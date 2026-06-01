High School Principal Placed On Leave After Famous Song Lyric Attributed To Her On Yearbook’s First Page

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Veteran educator Katie O’Connell is facing scrutiny after a controversial lyric from rapper Fetty Wap was mistakenly attributed to her on the opening page of Trout Creek Academy’s yearbook this year.

The error led the St. Johns County School District to place her on paid administrative leave on May 20 as it investigates possible misconduct.

Highlights Principal Katie O'Connell was placed on leave after an explicit rap lyric was allegedly attributed to her in a school yearbook.

The school district launched an "inappropriate conduct" investigation after a concerned parent raised objections to the lyric.

While Katie insists she never approved the quote, other staff members have reportedly offered conflicting accounts of what happened.

The incident has since sparked heated debate online, with critics questioning whether the quote belonged in a school publication at all, while supportive parents argue the reaction has been wildly overblown.

One person wrote, “The kids used that quote for her? Sounds like they like her… what’s the problem??”

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Principal Katie O’Connell was placed on paid administrative leave last month after a controversial rap lyric was allegedly attributed to her

Image credits: St. Johns Magazine

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Katie O’Connell served as the principal of Trout Creek Academy in St. Johns County, Florida, for two school years prior to the controversy.

Although she led Trout Creek Academy for only two years, O’Connell is a veteran educator with 25 years of experience in St. Johns County schools, including 14 years in leadership positions.

Last month, a concerned parent reportedly emailed the St. Johns County School District superintendent shortly after opening the newly distributed yearbook.

According to reports, parents discovered a popular lyric from rapper Fetty Wap’s 2014 hit song Trap Queen that read, “Everybody hating, we just call them fans though! – Mrs. O’Connell.”

Image credits: St. Johns Magazine

The school district subsequently launched an investigation into alleged “inappropriate conduct” after a parent criticized the quote as highly inappropriate and viewed it as a direct, petty jab at families who had previously voiced concerns about school leadership.

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Additionally, some parents reportedly raised concerns about the song’s content, noting that its lyrics reference illegal substance production, dr*g dealing, and adult entertainment venues.

Parents and district officials allegedly argued that associating a K-8 school principal with a song linked to dr*g culture was unprofessional and reflected a significant oversight in the yearbook’s publication process.

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

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As a result, Katie was initially placed on administrative leave, a decision that was later extended through the remainder of her contract, which is set to expire on June 30.

A letter from the school district, obtained by the St. Johns Citizen, stated, “Please understand that this action is being taken as we move towards a non-reappointment for the 2026–2027 school year.”

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According to reports, Katie has also been barred from entering any St. Johns County School District property unless she receives explicit authorization from district officials.

The school district launched an “inappropriate conduct” investigation after a concerned parent raised concerns about the lyric

Image credits: St. Johns Citizen

As the controversy gained traction online, the principal firmly denied selecting, writing, or approving the quote.

She told Action News Jax, “I approved the yearbook twice on April 9, and so did my assistant principal, [Samantha Sawruk], and that quote in that area was not even in the book.”

“There were certain parents that went straight to the district, or straight to the news, or straight to Facebook. None of them even called me. I received zero phone calls, emails, or questions about the yearbook.”

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Katie continued, “All I needed was the time or the opportunity to have fixed an error that was made, and it wasn’t made by me.”

Image credits: Action News Jax

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Assistant Principal Samantha Sawruk also came to O’Connell’s defense. Shortly after the principal was placed on leave, Sawruk reportedly emailed the district to provide “additional context.”

Samatha stated that on April 9, the day before the final submission, an administrator thoroughly reviewed the entire yearbook for grammar, formatting, and other potential errors.

She further confirmed that the Fetty Wap lyric was completely absent from the opening page during that review.

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Samatha wrote, “Had the quote been there at the time of admin editing; it would have been corrected.”

Netizens and several parents expressed their support for Katie, arguing that schools need fun and relatable staff members for their children

Image credits: fettywap1738

She also highlighted the fact that the quote was attributed to “Mrs. O’Connell.” According to Sawruk, the principal is known to students and staff exclusively as “Ms. O” or “Ms. O’Connell.”

Adding to the controversy, yearbook teacher Jodi Stobe reportedly provided conflicting accounts during the investigation.

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While initial emails stated that the quote was not present in the final draft, Stobe later claimed that Katie had seen a printed copy before the yearbook’s distribution and remarked, “Oh, my quote made it!”

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Following her placement on administrative leave, O’Connell also revealed to Action News Jax that she had been subjected to harassment and threats.

Image credits: Action News Jax

She said, “I have an exemplary record. My school scores are amazing. I have 92% teacher retention. I have five straight years of being highly effective in St. Johns County schools.”

The veteran educator concluded, “There’s no reason to throw away someone’s career or to hurt a family like this.”

As the investigation remains ongoing, many parents have come forward in support of O’Connell, expressing frustration with what they view as an overreaction to a minor yearbook error that she allegedly neither created nor approved.

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Parent Chris Farlow told St. Johns Citizen, “If you start getting rid of the best of the best, who are we going to have to teach our children to be the best that they can be?”

“There’s no reason to throw away someone’s career or to hurt a family like this,” the veteran educator said in an interview

Image credits: St. Johns Citizen

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Another parent, Mechelle Triana, wrote in a Facebook comment, “5 of my kids go to this school, and the parents definitely overreacted. My kids love this school and the admins. But I think it’s a missed opportunity!”

Netizens echoed similar sentiments online, with one writing, “That is so stupid who cares about the quote! You don’t come for someone career like that without evidence. She said it wasn’t in there when she proof read the copy!”

Another sarcastic comment read, “Ah yes, trying to connect with the kids. Awful women [sic], definitely fire her. Why do we want teachers who meet our kids where they are.”

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Others commented, “I’m genuinely confused how that phrase is even offensive… also aren’t there yearbook clubs etc that put together the yearbook not the principals??”

“There isn’t anything wrong with that quote. Administrative leave for that is not accurate!”

Katie’s attorney, Jack Webb, called the district’s swift disciplinary response “a bunch of garbage,” arguing that she was being “thrown under the bus for something she was not responsible for.”

O’Connell has also reportedly stated that she hopes to continue her career as a principal elsewhere but does not intend to return to Trout Creek Academy.

“I know the song what it’s about, but the lyrics used are not inappropriate and do not contain any profanity or slurs…” wrote one netizen

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