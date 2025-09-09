Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Newly Crowned Miss America Brutally Roasted Over Her Makeup: “Someone Fix Her Concealer”
Newly crowned Miss America wearing a crown and sash, holding roses, with visible makeup flaws on her face.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Newly Crowned Miss America Brutally Roasted Over Her Makeup: “Someone Fix Her Concealer”

Amita Kumari News Writer
Miss America 2026 has been crowned, but the internet is not impressed by the new beauty’s dolled-up face on the night of her big win. 

Cassie Donegan, Miss New York, was just crowned with the prestigious Miss America title on September 7, 2025. 

She became the eighth New York City beauty in 104 yearsto win the crown after two nights of competition in the renowned pageant. 

Highlights
  • Cassie Donegan wins the Miss America 2026 title after beating 52 fellow contestants in 2 days of cutthroat competition.
  • She became the eighth New York beauty in 104 years to take home the crown at the iconic pageant.
  • Netizens slammed Cassie’s on-stage makeup for being the wrong shade, with many criticizing her makeup artist.
  • “Makeup artist needs a credential check,” wrote one user online.

Congrats love! Let’s get you a new makeup artist,” wrote one social media user.

    Contestant Cassie Donegan became the eighth Miss New York to be crowned Miss America

    Newly crowned Miss America waving with bouquet of roses on stage at beauty pageant event.

    Image credits: missnewyorkorg / Instagram

    Cassie stunned at one of the biggest beauty pageant nights in America in an elegant, body-hugging white silk gown with a one-shoulder sleeve and a mermaid-style skirt. 

    She paired her look with a full face of makeup featuring rosy pink cheeks, long eyelashes, and pink lipstick, while her strawberry-blonde hair was donned in an updo.  

    In a now-viral clip shared on TikTok, the glamorous beauty participated in a trendy transition video. 

    Newly crowned Miss America posing in a green dress at a Miss Volunteer America event with blue and gold balloons.

    Image credits: missnyvol / Instagram

    Donegan was seen entering an elevator in a backless gown with a glittery silver bodice paired with a silk white skirt with a high slit.

    As the elevator doors reopened in the transition segment, she had changed into her Miss America win gown, holding a bouquet in her hands and the crown on her head. 

    “Makeup artist needs a credential check.”

    The 27-year-old pageant winner participated in a trendy TikTok transition to celebrate her iconic win

    Newly crowned Miss America reacts emotionally during the crowning moment with roses and fellow contestants.

    Image credits: houstonmphotography / missamerica / Instagram

    Cassie was not only awarded the diamond-studded crown but also received over $50,000 in scholarships from the Miss America program.

    In a press release following her win, she revealed how she plans to use the money to fund her undergraduate education and to pursue her master’s degree. 

    Newly crowned Miss America wearing crown and sash, holding bouquet, with noticeable makeup and concealer issues.

    Image credits: missamerica / TikTok

    Comment on social media criticizing makeup of newly crowned Miss America, mentioning need to fix her concealer.

    Comment criticizing the makeup of the newly crowned Miss America, suggesting the makeup artist should be arrested.

    Comment on social media criticizing Miss America’s makeup artist and concealer, calling for an apology and correction.

    She further highlighted how the legacy of the beauty competition empowers “ambitious women to turn their dreams into reality.”

    “I am honored to represent an organization that provides scholarships, resources, and a platform for women to lead—and I’m deeply grateful for the chance to bring that mission to life.”

    Fans brutally mocked the new Miss America and slammed her makeup artist over “questionable” makeup 

    Newly crowned Miss America smiling with bouquet of red roses wearing crown and sash indoors.

    Image credits: missamerica / TikTok

    As pictures of Cassie from her crowning moment and viral TikTok videos began circulating on social media, netizens turned her big win into a nightmare.

    While she attended press events and gave interviews after her win, fans zeroed in on her makeup, with many criticizing her makeup artist for failing to match the makeup accurately to her skin tone.

    One netizen commented, “Love it but we need to have someone fix her concealer. It’s a bit too white and drowns her out.”

    Newly crowned Miss America smiling outdoors wearing a crown and sash with a casual urban background.

    Image credits: missamericany / Instagram

    Another user wrote, “Her looks aren’t up to par to be Miss America,” while a third quipped, “Her makeup is questionable.”

    “She’s way too pretty for the way they did her makeup.”

    Donegan won over $50,000 in scholarships as part of her prize under the Miss America program

    Newly crowned Miss America wearing crown and sash, holding bouquet, with notable makeup and concealer visible in hallway setting

    Image credits: missamerica / TikTok

    Cassie competed against 52 contestants at the event, representing all 50 states in the U.S. 

    She was crowned by Miss America 2025 winner Abbie Stockard from Alabama. 

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising the makeup look of a newly crowned Miss America with a 90s style.

    Comment on social media praising the newly crowned Miss America 2026 for her hard work and deserved win.

    The top runner-ups, apart from the crowned beauty, included Miss Texas Sadie Schiermeyer, Miss Florida Paris Richardson, Miss Georgia Audrey Kittila, and Miss Alabama Emma Terry. 

    “I will never be able to find the perfect words to express what this journey has meant to me, but I’ll start with the simplest: thank you,” Cassie shared in a statement after winning the Miss New York crown in July of this year. 

    Cassie calls herself “beyond lucky” to represent New York in the competition  

    Newly crowned Miss America singing on stage wearing a sparkling black outfit with bright stage lights in the background

    Image credits: missamerica / Instagram

    Reflecting on her journey of winning the Miss New York title and representing the state in the larger pageant, Cassie expressed her gratitude and excitement for the honor. 

    “I could not be more honored to serve New York in this way. This state—diverse, driven, resilient—is home. I am so deeply proud to represent it and will do so with everything I have. To be supported on this journey by a state board as incredible as mine is every girl’s dream—and I’m beyond lucky to call that my reality.”

    Newly crowned Miss America in black gown and crown holding flowers with celebratory balloons in the background.

    Image credits: cassiedonegan / Instagram

    As the new face of Miss America, Cassie will serve as the official national brand ambassador for the Miss America Opportunity, traveling across the country for a year until the next competition to promote the organization’s mission. 

    “The runner up was prettier,” wrote one netizen.

    “Is it just me or is her makeup off?” asked one social media user about Cassie’s viral win makeup

    Social media comment criticizing newly crowned Miss America's makeup, highlighting concerns about concealer and color tones.

    Comment saying Miss Texas was robbed, reacting to discussion about newly crowned Miss America makeup controversy.

    Comment criticizing makeup on newly crowned Miss America, mentioning dislike of her concealer and overall look.

    Screenshot of social media comment criticizing the newly crowned Miss America's makeup and concealer application.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing makeup and concealer of the newly crowned Miss America.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the makeup and brows of the newly crowned Miss America.

    Screenshot of a comment by Elana with a Canadian flag asking who did her makeup criticizing Miss America's concealer.

    Comment about Miss America's makeup needing professional touch as she competes on the international level.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the makeup concealer of the newly crowned Miss America.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the makeup of the newly crowned Miss America, mentioning concealer issues.

    Comment criticizing makeup of newly crowned Miss America, suggesting to hire Miss Texas' makeup artist instead.

    Social media comment roasting newly crowned Miss America’s makeup, calling for someone to fix her concealer.

    Comment on social media criticizing makeup of newly crowned Miss America, mentioning chaotic makeup and concealer.

    Comment defending newly crowned Miss America’s makeup for stage lighting, highlighting differences in hallway appearance.

    Comment praising the personality of the newly crowned Miss America despite criticism of her makeup and concealer.

    Comment on social media criticizing newly crowned Miss America's makeup concealer, with a user's profile picture and reply option.

    User comment on social media stating support for newly crowned Miss America despite criticism of her makeup and concealer.

    Comment praising newly crowned Miss America, expressing happiness and support for her achievement.

    Comment from Mariah defending Miss America against haters, emphasizing pride in her title with shrugging emojis.

    Comment praising Miss America for her speech and stance, emphasizing importance beyond looks in Miss America competition.

    Comment on social media discussing makeup criticism of the newly crowned Miss America during a pageant.

    Comment congratulating the newly crowned Miss America with patriotic emojis on social media post.

    Makeup artist
    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Yet another bunch of faceless creeps commenting on a woman's looks when, I will generalise, they are nothing to write home about themselves...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited)

    27yo?? Suuuuuure. Maybe she was 27 around 2010. Don't get me wrong. Still gorgues.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
