“It’s A Crime!”: Simone Biles Slams Kylie Jenner Over Ill-Fitting Jacket From Her Clothing Line

It’s a common concern for the vertically challenged: finding clothes that fit. There are certain brands and labels that cater to people whose bodies fall outside what is considered ‘typical’ sizing, but even then, finding a match is not guaranteed.

Simone Biles, the 28-year-old Olympic gold medal gymnast, knows a thing or two about the difficulties of finding appropriately sized garments.

Standing 4’8’’, or 1.42 meters, Biles is actually shorter than typical gymnasts.

Her most recent fashion experience involves a piece from Khy, the clothing line created by Kylie Jenner.

“It’s a crime!” Simone calls out the jacket from Kylie Jenner’s line because it’s too big

In a post to Instagram, the gymnast posted a photo of herself in a maroon-colored blazer from Khy. The length is obviously too big, with the hem grazing her knee caps. The sleeves, meanwhile, are nearly as long, with the shoulder seam falling to mid-bicep.

With a defeated look on her face, she snapped a photo and posted the caption “Ms. Kylie Jenner, this is a crime! This is not an XXS/XS”.

In a subsequent photo, she posted a photoshopped image of model Gigi Hadid wearing a gigantic Tommy Hilfiger hoodie.

‘This is me on the last slide. SICK,’ the caption read.

Netizens of smaller stature were quick to share their own stories about finding clothes

“Well, it really has everything to do with being short. And having muscles. Clothes are not made for us,” one person said.

“I know this feeling all too well! 4’10” 95 pounds and wear a kids size 2 in shoes and I’m 46!”

Others were trying to persuade Biles to start her own line: “Simone, start a new clothing line for us short people!”

Another suggested that Ms Simone “make your own clothing line for short muscled women. Don’t criticize someone who doesn’t make clothes for your type. I’m fat. But I don’t call out Lane Bryant because their small is too big for me.”

Some comments suggest she shop in a different department: “She probably needs to shop in juniors/teens.”

Other people noted the size difference between Biles, who was the shortest athlete on the 2024 Paris Olympic USA Women’s Gymnastics team, and her husband, Jonathan James Owens.

Owens is a safety for the Chicago Bears and is nearly a foot taller than Biles at 5’11’’ or 1.8 meters. “Looks like her husband could fit that,” one person said of Simone in the Khy jacket.

In gymnastics, it’s a matter of physics, with shorter athletes performing better than taller ones

During Biles’ Olympic performance in Paris, her height was the subject of many articles. Some pointed out the advantages of small athletes in the sport of gymnastics.

According to Britannica, gymnasts are short because “their smaller frames provide significant advantages in the sport, including a better power-to-weight ratio. This enables gymnasts to perform complex maneuvers with greater ease and efficiency. A lower moment of inertia is also important.”

The article suggests that when figure skaters pull in their arms, they spin faster. So gymnasts with shorter limbs can achieve faster rotations in more intricate routines.

Experts say gymnastics doesn’t make you short or stunt your growth

Image credits: simonebiles / Instagram

A lot has been said about whether gymnastics hinders a young person’s growth due to the rigorous and unrelenting training required of participants.

According to information from Synergy Gymnastics in South London, there is no conclusive evidence that gymnastics stunts the growth of young athletes.

“No other study has found that gymnastics has a major effect on the height of gymnasts. The only conclusion that can be drawn is that a tall person will not gradually become shorter because they take up gymnastics,” the website reads.

Netizens are leery of Kylie Jenner’s brand Khy since its launch last year

Last fall, Jenner launched her brand to much fanfare. But in the months since? Netizens have various opinions on whether it’s still buzzworthy or is simply ”a money grab.”

“Honestly, it’s giving hobby. Not even for profit. Just an excuse for photo shoots and something for her to do,” one person said.

Another commented that “It’s clear her businesses are not really successful.”

“Some people paint. Other people read books. Kylie starts new businesses,” said another.

Regardless of Jenner’s success, Biles is worth a small fortune herself. Indeed, her new Khy jacket doesn’t fit, Biles can likely buy another without her pocketbook suffering.

Netizens suggest Simone Biles might have ordered the wrong size jacket from Khy

