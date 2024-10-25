Mia Khalifa Mocks U.S. Soldiers And Wishes They Get PTSD In Controversial New Video, Sparks Fury

ADVERTISEMENT

Mia Khalifa shared a vociferous video, mocking soldiers serving abroad and suggesting that the U.S. government cares little about them.

The former adult film star, 31, shared the rant on Tuesday, October 22, and said she hopes U.S. service members get “their little brain[s] all scrambled up” for being part of overseas wars.

The Lebanese-American performer opened with a biting “Good morning to everyone who is not in the U.S. military,” and then launched into her scathing remarks.

The provocative influencer recently acknowledged that she is undergoing a rebranding process.

“Good morning to everyone who is sitting at home and not on soil that doesn’t belong to them, fighting a war for a country that doesn’t care about them,” said the outspoken influencer.

As she ridiculed them, she also said she hopes they return to American soil with PTSD and can’t even see a falafel stand in Manhattan without feeling “sad.”

“I hope you go over there and get your little brain all scrambled up with PTSD and come back here and see how much the United States cares about you, pookie!” she went on to say.

Opening with a scathing “Good morning to everyone who is not in the U.S. military,” the former adult film star criticized service members for fighting wars for a country she claimed doesn’t value them

“See how much they care about you when you come back,” she added. “‘Oh, I’m so sad, I p— my pants every time I see a falafel stand in Manhattan.’”

The provocative OnlyFans star said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs does not care about veterans once they return home.

“Let’s see how much the VA cares about you. Let’s see what they tell you to do with your little broken brain from going over to fight a war that’s not yours,” she said.

“They’re going to tell you to try breathing exercises because the US government does not give a f— about you, once you cannot die for them,” she added. “Once you’re done, once you’re a shell, they don’t care about you.”

She expressed hope that soldiers return home with PTSD, making dark jokes about their experiences, including the impact on their daily lives

In a recent interview with The New York Times Podcasts, Mia acknowledged that she currently is undergoing a rebranding process.

She rose to fame in the adult film industry in 2014, quickly becoming one of the most searched and talked-about performers in the business. Her notoriety skyrocketed after a controversial, explicit scene in which she wore a hijab, which not only drew widespread attention but also led to significant backlash, including threats from extremist groups.

Mia said she became “infamous by accident” during her days in the adult entertainment industry. But now, she told the podcast host that her brand is a “contradiction” and reflects “evolution.” Nowadays, she often shares her opinion on a number of political issues on social media.

“Where I am now, mentally, emotionally, just on every level, is a complete 180 from who I was,” she said.

Her remarks in the recent video sparked mixed opinions, with some agreeing with her criticism while others found it inappropriate

