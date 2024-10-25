Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mia Khalifa Mocks U.S. Soldiers And Wishes They Get PTSD In Controversial New Video, Sparks Fury
Celebrities, Entertainment

Mia Khalifa Mocks U.S. Soldiers And Wishes They Get PTSD In Controversial New Video, Sparks Fury

Mia Khalifa shared a vociferous video, mocking soldiers serving abroad and suggesting that the U.S. government cares little about them.

The former adult film star, 31, shared the rant on Tuesday, October 22, and said she hopes U.S. service members get “their little brain[s] all scrambled up” for being part of overseas wars.

The Lebanese-American performer opened with a biting “Good morning to everyone who is not in the U.S. military,” and then launched into her scathing remarks.

Highlights
  • Mia Khalifa mocked U.S. soldiers in a controversial video and suggested the government doesn't care about them.
  • She also said she hopes they return to American soil with PTSD.
  • “I hope you go over there and get your little brain all scrambled up with PTSD..." she said in her rant.
  • The provocative influencer recently acknowledged that she is undergoing a rebranding process.

Mia Khalifa shared a controversial video mocking U.S. soldiers serving abroad and questioning the government’s care for them

Image credits: miakhalifa

Image credits: miakhalifa

“Good morning to everyone who is sitting at home and not on soil that doesn’t belong to them, fighting a war for a country that doesn’t care about them,” said the outspoken influencer.

As she ridiculed them, she also said she hopes they return to American soil with PTSD and can’t even see a falafel stand in Manhattan without feeling “sad.”

“I hope you go over there and get your little brain all scrambled up with PTSD and come back here and see how much the United States cares about you, pookie!” she went on to say.

Opening with a scathing “Good morning to everyone who is not in the U.S. military,” the former adult film star criticized service members for fighting wars for a country she claimed doesn’t value them

Image credits: miakhalifa

Image credits: miakhalifa

“See how much they care about you when you come back,” she added. “‘Oh, I’m so sad, I p— my pants every time I see a falafel stand in Manhattan.’”

The provocative OnlyFans star said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs does not care about veterans once they return home.

“Let’s see how much the VA cares about you. Let’s see what they tell you to do with your little broken brain from going over to fight a war that’s not yours,” she said.

“They’re going to tell you to try breathing exercises because the US government does not give a f— about you, once you cannot die for them,” she added. “Once you’re done, once you’re a shell, they don’t care about you.”

She expressed hope that soldiers return home with PTSD, making dark jokes about their experiences, including the impact on their daily lives

Image credits: miakhalifa

Image credits: miakhalifa

In a recent interview with The New York Times Podcasts, Mia acknowledged that she currently is undergoing a rebranding process.

She rose to fame in the adult film industry in 2014, quickly becoming one of the most searched and talked-about performers in the business. Her notoriety skyrocketed after a controversial, explicit scene in which she wore a hijab, which not only drew widespread attention but also led to significant backlash, including threats from extremist groups.

Mia said she became “infamous by accident” during her days in the adult entertainment industry. But now, she told the podcast host that her brand is a “contradiction” and reflects “evolution.” Nowadays, she often shares her opinion on a number of political issues on social media.

“Where I am now, mentally, emotionally, just on every level, is a complete 180 from who I was,” she said.

Her remarks in the recent video sparked mixed opinions, with some agreeing with her criticism while others found it inappropriate

Image credits: CheeseheadTroy

Image credits: LazerLyss

Image credits: MichaelaFachar

Image credits: Koryguitarist

Image credits: grinchpi

Image credits: TheeSnowmanYT

Image credits: DavidBBell1

Image credits: zpalmer15824

Image credits: Maniac_Caniac

Image credits: UncleEarlJ

Image credits: Slootbanger

Image credits: Taydatayvts

Image credits: TheFlagGuy_

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
