ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine never having even a second to yourself. Someone's with you 24/7. At home, at work, on dates, even in the bathroom. That’s the reality for conjoined twins… Physically attached to each other from before the day they’re born. And often, until the day they die. It’s a super rare condition that only happens in around one in every 50,000 births.

Many of us will never get a chance to meet conjoined twins. But that doesn't stop us from having burning questions to satisfy our curiosity about what life is like for two people who essentially have to navigate the world as one...

Luckily, a few conjoined twins have been more than willing to share the innermost details of their lives with netizens. Nothing was off-limits as they volunteered to be asked pretty much anything online. From what sex is like, to how fights are resolved, or whether they'd prefer to be surgically separated...

Bored Panda has put together a list of the most fascinating questions and answers that give a rare glimpse into this intriguing state of being. We've also gathered a few facts about conjoined twins. And you'll find that info between the images.