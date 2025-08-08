ADVERTISEMENT

What starts as fun and games on TikTok can sometimes spiral into something much darker. While most trends are harmless dances, recipes, or clever pranks, others have taken a disturbing turn, leading to broken bones, hospital stays, lawsuits, and, in the worst cases, lives lost.

From teens overdosing on allergy pills to friends lighting each other on fire, these viral “challenges” prove that farming internet points can come at a steep price.

Below are 19 TikTok challenges that went way too far, each one a sobering reminder that not everything trending is worth trying.

Let this be a stern reminder. Internet clout is never worth the health risk.