Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Former Miss Universe Contestant, 30, Passes Away After Gruesome Elk Collision In ‘Freak Accident’
Former Miss Universe contestant from Russia smiling in a purple gown and sash on stage during a beauty pageant.
Animals, Creepy World

Former Miss Universe Contestant, 30, Passes Away After Gruesome Elk Collision In ‘Freak Accident’

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A Russian former Miss Universe contestant passed away after an elk jumped in front of the luxury vehicle she was driving in.

Kseniya Alexandrova, 30, was a television host, psychologist, and beauty pageant titleholder who first became famous as Miss Russia before contending for the international title in 2017.

She was driving back from Rzhev in the country’s western Tver Oblast on an interstate highway with her husband when the animal sprang in front of their Porsche Panamera, resulting in her head injury that would ultimately turn fatal.

Highlights
  • Kseniya Alexandrova, a Miss Universe 2017 contestant, passed away weeks after suffering head trauma in a July 5 car crash.
  • Her Porsche collided with an elk in Russia, and her airbags reportedly failed to deploy.
  • Despite surgeries and intensive care in Moscow, she succumbed on August 12.
BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    The airbags in the Porsche Panamera they were travelling, failed to deploy

    Former Miss Universe contestant, 30, sitting at a table in a cozy restaurant with soft lighting and festive decor.

    Image credits: kseniyaalexandrova

    The accident took place on July 5 on the 191st kilometer of the M9 heading toward Moscow in what–according to her surviving husband Ilya, whom she had just married four months prior–transpired in a “split second”.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I didn’t have time to do anything,” he told the state-owned RIA Novosti

    “She was unconscious, her head was broken, everything was covered in blood,” the agency reported him saying.

    Former Miss Universe contestant in a burgundy dress posing indoors before tragic elk collision accident at age 30.

    Image credits: kseniyaalexandrova

    “The worst thing is that the frontal bones of the skull were broken. It was clear that there was an open craniocerebral injury.”

    She would snap out of her coma, only for her condition to worsen

    A passerby spotted carnage and phoned for help, which arrived in the form of an ambulance 15 minutes later.

    Young couple smiling outdoors with palm trees in background, related to former Miss Universe contestant elk collision accident news.

    Image credits: kseniyaalexandrova

    The medics took the woman to the nearby Rzhev hospital, but there it was determined that she needed to go to the Research Institute of Emergency Care in Moscow due to the severity of her injuries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There Alexandrova remained comatose and clung to life with the help of a ventilator. According to local sources, she gained consciousness temporarily, but her vitals deteriorated.

    She underwent a second surgery, which put her back into a coma.

    Former Miss Universe contestant wearing a sequined dress and sash walking on stage during a beauty pageant event.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They diagnosed meningitis, which turned into more severe inflammatory diseases of the brain. The tests began to deteriorate, and it got to blood sepsis,” the model’s husband told RIA.

    The section of road where Alexandrova got into the fatal accident is has a reputation

    Then Alexandrova crashed. 

    “They were able to restart the heart once… But the next day Ksyusha (a Russian diminutive for Kseniya) [passed away] – they were unable to restart the heart,” the widower explained.

    Alexandrova passed away Tuesday, August 12.

    Image credits: Travis Essinger/Unsplash (Not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Local analysis suggests that because the car they were driving was built low to the ground, the impact, although not severe, “hit the animal’s legs, [and] the airbags did not deploy.”

    Her husband is blaming the local authorities for not having a fence erected on a section of road where such accidents occurred regularly and claimed lives. 

    “Someone is constantly dying in this place from clashes… I really hope that Ksyusha’s [passing] will not be in vain, and that somehow this barbarity will be stopped,” RIA reported him saying.

    The models agency has since weighed in with their condolences

    Former Miss Universe contestant wearing white bikini on a sunny beach with green foliage and ocean in the background.

    Image credits: kseniyaalexandrova

    Alexandrova’s modelling agency has since also weighed in with their condolences. 

    In an Instagram post on August 11 it described the 30-year-old as “talented and extraordinarily bright,” claiming that she knew how to inspire and a support the people around her

    “We sincerely mourn and express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Ksenia,” the caption concluded.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As a nod to the prevailing peril of wild life spilling onto roads, one netizen in the United States shared a similar experience.

    Former Miss Universe contestant relaxing on a hammock over clear turquoise water in a black bikini on a sunny day.

    Image credits: kseniyaalexandrova

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I live in deer territory in the United States, and one almost ran me over while I was jogging. Had I been three or four seconds sooner he would’ve trampled me and he was Large and when I say large,I mean huge,” she wrote.

    Wildlife on roads are responsible for up to 2 million car accidents every year

    “I’ve never liked elk, and I believe my bias is finally justified,” quipped a commenter feeling vindicated by the story.

    Former Miss Universe contestant with long hair smiling at dinner table, photo taken indoors with warm lighting.

    Image credits: kseniyaalexandrova

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These perspectives are underscored by a Pew study that estimated an average of 1 to 2 million collisions yearly involving large wild animals.

    These incidents at the time converted to 200 human fatalities, 26,000 people injured, and no less than $8 billion in damages.

    Similarly, the Humane Society and the Animal Protection Institute reported two years prior that over a million animals lost their lives daily—which was double the amount accounted for by hunting.

    Fans are shocked at by the news with many offering their condolences on social media

    Comment by Shawn Deitch Volz expressing sorrow and condolences after former Miss Universe contestant dies in elk collision accident.

    Comment from Stefanie Rosenthal - Schweitzer expressing shock and calling the elk collision a freak accident related to former Miss Universe contestant's death.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences for former Miss Universe contestant who died in an elk collision accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences for former Miss Universe contestant who died in a gruesome elk collision accident.

    Comment on social media post saying life is fragile, with text about cherishing loved ones, referencing former Miss Universe contestant elk collision accident.

    User comment on social media expressing sadness over former Miss Universe contestant's elk collision accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post showing tribute to former Miss Universe contestant after a fatal elk collision accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing shock over the former Miss Universe contestant’s death at 30 after an elk collision accident.

    Comment from Enrique Simmons expressing dislike of elk and feeling justified, related to former Miss Universe contestant elk collision.

    Comment expressing condolences for former Miss Universe contestant who died after an elk collision in a freak accident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Stephanie Arons expressing sadness and rest in peace for former Miss Universe contestant after elk collision accident

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Creepy World
    Homepage
    Trending
    Creepy World
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Creepy World Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT