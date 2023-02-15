In times of the worldwide pandemic, many people turned to urban gardening, which, in times of crisis, became something that promotes fun, well-being, and environmental protection. People started buying plants in bulk while millennials saw it as a way to deal with their mental health and find some inner piece.

Some people didn’t just stop with plants. Growing something nutritious and tasty became another trend with more and more backyards and balconies turned into little lands for harvesting.

Tomatoes, peppers, apples… nothing seemed impossible. Until you actually started growing them. Turns out, the reality of what you harvest does not always meet the expectations that you planted and when it doesn't, it most likely ends up on this corner of Reddit known as “Mighty Harvest.”

Below we wrapped up some of the funniest gardening and harvesting fails!

#1

My Corn (1) Is Doing Great

My Corn (1) Is Doing Great

Kathi Schäffer
Kathi Schäffer
Community Member
1 hour ago

Omg, the caption. Thanks for making me laugh so hard 😄💗

#2

I Saved Watermelon Seeds From Last Year And Grew My Own Watermelons!

I Saved Watermelon Seeds From Last Year And Grew My Own Watermelons!

#3

Just In Time For Halloween, The Tiniest Jack O’lantern

Just In Time For Halloween, The Tiniest Jack O'lantern

#4

My Mighty Pineapple (Apple For Scale. I Was Out Of Bananas)

My Mighty Pineapple (Apple For Scale. I Was Out Of Bananas)

#5

Very Large Harvest. Very Small Dog

Very Large Harvest. Very Small Dog

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cute dog + cute baby strawberry = upvote

#6

With These Peppers, I Shall Spice A Thousand Dishes!

With These Peppers, I Shall Spice A Thousand Dishes!

anima vienna
anima vienna
Community Member
1 hour ago

Considering it's a Habanero: yes you will :))

#7

Three And A Half Months Delivered This Beast Just In Time For Our Village’s Annual Easter Feast

Three And A Half Months Delivered This Beast Just In Time For Our Village's Annual Easter Feast

Patrick Whittington
Patrick Whittington
Community Member
1 hour ago

Im not even being ironic when I say my new life mission is to live in a village that has Easter feasts...

#8

My Pear Tree, One Yearly Perfect Pear, No Leaves And 4 Feet Tall. My Mom Made Sure To Send Me A Picture Because I’m Not Home This Fall

My Pear Tree, One Yearly Perfect Pear, No Leaves And 4 Feet Tall. My Mom Made Sure To Send Me A Picture Because I'm Not Home This Fall

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have a pear tree down the back of my garden that does this too. Every single year. There's just one freaking pear. It gets sliced up and we all share it, it's kind of a tradition

#9

Guess What I Will Have For My Salad

Guess What I Will Have For My Salad

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's not the size of you're cucumbers it's how you grow them that matters lol

#10

Took Me Hours To Slice This Baby Up. Hopefully This Should End Global Hunger. Hand And Chinese Chef Knife For Reference

Took Me Hours To Slice This Baby Up. Hopefully This Should End Global Hunger. Hand And Chinese Chef Knife For Reference

Eva the Egg
Eva the Egg
Community Member
1 hour ago

omg thats actually so cool... its split up into all the little parts and everything

#11

Would Anyone Like Some Lemon Water?

Would Anyone Like Some Lemon Water?

PandaJon
PandaJon
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I'll just have a little bit

#12

The Rains Have Blessed Us With Some Sweet Mangos

The Rains Have Blessed Us With Some Sweet Mangos

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Well I would still do anything for mangoes, even if they were that size

#13

My Cart Will Definitely Feed A Whole Village!

My Cart Will Definitely Feed A Whole Village!

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

that teeny cart is spectacular

#14

Tonight We Feast On Potatoes!

Tonight We Feast On Potatoes!

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

Grow them in a tub and when the plant gets a couple of feet high add another bottomless tub on top, fill with soil until about 30cm of the plant is above. Repeat for a while and when you harvest you'll have a potato rope

#15

Two Years Of Waiting For Our One And Only Lemon

Two Years Of Waiting For Our One And Only Lemon

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

Takes decades to get a good citrus tree. This is why a lot of stock is grown from root stock that is already years old

#16

Time To Make Some Scallion Pancakes

Time To Make Some Scallion Pancakes

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

what a plentiful harvest

#17

I Am So Proud Of My Chili. She Did Her Best

I Am So Proud Of My Chili. She Did Her Best

Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
1 hour ago

The smaller the spicier

#18

Ready To Begin Harvesting. Need Advice On Canning

Ready To Begin Harvesting. Need Advice On Canning

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Hahaha that's the saddest tomato plant I've ever seen😥. I've seen happier ones growing in the cracks of footpaths, thriving ones in fact lol

#19

This Should Sustain Us Through The Winter

This Should Sustain Us Through The Winter

That Bi Book Lover
That Bi Book Lover
Community Member
1 hour ago

Something about this makes my skin crawl.

#20

Such A Plentiful Harvest I Shall Have To Gift Some To Family & Friends

Such A Plentiful Harvest I Shall Have To Gift Some To Family & Friends

#21

When Life Gives You Lemons…

When Life Gives You Lemons…

#22

A Year's Worth Of Hard Work

A Year's Worth Of Hard Work

#23

Just Harvested An Entire Bag Of Lays Chips Worth Of Potato!

Just Harvested An Entire Bag Of Lays Chips Worth Of Potato!

Selya_A
Selya_A
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nah this would be too much for lays

#24

It Only Cost Me $200 To Grow These

It Only Cost Me $200 To Grow These

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

a mere $100 per each pumpkin (i assume it's a pumpkin i'm not sure)

#25

Time To Make Strawberry Jam For My Neighbours

Time To Make Strawberry Jam For My Neighbours

PandaJon
PandaJon
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Looks like you got yourself into a tiny jam there

#26

Jumping On The Tiny Chilli Pepper Bandwagon With The Only Carolina Reaper I Managed To Grow This Year

Jumping On The Tiny Chilli Pepper Bandwagon With The Only Carolina Reaper I Managed To Grow This Year

Elden Yeah
Elden Yeah
Community Member
1 hour ago

Since it's a reaper, it'll be spicy enough for a whole dish!

#27

In Six Months I Was Able To Turn One Clove Of Garlic Into One Clove Of Garlic With A Stem

In Six Months I Was Able To Turn One Clove Of Garlic Into One Clove Of Garlic With A Stem

#28

Months Of Labour Have Finally Paid Off

Months Of Labour Have Finally Paid Off

#29

This Is My Harvest From 3 Different Potato Plants. Don’t Worry, They Tasted Terrible Too

This Is My Harvest From 3 Different Potato Plants. Don't Worry, They Tasted Terrible Too

#30

Pepper Growing Expert Here — Ama!

Pepper Growing Expert Here — Ama!

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited)

That bush is gonna struggle lol although I can see a couple of buds. If you cut the chilli off the leaves will grow (maybe, chillies are pretty hardy) cut any flowers off so the bush puts all its energy into growing branches and leaves. And water properly, make sure all the soil is soaked not just the surface or that the water is just running down the side of the pot instead of soaking in.

#31

I Had My First Ever Corn Harvest Today

I Had My First Ever Corn Harvest Today

deejak
deejak
Community Member
4 minutes ago

What if these are all really ominous foreshadowing of what's coming with climate change? I've never seen this many garden fails.

#32

My Bountiful Beet Harvest

My Bountiful Beet Harvest

Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
1 hour ago

Still too much beet for my taste

#33

This Bird’s Eye Chili May Contain Too Much Spice For My Pho

This Bird's Eye Chili May Contain Too Much Spice For My Pho

Domi
Domi
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Looks like goji.

