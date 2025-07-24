Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Travels 5,000 Miles For Butt Surgery, Only For Implants To Fall Out At The Gym
Woman in a yellow bikini standing outdoors near modern buildings and palm trees, highlighting butt surgery implants story.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Woman Travels 5,000 Miles For Butt Surgery, Only For Implants To Fall Out At The Gym

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A self-proclaimed model, Chelsea Robinson, recently opened up about how a trip to the Caribbean for butt implant plastic surgery went south.

The 29-year-old, who spares no cost for her pursuit of skin-deep enhancement, has had numerous cosmetic surgeries throughout her adult life, including four boob jobs with the latest modification adding as many pounds to her upper body.

Highlights
  • Chelsea Robinson spent over $140K on cosmetic surgery, starting at age 18.
  • A butt implant she got in the Dominican Republic dislodged during a gym session.
  • Despite the scare, Robinson continues to pursue extreme plastic procedures.

However, none of her surgeries left a mark like the one in 2019.

RELATED:

    She traveled to the Dominican Republic for the procedure

    Woman with tattoos and braided hair wearing orange top and holding sunglasses inside a luxury car after butt surgery journey.

    Image credits: miss_robinson95

    She would leave the Dominican Republic, where she received the procedure, with everything intact. 

    But one day, back in the UK, things started looking down. 

    “Six years ago, I went to the Dominican Republic because I heard they were the best at doing bum implants,” she told England’s Olivia Atwood on her show, The Price of Perfection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman taking a mirror selfie in a green dress, showcasing tattoos and confident pose after butt surgery journey.

    Image credits: miss_robinson95

    “But then, when I got back, I was squatting in the gym and suddenly felt something. My leg went all tingly, and I felt something come out. My implant was literally hanging.”

    Despite the disaster, Robinson has not given up plastic surgery

    Robinson claimed the implant had slipped from under the muscle.

    To correct the disaster, she had to spend an additional $85,000. Like so many others, she admitted regretting having the procedure in the first place.

    Woman posing in high heels and black outfit, highlighting butt surgery implants for a bold fashion statement.

    Image credits: miss_robinson95

    “If I knew everything I know now, I never would have got[ten] the bum implants. It was the absolute worst journey I’ve ever been through, and it just wasn’t worth it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite her feelings about the cosmetic failure, Robinson remains a regular under the knife, The Tabreported.

    Robinson’s journey with silicone started at the age of 18, when she felt dissatisfied with her curves

    To date, she has racked up a cosmetic bill of more than  $140,000. 

    Her most recent surgery was to her breasts, in which implants weighing more than 2 lbs. each set her back close to $11,000.

    Close-up of a doctor marking a woman's butt for surgery, related to butt surgery and implants procedure.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Robinson started the habit as soon as she turned 18. “I was quite eager and got booked in straight away to get my boobs done.

    “I had basically no boobs, just an A-cup, and I wanted to look like everyone else,” she said.

    She justified her penchant for cosmetic surgery, saying, “I look so ugly there. There’s no definition anywhere, no boobs, no bum.” 

    The 29-year-old claims she gets a rush from it

    Woman in white swimsuit standing by pool with ocean background, highlighting butt surgery implants and body contour.

    Image credits: miss_robinson95

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another reason for her dissatisfaction was her line of work.

    “I kind of fell into lingerie modelling, but I didn’t feel like I was keeping up with the other glamour models I saw around me,” she elaborated.

    But what started as a necessity, at least from her perspective, has morphed into an obsession.

    She expressed as much when she said: “There’s always something else you want or feel you need to look better. It’s almost like chasing adrenaline, that’s what you’re really after.”

    Like Robinson, others had their procedures reversed, but over a rank odor

    Woman with tattoos showing results of butt surgery posing in front of a neon-lit mirror in a fitness studio setting.

    Image credits: miss_robinson95

    Robinson is not the first woman to have her modification to her derriere reversed. 

    On July 7, Bored Pandareported on a TikToker with the handle Gen X Magical who had her Brazilian Butt Lift undone after it started to stink.

    “BBL stinks, do you hear me?” she said, while lashing out at followers who implied that her odor was due to personal hygiene issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If it’s not healing properly and your body is rejecting it the [incisions] will remain open and the drainage will continue,” she explained.

    Woman wearing workout clothes and headphones, showing tattoos and enhanced butt, posing in a gym setting with gloves on.

    Image credits: miss_robinson95

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But professionals like cosmetic surgeon Dr. Roger Tsai have also weighed in, suggesting malodorous effects due to poor hygiene are not so far-fetched.

    “Wiping down there is going to be a lot more difficult because there is more to reach around,” he said, referring to women with butt implants.

    This latest account only adds to the swirling controversy around butt implants and other plastic surgery procedures

    Robinson’s experience has since drawn attention to the ongoing cosmetic procedure controversy.

    Woman in yellow bikini posing by poolside, highlighting butt surgery and implants at a sunny resort setting.

    Image credits: miss_robinson95

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One member of the public marveled at the trend, saying, “Cracks me up that women WANT butt implants. I’m always trying to get mine smaller LoL.”

    Another saw a discrepancy in Robinson’s account, reasoning, “If she was actually working out at the gym, she wouldn’t need implants.”

    Focusing on the woman’s inflated upper half, a netizen remarked, “No worries; it looks like she stuck them in her top for safe keeping.”

    Some people think it’s time for ban on plastic surgery

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on butt implants, discussing their appearance and lack of muscle support.

    Image credits: evo4g63t

    Social media reaction comment on woman’s butt surgery implants falling out during gym workout.

    Image credits: jayhott215

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing a woman traveling 5,000 miles for butt surgery with implants falling out at gym.

    Image credits: CalistaCapulet

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman reacts with shock and horror to butt surgery implants falling out at the gym after traveling 5,000 miles.

    Image credits: Kathywithak1973

    Tweet from L.A. Ramon reacting to a post about butt surgery implants falling out at the gym with emojis and enthusiasm.

    Image credits: LARamon2

    Social media post reacting to a woman traveling 5,000 miles for butt surgery with implants falling out at the gym.

    Image credits: risk459

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment criticizing reactions to woman’s butt implant surgery mishap after traveling 5,000 miles.

    Image credits: tteeghen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Rebecca Lee discussing side effects and implants falling out related to butt surgery concerns.

    Image credits: BAYKA99

    Tweet criticizing cosmetic surgery, calling it a waste of time and fake, with a call to ban it after implant issues.

    Image credits: youngstaTOGURO

    Screenshot of a tweet from Pil Roberts questioning why people travel far for butt surgery only for implants to fall out at the gym.

    Image credits: PilRoberts

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet advising women to appreciate their bodies or work out at the gym, related to butt surgery and implant issues.

    Image credits: Soul_Midas

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reply by user Lando saying Anything for a sugar daddy, referencing woman traveling for butt surgery implants.

    Image credits: Doubledown_A

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing risks of butt surgery and how some women get BBLs to impress others.

    Image credits: Tiffany39388490

    Tweet from user asking about problems with doing squats, related to butt surgery implants falling out at the gym.

    Image credits: muhamed24901645

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Social media
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    5

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I seriously don't know how anyone thinks that's attractive.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, dave, let’s guffaw at people with body dysmorphia.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I seriously don't know how anyone thinks that's attractive.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, dave, let’s guffaw at people with body dysmorphia.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Health & Wellness
    Homepage
    Trending
    Health & Wellness
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Health & Wellness Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT