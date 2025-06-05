Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It’s A Crime!”: Simone Biles Slams Kylie Jenner Over Ill-Fitting Jacket From Her Clothing Line
Simone Biles taking mirror selfie wearing an ill-fitting oversized jacket from Kylie Jenner clothing line.
Celebrities, News

“It’s A Crime!”: Simone Biles Slams Kylie Jenner Over Ill-Fitting Jacket From Her Clothing Line

It’s a common concern for the vertically challenged: finding clothes that fit. There are certain brands and labels that cater to people whose bodies fall outside what is considered ‘typical’ sizing, but even then, finding a match is not guaranteed.

Simone Biles, the 28-year-old Olympic gold medal gymnast, knows a thing or two about the difficulties of finding appropriately sized garments. 

  • Olympic Gold medalist Simone Biles posts a photo of herself drowning in a jacket from Kylie Jenner’s line, Khy
  • Biles calls out Jenner for the size of the garment
  • Netizens share their own stories about being vertically challenged

Standing 4’8’’, or 1.42 meters, Biles is actually shorter than typical gymnasts. 

Her most recent fashion experience involves a piece from Khy, the clothing line created by Kylie Jenner.

    “It’s a crime!” Simone calls out the jacket from Kylie Jenner’s line because it’s too big

    Simone Biles in USA gymnastics uniform with arms raised, highlighting her criticism of Kylie Jenner's clothing line jacket fit.

    Image credits: Tom Weller / Getty Images

    Kylie Jenner posing in a sparkling gown, linked to controversy over ill-fitting jacket from her clothing line.

    Image credits: MEGA / Getty Images

    In a post to Instagram, the gymnast posted a photo of herself in a maroon-colored blazer from Khy. The length is obviously too big, with the hem grazing her knee caps. The sleeves, meanwhile, are nearly as long, with the shoulder seam falling to mid-bicep.

    With a defeated look on her face, she snapped a photo and posted the caption “Ms. Kylie Jenner, this is a crime! This is not an XXS/XS”.

    In a subsequent photo, she posted a photoshopped image of model Gigi Hadid wearing a gigantic Tommy Hilfiger hoodie. 

    ‘This is me on the last slide. SICK,’ the caption read.

    Netizens of smaller stature were quick to share their own stories about finding clothes

    Simone Biles taking a mirror selfie wearing an oversized jacket from Kylie Jenner's clothing line, criticizing the fit.

    Image credits: simonebiles / Instagram

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment criticizing an ill-fitting jacket from Kylie Jenner’s clothing line.

    User comment about ill-fitting jacket from a clothing line, discussing Simone Biles and Kylie Jenner controversy.

    Comment on social media from Ashley Lynnette about needing a kids XXS size related to Simone Biles slamming Kylie Jenner’s ill-fitting jacket.

    “Well, it really has everything to do with being short. And having muscles. Clothes are not made for us,” one person said.

    “I know this feeling all too well! 4’10” 95 pounds and wear a kids size 2 in shoes and I’m 46!”

    Others were trying to persuade Biles to start her own line: “Simone, start a new clothing line for us short people!”

    A model wearing an ill-fitting maroon leather jacket and matching gloves from Kylie Jenner's clothing line.

    Image credits: khy.com

    Woman wearing a maroon leather jacket and matching bra and pants from a clothing line in a studio setting.

    Image credits: khy / Instagram

    Another suggested that Ms Simone “make your own clothing line for short muscled women. Don’t criticize someone who doesn’t make clothes for your type. I’m fat. But I don’t call out Lane Bryant because their small is too big for me.”

    Some comments suggest she shop in a different department: “She probably needs to shop in juniors/teens.”

    Other people noted the size difference between Biles, who was the shortest athlete on the 2024 Paris Olympic USA Women’s Gymnastics team, and her husband, Jonathan James Owens

    Owens is a safety for the Chicago Bears and is nearly a foot taller than Biles at 5’11’’ or 1.8 meters. “Looks like her husband could fit that,” one person said of Simone in the Khy jacket.

    In gymnastics, it’s a matter of physics, with shorter athletes performing better than taller ones

    Woman posing in a burgundy leather jacket and matching pants, highlighting issues with ill-fitting clothing from Kylie Jenner's line.

    Image credits: khy / Instagram

    Tweet by AmberSmith joking about sizing drama involving Kylie Jenner's ill-fitting jacket from her clothing line.

    Image credits: AmberSmith69339

    During Biles’ Olympic performance in Paris, her height was the subject of many articles. Some pointed out the advantages of small athletes in the sport of gymnastics

    According to Britannica, gymnasts are short because “their smaller frames provide significant advantages in the sport, including a better power-to-weight ratio. This enables gymnasts to perform complex maneuvers with greater ease and efficiency. A lower moment of inertia is also important.”

    The article suggests that when figure skaters pull in their arms, they spin faster. So gymnasts with shorter limbs can achieve faster rotations in more intricate routines.

    Experts say gymnastics doesn’t make you short or stunt your growth

    Simone Biles smiling, holding an award, wearing a floral strapless dress at a Netflix FYSEE LA event.

    Image credits: simonebiles / Instagram

    Simone Biles and a man posing indoors, highlighting Simone Biles in a stylish white dress.

    Image credits: simonebiles / Instagram

    A lot has been said about whether gymnastics hinders a young person’s growth due to the rigorous and unrelenting training required of participants.

    According to information from Synergy Gymnastics in South London, there is no conclusive evidence that gymnastics stunts the growth of young athletes.

    “No other study has found that gymnastics has a major effect on the height of gymnasts. The only conclusion that can be drawn is that a tall person will not gradually become shorter because they take up gymnastics,” the website reads.

    Netizens are leery of Kylie Jenner’s brand Khy since its launch last year

    Woman smiling under umbrella on rainy street, referencing Simone Biles slamming Kylie Jenner over ill-fitting jacket.

    Image credits: simonebiles / Instagram

    Last fall, Jenner launched her brand to much fanfare. But in the months since? Netizens have various opinions on whether it’s still buzzworthy or is simply ”a money grab.”

    “Honestly, it’s giving hobby. Not even for profit. Just an excuse for photo shoots and something for her to do,” one person said.

    Kylie Jenner close-up with long dark hair and makeup, highlighting her clothing line and fashion style.

    Image credits: kyliejenner/ Instagram

    Another commented that “It’s clear her businesses are not really successful.” 

    “Some people paint. Other people read books. Kylie starts new businesses,” said another. 

    Regardless of Jenner’s success, Biles is worth a small fortune herself. Indeed,  her new Khy jacket doesn’t fit, Biles can likely buy another without her pocketbook suffering.

    Netizens suggest Simone Biles might have ordered the wrong size jacket from Khy

    Comment on social media by Jennifer Seabrook discussing Simone Biles' height in a casual online conversation.

    Comment by Lyn Donnelly saying "I’m 4’11 so I know this pain" with a facepalm emoji, receiving 5 likes and a heart reaction.

    Comment from Mariah Moore, a top fan, agreeing that the ill-fitting jacket is good news for tall, bigger girls.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Rontrice Monae about sizing issues with an ill-fitting jacket.

    Comment by Dawn Rochester defending outfit choice, responding to criticism about ill-fitting jacket from Kylie Jenner’s clothing line.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Danielle Ratcliff criticizing the ill-fitting jacket from Kylie Jenner's clothing line.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Amanda Horsfall discussing an oversized jacket related to Simone Biles and Kylie Jenner.

    Comment on social media discussing Simone Biles slamming Kylie Jenner over an ill-fitting jacket from her clothing line.

    Facebook comment by Brandie Carpenter discussing Simone Biles and ill-fitting jacket from Kylie Jenner's clothing line.

    Comment by Jean Walker discussing Simone Biles and Kylie Jenner in a social media conversation about fashion.

    Comment on social media by Alex Salazar criticizing Kylie Jenner's clothing line for ill-fitting designs, related to Simone Biles' critique.

    Comment by Delaine Martin Brinks discussing Simone Biles and suggesting a new clothing line for short people.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
