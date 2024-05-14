ADVERTISEMENT

In theory, growing your own fruits and vegetables is a smart way to live. You’re fully aware of where your food is coming from, and you can rest easy knowing that what you eat doesn’t contain pesticides and chemicals. 

However, the process itself involves many moving parts. If you’re not a seasoned grower, you’re more likely to commit missteps that can lead to unflattering results (to say the least). As you’ll see in this list, it is much more common than you think. 

This series of photos comes from a seemingly endless pile from the r/MightyHarvest subreddit. And they only get funnier as you scroll through.

#1

Glory To My Bounty

#2

We Shall Feast As Kings!

According to Mississippi State University, poor pollination is one of the main reasons why plants produce fruits that are underwhelming in size. Apart from the miniature results, the seed count could be lower than usual. 

Temperature also plays a role since the stress of too much warmth can impede fruit growth. Likewise, a lack of water can render the same effects. On the flip side, keeping plants shaded during cloudy weather also hinders full fruit development.

#3

Brushes Off Shoulder

#4

A Bountiful Chili Harvest

#5

Behold My Prize Winning Pumpkin

#6

On The Menu Tonight: Carrot Cake For One (Mouse)

#7

My Biggest Pepper Of The Year

its alr, im sure u will get an amazing harvest one day, just give it some time :)

#8

King Of The Pineapples

But if your fruits and vegetables aren’t growing as they should, you’re also likely committing costly errors in your gardening efforts. Nikhil Arora, co-founder of organic gardening company Back to the Roots, spoke with The Spruce, pointing out that overplanting could be the reason why your vegetable garden isn’t as luscious. 

He then shared crucial advice: stick with one plant, especially if you’re just starting your vegetable gardening venture. 

“Try growing something—one thing!—and see how easy and fun it can be. Maybe try growing cherry tomatoes with a kit on your windowsill,” he said, stressing the importance of planting in small spaces.

#9

This Is The Cucumber Harvest We've Been Waiting For. Sage Leaf For Scale

#10

My First Potato (Banana For Scale)

#11

Vampires Aren’t Getting Within 100km Of This House!

Yes they are , they're scallions not garlic but ur undead now so I guess uv figured that out 🦇

#12

Behold My Beefsteak Tomato

You might have a massive hand and that might be a normal-sized tomato!

#13

I Need Some Folks To Come Help Me Eat All Of This Silver Watermelon Before It Goes Bad

#14

My Zucchini! Tonight, We Dine Like Kings 👑

Megan Foster of seed supplier American Meadows also spoke with The Spruce. She pointed out the importance of having pollinator plants, especially when planting fruits and vegetables. 

Foster put it simply: “No pollinators means no vegetables, fruits, grains or oils (canola, sunflower, palm).” She then made a few suggestions to start with, especially for newbie growers. 

"Milkweed, coneflowers, and sunflowers are easy to grow and make a great addition to a vegetable garden. This makes it easier for bees, butterflies, and birds to spot them from the sky.”
#15

This Apple I Thought Was A Cherry

#16

Last Year The Critters Got Our Carrots. This Year, We Feast Like Kings

#17

Anyone Know Where I Can Buy Bottles In Bulk To Bottle Up All The Hot Sauce I'm About To Make

#18

Mightiest Corn Harvest Of The Season

#19

After Months Of Waiting, My First Fig

I'm trying to fig-ure out how you're going to get THAT into the fig roll.

#20

My Tomato Plant Is Working Extra Hard This Year

#21

The Great Potato Hartvest Of 2023

#22

Today’s Mighty Raspberry Harvest!

Foster also suggests planting companion plants. In a nutshell, companion planting is the process of growing different complementary crops alongside each other to help foster healthy growth in your beloved crops. 

She then came up with a list, which included peppers and alyssum, pole beans and passion flower vine, lettuce and calendula, tomatoes and borage, and cucumbers and nasturtiums and dill.
#23

3.5 Years Of Tending To My White Currant Plant, And Finally... 4 White Currant!!!

#24

Gonna Make A Pot Of Sauce Tonight

#25

How Many Pies Do You Think This Would Make?

#26

Help! I Need Ideas On How To Use All These Radishes!

#27

This Barbie's Making Salsa Tonight!

#28

Tonight We Dine Like The Gods

You don’t have to be a gardening expert to know that sunlight affects plant growth. But it all comes down to the important question of how much. Certain plants need a specific amount to thrive, which landscape designer Carson Arthur discussed with CBC.

"A good general rule of thumb is to go with leafier plants — things like kale, spinach, lettuce — in shadier spots because they [don't need as much] sunlight to grow and produce."
#29

My Bountiful Lemon Harvest

I'm sure you felt sour when you realised that was all you were getting

#30

Corn On The Cob Anyone?

#31

I'll Have Salsa For The Next Two Years

#32

3 Massive Bunches Of Grapes

#33

A Magnificent Feast Of Carrots

please open a fine dining restaurant- u seem to have easily gotten the hang of how they plate their tiiiiiiny foods for u lol :D

#34

Beet Farming Is My Passion

Focusing on the topic, FoodShare Toronto Community Gardens Coordinator Natalie Bousted also shared some essential tips with CBC. She advises allotting between five to six hours for “hot crops” like eggplants, peppers, squashes, corn, and tomatoes.

"If you have a space that actually just doesn't have six hours of direct sun, no matter how good a plant parent you are, you're not going to get those crops to yield very much, and you'll end up being disappointed," Bousted said, suggesting a shift to cold crops like kale, carrots, and spinach if you live in an area that doesn’t allow at least five hours of sun.

#35

I’m So Ready To Carve This Pumpkin!

#36

This Mighty Lemon Drop Chili Lives Up To Its Name!

#37

Please Enjoy My Bountiful Harvest- Triangle Carrot

#38

I Waited All Summer For This Eggplant

#39

Just Harvested All My Corn. Should I Invite The Neighbors For A Feast?

#40

Our Bountiful Harvest Last Year

#41

Pickled This Year's Pepper Harvest

#42

Finished Harvesting Our Minnesota Potatoes

We spoke to a few experts who suggested French introductory crops for newbie gardeners in the previous piece we published. According to Alison Levey of The Blackberry Garden blog, French beans, potatoes, and courgettes are excellent starters. 

Carson Arthur recommends leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, and lettuce. Meanwhile, Bousted suggests starting with bulbous crops since you can harvest them regardless of season. 

"A lot of people don't know that a spring onion is actually just a smaller version of a full onion that hasn't grown to its full size yet. You could pull some out in spring and leave some to grow to their full size," Bousted said.

#43

Tomato And Cat For Size

#44

Mighty Tomatoes (Bananas For Scale)

#45

Family Is Set For Winter

#46

This Year’s Carrots! Won’t Be Hungry For At Least A Few Minutes After This Feast

#47

I Harvested The Sweet Potato I Planted!

As an enthusiastic beginner gardener, it’s natural to want to start with the plants that pique your interest the most. Some would choose to grow their favorite vegetables. However, Arthur offered an important caveat to take note of.

"As you start getting into vegetables that produce — whether they produce a fruit, an edible flower, or anything where the plant itself is not what you eat — that's when it starts getting more complicated because it needs more energy, more food, more water to actually produce that fruit." 
#48

I’ve Been Told Y’all Would Appreciate My Tomato Here!

#49

In A Cold And Bleak Tasmanian Winter My Brave Warrior Has Given Its All And Produced This Magnificent Beast. So Proud

#50

Harvest Day

Instead of going with your favorites, Arthur suggests focusing on plants that best suit your skill level and the amount of time you can commit to tending them. This will provide you with a more realistic view of the outcome. 

"Most homeowners will not have an amazing successful garden the first time [they] do it. This is one of those things that you're going to have to try year after year and stick with it, understanding that not everything is going to be successful right from the beginning."
#51

With This Many Peppers, I Was Afraid They Wouldn't All Fit In The Frame

#52

Sharing This Juicy, Flavorful Melon

This part of the text is when we ask you, our beloved readers, for your input. We’d love to hear about your gardening ventures and how they turned out. Were they a resounding success? Or did they fail to live up to your expectations? Comment below!

