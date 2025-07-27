“You Should Be Allowed To Be Yourself”: Trans Model Detransitions After 10 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

A New York transgender fashion model and socialite, who claims to have been forced into transitioning to female at the age of 15, has ditched his high-society privileges for the sake of being a boy again.

Born Miles Yardley and transitioned to Salomé, Yardley also had a reputation for singing and playing the organ in Catholic churches in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Highlights Miles Yardley, once known as trans model Salomé, is detransitioning after a hormone-related health scare.

Yardley was diagnosed with a pituitary tumor and hypothyroidism after years of hormone therapy.

He says his transition began at 15 and now feels deprived of a “normal” life and parenthood.

Following a health scare suspected to have been brought on by their hormone therapy, he recently relocated to California to start again—this time as Miles.

Miles Yardley, formerly Salomé, now battles with hormone-related disorders

Speaking to the rightwing outlet, The New York Post, Yardley said that doctors described him as “the perfect example” of a transgender person:

“They very quickly put me on hormones without really any discernment. Looking back, if I were a doctor, I would think this is a much larger decision than the kid thinks that it is.”

However, in April 2024, Yardley was diagnosed with a pituitary adenoma–a kind of tumor on a hormone-secreting gland–and hypothyroidism, which results in a general slowdown of bodily functions.

Yardley explained: “I was mentally unstable and cognitively impaired. And generally fatigued, tired, not strong at all in ways that I’m only now coming to really understand.”

He feels that the hormone therapy deprived him of a normal life

“I realized that I’m hurting myself. I’m poisoning myself. I’m sterilizing myself,” Yardley told the outlet.

“The normal things that bring meaning to normal people’s lives, I’m shut off from because I can’t have children in this state. I can’t do the normal things that bring normal people meaning.

“When you’re 15, you think, ‘Well, I’m a weird person. I don’t need to worry about that.’ The long-term consequences were unimaginable to me,” they continued.

“I was really crazy on hormones,” Yardley recalled.

Letting go of the meds has left him in physical discomfort

Yardley seems to have wandered into uncharted territory now that he wants out:

“I’ve asked multiple doctors for advice, and they don’t know what to do.

“They just say, ‘You should ask someone else.’ At a certain point, how many other people can I ask before I just figure it out on my own?”

The detransitioning transgender claimed that moving away from the medications was difficult and came with physical discomfort.

Adapting to being a man again is going to take some learning

Yardley’s decision to revert to his birth gender has come with identity challenges, too.

“I’ve tried to enter the men’s restroom a few times, where someone was like, ‘Hey! The women’s room’s over there!’ It was super awkward. Nobody ever redirected me as a woman.”

He also admitted that identifying as a male will take learning:

“Having spent 10 years in the female role, I don’t really know how to be a man. That’s a scary jump for me.”

While his mother made the decision for him, he does not blame her

Yardley asserted that he has no hard feelings against those who changed him from Miles to Salome.

“I wouldn’t even say that she was supportive of it,” he said of his mother.

“It was just, like most parents, she trusted doctors because if you are a boomer, like she is, you have no reason to distrust doctors. Their legitimacy is pretty firm in your mind as someone of that generation. So I don’t blame her.”

As for the doctors involved in his transition, he said:

“I think it has a lot to do with an overreach of professionals and a lot to do with money.

“Hospitals make a lot of money from these procedures. They benefit from having lifelong patients, which is what transgender people are. You need hormones to maintain your identity.”

He says it is okay for boys to like Barbie dolls and cooking and remain boys

“My life would be totally different if I had made different decisions at 15 years old, so I can’t really conceive of a different path.

“If you’re a gender-nonconforming kid, you should be allowed to be yourself. I think that was the biggest problem. I didn’t feel like I could be confident in who I was.

“And if that person happens to like singing and dancing and cooking and Barbie dolls, who really cares? You can be a boy who likes that,” Yardley says.

“At the time, nobody in my life told me that was possible.”

Despite these reservations, Yardley is not bitter.

“I don’t live in a regret state. In many ways, I’m extraordinarily lucky.”

A faction of the public feels Yardley is courageous for opening up

