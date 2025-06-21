ADVERTISEMENT

Kardashians star Kylie Jenner took to Instagram in a number so sheer and revealing that some perceived her voluptuous upper half as nearly spilling out.

The sighting of the 27-year-old model and TV personality comes in the wake of her admitting she regretted all the cosmetic surgery she has had since she was 19.

In her recent video on social media, Jenner flaunted her curves in a skin-hugging, shocking pink latex dress.

Aside from her sleek, combed-back hair and the lip gloss she was hawking, the feature that stood out the most was her exposed cleavage.

Kylie Jenner is advertising lipgloss using her cleavage

Image credits: kyliejenner

The video shows the star immaculately groomed and painting her lips in a color that complements her gaudy wardrobe while showing off her entire range.

“Glossy meets lip kits,” the caption reads while the video draws as much attention to her bust as her lips with her poses.

“A NEW take on our iconic lip kit featuring a supple kiss glaze and a contrasting precision pout lip liner for glossy, defined lips,” the caption explains.

Image credits: kyliejenner

As proud as she appears of visage in the post, Jenner made a surprising admission in late July 2023.

The video comes after Jenner admitted that she regretted the breast job

Speaking to her close friend Stassie Karanikolaou, Jenner admitted regretting the work she had done on her upper half.

Image credits: kyliejenner

“I wish I never got them done to begin with,” PEOPLEreported her saying. Jenner had the procedure when she was 19, before she gave birth to her first child, Stormi.

But this was a mistake: “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait [until] after children.”

She even went as far as saying that she would be “heartbroken” if her own offspring decided to have plastic surgery as young as she did.

Image credits: kyliejenner

This is not the only revelation Jenner made about the procedure.

Jenner has also given away intimate details about her procedure

In June this year, Bored Panda reported on fan, Rachel Leary, who called on the star for tips about breast implants.

Image credits: kyliejenner

“But in terms of what it is that you actually had done… Was it a teardrop implant? Or a high-profile implant? Under the muscle? Over the muscle? Can you just share what it is that you had?” Leary asked.

The tiktokker was not expecting any response from a high profile celeb, and said as much:

“They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection.”

glossy meets lip kits 👄 a NEW take on our iconic lip kit featuring a supple kiss glaze and a contrasting precision pout lip liner for glossy, defined lips. the glossy lip kit will be available in six shades on 6.24 🩷 kyliecosmetics.com Posted by Kylie Jenner on Thursday, June 19, 2025

“I don’t actually expect you to see this TikTok. I don’t expect you to share who did the work, I understand,” Leary continued.

Much to her surprise, Jenner replied.

Kylie Jenner’s openness has fans calling her “a girl’s girl”

The Kardashians alum gave all the details in a single sentence that read “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!!” before concluding with: “Hope this helps lol.”

Jenner’s response drew a slew of compliments with one person describing her as a “girl’s girl.”

Image credits: rachleary

“Kylie is the ultimate girl’s girl, they could NEVER make me hate her,” they wrote.

“Not Kylie actually responding, lmao. I never expected this in a million years,” another exclaimed.

“She sounds down to earth like KK. She even mentions how she regrets it to be a better role model for her daughter,” a netizen observed.

Netizens were distracted by what they saw

Image credits: kyliejenner

The results of the cosmetic surgery on Jenner’s chest is not lost on social media.

Responding to the most recent video which has so far garnered 875,300 likes, a commenter wrote: “Who the hell is looking at lipgloss?”

The difficulty focusing was also experienced by female netizens and one remarked, “I needed to watch twice because I couldn’t focus the first time. I’m no better than a man.”

Another was totally taken up by the site and wrote: “Omgggg the silicone looks good.”

Not all of social media appreciates the Jenner’s make over

