This Online Community Is A Safe Place To Share Your Harvest Fails, And Here Are 33 Of The Funniest Ones
In times of the worldwide pandemic, many people turned to urban gardening, which, in times of crisis, became something that promotes fun, well-being, and environmental protection. People started buying plants in bulk while millennials saw it as a way to deal with their mental health and find some inner piece.
Some people didn’t just stop with plants. Growing something nutritious and tasty became another trend with more and more backyards and balconies turned into little lands for harvesting.
Tomatoes, peppers, apples… nothing seemed impossible. Until you actually started growing them. Turns out, the reality of what you harvest does not always meet the expectations that you planted and when it doesn't, it most likely ends up on this corner of Reddit known as “Mighty Harvest.”
Below we wrapped up some of the funniest gardening and harvesting fails!
My Corn (1) Is Doing Great
I Saved Watermelon Seeds From Last Year And Grew My Own Watermelons!
Just In Time For Halloween, The Tiniest Jack O’lantern
My Mighty Pineapple (Apple For Scale. I Was Out Of Bananas)
Very Large Harvest. Very Small Dog
With These Peppers, I Shall Spice A Thousand Dishes!
Three And A Half Months Delivered This Beast Just In Time For Our Village’s Annual Easter Feast
Im not even being ironic when I say my new life mission is to live in a village that has Easter feasts...
My Pear Tree, One Yearly Perfect Pear, No Leaves And 4 Feet Tall. My Mom Made Sure To Send Me A Picture Because I’m Not Home This Fall
I have a pear tree down the back of my garden that does this too. Every single year. There's just one freaking pear. It gets sliced up and we all share it, it's kind of a tradition
Guess What I Will Have For My Salad
It's not the size of you're cucumbers it's how you grow them that matters lol
Took Me Hours To Slice This Baby Up. Hopefully This Should End Global Hunger. Hand And Chinese Chef Knife For Reference
omg thats actually so cool... its split up into all the little parts and everything
Would Anyone Like Some Lemon Water?
The Rains Have Blessed Us With Some Sweet Mangos
Well I would still do anything for mangoes, even if they were that size
My Cart Will Definitely Feed A Whole Village!
Tonight We Feast On Potatoes!
Grow them in a tub and when the plant gets a couple of feet high add another bottomless tub on top, fill with soil until about 30cm of the plant is above. Repeat for a while and when you harvest you'll have a potato rope
Two Years Of Waiting For Our One And Only Lemon
Takes decades to get a good citrus tree. This is why a lot of stock is grown from root stock that is already years old
Time To Make Some Scallion Pancakes
I Am So Proud Of My Chili. She Did Her Best
Ready To Begin Harvesting. Need Advice On Canning
Hahaha that's the saddest tomato plant I've ever seen😥. I've seen happier ones growing in the cracks of footpaths, thriving ones in fact lol
This Should Sustain Us Through The Winter
Such A Plentiful Harvest I Shall Have To Gift Some To Family & Friends
When Life Gives You Lemons…
A Year's Worth Of Hard Work
Just Harvested An Entire Bag Of Lays Chips Worth Of Potato!
It Only Cost Me $200 To Grow These
Time To Make Strawberry Jam For My Neighbours
Jumping On The Tiny Chilli Pepper Bandwagon With The Only Carolina Reaper I Managed To Grow This Year
In Six Months I Was Able To Turn One Clove Of Garlic Into One Clove Of Garlic With A Stem
Months Of Labour Have Finally Paid Off
This Is My Harvest From 3 Different Potato Plants. Don’t Worry, They Tasted Terrible Too
Pepper Growing Expert Here — Ama!
That bush is gonna struggle lol although I can see a couple of buds. If you cut the chilli off the leaves will grow (maybe, chillies are pretty hardy) cut any flowers off so the bush puts all its energy into growing branches and leaves. And water properly, make sure all the soil is soaked not just the surface or that the water is just running down the side of the pot instead of soaking in.
God bless the farmers in our world.
How do tiny produce happen like this? Potatoes are crazy easy to grow, so I'd it soil issues? Watering too much/little? They are all adorable though.
Possibly bugs eating the leaves, no energy, no fruit. Also too much rain. Or too dry.
Temperature too hot, teerature too cold. Soil with no nutrients. Soil with too many nutrients.
Ah, I needed to see this! I just harvested my carrot yesterday!