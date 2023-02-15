In times of the worldwide pandemic, many people turned to urban gardening, which, in times of crisis, became something that promotes fun, well-being, and environmental protection. People started buying plants in bulk while millennials saw it as a way to deal with their mental health and find some inner piece.

Some people didn’t just stop with plants. Growing something nutritious and tasty became another trend with more and more backyards and balconies turned into little lands for harvesting.

Tomatoes, peppers, apples… nothing seemed impossible. Until you actually started growing them. Turns out, the reality of what you harvest does not always meet the expectations that you planted and when it doesn't, it most likely ends up on this corner of Reddit known as “Mighty Harvest.”

Below we wrapped up some of the funniest gardening and harvesting fails!