Parents are often judged too harshly for their behavior. If their kids eat a meal without any vegetables present, the internet will be in an uproar. And if a little one manages to escape from mom’s sight in the grocery store, other shoppers might assume that she doesn’t care about her kiddos.

Parents are human beings, and they shouldn’t be crucified for every small mistake. But there are some behaviors that are unforgivable and deserve to be called out. Redditors have recently been discussing things moms and dads do that immediately make them look trashy, so we’ve gathered some of their best replies below. Enjoy scrolling through these examples of what not to do while raising kids, and be sure to upvote the parenting choices that would make you raise your eyebrows too! 

#1

Child with makeup in a bright room, holding a brush, surrounded by accessories and flowers on a vanity table. Putting their child in a beauty pageant.

Advanced-Trainer508

Snowkit
Snowkit
Snowkit
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah, only if the child really wants to should you put one of them in a pagent.

    #2

    Doctor giving an injection to a baby while mother and another child watch, focusing on parenting behaviors. Not vaccinating.

    kiley69

    Mango
    Mango
    Mango
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    I work at a company that develops vaccines. I can confirm that they do work.

    #3

    A child sits on the floor, covering his face while other children point and laugh, depicting behaviors of trashy parents. If their kids are bullies.

    Brian_The_Bar-Brian

    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Parents and fellow teens, please know that the main reason a kid mistreats others at school is, is because they are being mistreated at home. (It is also possible that they are just spoiled but that’s not the point rn) so don’t just be upset at the kid, be upset at the parents and maybe walk by their house to see if they have okay living conditions.

    #4

    A woman scolding a young girl, highlighting "trashy parent" behavior in a living room setting. They ignore their kids until other adults have had to correct their kid's behavior.

    chocolatechipninja

    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Once, at the park, kids decided to climb up the slide while me and my lil sibling were already sliding. The parents of the other kids blamed us, my mom was NOT having it. It escalated quickly and eventually a staff member had to show us the security footage. Needless to say the other kids parents shut up upon seeing it.

    #5

    Child playing with smartphone on tripod, surrounded by art supplies, reflecting behaviors of a "trashy parent." Using their kids to create YouTube channels… And using it as their personal source of income….

    ThreeBsAndMe

    #6

    Toddler covering face, sitting with stuffed animals, illustrating behaviors of a trashy parent. Their children are afraid of them.

    Prestigious_Pack4680

    #7

    Child enthusiastically eating a snack, representing behaviors often linked to trashy parents. Obese kids.

    tsh87:

    Agreed.
    Chubby kids are fine, even fat kids. But a kid should not be literally obese at like 5 years old. You're the adult, you're in charge of their diet and routine. Their weight should not be getting out of hand.

    Hiitsmetodd

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    I'm going to add children with rotted-out/fake teeth. Where I live basic dental hygiene tools and products are cheap, and abundant, and through many programs free. And when your children are so young that they need help brushing, etc, it is not hard or time-consuming to do. Plus it is a basic necessity! Oral and dental hygiene is so important. I'm an assistant teacher at a preschool and it is heartbreaking how many kids have metal teeth, black teeth... of course we report these concerns to the best of our abilities. There's a child in my class who was 2 when they joined, and their top 4 teeth were flat, black, rotten nubs. How negligent do you have to be to let a kid's teeth rot out when they've only had teeth for 18, 20 months? Now that child requires extensive oral surgery (which thankfully due to our reporting they are going to get in the next couple days). And their sibling who is about a year and a half older is in the same boat. sad, sad, sad.....

    #8

    Young girl in a classroom holding a pen, wearing a scarf, exemplifying innocence contrasting with trashy parent behaviors. Never sending their child to school.

    sclarfnuts

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    I have never understood homeschooling and never will. Children need interaction with other children their age to develop social skills

    #9

    Sad child with a pensive expression, hands on face, illustrating effects of trashy parenting behaviors. The way they treat their child in public.
    You know it's worse behind closed doors.

    hellno-reddit-2025

    #10

    Child sitting alone by a window, suggesting feelings related to "trashy parent" behaviors. Referring to spending time with their child/children as “babysitting”. No, that’s called parenting.

    SuperApplication3086

    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    No, that’s called valuable bonding time. Take it from me, my dad was recovering from the war with PTSD and severe injuries when I was little all the way till I turned 6. He didn’t spend time with me and even a decade later, I still have that empty gap in my childhood that I can’t fill, even though he spends LOTS of time with me now, my heart will always feel something missing there.

    #11

    Parent distracted by phone while holding child, illustrating behaviors of a trashy parent. Joining a group like one million moms to get things you think your kids shouldn't see banned instead of taking the time to raise your kids yourself.

    anon

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    You don’t get to decide what is appropriate for my child. I’m the only one that is allowed to do the. I’m the parent of this child. If you don’t want your child to read this book, watch this show, be taught this thing, then just don’t allow it for YOUR child. Not mine

    #12

    Smoking in the car with the kids in the car.

    YesNoWhatever

    #13

    They’re not watching their kid when they’re out in public.

    Alternative-City5799

    #14

    Child outdoors, screaming with hands to ears, conveying emotion related to "trashy parent" behaviors. Read about 100 of these and I found one that wasn’t mentioned - being in a place that is very loud or with very loud music with babies. I see it often a kid under 5 will be in a room with a loud band for over an hour. The kids always have a concerned look and don’t want to be there.

    Not_peer_reviewed

    Kenneth Smith
    Kenneth Smith
    Kenneth Smith
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    I've seen infants at NASCAR races before. Just being in the sun alone was awful, but the noise from the cars pushes the pain threshold. I thought it was child abuse.

    #15

    They film their kids, laugh at their misery, and post the videos on YouTube.

    Ambitious_Hold_5435

    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    I hate parents that do that, my mom does too. I know my comments are all about her but she is amazing and I love her so much! She is the best mom anyone can ever have I am NOT exaggerating!

    #16

    Crying child with upset parents in background, illustrating behaviors of a trashy parent. Insulting their children, in front of their children.

    itsbreexox

    #17

    A young child in distress, covering their face in a bedroom, highlighting parenting challenges. People who hit their kids to teach their kids that hitting is bad.

    AgainstMenzingers

    #18

    A man carries a child through a grocery store, highlighting parenting behaviors. Threatening them with store employees “sit down or that lady is going to yell at you” I always say who me? Why would I do that?

    Scuta44:


    The lady in line at the grocery store telling her toddler ‘that man is going to spank you’ while pointing at me.
    He had just asked his mom for a candy.

    Oskie2011

    #19

    Woman feeding baby with a bottle, highlighting nurturing aspects of parenting. Soda or juice in baby bottles.

    KatieeBirdd71

    #20

    Sad child sitting alone in a library corner, highlighting effects of trashy parenting behaviors. When a parent is so inattentive that their older child is essentially raising the younger children, 24/7.

    To the point where the younger child is stuck with a broken leg for two weeks, before getting attention for it. Accidental attention, because the parent was completely unaware of the fact that this is why the child is refusing to walk and screaming in pain every time they're forced to. Just because you *can* have kids, doesn't mean you'll be good at it, or even should.

    LadyRevontulet

    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My mom had 4(including me) and she definitely raised us all. I help out sometimes, but I definitely don’t raise them! (I help by playing with them and watching them so she has time to shower every now and then, making sure that when she needs to use the bathroom my roughy lil sibling isnt hurting the infant one, etc)

    #21

    Using the excuse "how am I going to explain this to my children" in regards to controversial or sexual things. Being honest with your kids about the world around them can only help them. Instead parents think it's someone else's responsibility, and here we have 16 year olds who don't know anything about safe sex.

    anon

    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yeah, but not before they reach double digits. My mom gave me a full run through when I was twelve that way I wouldn’t be too shocked in the next year for 7th grade health class.

    #22

    Putting their need to be in a relationship over the wellbeing of their children.

    Chefsteph212

    Strings
    Strings
    Strings
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Oh gawds... I could write a dissertation on this! Single moms: if you're on any kind of networking site, DELETE ANY PICS OF YOUR KIDS. Pedophile LOOK for that kind of thing!

    #23

    When they bring them to the bar with them… and often.

    Any-Travel-7952

    #24

    A man with glasses on a bus, appearing thoughtful, surrounded by other passengers, illustrating "trashy parent" behaviors. Saw a woman on the bus years ago with two 6-9 year olds.

    They were standing up a little bit when they shouldn't have, as kids do, and her first instinct was to go to:

    "SIT DOWN OR YOU'RE NOT GETTING ANY CHRISTMAS PRESENTS".

    It was June.

    Like really, that's your FIRST go to? did you already take away their birthday presents at the bus stop or something?

    Dawg_Prime

    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If the kid is young enough, that could easily become etched in their beliefs for a long time. I remember that my mom told me not to step on the car gas leaks, but she called it car pee. I thought that was what it was actually called until a few years ago.

    #25

    Punishing all their kids for something one kid did.

    anon

    #26

    A young child focused on a smartphone, highlighting modern parenting concerns. When the kid is being babysat by the phone all the time.

    knuckleyard

    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My mom won’t even let me let my lil sis borrow my phone to watch tv, they just have to be in the present.

    #27

    When you say something like "If you don't stop doing X then we are going home." and then when they don't stop, you don't go home.

    Worse is when they are throwing a fit and you try to bribe them to stop doing something. *kid screaming* "do you want X?" *kid nods and you give them the thing* Congrats, you just paid them to throw a fit next time.

    anon

    #28

    Not listening to doctors, health studies, or any recent health info that has come out.

    FATTY-PEN15-911

    #29

    Living through your kid. Your kid is not you. (Seriously, that should be told to every parent, right along with the "don't shake the baby" speech you get at the hospital.) And your kid is not a vector through which to either relive your glory days, relive your dreams, or make money.

    coffeeblossom

    #30

    My friend used to tell her daughter, "Why don't you act more like did_it_right's daughter. She's behaving, why can't you be more like her?"

    THAT would make my skin crawl.

    did_it_right

    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That would make mine too. Whenever i used to tell my mom that i can’t do it like the other kid, she would say: why do you want to be like her? You’re you, and even though ur not perfect, you are amazing. I always think this whenever I doubt myself.

    #31

    When the kid is a terror in public and the parent's approach is to either let the kid run wild or just shout at it.

    ProofByVerbosity

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Been working retail for a good, long time now. The one that stands out to me the most is the one that you could follow the progress of mum through the store by the screaming of the child

    #32

    Oh when they overly pride themselves as cool parents.

    These are usually the ones without rules, who give the ipad just to shut a kid up, fail to teach their kids integral lessons at home (argument being they will learn when they are thrusted into the real world). Just irresponsible and not attuned.

    Fine-Resort-1583

    #33

    They name their kid "X Æ A-12".

    Radiant_Bank_77879:

    This, but in general names that end up on R/tragedeigh.
    Braxxton, McKennslieigh, Addyzn, Wyntyr, Braden Aden Jaden Caden Haden, Nevaeh, etc.
    Trashy parents who think of naming as “cute baby names” and not a name an adult will have.

    Shoegazer75

    #34

    Kids are always dirty looking and the parent has some weird idea that kids don’t need bathing frequently. I knew a lady who only gave her seven kids a bath on Wednesdays. She had some kinda belief that it builds an immune system to be constantly dirty, but go figure her kids were always stinky and sick.

    Cherry_WiIIow

    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    My mom makes me take a shower every day or every two days at the MOST bc I’m a teen. She’s a bit more lenient with my toddler siblings with a shower every two days and at most every three days.

    #35

    Not treating their waiter/waitress respectfully.

    JeffreyHugh

    #36

    Constantly teasing and calling their kids names as a “joke”.

    barsoap___

    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Snowkit
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    My dad used to call me munchkin head. I liked it so he kept doing it. Three siblings later we are all munchkins and we all love it and always laugh. Whenever I’m feeling swamped by hw my dad is like: what’s wrong munchkin? And it immediately brightens my day!

    #37

    When their kids use places of business like it's their personal playground.

    G-Unit11111

    #38

    Calling their kids dumb or stupid. Pisses me off.

    Tayesmommy3

    #39

    No follow through. They are behind you at the ice cream stand, the kids is being a s**t stain, mom says "If you don't stop you won't get ice cream." Kid doesn't stop, mom threatens the same thing, 4 more times, and the kid gets ice cream anyway.

    Tip from a guy who's doing his best to raise 2 non-a******s: Follow. Through. If you don't, you're setting a bunch of bad examples at once. 1) Your threats are worthless. 2)The behavior isn't that bad anyway. 3) The kids runs the show.

    HEpennypackerNH

    #40

    I just posted this not 10 seconds ago.

    I work as a cashier at the register closest to the door. I naturally look up when someone leaves or come in. A woman and her son come in, the son is annoying the mom so much she has to buy aspirin. He asked for a candy bar, she wouldn't respond yes or no but, "shut up!"

    Each time he asks he gets closer to the door, after like the 4th he opens the door. I glance up, he sees me and pretends to put the candy back. After he pretends he puts it in the hand opposite of me so I couldn't see. He again opens the door while I'm ringing the mom up, making me look up again for the second time.

    Second time the mom looks up as well, sees the son trying to steal and proceeds to yell.. at *me*. Saying I'm a racist, that I'm profiling her son because he's black, saying that I'm call her a bad mom for thinking she'd let him steal.

    Actually lady, I wasn't but you seriously are. All you did in the store was tell him to 'shut the f**k up' and then took his side when he was clearly trying to leave with the candy.

    (Side note: kid comes in with his grandmother and cousins a lot. They regularly leave while she's paying to eat in the car so I assume that's what he would of pulled)

    No, I don't not like your son because he's black so don't tell him that it's why I 'profiled' him. I don't like *you* because you think screaming at me is going to get your way over on my management, that playing the race card is going to seal the deal and now your son is afraid of me because he thinks I hate him. *YOU* made it about race, teaching him that all white people are ignorant now from this one instance.

    ForeverPizzaPrincess

    #41

    I used to work in a bookshop (r.i.p Borders), and remember seeing this sweet looking kid pestering her mum for this picture book. The mum just turned to the kid and yelled "I'm not reading to you. You're having a DVD instead."

    This was like 2006, so DVDs were way more expensive than picture books. Broke my heart. Poor kid just wanted her mum to read her a story, but the mum just wanted to dump the kid in front of the tv.

    I think about it all the time. That kid had no chance. I bet she's grown up to be just like her mother too.

    Negative_Splace

    #42

    Their child can do no wrong, it's everyone else's fault, and they will prove that to you through screaming.

    ExcessiveBulldogery

    OzzyTheMano (They/Them)
    OzzyTheMano (They/Them)
    OzzyTheMano (They/Them)
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    they've deafened their ears due to the amount of screaming loud idiocy flowing out of their mouths, so they can hear themselves :D

    #43

    When their kid’s teeth are rotten.

    shanafromcana

    #44

    Letting a kid just wear a diaper in public. A child over the age of 3 with a pacifier. A child over the age of 5 still in diapers.

    With the exception of kids with disabilities, of course. I don't judge parents when I don't know the situation. But I've had acquaintances, co-workers, friends of friends and such who did stuff like this and I thought they were lazy parents.

    toooooold4this

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    My youngest used a pacifier until around age four. She finally lost the last one and I refused to buy any more. But she was potty trained by age two. Every child is different and boys and first children take a bit longer to get going potty. But diapers at the age of five is just laziness on the parents part

    #45

    I knew a girl who was talking about changing her daughter’s diaper and used the word ‘p**sy’ when referring to her infant daughter’s genitalia, which has always struck me as horrifying.

    drulaps

    #46

    You bring your kid to the White House and he starts mouthing off.

    Epicritical

    #47

    I work in a medical clinic:

    Kids who come in smelling like cigarettes

    Kids with dirt under their nails consistently

    Kids with ear wax dripping out of their ears consistently

    Kids who are 8.9,10 etc years old and don't know their birth dates yet

    Parents who don't know what medications their kids are on

    Parents who are on their cell phones gabbing when I am calling you back for the appointment (and yes I will absolutely just talk over your conversation)

    Parents who don't tell their kids to turn the volume off their electronics in the lobby and when your appointment is starting

    Parents who can't be bothered to comb their kids hair ever

    Parents whose kids come in with filthy stinky a*s clothes (I've been poor as f**k and once washed clothes in a bathtub, no excuse)

    Whole families that have that dirty house cat pee smell

    Parents who scream at clinic staff for their errors, or yell at their kids in public

    Parents who drop their teenagers off for brand new appointments and then get pissed off we call to them to ask where they are???

    Oh I could go on and on...

    Gold-Art2661

    #48

    Always making excuses for their kids' behavior.

    Goodlife1988

    #49

    Letting their kids walk around in places like grocery stores and hospitals barefoot and/or shirtless.

    TheUnknown285

    #50

    Telling a crying infant to shut up.

    Soinclined2think

    #51

    Bringing their baby out in the cold with no shoes on.

    zanduuka

    #52

    I saw a family in the produce section of Walmart. There was a mom with four to five kids and one of them (a little boy) had a produce bag on his head. Totally on his head, covering his nose and mouth. Out of reflex I said "No" and yanked the bag off his head. The mom glared at me and basically told me to F off. Fine, have fun with one less kid lady. As I left he was putting the bag back over his head...

    ZubLor

    #53

    Not paying child support.

    LauraPa1mer

    #54

    Using excessive profanity in front of their kids or telling inappropriate stories in front of their young children.

    Iamkillboy

    #55

    Asking for help with school clothes, groceries etc. , while never being without cigarettes or new tattoos.

    roxanaroxanadana

    #56

    Child in a dress reading a book in a church pew, with a focus on parental behaviors and family. They have indoctrinated their child into their superstition/religion.

    itsgotelectr0lytes

    #57

    Kids with loud iPads/phones in public.

    WorkerBee42507

    #58

    I work in fast food and have seen the worst of parents.

    One time a mother, her boyfriend (i don't think he was a husband), and her child, mother and boyfriend got full meals with substitutions and all the extra stuff, daughter got a small fry, and the mother complained about money to me whenever her child asked for a drink. If she didn't buy the damn drink I would've just given it to the kid.

    Multiple instances of parents having their toddlers in the front seat with no car seat, oftentimes without even a seat belt.

    Parent's allowing their children to touch holiday decor/other people's things in public.

    Parents ordering their obese 6 year old a half pound meal large with a shake.

    I could go on forever.

    No-Shake-1578

    #59

    8-10 year old kid put on the school bus with 2 cans of red bull.

    Hour_Tie1077

    #60

    My son/daughter is my best friend!

    Ok_Stable7501

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    My girls are my best friends. But they’re also grown a*s adults. If you aren’t following through a parent, be a parent. Your 10 year old is not your bestie

    #61

    Letting their young kids curse up a storm and laughing because it's "funny" or just cursing back at them.

    Megasaradactyl

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    A two year old cussing is not funny. It’s just sad. It’s your job to teach them about grown up words

    #62

    The condition of their children is a dead give away.

    Children with poor mental health, who show crystal clear signs of being ab*sed or neglected.

    Fallen_Angel_Michael

    #63

    When you look in the shopping cart and they have those gallon jugs of brightly colored sugar water.

    Common-Classroom-847

    #64

    Overheard a mum refuse to buy kid yogurt because "it was too expensive"
    Looked on the trolly to see several bottles of alcohol in there.

    Bored-internet-user

    #65

    Love my dad, but I could definitely tell people thought my dad was trashy 


    We were clean, always dressed nice (for average farm kids anyways), my dad made sure we were Presentable


    ...But we used his chew cans for *everything*. This included Jenga, by the way. We actually played Jenga, from his chewing tobacco cans


    Why buy dumb blocks for $10?!


    He did wash them out very well to be fair, but they were still chew cans. In the hands of kids


    Loose nails? Chew can!


    Stamps? Chew can!


    Want a change purse? No point in wasting money, Leather, I'll wash out a can for ya!


    Need to bring those box tops to school? Chew can!


    Wanna take some mints from the big bag? Chew can!


    We even had some of the ones my grandpa gave him to use. This was a family tradition 


    My dad strongly believed in Don't Stand Out In Public, but I think that one was so ingrained in him from *his* dad, it didn't register as 'unusual'


    They did the job, to be fair, and he knew they fit in your pocket!


    People in town got used to it, they knew he wasn't giving us the tobacco in them


    But it was always fun, running into a gas station to buy a candy bar (with my own money, cuz I'm a Big Kid), and seeing the look on this grown-up's face, when this little girl pulled out a tobacco can out of her pocket to pay 


    He stopped chewing inside, after my older brother started to walk, and pulled down his cup. And always made sure to brush his teeth when he came in


    But chewing tobacco, and those cans, were a huge part of our childhood. All of our jeans had those rings


    Definitely trashy, looking from the outside, but I can respect the recycling .

    LeatherHog

    #66

    "Kids up in this b***h" or similar bumper sticker. They almost always drive like s**t too.

    ample_mammal

    #67

    When you can't find a photo of the child without an orange Kool-Aid mustache.

    NecroJoe

    #68

    They drink every day and see nothing wrong with it or even try to change. Ultimately they will ruin their children’s entire lives and that child will grow to be someone that has trouble navigating relationships, finances, literally everything.

    anon

    #69

    Letting their kids (under 10) watch horror movies or raunchy comedies.

    drinkslinger1974

    #70

    My cousin has ruined her son. People who meet him think he's "special" because he can't be away from her. He's turning 13 and still sleeps in bed with his mother, follows her even to the bathroom, and has absolutely no friends.

    She lets him miss way too much school. If she's off from work he magically isn't feeling well and stays home.

    She also lets him do and see anything he wants. The kid was watching True Blood when he was little. If you haven't seen it, people are regularly f*****g each other, tearing bodies apart, and sometimes combining the two. He also has seen all of the 50 Shades movies with his mom.

    It's just bad.

    smallerthings

    #71

    Yelling at them because they don't meet your completely unrealistic expectations. Like, dude, it's a group of 4-6 year old boys, they're not going to sit patiently in their chair for six hours straight.

    I'm not saying they should be allowed to do whatever, but I just watched a guy get after his kid pretty hard because he was running around in their yard with the neighbor boys. He also made his kid call him "sir".

    Smitty_Oom

    #72

    Using your kid to sell an MLM product.

    DeterministDiet

    #73

    As a teacher, I could tell when the parent wouldn’t do their children’s hair for school or changing them into fresh clothes everyday.

    Richgirlthings

    #74

    “Momma bear” when her kids look dirty, ratty, and are sick all the time. You don’t need to be rude or overbearing to be a good parent. Someone that just yells at their kids instead of trying to explain why they are doing something wrong or at least trying to reinforce better behaviors. Basically she’s also a walking MLM billboard on Facebook and spreads misinformation. Let’s just say about Half of my graduated High School class, as a now mid 30’s male.

    Sea-Mammoth871

    #75

    They charge their offspring rent to live with them in the family home.

    Interstellore

    #76

    The idea that once your kid turns 18 they're on their own. that's not the norm anywhere but the first world and it stems purely from selfishness or incompetence.

    I believe you have a duty to your kids for bringing them into this hellscape, and if you simply don't love them enough to make their life easier then you should admit that to yourself, that you are weak, and a bug.

    jordanthehoatie

    #77

    Here's a list of things that a former friend and his wife did:

    1.) Named the kids after Norse Gods. Yes it was a weird race thing so don't at me. I'm pretty sure he was friends with me because I was one of the non threatening non whites.

    2.) Discipline was non existent.

    3.) Neglect to fix a window that the kids accidentally broke because that money would have come out of the Playstation budget.

    4.) Refuse to buy a more practical vehicle that suited family needs because a truck was more "manly."

    5.) Openly have screaming matches in front of the kids.

    6.) Generally just not be nurturing.

    7.) Spend all their money on frivolous things instead of essentials for the kids.

    8.) Don't even try to cleanup around the house. Some mess is understandable especially with three young kids, but they pt in zero effort.

    9.) Didn't vaccinate any of the kids.

    10.) Just negligent as s**t.

    11.) Get multiple visits from child protective services and don't listen to any of the recommendations.

    Raxtenko

    #78

    “I’m not a regular mom.”

    lizadelia

    #79

    I work retail security on the side. Always amusing when a parent shows up annoyed that we inconvenienced them when their kid stole.

    RiflemanLax

    #80

    Red hats are usually a giveaway.

    AsleepHedgehog2381

    #81

    Wearing PJ pants in public tells me all that I need to know about you.

    thelastapeman

