Kylie Jenner is getting roasted again after stepping out in a body-hugging silver mini dress in West Hollywood.

According to social media, the influencer attended a party for a friend at The Nice Guy, the exclusive, members-only club and restaurant.

Commentators online were quick to unleash their opinions about her choice of fashion.

Highlights Kylie Jenner wears a form-hugging dress out in West Hollywood

Some comments questioned whether the influencer was using Ozempic

Jenner’s weight loss after she gave birth has sparked much discussion online

Netizens didn’t hold back while commenting on Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit

Image credits: kyliejenner

Image credits: kyliejenner

TMZ reported that the influencer was out to celebrate a friend’s birthday at the club, which bills itself as having an “aesthetic that pays homage to a decadent era of Mafia bars.”

Most comments maintained a similar slant: hater.

Some people noted that the cut, style and material of the dress was not flattering.

“Look like seran rap,” one person said, comparing her to the kitchen cling wrap.

Meanwhile, other comparisons were made to food: “Looks like a burrito.”

Others said she put on weight: “She looks heavier.”

Jenner’s weight has been the topic of much internet speculation

Image credits: BACKGRID

The internet loves discussing Kylie Jenner’s weight with some people saying she has been taking Ozempic or other weight-loss medicine.

After giving birth to her son, she sat down with British Vogue. During part of the interview, she discussed shedding her pregnancy weight and how the public was misinterpreting that as her being on weight-loss medication.

“I’m back at the weight I was before I had my daughter and son, and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum,” she said in response to the Ozempic rumors.

“I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’” she added.

Kylie Jenner’s fashion line, Khy, has been getting a lot of attention lately

Image credits: kyliejenner

The silver dress that Jenner wore was from her fashion line Khy, which made headlines after Olympic gymnast Simone Biles recently purchased a piece from her collection.

Biles recently bought an oversized maroon blazer from Khy, but it didn’t fit. Her post on social media saying that the sizing was off stirred comments.

Most of the items in Jenner’s fashion line come in super small XXS sizes. And it was precisely the tininess of her silver dress that earned her some positive comments as well.

One person said that “She stuns no matter what she’s wearing.”

“Ok ! That’s a Hot look !” another noted.

“She is yummy,” said another.

“Her Ozempic hand”: some stars exhibit side effects from taking Ozempic

Image credits: BACKGRID

But perhaps one of the most startling and notable comments about Jenner’s outfit, however, was the mention of her supposed Ozempic use, which the influencer has vehemently denied.



“She forgot to photoshop her Ozempic hand,” the person wrote under photos of Kylie in the silver dress.

Kylie Jenner is just one of many famous people who’ve been accused of—or have openly admitted to—taking one of the new weight-loss prescriptions, like Ozempic.

Telltale side effects give away who’s on Ozempic and who isn’t

Image credits: kyliejenner

Ozempic, along with Mounjaro and other medicines in the GLP-1 family, are FDA-approved to treat diabetes, but have gained widespread popularity as off-label obesity medication.

For some people, who were overweight prior to taking a GLP-1, the results have been stunning. Oprah, Kelly Clarkson and others have whittled down their waists to healthy sizes while taking it.

Other people, who were not overweight prior, have been accused of misusing the medication. Sharon Osbourne famously opened up about the side effects of Ozempic.

Image credits: Haberdoedas/Unsplash

During an interview from 2023, the wife of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne said that she hasn’t been able to put on weight since using it.

“I can’t put on weight now,” she said at the time. “I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism, but I just can’t seem to put any on, because I think I went too far.”

Ozempic teeth can be a side effect for people using it to lose weight

Image credits: khloekardashian

According to Ozempic’s website, the most common side effects are nausea, stomach pain, constipation, diarrhea and vomiting.

And then there’s the dry mouth—another side effect that some dentists have said could affect a person’s oral hygiene.

Dr. Mark Hughes, a cosmetic dentist in Central London, says acid reflux, dry mouth and nausea-induced vomiting can be adverse effects for people who use GLP-1 medicines.

Hughes says: “Slow stomach emptying and reflux can raise acid levels in the oesophagus and mouth, while dry mouth reduces the natural buffering and cleansing effect of saliva. Together, these factors can expose teeth to higher levels of acid, leading to enamel erosion over time.”

Netizens call out Kylie Jenner’s tight-fitting mini, with some implying she’s on Ozempic

