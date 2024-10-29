“They Deserve Happiness”: Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Seen In Rare Photo With Abby's Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Abby and Brittany Hensel, one of the world’s most famous dicephalic conjoined twins, were seen beaming next to Abby’s husband Joshua Bowling in a new photo.

The photo featured the unique trio, smiling outdoors on what appeared to be a crisp fall night.

Posted as Joshua’s profile picture on Facebook, the photo offered fans a rare peek into their life together after Abby secretly tied the knot with the army veteran-turned-nurse.

Abby and Brittany Hensel, the world-famous conjoined twins, posed in a new family photo with Abby’s husband, Joshua Bowling

Image credits: abbyandbrittanyhensel

Image credits: Documeaning

Once TLC reality stars on their show, Abby & Brittany, the Hensel twins mostly stepped away from the public eye after their brief series ended in 2012.

The now-34-year-old twins were once again thrust into the spotlight after news of Abby’s wedding was widely reported earlier this year.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in 2021 with a low-key wedding at Minnesota’s Jerome Event Center.

The below photo, shared as Joshua’s Facebook profile picture, gave fans a rare glimpse into their lives

Image credits: Joshua Bowling

With Brittany being ever-present for all of Abby and Joshua’s life moments, their setup captivated and intrigued fans and critics alike.

People online flooded the conjoined twins’ videos on TikTok with comments after the news of their nuptials went viral.

“What if one isn’t in the mood?” one asked, while a second wrote, “Buy one get one.”

Abby quietly married Joshua, an Army veteran turned nurse, in a 2021 ceremony; news of their nuptials was widely covered earlier this year

“A two for one special. congratulations champ,” another said.

A fourth questioned, “How do the I love you convos go? I need to know.”

“So many questions like two heads yelling at him I wondered how they was going to do that congratulations,” said another.

“Love that they found love ❤️but he has no chance winning an argument…” read one comment following the news of their wedding

The twins clapped back online after hateful messages from trolls.

“This is a message to all the haters out there. If you don’t like what I do but you watch everything I’m doing, you’re still a fan,” the twins said, sharing a picture of themselves with Joshua.

Several netizens agreed that the conjoined twins deserve happiness

