Catherine Zeta-Jones Slammed For “Creepy” Comment About 12-Year-Old Fan
Catherine Zeta-Jones on a talk show, wearing a lace top and blazer, reacting to a comment about a young fan.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Catherine Zeta-Jones Slammed For “Creepy” Comment About 12-Year-Old Fan

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Catherine Zeta-Jones recently sparked controversy for making an “inappropriate” comment about her 12-year-old fan.  

The 55-year-old star appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on September 5, 2025, to promote the second season of the hit Netflix series Wednesday

However, one of her remarks about an encounter with a young boy did not sit well with social media users, who quickly called her out.

Highlights
  • Catherine Zeta-Jones was criticized for making an “inappropriate” remark about a 12-year-old fan during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
  • The 55-year-old actress joked that when she turns 70, the young boy she met would be 33, implying a potential relationship in the future.
  • Fans slammed her comment as “creepy” and also criticized Seth Meyers for playing along instead of calling it out.
  • “Thinking and speaking about a literal child in this manner is unacceptable,” wrote one netizen.

It’s creepy. Who has these thoughts,” wrote one social media user.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones makes an “inappropriate” comment about a 12-year-old boy

    Catherine Zeta-Jones in elegant black gown at event amid backlash for creepy comment about young fan

    Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    Catherine shared during a conversation with Seth Meyers that, with the popularity of Wednesday, she has garnered a young following, whom she referred to as a “new generation of fans.”

    She recounted one specific encounter with a “really cute 12-year-old boy” who asked for her autograph while she and her husband, Michael Douglas, were playing golf.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones posing in a black floral lace dress and statement earrings with long wavy hair indoors.

    Image credits: Quinnzeta_

    “It was like really cute, and then I went ‘Haha. When I’m 70 this cute little boy will be like 33.”‘

    Whether The Mask of Zorro star was being sarcastic or serious isn’t clear, but fans were not pleased. 

    “Something that can’t even theoretically be considered a joke,” commented one netizen.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones posing in a patterned strapless gown indoors amid controversy over creepy comment about 12-year-old fan.

    Image credits: catherinezetajones / Instagram

    The 55-year-old actress opened up about her newfound young fan following after the success of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

    Catherine Zeta-Jones Slammed For “Creepy” Comment About 12-Year-Old Fan

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers / YouTube

    Catherine Zeta-Jones reacting during an interview with critics calling her comment about 12-year-old fan creepy.

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers / YouTube

    Meyers playfully asked Zeta-Jones whether her husband of almost 25 years was aware of her having such thoughts in the moment. 

    She explained while doing the math of her and her young fan’s age gap, she was “wondering” how a potential relationship with such an age gap would be “fine” in the future. 

    “Yeah, he usually thinks I’m wondering what club to pick, and I’m not. I’m going, ‘At that time I’m sure it’ll be fine.”‘

    Catherine Zeta-Jones making a controversial comment during an interview, criticized for a creepy remark about a fan.

    Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers / YouTube

    Screenshot of a comment reading What an odd thing to say in a plain text format.

    Comment criticizing Catherine Zeta-Jones for making a creepy remark about a 12-year-old fan on a forum.

    Text message on a white background from IndependentRice3282 saying that a story is not as funny as she thinks it is.

    @latenightsethCatherine Zeta-Jones is so meme-y right now♬ original sound – Late Night with Seth Meyers

    The host then quipped, “That’s good. As long as you know not to give them your number when they’re 12.”

    Apart from criticizing Catherine, the online community also bashed Seth for playing along and not pointing out that “this isn’t okay.”

    Fans brutally slammed Catherine over her controversial remarks about a young fan in the interview

    Two actors dressed in dark clothing posing in front of a wooden door, related to Catherine Zeta-Jones creepy comment controversy.

    Image credits: Wednesday / Netflix

    As the clip of the interview went viral online, fans attacked Catherine for fantasizing about a child who was not even a teenager. 

    Many criticized the show, pointing out that they are usually scripted, yet the producers still chose to keep this part in and air it.

    One netizen commented, “The person is undoubtedly saying something inappropriate…”

    Catherine Zeta-Jones sitting in a wicker chair wearing a black and red dress in a rustic room setting.

    Image credits: catherinezetajones / Instagram

    Another user wrote, “They definitely would have rehearsed this beforehand right? I think it’s still widely accepted to make jokes like this.”

    A third added, “Thinking and speaking about a literal child in this manner is unacceptable and I am absolutely appalled that she thought this would be a cute story to share with the world.”

    “A reminder that women can be pe**philes too.”

    The ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ star has a 25-year age-gap with her husband

    Group of six people in dark gothic attire standing in front of stained glass windows, linked to Catherine Zeta-Jones creepy comment.

    Image credits: JONATHAN HESSION / Netflix

    Catherine was 31 and Douglas was 56 when they tied the knot in November 2000, in a lavish wedding at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

    Despite their 25-year age gap, the couple made their marriage work and share two children.

    Recalling their unconventional relationship in the late 90s’, the Welsh beauty told The Sun, “We’ve been married 25 years, it’s something to celebrate. And they said it would never last!”

    Catherine Zeta-Jones and a man walking outdoors, dressed formally, highlighting Catherine Zeta-Jones controversy fan comment.

    Image credits: David Shankbone / Wikipedia

    “Listen, I know she is married to a much older man, but she was one whole adult when she made that decision,” shared one netizen amid the actress’s latest controversy, highlighting how she was an adult at the time, while in this case, she was talking about a literal child. 

    Catherine has a packed schedule in the latter half of this year as she will be filming season 3 of ‘Wednesday’

    Catherine Zeta-Jones in a white wedding dress holding a bouquet, walking down the aisle with her groom in a formal setting.

    Image credits: catherinezetajones / Instagram

    It’s a journey of learning and ­loving and fun, and the prospect of reaching a 25-year anniversary is really quite thrilling.”

    As the couple’s upcoming anniversary clashes with Mrs. Douglas’ filming schedule, they have decided to postpone their celebration.

    Catherine Zeta-Jones with family members, smiling and seated outdoors, amid controversy over creepy comment about 12-year-old fan

    Image credits: michaelkirkdouglas / Instagram

    “I’ve been working a lot this year and he’s been so supportive. I think we’re going to be doing a party around the holidays because I’ll be shooting season three. It’s such a short period of time I have off.”

    “Way too many celebrities are okay with pe*o-adjacent thoughts. Just way too many,” wrote one netizen. 

    “What on earth would make you say that out loud?” echoed furious social media users

    Comment from Catherine Zeta-Jones criticized online for creepy remark involving a 12-year-old fan discussion snippet.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Catherine Zeta-Jones for a creepy remark about a 12-year-old fan.

    Text post from Msk19915 criticizing celebrities for inappropriate thoughts, relating to Catherine Zeta-Jones creepy comment.

    Text comment on a white background reading Did she really have nothing else to share about Catherine Zeta-Jones creepy comment 12-year-old fan

    Comment on social media post criticizing Catherine Zeta-Jones for a creepy remark about a 12-year-old fan.

    Comment from online user criticizing Catherine Zeta-Jones for a creepy remark about a 12-year-old fan on social media.

    Screenshot of a user comment expressing confusion and discomfort about Catherine Zeta-Jones creepy comment on a 12-year-old fan.

    Text post on a social media platform expressing disapproval of a comment made by Catherine Zeta-Jones about a 12-year-old fan.

    Text post from user secretariats expressing bafflement at thoughts some people choose to share, related to Catherine Zeta-Jones creepy comment about 12-year-old fan.

    Text comment on a screen criticizing a statement, related to Catherine Zeta-Jones creepy comment about 12-year-old fan controversy.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Catherine Zeta-Jones and a controversial remark about a 12-year-old fan.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning why Catherine Zeta-Jones made a controversial remark about a 12-year-old fan.

    Comment about 12-year-old fan sparks backlash for Catherine Zeta-Jones on social media.

    Comment expressing concern over Catherine Zeta-Jones’ controversial remark about a 12-year-old fan.

    Text excerpt from Proper_Ad_5547 discussing reaction to a comment by Catherine Zeta-Jones about a 12-year-old fan.

    Text comment from user PickledLlama saying What on earth would make you say that out loud in a plain white background.

    Comment section discussing Catherine Zeta-Jones and backlash over a creepy comment about a 12-year-old fan.

    ALT text: Catherine Zeta-Jones criticized for making a creepy comment about a 12-year-old fan in a public statement.

    Comment about younger fans by Catherine Zeta-Jones sparks backlash, labeled creepy by critics online.

    diem_khanhgmx_net avatar
    Happy_Pandalover
    Happy_Pandalover
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    i‘ve had teenagers trying to flirt with me. Sometimes i‘d jokingly say „Come back in 10 years - when you‘re at least over 18.“ It IS a joke and never in my mind did i ever consider dating any of that teenagers - not even in 10 years. Yes, with one i could tell he was „cute/handsome“ - no inappropiate thoughts or anything. Just something i noticed.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    dan_49 avatar
    Dan
    Dan
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think yall need to realize we all have demons, and occasionally one of them gets control of your mouth at a bad time. Cue Rolling Stones "Paint It Black."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
