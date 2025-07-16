Family Of 3 Found Lifeless In Hotel Room After Complaining About Strange “Smell” In Horrifying Case
A young Colombian family of three was discovered deceased after asking to change their hotel over an alleged smell.
Viviana Canro, 42, her husband, Tito Nelson Martínez, 45, and their four-year-old son, Kevin, stayed at the Portobello Hotel on the Caribbean island of San Andrés with her parents as part of a late Father’s and Mother’s Day celebration.
- Viviana Canro repeatedly asked to change rooms due to a strange smell, but hotel staff initially resisted.
- The bodies of Viviana, her husband, and their four-year-old son were found after her father forced hotel staff to open the room.
- A preliminary autopsy suggests all three victims were poisoned; no signs of violence were found.
According to local sources, hotel staff initially disagreed with Canro regarding the smell and were reluctant to move them. When they eventually did, they resisted her father’s request to enter their new room after he found them unresponsive.
The daughter was moved to another unit after insisting
Speaking to a local outlet on July 14, three days after the gruesome discovery, Vivian’s father, Orlando, said: “My daughter, since the first night, asked to change rooms because there was a smell there.”
“The next day she kept insisting … until what happened happened,” he said, referring to the establishment eventually conceding and his daughter’s demise.
Orlando was the first to realize something was amiss.
The father described what he saw when he entered the room as “horrifying”
Vivian’s family had sent coffee to her parents at some point during their stay. Orlando attempted to return the gesture when he could not get his daughter to answer their door.
He then sought help from the reception, which was not immediately compliant once again.
When they eventually agreed, they sent a female staffer, accompanied by Orlando, to open the room.
There, they discovered his daughter on the floor in a state of undress.
“What I saw the moment I walked through that door was horrifying,” Orlando said.
“I was the first one into the room, and I saw the scene of my daughter lying on the floor and Nelson and my baby lying on the bed,” he told the local La FM outlet.
The group’s visit to the hotel was the daughter’s treat for Mother’s and Father’s Day
“This is a huge pain, and that scene is something I have never been able to erase from my mind, nor will I ever be able to erase,” Orlando lamented.
“My loved ones, my three most precious beings, di*d in this hotel, and I will carry them in my heart for the rest of my life. They were so sweet and so beautiful.”
“It was my daughter’s last outing here in San Andrés,” Orlando said.
A preliminary police report is favoring the idea that the family was poisoned
The local police commander, Colonel James Evelio Totena, has since weighed in on the matter, claiming that none of the deceased bore any signs that they had been subjected violence.
“The units responding to the case confirmed that the victims were two adults and a child,” he said.
Since no signs of violence were found, forensic investigation protocols were activated, assisted by the Attorney General’s Office’s CTI,” the local Blu Radio quoted him saying.
The municipality’s medical examiner has since released a preliminary report, indicating that all three had succumbed to poisoning.
“The poisoning could be airborne or ingested,” Police Colonel Totena later told the press.
“Since there are no signs of violence, this is the most reasonable hypothesis for now, but the exact cause will be determined by the Medical Examiner.”
The hotel has since released a report of its own and claims it is cooperating fully with the police
The Portobello Hotel has since expressed their condolences to the family and claimed that they had been assisting authorities with their investigation.
“From the very beginning, we have met with the family members in person, providing constant support and arranging all the necessary support during this difficult time.
“We are deeply saddened by what happened, and our team is committed to addressing each of their needs with respect, sensitivity, and willingness.”
They have ruled out the possibility of a gas leak
In its official statement, the establishment asserted that there were no gas lines near the room and has since ruled it out as the cause.
They have also cordoned off the entire floor where the incident occurred to aid in the ongoing investigation.
Social media thinks it is carbon monoxide poisoning
My first reaction was carbon monoxide, but that does not smell, it k i l l s, silent but deadly, so I have no idea until the experts weigh in. Very sad.
