Newly Crowned Miss America Brutally Roasted Over Her Makeup: “Someone Fix Her Concealer”

Miss America 2026 has been crowned, but the internet is not impressed by the new beauty’s dolled-up face on the night of her big win.

Cassie Donegan, Miss New York, was just crowned with the prestigious Miss America title on September 7, 2025.

She became the eighth New York City beauty in 104 yearsto win the crown after two nights of competition in the renowned pageant.

Netizens slammed Cassie’s on-stage makeup for being the wrong shade, with many criticizing her makeup artist.

“Makeup artist needs a credential check,” wrote one user online.

“Congrats love! Let’s get you a new makeup artist,” wrote one social media user.

Contestant Cassie Donegan became the eighth Miss New York to be crowned Miss America

Image credits: missnewyorkorg / Instagram

Cassie stunned at one of the biggest beauty pageant nights in America in an elegant, body-hugging white silk gown with a one-shoulder sleeve and a mermaid-style skirt.

She paired her look with a full face of makeup featuring rosy pink cheeks, long eyelashes, and pink lipstick, while her strawberry-blonde hair was donned in an updo.

In a now-viral clip shared on TikTok, the glamorous beauty participated in a trendy transition video.

Image credits: missnyvol / Instagram

Donegan was seen entering an elevator in a backless gown with a glittery silver bodice paired with a silk white skirt with a high slit.

As the elevator doors reopened in the transition segment, she had changed into her Miss America win gown, holding a bouquet in her hands and the crown on her head.

“Makeup artist needs a credential check.”

The 27-year-old pageant winner participated in a trendy TikTok transition to celebrate her iconic win

Image credits: houstonmphotography / missamerica / Instagram

Cassie was not only awarded the diamond-studded crown but also received over $50,000 in scholarships from the Miss America program.

In a press release following her win, she revealed how she plans to use the money to fund her undergraduate education and to pursue her master’s degree.

Image credits: missamerica / TikTok

She further highlighted how the legacy of the beauty competition empowers “ambitious women to turn their dreams into reality.”

“I am honored to represent an organization that provides scholarships, resources, and a platform for women to lead—and I’m deeply grateful for the chance to bring that mission to life.”

Fans brutally mocked the new Miss America and slammed her makeup artist over “questionable” makeup

Image credits: missamerica / TikTok

As pictures of Cassie from her crowning moment and viral TikTok videos began circulating on social media, netizens turned her big win into a nightmare.

While she attended press events and gave interviews after her win, fans zeroed in on her makeup, with many criticizing her makeup artist for failing to match the makeup accurately to her skin tone.

One netizen commented, “Love it but we need to have someone fix her concealer. It’s a bit too white and drowns her out.”

Image credits: missamericany / Instagram

Another user wrote, “Her looks aren’t up to par to be Miss America,” while a third quipped, “Her makeup is questionable.”

“She’s way too pretty for the way they did her makeup.”

Donegan won over $50,000 in scholarships as part of her prize under the Miss America program

Image credits: missamerica / TikTok

Cassie competed against 52 contestants at the event, representing all 50 states in the U.S.

She was crowned by Miss America 2025 winner Abbie Stockard from Alabama.

The top runner-ups, apart from the crowned beauty, included Miss Texas Sadie Schiermeyer, Miss Florida Paris Richardson, Miss Georgia Audrey Kittila, and Miss Alabama Emma Terry.

“I will never be able to find the perfect words to express what this journey has meant to me, but I’ll start with the simplest: thank you,” Cassie shared in a statement after winning the Miss New York crown in July of this year.

Cassie calls herself “beyond lucky” to represent New York in the competition

Image credits: missamerica / Instagram

Reflecting on her journey of winning the Miss New York title and representing the state in the larger pageant, Cassie expressed her gratitude and excitement for the honor.

“I could not be more honored to serve New York in this way. This state—diverse, driven, resilient—is home. I am so deeply proud to represent it and will do so with everything I have. To be supported on this journey by a state board as incredible as mine is every girl’s dream—and I’m beyond lucky to call that my reality.”

Image credits: cassiedonegan / Instagram

As the new face of Miss America, Cassie will serve as the official national brand ambassador for the Miss America Opportunity, traveling across the country for a year until the next competition to promote the organization’s mission.

“The runner up was prettier,” wrote one netizen.

“Is it just me or is her makeup off?” asked one social media user about Cassie’s viral win makeup

