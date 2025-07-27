Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You Should Be Allowed To Be Yourself”: Trans Model Detransitions After 10 Years
Model pushed to transition at 15, now detransitions, expressing struggle with identity and pressure to be a man.
Health & Wellness

“You Should Be Allowed To Be Yourself”: Trans Model Detransitions After 10 Years

A New York transgender fashion model and socialite, who claims to have been forced into transitioning to female at the age of 15, has ditched his high-society privileges for the sake of being a boy again.

Born Miles Yardley and transitioned to Salomé, Yardley also had a reputation for singing and playing the organ in Catholic churches in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Highlights
  • Miles Yardley, once known as trans model Salomé, is detransitioning after a hormone-related health scare.
  • Yardley was diagnosed with a pituitary tumor and hypothyroidism after years of hormone therapy.
  • He says his transition began at 15 and now feels deprived of a “normal” life and parenthood.

Following a health scare suspected to have been brought on by their hormone therapy, he recently relocated to California to start again—this time as Miles.

RELATED:

    Miles Yardley, formerly Salomé, now battles with hormone-related disorders

    Young model taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom, reflecting on transition and detransition experiences.

    Image credits: pariahthedoll

    Speaking to the rightwing outlet, The New York Post, Yardley said that doctors described him as “the perfect example” of a transgender person:  

    “They very quickly put me on hormones without really any discernment. Looking back, if I were a doctor, I would think this is a much larger decision than the kid thinks that it is.”

    However, in April 2024, Yardley was diagnosed with a pituitary adenoma–a kind of tumor on a hormone-secreting gland–and hypothyroidism, which results in a general slowdown of bodily functions.

    Person with short hair wearing dark sunglasses and a suit jacket sitting inside a car, related to model detransition story.

    Image credits: pariahthedoll

    Yardley explained: “I was mentally unstable and cognitively impaired. And generally fatigued, tired, not strong at all in ways that I’m only now coming to really understand.”

    He feels that the hormone therapy deprived him of a normal life 

    “I realized that I’m hurting myself. I’m poisoning myself. I’m sterilizing myself,” Yardley told the outlet.

    “The normal things that bring meaning to normal people’s lives, I’m shut off from because I can’t have children in this state. I can’t do the normal things that bring normal people meaning.

    Model with short blonde hair sitting in an orange chair, reflecting on transitioning and detransitioning experience.

    Image credits: pariahthedoll

    “When you’re 15, you think, ‘Well, I’m a weird person. I don’t need to worry about that.’ The long-term consequences were unimaginable to me,” they continued.

    “I was really crazy on hormones,” Yardley recalled. 

    Letting go of the meds has left him in physical discomfort 

    Yardley seems to have wandered into uncharted territory now that he wants out:

    Hand holding a small transgender pride flag representing transition and detransition experiences of a model pushed to transition.

    Image credits: Elena Helade/Unslpash

    “I’ve asked multiple doctors for advice, and they don’t know what to do.

    “They just say, ‘You should ask someone else.’ At a certain point, how many other people can I ask before I just figure it out on my own?”

    The detransitioning transgender claimed that moving away from the medications was difficult and came with physical discomfort.

    Adapting to being a man again is going to take some learning

    Person wearing a white shirt and shorts playing guitar indoors, representing model pushed to transition and now detransitions.

    Image credits: pariahthedoll

    Yardley’s decision to revert to his birth gender has come with identity challenges, too.

    “I’ve tried to enter the men’s restroom a few times, where someone was like, ‘Hey! The women’s room’s over there!’ It was super awkward. Nobody ever redirected me as a woman.”

    He also admitted that identifying as a male will take learning:

    “Having spent 10 years in the female role, I don’t really know how to be a man. That’s a scary jump for me.” 

    While his mother made the decision for him, he does not blame her

    Young person in hospital gown taking a mirror selfie, representing model pushed to transition at 15 now detransitioning.

    Image credits: pariahthedoll

    Yardley asserted that he has no hard feelings against those who changed him from Miles to Salome.

    “I wouldn’t even say that she was supportive of it,” he said of his mother.

    “It was just, like most parents, she trusted doctors because if you are a boomer, like she is, you have no reason to distrust doctors. Their legitimacy is pretty firm in your mind as someone of that generation. So I don’t blame her.”

     As for the doctors involved in his transition, he said:

    Model taking a mirror selfie in casual clothes, illustrating story of transition and detransition at age 15.

    Image credits: pariahthedoll

    “I think it has a lot to do with an overreach of professionals and a lot to do with money. 

    “Hospitals make a lot of money from these procedures. They benefit from having lifelong patients, which is what transgender people are. You need hormones to maintain your identity.”

    He says it is okay for boys to like Barbie dolls and cooking and remain boys

    “My life would be totally different if I had made different decisions at 15 years old, so I can’t really conceive of a different path. 

    “If you’re a gender-nonconforming kid, you should be allowed to be yourself.  I think that was the biggest problem. I didn’t feel like I could be confident in who I was. 

    Model taking a mirror selfie wearing a shirt and tie, reflecting on detransition after transition at age 15.

    Image credits: pariahthedoll

    “And if that person happens to like singing and dancing and cooking and Barbie dolls, who really cares? You can be a boy who likes that,” Yardley says.

    “At the time, nobody in my life told me that was possible.”

    Despite these reservations, Yardley is not bitter.

    “I don’t live in a regret state. In many ways, I’m extraordinarily lucky.”

    A faction of the public feels Yardley is courageous for opening up

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing parents in the context of a model pushed to transition and detransition.

    Image credits: GadDolev001

    Tweet by user Emma expressing support for a model pushed to transition at 15 who now detransitions, discussing identity struggles.

    Image credits: Emma__Huber01

    Tweet by user Marge addressing common stories of child abuse related to a model pushed to transition and now detransitioning.

    Image credits: Marge1902

    Tweet from user lettycel42 replying to a post, expressing opinion on transition and attention in a social media comment.

    Image credits: lettiecel42

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a model pushed to transition at 15 who now detransitions, replying to a news post.

    Image credits: american3rthlg

    Tweet screenshot criticizing a model detransitioning after being pushed to transition at age 15, discussing clothing choices.

    Image credits: texastoadstool

    Tweet by Eli expressing hope for recovery, related to model pushed to transition at 15 who now detransitions.

    Image credits: EliasEl86359668

    Person wearing sunglasses and a patterned top replying to a tweet, expressing frustration about model pushed to transition at 15.

    Image credits: CalistaCapulet

    Tweet by user Bx criticizing the modeling industry, posted on July 26, 2025, with 30 likes and options to reply or copy link.

    Image credits: bx_on_x

    Tweet by Degens Journal responding to a post with the question what madness is that, discussing transition and detransition topics.

    Image credits: DegensJournal

    Model reflecting on experience with transition and detransition after being pushed to transition at age 15.

    Image credits: survivor_nyc

    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A quick Google search on this person showed there is clearly a lot more going on here. This is not just the case of a trans person who claims they were bullied into transitioning, it's a person who was trans, then embraced right wing maga Christianity, and is now looking for an excuse for why it's not their fault that they were something that their religious and political position is so against. Also, they posted previously about how they were put on puberty blockers because they CIA saw how high their IQ was and wanted to derail them, so I wouldn't be putting much trust in anything they say!

    Vote comment up
    26
    26points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    levoc93364 avatar
    Margaret Wartime
    Margaret Wartime
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was wondering what was up with the “incel” tshirt. Thanks for the extra info!

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    shgstewart avatar
    shg stewart
    shg stewart
    Community Member
    12 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So a guy who's actually wearing a T-shirt that says "INCEL" is worth platforming? Why? This person is screwed up and needs much less attention and much more therapy.

    Vote comment up
    19
    19points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    12 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a hard time believing that someone (anyone) could have been "forced" to transition. Parents and relatives are usually against transitioning, so they'd normally try to force people to *not* do it.

    Vote comment up
    14
    14points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
