Lia’s brain became tired, it would “send off sleepy hormones throughout the body and through our shared bloodstream which will make its way to my brain.”

Famous conjoined twins, like the Andrade sisters and the Schappell twins, had different gender and sexual identities

Image credits: True Lives

She added: “So while I may not individually be tired, or aroused, or hungry, or scared, I will be able to intuitively ‘sense’ when Lia is any of these things without her telling me.”

In another response, Mia revealed that the sisters even shared different political points of view, noting: “Last Scottish election I voted for Labour and she voted SNP (Scottish National Party).”