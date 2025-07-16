Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange “Smell” In Horrifying Case
Family of 3 posing happily outdoors, highlighting the tragic case of family found lifeless in hotel room after strange smell complaints.
Crime, Society

Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange “Smell” In Horrifying Case

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A young Colombian family of three was discovered deceased after asking to change their hotel over an alleged smell.

Viviana Canro, 42, her husband, Tito Nelson Martínez, 45, and their four-year-old son, Kevin, stayed at the Portobello Hotel on the Caribbean island of San Andrés with her parents as part of a late Father’s and Mother’s Day celebration.

Highlights
  • Viviana Canro repeatedly asked to change rooms due to a strange smell, but hotel staff initially resisted.
  • The bodies of Viviana, her husband, and their four-year-old son were found after her father forced hotel staff to open the room.
  • A preliminary autopsy suggests all three victims were poisoned; no signs of violence were found.

According to local sources, hotel staff initially disagreed with Canro regarding the smell and were reluctant to move them. When they eventually did, they resisted her father’s request to enter their new room after he found them unresponsive.

RELATED:

    The daughter was moved to another unit after insisting

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Image credits: Facebook

    Speaking to a local outlet on July 14, three days after the gruesome discovery, Vivian’s father, Orlando, said: “My daughter, since the first night, asked to change rooms because there was a smell there.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But according to management, there was no smell, and they stated as much to the complaining couple.Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Image credits: Facebook

    “The next day she kept insisting … until what happened happened,” he said, referring to the establishment eventually conceding and his daughter’s demise.

    Orlando was the first to realize something was amiss.

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Image credits: The Archipielago Press / Facebook

    The father described what he saw when he entered the room as “horrifying”

    Vivian’s family had sent coffee to her parents at some point during their stay. Orlando attempted to return the gesture when he could not get his daughter to answer their door.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Image credits: The Archipielago Press / Facebook

    He then sought help from the reception, which was not immediately compliant once again. 

    When they eventually agreed, they sent a female staffer, accompanied by Orlando, to open the room.

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    There, they discovered his daughter on the floor in a state of undress. 

    “What I saw the moment I walked through that door was horrifying,” Orlando said.

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Image credits: Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I was the first one into the room, and I saw the scene of my daughter lying on the floor and Nelson and my baby lying on the bed,” he told the local La FM outlet.

    The group’s visit to the hotel was the daughter’s treat for Mother’s and Father’s Day

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Image credits: Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is a huge pain, and that scene is something I have never been able to erase from my mind, nor will I ever be able to erase,” Orlando lamented.

    “My loved ones, my three most precious beings, di*d in this hotel, and I will carry them in my heart for the rest of my life. They were so sweet and so beautiful.”

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It was my daughter’s last outing here in San Andrés,” Orlando said.

    A preliminary police report is favoring the idea that the family was poisoned

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Image credits: Noticias Caracol / YouTube

    The local police commander, Colonel James Evelio Totena, has since weighed in on the matter, claiming that none of the deceased bore any signs that they had been subjected violence.

    “The units responding to the case confirmed that the victims were two adults and a child,” he said.

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Image credits: The Archipielago Press / Facebook

    Since no signs of violence were found, forensic investigation protocols were activated, assisted by the Attorney General’s Office’s CTI,” the local Blu Radio quoted him saying.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The municipality’s medical examiner has since released a preliminary report, indicating that all three had succumbed to poisoning.

     

    “The poisoning could be airborne or ingested,” Police Colonel Totena later told the press.

    “Since there are no signs of violence, this is the most reasonable hypothesis for now, but the exact cause will be determined by the Medical Examiner.”

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Image credits: Pauto Noticias / Facebook

    The hotel has since released a report of its own and claims it is cooperating fully with the police

    The Portobello Hotel has since expressed their condolences to the family and claimed that they had been assisting authorities with their investigation.

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Image credits: Facebook

    “From the very beginning, we have met with the family members in person, providing constant support and arranging all the necessary support during this difficult time.

    “We are deeply saddened by what happened, and our team is committed to addressing each of their needs with respect, sensitivity, and willingness.”

    They have ruled out the possibility of a gas leak

    In its official statement, the establishment asserted that there were no gas lines near the room and has since ruled it out as the cause.

    They have also cordoned off the entire floor where the incident occurred to aid in the ongoing investigation.

    Social media thinks it is carbon monoxide poisoning

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange "Smell" In Horrifying Case

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    father's day
    mother's day
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first reaction was carbon monoxide, but that does not smell, it k i l l s, silent but deadly, so I have no idea until the experts weigh in. Very sad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first reaction was carbon monoxide, but that does not smell, it k i l l s, silent but deadly, so I have no idea until the experts weigh in. Very sad.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Society Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda