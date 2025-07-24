Woman Travels 5,000 Miles For Butt Surgery, Only For Implants To Fall Out At The Gym

ADVERTISEMENT

A self-proclaimed model, Chelsea Robinson, recently opened up about how a trip to the Caribbean for butt implant plastic surgery went south.

The 29-year-old, who spares no cost for her pursuit of skin-deep enhancement, has had numerous cosmetic surgeries throughout her adult life, including four boob jobs with the latest modification adding as many pounds to her upper body.

Highlights Chelsea Robinson spent over $140K on cosmetic surgery, starting at age 18.

A butt implant she got in the Dominican Republic dislodged during a gym session.

Despite the scare, Robinson continues to pursue extreme plastic procedures.

However, none of her surgeries left a mark like the one in 2019.

RELATED:

She traveled to the Dominican Republic for the procedure

Share icon

Image credits: miss_robinson95

She would leave the Dominican Republic, where she received the procedure, with everything intact.

But one day, back in the UK, things started looking down.

“Six years ago, I went to the Dominican Republic because I heard they were the best at doing bum implants,” she told England’s Olivia Atwood on her show, The Price of Perfection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: miss_robinson95

“But then, when I got back, I was squatting in the gym and suddenly felt something. My leg went all tingly, and I felt something come out. My implant was literally hanging.”

Despite the disaster, Robinson has not given up plastic surgery

Robinson claimed the implant had slipped from under the muscle.

To correct the disaster, she had to spend an additional $85,000. Like so many others, she admitted regretting having the procedure in the first place.

Share icon

Image credits: miss_robinson95

“If I knew everything I know now, I never would have got[ten] the bum implants. It was the absolute worst journey I’ve ever been through, and it just wasn’t worth it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her feelings about the cosmetic failure, Robinson remains a regular under the knife, The Tabreported.

Robinson’s journey with silicone started at the age of 18, when she felt dissatisfied with her curves

To date, she has racked up a cosmetic bill of more than $140,000.

Her most recent surgery was to her breasts, in which implants weighing more than 2 lbs. each set her back close to $11,000.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson started the habit as soon as she turned 18. “I was quite eager and got booked in straight away to get my boobs done.

“I had basically no boobs, just an A-cup, and I wanted to look like everyone else,” she said.

She justified her penchant for cosmetic surgery, saying, “I look so ugly there. There’s no definition anywhere, no boobs, no bum.”

The 29-year-old claims she gets a rush from it

Share icon

Image credits: miss_robinson95

ADVERTISEMENT

Another reason for her dissatisfaction was her line of work.

“I kind of fell into lingerie modelling, but I didn’t feel like I was keeping up with the other glamour models I saw around me,” she elaborated.

But what started as a necessity, at least from her perspective, has morphed into an obsession.

She expressed as much when she said: “There’s always something else you want or feel you need to look better. It’s almost like chasing adrenaline, that’s what you’re really after.”

Like Robinson, others had their procedures reversed, but over a rank odor

Share icon

Image credits: miss_robinson95

Robinson is not the first woman to have her modification to her derriere reversed.

On July 7, Bored Pandareported on a TikToker with the handle Gen X Magical who had her Brazilian Butt Lift undone after it started to stink.

“BBL stinks, do you hear me?” she said, while lashing out at followers who implied that her odor was due to personal hygiene issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If it’s not healing properly and your body is rejecting it the [incisions] will remain open and the drainage will continue,” she explained.

Share icon

Image credits: miss_robinson95

ADVERTISEMENT

But professionals like cosmetic surgeon Dr. Roger Tsai have also weighed in, suggesting malodorous effects due to poor hygiene are not so far-fetched.

“Wiping down there is going to be a lot more difficult because there is more to reach around,” he said, referring to women with butt implants.

This latest account only adds to the swirling controversy around butt implants and other plastic surgery procedures

Robinson’s experience has since drawn attention to the ongoing cosmetic procedure controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: miss_robinson95

ADVERTISEMENT

One member of the public marveled at the trend, saying, “Cracks me up that women WANT butt implants. I’m always trying to get mine smaller LoL.”

Another saw a discrepancy in Robinson’s account, reasoning, “If she was actually working out at the gym, she wouldn’t need implants.”

Focusing on the woman’s inflated upper half, a netizen remarked, “No worries; it looks like she stuck them in her top for safe keeping.”

Some people think it’s time for ban on plastic surgery

Share icon

Image credits: evo4g63t

Share icon

Image credits: jayhott215

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: CalistaCapulet

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kathywithak1973

Share icon

Image credits: LARamon2

Share icon

Image credits: risk459

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: tteeghen

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: BAYKA99

Share icon

Image credits: youngstaTOGURO

Share icon

Image credits: PilRoberts

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Soul_Midas

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Doubledown_A

Share icon

Image credits: Tiffany39388490

Share icon

Image credits: muhamed24901645

ADVERTISEMENT