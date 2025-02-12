Mia Khalifa Net Worth: The Truth About Her Wealth And How She Makes Money Today

ADVERTISEMENT

Mia Khalifa. The Lebanon-born adult movie sensation blew the internet after she infamously performed in an explicit film while wearing an Islamic hijab (per The New York Times). The retired porn star entered the multibillion-dollar industry in 2014 and became one of the most-searched adult-film actresses of all time, ranking No. 2 with a staggering 784m views alone (per The Washington Post).

Besides her short stint, Khalifa has an impressive presence on several social media platforms and also leveraged her fame to launch a brand named after the devil himself, not to mention her regular front-row appearances and foray into sports.

Mia Khalifa skyrocketed to fame during the peak of the 21st-century adult industry boom, a time when she had the potential to build an immense fortune. But, the reality of her earnings tells a different story.

The 31-year-old has often spoken about being exploited by the industry, raising questions about who truly profited from her viral success. Here’s the truth about Mia Khalifa’s earnings and current net worth.

Share icon Image credits: @miakhalifa

As one of the most-searched adult film stars, many assume Mia Khalifa made millions from her career. However, the online adult industry — valued at an estimated $97 billion worldwide (per Fight the New Drug) — has long faced accusations of exploitation. Khalifa herself has alleged that companies like BangBros manipulated performers into signing unfair, non-profitable contracts, a claim she previously voiced on Instagram.

The ex-adult star broke the silence about how much she actually received during her allegedly brief stint in 2019. “People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue,” she ranted on X. “I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary.”

X users had a very hard time doing the math. “We know you lying,” @phineasandfeb scoffed at Khalifa’s claims, while @spikeseals jokingly added, “If you only made 12k for all that work you really got screwed.”

The fact that she only appeared in 11 adult films leaves even more questions. “Those 11 videos will haunt me until I die, and I don’t want another girl to go through that — because NO ONE should,” she shares with her millions of Instagram followers (via The Sun).

If these numbers are accurate, Ms. Khalifa was apparently left without compensation, even though her top-ranked adult films still generate decent revenue for photography companies.

While the retired adult actress seems adamant that she was modestly compensated, BangBros claims otherwise. The film studio says that it generously paid Khalifa a whopping $178,000+ in total for her contributions to several of their films.

But that’s not all; the adult film sensation allegedly worked for several other companies before performing for BangBros. “We have no idea how much she made with the other three adult brands,” the company stated.

Share icon Image credits: @miakhalifa

BangBros took matters into their own hands to expose the “many false statements” of Mia Khalifa, most notably about her “repeated” claims that she only worked for three short months in the mainstream porn industry before retiring in 2015 (per BBC).

The pornography giant revealed that she performed in adult films for much longer than she claims, to be exact, for 2 years and 9 months (mid-late 2014-July 2017).

Whether the Lebanese-American actress is telling the truth or not, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Mia Khalifa’s net worth at $8 million as of the time of publishing. However, Bored Panda was unable to verify these figures since Celebrity Net Worth doesn’t provide a detailed breakdown of its calculations.

The Video that Blew the Internet

Share icon Image credits: @miakhalifa

Unlike other adult film stars who gradually sleep their way to fame, Khalifa’s wild popularity was actually a stroke of luck. “I became infamous by accident,” she told The New York Times.

Mia officially entered the adult film industry in October 2014, and her very first film garnered significant attention when she appeared in a scene wearing a traditional hijab. The actress quickly gained fame but faced online backlash, including death threats from an Islamic State.

The news shocked Khalifa’s conservative parents, who were quick to disown her after learning about her secret stint.

In a BBC’s HARDtalk interview, she opened up about the fallout, revealing that she was raised Catholic and saw doing adult acting as an act of rebellion. When asked by interviewer Stephen Sackur if her family had any idea at first, she shook her head and said, “No,” adding that they cut ties with her once they found out.

How Does Mia Khalifa Make Money?

Share icon Image credits: @miakhalifa

After leaving the adult film industry behind, Khalifa found it impossible to fade back into obscurity. The former adult actress skillfully capitalized on her name to establish a significant online presence on more family-friendly platforms. Although her content still pushes boundaries for certain audiences.

Khalifa has started a new career as a social media influencer with a lucrative fanbase on Instagram, TikTok, and X. She often appears wearing revealing bikinis and shares stories on vacations, food, and politics.

Thanks to her millions of devoted followers, her public persona is now making big money by promoting high-end brands like Louis Vuitton.

Based on the number of her social media followers — 39 million on TikTok, 26 million on Instagram, and 6.3 million on X — Celebrity Net Worth estimates her annual earnings of around $500,000 – $1 million via brand sponsorships.

Share icon Image credits: @miakhalifa

In addition to these platforms, Khalifa has an OnlyFans account, where you can access private content for a monthly fee. The webcam model reportedly makes a staggering $6.42 million per month from her OnlyFans account.

Speaking with BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur, Khalifa reveals how her brief stint still haunts her to this day. “I feel like people can see through my clothes and it brings me deep shame,” she says.

However, she finds a sense of empowerment through OnlyFans. Speaking to EL PAÍS English, she explained that the platform allows her to take control of her content. “Maybe right now, I feel empowered by my OnlyFans because I do things my own way on there,” she said, adding that “there’s no nudity.”

Khalifa, a woman of many hats, has also hosted a sports talk show in 2017, trying to outrun her past and restore her lost self-confidence (per The Sun).

The fashion world has been another refuge for the ex-adult star to reclaim her image, albeit not conservatively. Khalifa continues to awaken the devil within her fans with the introduction of her jewelry and bodywear brand, Sheytan, which literally translates to “devil” in Arabic.

“The thing that I love about it [Sheytan] is that we have no investors,” she shares in The New York Times interview. “It’s all me. It’s self-funded.”

Unchained in 2022, Sheytan is Khalifa’s latest (and inevitable) venture into the fashion industry. The bold line features pieces designed to “evoke all the senses,” from bracelets, necklaces, body chains, and the cheeky “Dude, Where’s My Thong?”

Mia Khalifa’s $4M-House and Swanky Car Collection

Share icon Image credits: @miakhalifa

While the exact amount she received during her entertainment heyday is still up for debate, Khalifa’s extravagant lifestyle is a plain fact. The webcam model lived in a deluxe 9,500-square-foot home in California. Valued at an eye-watering $4 million and featuring 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, the luxurious house served as Khalifa’s residence before she moved to Miami (per The Financial Express).

Khalifa also spends hundreds of thousands to build her enormous car collection. She enviably has the keys to numerous swanky cars that she often shares with her millions of Instagram followers. Her collection of supercars includes at least two Audis, a Jeep Wrangler, a Bentley Continental GT, a Lexus ES, a BMW 5 Series, and her most expensive car, a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta (per The Sun).

On the surface, Khalifa might seem like the typical Instagram girlie, a careless spender who would buy a $1,000 fancy Dubai ice cream just to take some Instagram-worthy photos. It turns out that the ex-adult star proved to be a benevolent heroine who gives away thousands of dollars.

In 2020, Khalifa took to Instagram to share a photo of herself running in a bright orange bikini as she announced big news for followers: she’s donating well over $160k to charities and organizations she holds dear.

It’s not the first instance where Khalifa’s charitable work. She previously auctioned off her “infamous” glasses to raise an enormous amount of money ($100,000) for the victims of the Beirut tragic explosion in her home country (per The Sun).

FAQs

How Many Times Has Mia Khalifa Been Married?

Mia Khalifa openly shares her romantic failures online and even gives younger women nonconventional marriage advice. Khalifa walked down the aisle twice and engaged for a third time — at least according to her. She spills the tea about all of her past official relationships in a TikTok video, cheekily saying, “Baby girl don’t know I’m Tom Brady in this game.”

What Does Mia Khalifa Have a Degree In?

The Lebanon-born star left behind her Middle Eastern country in 2000 and moved with her family to the United States, where she attended Northwest High School in Montgomery County, Maryland. Khalifa attended the University of Texas at El Paso a few years later and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history (per IMDb).