When you are growing your own food, you control every step of the process — from seed selection and soil management all the way to carrot peeling and pie baking!

But with so many variables, chances are some things will not go according to plan. And the subreddit r/MightyHarvest has plenty of proof to back this up. Created in 2018, it has 88.4k members, who regularly post pictures from their gardens.

While a select few see it as a platform for humble-bragging and uploading images of their Pinterest-perfect tomato baskets, most people do it ironically and share their hilariously underdeveloped fruits and veggies instead, reminding each other that failing is part of the process.

#1

Does Anyone Want A Lemonade

Does Anyone Want A Lemonade

GlitteryBorko Report

21points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But I dont like mine too sour.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Definitely Mighty

Definitely Mighty

embrvsser Report

16points
POST
#3

I'm Going To Have Tea For Years

I’m Going To Have Tea For Years

mishyfishy135 Report

15points
POST
#4

The Central Valley, Cornucopia Of The World

The Central Valley, Cornucopia Of The World

tunafeeesh Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#5

Who Wants Rhubarb Pie?

Who Wants Rhubarb Pie?

Heavens-2-Murgatroyd Report

14points
POST
#6

My First Harvest! Get Ready To Feast

My First Harvest! Get Ready To Feast

GlitteryBorko Report

14points
POST
#7

One Might Be Enough For Today's Recipe

One Might Be Enough For Today's Recipe

5ittingduck Report

14points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm thinking all sorts of dirty comments, but I don't need to make any of them, because the carrot is already dirty.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

The Asparagus Saga Continues. It Is 5" Taller Today

The Asparagus Saga Continues. It Is 5" Taller Today

Luvnmylife Report

14points
POST
Saddest_Lion
Saddest_Lion
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for the banana for scale

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#9

My Lime Tree's First Lime

My Lime Tree’s First Lime

dusty_trendhawk Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#10

This Season, I Learned That The Biggest Secret To Yuge Sized Broad (Aka Fava) Beans Is… *gasp* Leave The Damn Plant Alone To Grow To Full Size

This Season, I Learned That The Biggest Secret To Yuge Sized Broad (Aka Fava) Beans Is… *gasp* Leave The Damn Plant Alone To Grow To Full Size

smokeandmirrorsff Report

13points
POST
Harley Lee
Harley Lee
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is my problem- I ‘fuss’. I fuss every day twice a day checking and gardening them. I left my cucumber plant alone for two days while I off for work- and like an ungrateful child it flourished and produced 2 FAT snack cucumbers. Moral: I kill with love. Leave them alone. Why does everything have to b left lol

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Tonight.. We Shall Feast!

Tonight.. We Shall Feast!

skav2 Report

13points
POST
#12

Behold My Bounty! It Will Feed Villages Throughout The Winter Months!

Behold My Bounty! It Will Feed Villages Throughout The Winter Months!

Sharcbait Report

13points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfect for a fancy restaurant where the bill can't be less than $1,000.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#13

This Mighty Asparagus Will Make Sure To Pass On It's Superior Genes

This Mighty Asparagus Will Make Sure To Pass On It's Superior Genes

nooksak Report

12points
POST
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Bouche, Audi, and Shyla, oh my!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mom said she can't sell the house after Dad dies, because she's finally got asparagus.

1
1point
reply
#14

Behold

Behold

WinstonTheFrog Report

11points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like its been plucked prematurely. I may be wrong though.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

I Cannot Wait To Pluck This Perfect Snap Pea And Indulge

I Cannot Wait To Pluck This Perfect Snap Pea And Indulge

BrokenPug Report

11points
POST
#16

Container Radishes Are Really Working For Me!

Container Radishes Are Really Working For Me!

ktcardz Report

11points
POST
#17

On First Ever Try

On First Ever Try

SnooPandas5329 Report

10points
POST
#18

Oh The Great Potato Harvest Of 2023. They Shall Write Epic Tales Long Into The Future Of The Horticultural Triumph. God As My Witness, I'll Never Be Hungry Again!

Oh The Great Potato Harvest Of 2023. They Shall Write Epic Tales Long Into The Future Of The Horticultural Triumph. God As My Witness, I'll Never Be Hungry Again!

monismusing Report

10points
POST
Jeremy Callahan
Jeremy Callahan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a trap, that's clearly a face hugger.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

My Giant Yellow Raspberry

My Giant Yellow Raspberry

ellenayla Report

10points
POST
#20

Really Odd Baby Carrots

Really Odd Baby Carrots

LochNesMonster17 Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#21

Gaze Upon My Haul!

Gaze Upon My Haul!

MAH1977 Report

9points
POST
Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's a baby morel...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

This Thai Chilli Shall Flavour My Dishes For The Next Eon

This Thai Chilli Shall Flavour My Dishes For The Next Eon

The_Untracable_Conch Report

9points
POST
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the cutest in the list!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Long Dandelion

Long Dandelion

MrBean1512 Report

9points
POST
#24

Carrot Harvest, For Ants

Carrot Harvest, For Ants

ZiggysSack Report

9points
POST
#25

Pomegranate Harvest, There's Enough For All!

Pomegranate Harvest, There's Enough For All!

Lo_Ingobernable Report

9points
POST
#26

From Less Than A .5g To 31g, My Family Will Feast For A Decade

From Less Than A .5g To 31g, My Family Will Feast For A Decade

DreamsofApplePie Report

8points
POST
#27

Feeling Inadequate

Feeling Inadequate

Psychological-Long-5 Report

8points
POST
#28

Okay, I'm Not Going To Lie. I Like Boasting. My Lettuce Harvest:

Okay, I’m Not Going To Lie. I Like Boasting. My Lettuce Harvest:

dreamingirl7 Report

8points
POST
#29

The Whole Neighborhood Will Be Feasting For Weeks! I Grew... Pea

The Whole Neighborhood Will Be Feasting For Weeks! I Grew... Pea

azulkachol Report

8points
POST
#30

Just Think Of All The Lemon Pies I'm Gonna Make With This

Just Think Of All The Lemon Pies I'm Gonna Make With This

_last_homely_house_ Report

8points
POST
#31

From Seed To Salad In An Apartment Balcony!

From Seed To Salad In An Apartment Balcony!

asparaguscunt Report

7points
POST
#32

First Crack At Growing Garlic Was A Rousing Success

First Crack At Growing Garlic Was A Rousing Success

reasonably_handy Report

7points
POST
#33

It's Supposed To Be A Carrot I Swear

It's Supposed To Be A Carrot I Swear

pomskiesxx Report

7points
POST
#34

Acorn Sized Acorn Squash

Acorn Sized Acorn Squash

HippieG Report

7points
POST
STress (I/me)
STress (I/me)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, that's right there in the name...

0
0points
reply
#35

Enough Peas For The Year!!

Enough Peas For The Year!!

hoeingcomeseasy Report

6points
POST
#36

Carrot

Carrot

michaelshreds Report

6points
POST
Milk_Bread
Milk_Bread
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thats not a carrot that is a cartt

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

My First Radish Harvest Of The Year!!

My First Radish Harvest Of The Year!!

odawg0007 Report

6points
POST
#38

I'm Ready To Throw A Party With All The Salsa This Will Make

I'm Ready To Throw A Party With All The Salsa This Will Make

rhinoballet Report

6points
POST
#39

Rad...ish?

Rad...ish?

Proncus Report

6points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it is a lovely perfect miniature. I'd give it to a squirrel just to watch him eat it with his tiny hands.

2
2points
reply
#40

Looks Like I'll Be Getting A Currant This Year

Looks Like I'll Be Getting A Currant This Year

TheAlrightyGina Report

6points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not if the birds get there first!

1
1point
reply
#41

I Don't Like To Boast, But

I Don’t Like To Boast, But

dreamingirl7 Report

6points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice looking potatoes at least!

2
2points
reply
#42

Last Chile Pequin Of 2022 (3 Mm X 4 Mm)

Last Chile Pequin Of 2022 (3 Mm X 4 Mm)

scarlet_sage Report

6points
POST
#43

The Mighty Potato

The Mighty Potato

pouletfrites Report

6points
POST
Spanish Cat
Spanish Cat
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Note: a European two-cent coin is approx. 1 cm in diameter, so i guess the potato is around 2cm

0
0points
reply
#44

I Planted This A Year Ago And Now It Has Flowers. I'm Starting To Think These Aren't Really Brussels Sprouts

I Planted This A Year Ago And Now It Has Flowers. I'm Starting To Think These Aren't Really Brussels Sprouts

LaLaLaLeea Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

My God We Will Have Enough Ketchup For The Whole Sub!

My God We Will Have Enough Ketchup For The Whole Sub!

hoeingcomeseasy Report

5points
POST
#46

Three-Months Harvest Of Pak Choy

Three-Months Harvest Of Pak Choy

ArizonaTea_24 Report

5points
POST
#47

It's Got The Juice

It’s Got The Juice

kjbaran Report

5points
POST
Luna W.
Luna W.
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like it was harvested way too early.

0
0points
reply
#48

Stupid Radishes!

Stupid Radishes!

PoukieBear Report

5points
POST
#49

My Pineberry Plant Is Feeling Generous After 3 Years

My Pineberry Plant Is Feeling Generous After 3 Years

smokeandmirrorsff Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Behold! The Jalapeño Bonsai!

Behold! The Jalapeño Bonsai!

GanacheMeUp Report

5points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't blame the poor thing, it put every bit of it's nutrients into giving you this pepper.

1
1point
reply
#51

Did Someone Want To Make A Marinara Sauce?

Did Someone Want To Make A Marinara Sauce?

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
#52

The Only Radish I've Ever Been Able To Actually Grow

The Only Radish I've Ever Been Able To Actually Grow

pd0210 Report

5points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is a gorgeous radish! You could have moles in your garden, making your radishes disappear from underground.

1
1point
reply
#53

Behold! The Mightiest Butternut Squash Known To Man!

Behold! The Mightiest Butternut Squash Known To Man!

Dewdropmon Report

5points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautifully formed, did you pick it too early?

1
1point
reply
#54

Breakfast For Weeks!

Breakfast For Weeks!

Kindasortawannanotta Report

5points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So cute! Are the hens miniature? Or is it a quail egg?

1
1point
reply
#55

My Mighty Flock Has Provided This Tiny Egg

My Mighty Flock Has Provided This Tiny Egg

MrBean1512 Report

5points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another one, so adorable!

1
1point
reply
#56

It's Happening!

It’s Happening!

SpicyThunder48 Report

5points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't that a mulberry? Even the birds pass them up where I live.

0
0points
reply
#57

Mighty

Mighty

Mysterious-Fail-8967 Report

5points
POST
#58

Watermelon Harvest

Watermelon Harvest

tow-kneee Report

5points
POST
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwww! Watermelon and Guava had a baby.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#59

I Shall Make A Pie, That Is Envied By All, With This One Strawberry

I Shall Make A Pie, That Is Envied By All, With This One Strawberry

XxmsmaliciousxX Report

5points
POST
#60

All The Things!

All The Things!

Gudgie1 Report

4points
POST
#61

Behold My Almost Mighty Zucchini! This Beast Fed Most Of The Possums In The Area And Many, Many Snails. If I Had A Pan Big Enough I Could Make An Enormous Ratatouille For All The Neighbourhood To Feast On. Happy Days

Behold My Almost Mighty Zucchini! This Beast Fed Most Of The Possums In The Area And Many, Many Snails. If I Had A Pan Big Enough I Could Make An Enormous Ratatouille For All The Neighbourhood To Feast On. Happy Days

tomesx2 Report

4points
POST
microwaved mcdonalds fries
microwaved mcdonalds fries
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sometimes i forget ratatouille is an actual thing

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#62

The Hard Part Is Deciding If I Should Make Pie Or Sauce?

The Hard Part Is Deciding If I Should Make Pie Or Sauce?

nooksak Report

4points
POST
#63

The Mightiest Red Pepper!

The Mightiest Red Pepper!

mamazombieza Report

4points
POST
#64

First Tomato Harvest Of The Season: Caprese For Everyone!

First Tomato Harvest Of The Season: Caprese For Everyone!