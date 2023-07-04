When you are growing your own food, you control every step of the process — from seed selection and soil management all the way to carrot peeling and pie baking!

But with so many variables, chances are some things will not go according to plan. And the subreddit r/MightyHarvest has plenty of proof to back this up. Created in 2018, it has 88.4k members, who regularly post pictures from their gardens.

While a select few see it as a platform for humble-bragging and uploading images of their Pinterest-perfect tomato baskets, most people do it ironically and share their hilariously underdeveloped fruits and veggies instead, reminding each other that failing is part of the process.