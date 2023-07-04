‘Mighty Harvest’: People Are Sharing What They Failed To Grow In 106 New Funny Pics
When you are growing your own food, you control every step of the process — from seed selection and soil management all the way to carrot peeling and pie baking!
But with so many variables, chances are some things will not go according to plan. And the subreddit r/MightyHarvest has plenty of proof to back this up. Created in 2018, it has 88.4k members, who regularly post pictures from their gardens.
While a select few see it as a platform for humble-bragging and uploading images of their Pinterest-perfect tomato baskets, most people do it ironically and share their hilariously underdeveloped fruits and veggies instead, reminding each other that failing is part of the process.
This post may include affiliate links.
Does Anyone Want A Lemonade
Definitely Mighty
I’m Going To Have Tea For Years
The Central Valley, Cornucopia Of The World
Who Wants Rhubarb Pie?
There should be a strawberry in the pie, too.
My First Harvest! Get Ready To Feast
It's so huge! I don't think we'll be able to eat it all.
One Might Be Enough For Today's Recipe
I'm thinking all sorts of dirty comments, but I don't need to make any of them, because the carrot is already dirty.
The Asparagus Saga Continues. It Is 5" Taller Today
My Lime Tree’s First Lime
This Season, I Learned That The Biggest Secret To Yuge Sized Broad (Aka Fava) Beans Is… *gasp* Leave The Damn Plant Alone To Grow To Full Size
This is my problem- I ‘fuss’. I fuss every day twice a day checking and gardening them. I left my cucumber plant alone for two days while I off for work- and like an ungrateful child it flourished and produced 2 FAT snack cucumbers. Moral: I kill with love. Leave them alone. Why does everything have to b left lol
Tonight.. We Shall Feast!
Behold My Bounty! It Will Feed Villages Throughout The Winter Months!
This Mighty Asparagus Will Make Sure To Pass On It's Superior Genes
My mom said she can't sell the house after Dad dies, because she's finally got asparagus.
Behold
I Cannot Wait To Pluck This Perfect Snap Pea And Indulge
Container Radishes Are Really Working For Me!
On First Ever Try
Oh The Great Potato Harvest Of 2023. They Shall Write Epic Tales Long Into The Future Of The Horticultural Triumph. God As My Witness, I'll Never Be Hungry Again!
My Giant Yellow Raspberry
Really Odd Baby Carrots
Gaze Upon My Haul!
This Thai Chilli Shall Flavour My Dishes For The Next Eon
Long Dandelion
Carrot Harvest, For Ants
Pomegranate Harvest, There's Enough For All!
From Less Than A .5g To 31g, My Family Will Feast For A Decade
Feeling Inadequate
Okay, I’m Not Going To Lie. I Like Boasting. My Lettuce Harvest:
The Whole Neighborhood Will Be Feasting For Weeks! I Grew... Pea
Just Think Of All The Lemon Pies I'm Gonna Make With This
From Seed To Salad In An Apartment Balcony!
First Crack At Growing Garlic Was A Rousing Success
It's Supposed To Be A Carrot I Swear
Acorn Sized Acorn Squash
Enough Peas For The Year!!
Carrot
My First Radish Harvest Of The Year!!
I'm Ready To Throw A Party With All The Salsa This Will Make
Rad...ish?
But it is a lovely perfect miniature. I'd give it to a squirrel just to watch him eat it with his tiny hands.
Looks Like I'll Be Getting A Currant This Year
I Don’t Like To Boast, But
Last Chile Pequin Of 2022 (3 Mm X 4 Mm)
The Mighty Potato
Note: a European two-cent coin is approx. 1 cm in diameter, so i guess the potato is around 2cm
I Planted This A Year Ago And Now It Has Flowers. I'm Starting To Think These Aren't Really Brussels Sprouts
My God We Will Have Enough Ketchup For The Whole Sub!
Three-Months Harvest Of Pak Choy
It’s Got The Juice
Stupid Radishes!
My Pineberry Plant Is Feeling Generous After 3 Years
Behold! The Jalapeño Bonsai!
You can't blame the poor thing, it put every bit of it's nutrients into giving you this pepper.
Did Someone Want To Make A Marinara Sauce?
The Only Radish I've Ever Been Able To Actually Grow
It is a gorgeous radish! You could have moles in your garden, making your radishes disappear from underground.
Behold! The Mightiest Butternut Squash Known To Man!
Breakfast For Weeks!
My Mighty Flock Has Provided This Tiny Egg
It’s Happening!
Isn't that a mulberry? Even the birds pass them up where I live.
Mighty
Watermelon Harvest
I Shall Make A Pie, That Is Envied By All, With This One Strawberry
All The Things!
Behold My Almost Mighty Zucchini! This Beast Fed Most Of The Possums In The Area And Many, Many Snails. If I Had A Pan Big Enough I Could Make An Enormous Ratatouille For All The Neighbourhood To Feast On. Happy Days
sometimes i forget ratatouille is an actual thing