“One Body, Two Moms?”: Hensel Twins’ New Baby Sparks Speculation About Motherhood And Marriage
Hensel twins smiling with a man in a suit at a wedding, sparking speculation about motherhood and marriage.
Family, Relationships

“One Body, Two Moms?”: Hensel Twins’ New Baby Sparks Speculation About Motherhood And Marriage

Abby and Brittany Hensel, the conjoined twins who first captured the public’s attention during a 2008 documentary and later through a short-lived reality series, have reentered the spotlight, this time with a baby in tow.

The sighting, which took place in Arden Hills, Minnesota, showed the sisters strapping an infant into the backseat of a black Tesla. 

  • Abby and Brittany Hensel were seen in Minnesota placing a baby into a car, causing intense speculation.
  • The twins have not publicly confirmed whether the child is theirs, biological or adopted.
  • Concerns grow over Brittany’s role in Abby’s marriage, and what that means if they are now raising a child.

Paparazzi-style photos reached tabloids in no time, depicting the 34-year-old twins dressed in pink shorts and a black top, going about their day in a small-town parking lot. 

However, the presence of the baby, coupled with their well-documented anatomy and the news of Abby’s marriage, has reopened a floodgate of unanswered questions. Mainly about how their lives have changed, and what that means for Brittany going forward.

    Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel were spotted with a baby in tow, causing many of their fans to wonder how their dynamic has changed

    Hensel twins smiling outdoors, embracing each other, sparking discussion about motherhood and marriage.

    Image credits: abbyandbrittany

    The photos come just months after the world learned that Abby Hensel had married U.S. Army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021. 

    The court filings, uncovered in early 2024, confirmed what had long been suspected by curious fans after a series of cryptic TikToks, and a resurfaced Facebook post showed the twins dressed in a wedding gown alongside Bowling in a grey suit.

    Conjoined Hensel twins sitting together, sparking discussion about motherhood and marriage in their new baby story.

    Image credits: Origin

    Now, the appearance of the baby has made fans question what the future holds in terms of who the biological parent is, as well as how the family dynamic will evolve as it expands.

    “I wonder if this is Abby’s child or just one they’re babysitting,” one commenter wrote, echoing the most common question since the photos emerged. 

    “If it is her child, would Brittany take on an aunt role or one of a third parent?”

    Hensel twins in wedding dresses holding hands with groom outdoors near fire pit, highlighting motherhood and marriage.

    Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

    The question goes beyond semantics, as it could carry legal ramifications for the child. 

    While the twins share a reproductive system, meaning any baby born to one of them would be biologically connected to both, only Abby is legally married.

    Hensel twins smiling with groom, holding wedding bouquets, sparking speculation about motherhood and marriage.

    Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

    The situation becomes even more complex if the child turns out to be adopted, raising questions about custody and parental rights.

    “They share one uterus,” a user wrote. “I think it would be bizarre to pretend that Brittany is not the baby’s mother, given that she gestated and birthed it, then also raised it as well.”

    The identity of the baby, as well as its connection to the twins, has not been confirmed

    Two Hensel twins in blue dresses with a man in a suit, sparking discussion about motherhood and marriage.

    Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

    The identity of the baby has not been publicly confirmed, nor have the twins addressed any of the speculation. Still, conversations online continue to dissect the implications of what the public has seen.

    “None of my business, but I’m fascinated with how all three manage the intimacy in the relationship,” one person said. “Mainly stuff like in-jokes and private moments.”

    Three smiling adults outdoors at night, related to Hensel twins new baby and motherhood speculation.

    Image credits: abbybrittanyhensel

    Still, the more intimate the questions become, the louder the concern grows over how the relationship between the twins and Bowling functions in reality.

    Online, not everyone believes the marriage is monogamous. One fan suggested that Bowling may be in a polyamorous relationship with both sisters, even if the legal paperwork can only name one spouse.

    Two women outside a car, one holding a baby carrier, sparking speculation about Hensel twins motherhood and marriage.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    “I strongly suspect this isn’t a marriage to one person, but that he married them both in a polyamorous relationship. Legally it has to be just one.”

    Others disagreed with this notion, pointing to symbolic evidence suggesting otherwise.

    “During the wedding he would kiss Abby and ignore Brittany during the dances. They got monogrammed towels that said his name and Abby’s.”

    Many of their fans have expressed concern about Brittany’s role in the relationship, particularly if the marriage is monogamous

    Beyond the baby’s identity, fans of the twins are now worried for Brittany’s role within the relationship, and the impact it may have on her wellbeing.

    “I don’t even understand how that can be maintained long-term,” a commenter said.

    Conjoined Hensel twins smiling together indoors, sparking speculation about motherhood and marriage after new baby news.

    Image credits: abbyandbrittany

    “So, what, in arguments or private discussions the other one sits in silence? Just crazy to consider all the potentially awful scenarios Brittany has to endure if it is a monogamous relationship.”

    “Looking in from the outside, that seems incredibly mentally destructive for Brittany,” another added.

    Conjoined Hensel twins smiling outdoors wearing winter hats and jackets, sparking discussion on motherhood and marriage.

    Image credits: abbyandbrittany

    In the meantime, the twins have chosen not to speak publicly about the baby or their relationship, and many fans have expressed that they wish the paparazzi had simply left them alone.

    “There is simply no way to explain anything that wouldn’t bring out hordes of people commenting about how they shouldn’t do this or that or it’s weird or wrong,” a fan argued.

    The twins and their family have long considered the possibility of them becoming mothers. In 2008, their mother, Patty Hensel, said, “[childbearing] is probably something that could work, because those organs do work for them.”

    “They are happy!” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the photos

    Comment about the Hensel twins' new baby sparking speculation about motherhood and marriage on social media.

    Comment by Rich Porter questioning the parentage of the Hensel twins’ new baby sparking motherhood and marriage speculation.

    Social media comment from Candice Johnson about motherhood duties amid speculation on Hensel twins’ new baby and marriage.

    User comment about the pain of giving birth for a conjoined twin, sparking discussion about Hensel twins motherhood and marriage.

    Facebook comment by Clifton Rogers saying they look like they need sleep, related to Hensel twins motherhood and marriage speculation.

    Comment by Jessica Bena Brem asking if one Hensel twin wakes for the baby does the other stay sleeping, sparking motherhood speculation.

    Comment by Amy Gallop discussing the challenges of parenting and motherhood for conjoined Hensel twins with a new baby.

    Comment from Taylor Germain asking about one sister not wanting a baby, related to Hensel twins motherhood and marriage speculation.

    Text post by AlexaJ Perry expressing disbelief and curiosity about a documentary on the Hensel twins motherhood and marriage.

    Screenshot of an online comment saying Look if they are happy who cares, related to Hensel twins new baby motherhood and marriage.

    Text comment saying Congrats but it's so confusing, related to Hensel Twins new baby and motherhood speculation.

    Comment text on a white background asking if they actually carried a child, relating to Hensel twins motherhood and marriage.

    Comment highlighting the unique and intriguing situation of the Hensel twins regarding motherhood and marriage on reality TV.

    Text comment from user 3Storms expressing opinion about marriage and arguments in relation to hensel twins motherhood discussions.

    Comment expressing mixed feelings about the hensel twins’ motherhood and marriage after their new baby announcement.

    Comment discussing speculation about the Hensel twins’ new baby, motherhood, and marriage roles.

    Text excerpt about enduring pain of pregnancy, related to Hensel Twins’ new baby and motherhood speculation.

    Reddit comment praising the Hensel twins' new baby, sparking discussion about motherhood and marriage.

    Comment on a forum asking if both Hensel twins experienced morning sickness during pregnancy, sparking motherhood speculation.

    Comment discussing the Hensel twins’ new baby and raising questions about motherhood and marriage.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

